100 Best Movies of 2010, Ranked by Tomatometer

2010 included unforgettable award-winning movies, iconic animation, visual effects delights, gritty action, and unconventional comedy in its motion picture roster. The list of 100 best movies of 2010 are ranked by Tomatometer, including Certified Fresh movies, Fresh movies with at least 20 reviews and a 60%+ Popcornmeter, and audience picks: Rotten movies with 60%+ Popcornmeter score and 20,000+ user reviews! This means that, unfortunately, some popular movies like The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, TRON: Legacy, and Jackass 3D won’t make the cut. (Tyler Lorenz)

#13 Carlos (2010)

93% 85% #13 Critics Consensus: Despite its hefty running time, Carlos moves along briskly, thanks to an engaging story, exotic locales, and a breakout performance by Edgar Ramirez. Synopsis: Young Venezuelan Marxist Ilich Ramirez Sanchez (Edgar Ramírez) is recruited by the leader of a Palestinian terrorist organization (Christoph Bach) Young Venezuelan Marxist Ilich Ramirez Sanchez (Edgar Ramírez) is recruited by the leader of a Palestinian terrorist organization (Christoph Bach) [More] Starring: Edgar Ramírez, Alexander Scheer, Nora Waldstätten, Ahmad Kaabour Directed By: Olivier Assayas

#20 The Illusionist (2010)

90% 79% #20 Critics Consensus: An engrossing love letter to fans of adult animation, The Illusionist offers a fine antidote to garish mainstream fare. Synopsis: Magic tricks can't compete with rock 'n' roll in the 1950s, so a French illusionist (Jean-Claude Donda) finds himself touring Magic tricks can't compete with rock 'n' roll in the 1950s, so a French illusionist (Jean-Claude Donda) finds himself touring [More] Starring: Jean-Claude Donda, Eilidh Rankin Directed By: Sylvain Chomet

#24 The Trip (2010)

89% 70% #24 Critics Consensus: Amiable, funny and sometimes insightful, The Trip works as both a showcase for the enduring chemistry between stars Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon and an unexpected perusal of men entering mid-life crises. Synopsis: Food critic Steve Coogan and traveling companion Rob Brydon trade delicious barbs and clever remarks as they tour various eateries Food critic Steve Coogan and traveling companion Rob Brydon trade delicious barbs and clever remarks as they tour various eateries [More] Starring: Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon, Paul Popplewell, Margo Stilley Directed By: Michael Winterbottom

The King’s Speech, a biopic of King George VI, had an outstanding year at the 83rd Academy Awards, garnering 3 wins for Best Picture, Best Directing (Tom Hooper), and Best Lead Actor (Colin Firth). The film was lauded by multiple speech organizations for addressing the social stigma of speech impediments, and the challenges and expectations associated with overcoming them. Natalie Portman’s performance in Darren Aronofsky’s psychological ballet thriller Black Swan earned her a Best Lead Actress award. Portman trained for six months with a New York City Ballet alum to achieve the appropriate physique and technique for her role.

David O. Russell’s MMA drama The Fighter grabbed two Oscars this season: Best Supporting Actor for Christian Bale, and Best Supporting Actress for Melissa Leo. Christian Bale would go on to be nominated for three more Acting Oscars for American Hustle (2014), The Big Short (2016), and Vice (2019). Melissa Leo was nominated one time previously, for Best Lead Actress in Frozen River (2009).

Aaron Sorkin won Best Adapted Screenplay for The Social Network. The dramatized history of the founding of Facebook was based on Ben Mezrich’s book “The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding of Facebook, a Tale of Sex, Money, Genius, and Betrayal”. The Social Network also won Best Film Editing, and Best Original Score for the composition by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails fame.

A few more Oscar winners of note: Christopher Nolan’s Inception won Cinematography and Best Visual Effects. Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland won Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design, while Joe Johnston’s The Wolfman took home Best Makeup. And, Pixar’s Toy Story 3 won Best Animated Feature Film, as well as Best Original Song for “We Belong Together” by Randy Newman.

While Toy Story 3 was the awards season darling in 2010, it was flanked by several other beloved animated pictures. DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon introduced us to our human and dragon hero duo, Hiccup and Toothless, and their adventures defending the Isle of Berk. The original movie would receive two sequel movies and several streaming television spinoffs.

Walt Disney Animation Studios through their hat into the ring with a CGI adaption of the Rapunzel fairy tale in Tangled. It was the 8th highest grossing film of the year worldwide and received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song via Alan Menken’s “I See the Light”.

Animation studio Illumination burst onto the scene in a big way with Despicable Me. The movie introduced us to Gru, his three adoptive daughters Margo, Edith, and Agnes, and… The Minions. And pop culture will never be the same. The 2010 picture is followed by three mainline sequels and two Minions spinoff films.

Finally, perhaps more of a cult favorite in comparison to its animation peers, DreamWorks’s Megamind enjoyed its own share of success, landing #17 at the box office this year. It received respectable reviews from critics and found its own fandom in the youth of 2010.

#32 Unstoppable (2010)

87% 72% #32 Critics Consensus: As fast, loud, and relentless as the train at the center of the story, Unstoppable is perfect popcorn entertainment -- and director Tony Scott's best movie in years. Synopsis: When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Dunn Directed By: Tony Scott

With so many high-rated animated films and Oscar winners securing space on the list, let’s talk about the blockbuster films of the year: heavy-hitters in both the box office and reviews. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 kicked off the grand finale for the iconic wizarding saga. It landed #3 at the worldwide box office this year, while Part 2 would go on to take #1 at the box office a year later. Iron Man 2 premiered in 2010 with much anticipation from fans following the success of the first Iron Man film two years earlier. It introduced Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes as Tony Stark’s super-suited partner War Machine, and its post-credits scene heralded the arrival of the mighty Thor in 2011, with a tease of his hammer Mjolnir buried in a crater in New Mexico.

Taking the action to slightly more realistic proportions is 2010’s The Karate Kid. A tangential sequel to the original 1984 film starring Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita, in this film teenager Dre Parker (Jaden Smith) moves from Detroit to Beijing, where he learns self-defense kung fu from Mr. Han (Jackie Chan). Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan returned in Karate Kid: Legends, a sequel in which the two masters converge to mentor a new disciple.

The action gets grittier in 2010. Perhaps most appropriately in the Coen brothers’ True Grit. In this grim Western, at 14-year-old girl seeks the help of a U.S. Marshal to track and kill the outlaw who murdered her father. The film received glowing reviews and 10 Oscar nominations, but unfortunately took home no gold. In the gruesome samurai action drama 13 Assassins directed by Takashi Miike, a team of assassins plot to overthrow a lord who seeks to consolidate power within the Shogunate. It received the Best Film award at the Yokohama Film Festival. While beloved by genre film fans, the film and its director are known for their extreme portrayals of violence and sex. Viewer discretion advised!

In the tense crime thriller The Town, Ben Affleck plays a bank robber who falls in love with a victim after a heist. Their mission to rob Fenway Park in Boston is compromised when his partners begin to doubt his allegiance to them. Ben Affleck received positive reviews for both his acting and directing in this tense, well-written drama. It was named one of the Top Ten Films of 2010 by the National Board of Review.

In Point Blank, a hospital worker is caught in a desperate situation when gangsters kidnap his wife and command him to kill one of his patients. Things become even more difficult when he becomes caught between his blackmailers and the police pursuing him. The film’s popularity lead to it being remade in South Korea, Bangladesh, the United States, and India.

In Red, Bruce Willis puts his action hero persona back on as a retired CIA black ops agent who gets his team back together to stop an assassin coming after him. It received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and a sequel, Red 2, in 2013.

Danny Trejo shines in the cartoonishly violent and sexy action extravaganza Machete. Directed by Robert Rodriguez of Spy Kids, Sin City, and El Mariachi fame, Machete was developed off a fake trailer featured in Grindhouse (2007). Machete’s popularity would earn it a sequel called Machete Kills in 2013.

#51 The Way (2010)

82% 83% #51 Critics Consensus: It may be a little too deliberately paced for more impatient viewers, but The Way is a worthy effort from writer/director Emilio Estevez, balancing heartfelt emotion with clear-eyed drama that resists cheap sentiment. Synopsis: An American father travels to France to claim the body of his estranged son, who was killed on the trek An American father travels to France to claim the body of his estranged son, who was killed on the trek [More] Starring: Martin Sheen, Emilio Estevez, James Nesbitt, Deborah Kara Unger Directed By: Emilio Estevez

#54 Outrage (2010)

82% 65% #54 Critics Consensus: Outrage packs enough violent impact to satisfy - even if fans of writer-director Takeshi Kitano will find themselves familiar with many of its ingredients. Synopsis: After his men go too far in their confrontation with a rival gang, a yakuza henchman (Beat Takeshi) gets caught After his men go too far in their confrontation with a rival gang, a yakuza henchman (Beat Takeshi) gets caught [More] Starring: Takeshi Kitano, Kippei Shiina, Ryô Kase, Tomokazu Miura Directed By: Takeshi Kitano

#62 Trust (2010)

79% 65% #62 Critics Consensus: Director David Schwimmer gets some gut-wrenching performances out of his actors but he still lacks the chops to fully ratchet up story tension. Synopsis: A man (Clive Owen) has difficulty coping with the knowledge that his 14-year-daughter (Liana Liberato) was assaulted by a sexual A man (Clive Owen) has difficulty coping with the knowledge that his 14-year-daughter (Liana Liberato) was assaulted by a sexual [More] Starring: Clive Owen, Catherine Keener, Liana Liberato, Jason Clarke Directed By: David Schwimmer

#65 Fair Game (2010)

78% 65% #65 Critics Consensus: It struggles with the balance between fact-based biopic and taut political thriller, but Fair Game brims with righteous anger -- and benefits from superb performances by Naomi Watts and Sean Penn. Synopsis: Wife and mother Valerie Plame (Naomi Watts) has a double life as a CIA operative, hiding her vocation from family Wife and mother Valerie Plame (Naomi Watts) has a double life as a CIA operative, hiding her vocation from family [More] Starring: Naomi Watts, Sean Penn, Sam Shepard, Ty Burrell Directed By: Doug Liman

#75 Stake Land (2010)

75% 62% #75 Critics Consensus: Though the genre is well worn at this point, director Jim Mickle focuses on strong characterization and eerie atmosphere to craft an effective apocalyptic vampire chiller that also manages to pack a mean punch. Synopsis: After a plague turns America into a realm of vampires, a hunter (Nick Damici) of the depraved creatures travels cross-country After a plague turns America into a realm of vampires, a hunter (Nick Damici) of the depraved creatures travels cross-country [More] Starring: Nick Damici, Connor Paolo, Danielle Harris, Kelly McGillis Directed By: Jim Mickle

If some of the action movies in 2010 were quirky, the comedies were quirkier. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is a favorite of comic book nerds everywhere. Based on the graphic novel by Bryan Lee O’Malley and directed by Edgar Wright, this zany action-VFX-romantic comedy cyclone sees Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) face down his dream girl Ramona Flowers’s seven evil exes to win the right to date her. The film features an all-star ensemble cast including Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, and many more. Most of that cast would reunite in 2023 to reprise their roles in a popular animated series, Scott Pilgrim takes off.

In the same comic vein, Kick-Ass hit theaters this year. Based on the 2008 graphic novel of the same name, Kick-Ass stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloë Grace Moretz as ordinary young people who take justice into their own hands as vigilantes dressed as superheroes. It’s blend of action and humor secured it a sequel, Kick-Ass 2, in 2013.

Tucker and Dave vs. Evil turned the horror comedy genre on its ear by making its alleged “killers” the protagonists. Tucker and Dale (played by Tyler Labine and Alan Tudyk) are two kindhearted hillbillies who find themselves in quandary when a group of vacationing college students mistake them for murderers, leading to their own reckless behavior and undoing. Much more than just a silly premise, this movie won the Audience Award at SXSW Film Festival and Best Screenplay at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards.

The Trip, starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon is a refreshingly unique movie about friendship, peppered with witty observational humor that only Coogan and Brydon are capable of. The two comedians’ charms drew three sequels: The Trip to Italy (2014), The Trip to Spain (2017, and The Trip to Greece (2020).

#81 Red (2010)

72% 72% #81 Critics Consensus: It may not be the killer thrill ride you'd expect from an action movie with a cast of this caliber, but Red still thoroughly outshines most of its big-budget counterparts with its wit and style. Synopsis: After surviving an assault from a squad of hit men, retired CIA agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) reassembles his old After surviving an assault from a squad of hit men, retired CIA agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) reassembles his old [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren Directed By: Robert Schwentke

#84 The Tree (2010)

72% 53% #84 Critics Consensus: Though it leans rather heavily on its central metaphor, The Tree is a moving and ultimately hopeful meditation on grief with shades of magical realism. Synopsis: Simone believes her dead father talks to her through a fig tree and won't allow it to be cut down. Simone believes her dead father talks to her through a fig tree and won't allow it to be cut down. [More] Starring: Charlotte Gainsbourg, Aden Young, Morgan Davies, Marton Csokas Directed By: Julie Bertuccelli

#86 Somewhere (2010)

71% 48% #86 Critics Consensus: It covers familiar territory for Sofia Coppola, but Somewhere remains a hypnotic, seductively pensive meditation on the nature of celebrity, anchored by charming performances from Stephen Dorff and Elle Fanning. Synopsis: While recuperating from an injury at Beverly Hills' famed Chateau Marmont, bad-boy actor Johnny Marco (Stephen Dorff) receives a visit While recuperating from an injury at Beverly Hills' famed Chateau Marmont, bad-boy actor Johnny Marco (Stephen Dorff) receives a visit [More] Starring: Stephen Dorff, Elle Fanning, Chris Pontius, Michelle Monaghan Directed By: Sofia Coppola

#89 Megamind (2010)

73% 72% #89 Critics Consensus: It regurgitates plot points from earlier animated efforts, and isn't quite as funny as it should be, but a top-shelf voice cast and strong visuals help make Megamind a pleasant, if unspectacular, diversion. Synopsis: Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again [More] Starring: Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill Directed By: Tom McGrath

#95 Conviction (2010)

67% 71% #95 Critics Consensus: Less compelling -- and more manipulative -- than it should be, Conviction benefits from its compelling true story and a pair of solid performances from Swank and Rockwell. Synopsis: When her older brother Kenny (Sam Rockwell) is convicted of murder and sentenced to life in 1983, Betty Anne Waters When her older brother Kenny (Sam Rockwell) is convicted of murder and sentenced to life in 1983, Betty Anne Waters [More] Starring: Hilary Swank, Sam Rockwell, Minnie Driver, Melissa Leo Directed By: Tony Goldwyn

#96 Secretariat (2010)

64% 76% #96 Critics Consensus: Rousing, heartwarming, and squarely traditional, Secretariat offers exactly what you'd expect from an inspirational Disney drama -- no more, and no less. Synopsis: Despite her lack of experience, housewife and mother Penny Chenery (Diane Lane) agrees to take over management of the family Despite her lack of experience, housewife and mother Penny Chenery (Diane Lane) agrees to take over management of the family [More] Starring: Diane Lane, John Malkovich, Dylan Walsh, Dylan Baker Directed By: Randall Wallace

#98 Harry Brown (2009)

63% 75% #98 Critics Consensus: Its lurid violence may put off some viewers, but Harry Brown is a vigilante thriller that carries an emotional as well as a physical punch, thanks to a gripping performance from Michael Caine in the title role. Synopsis: A retired soldier and widower (Michael Caine) doles out his own brand of justice after young hoodlums murder his best A retired soldier and widower (Michael Caine) doles out his own brand of justice after young hoodlums murder his best [More] Starring: Michael Caine, Emily Mortimer, Liam Cunningham, Iain Glen Directed By: Daniel Barber

Let’s talk coming-of-age movies: Easy A, starring Emma Stone, Penn Badgley, and Amanda Bynes, is a modern teen rom-com take on the classic novel “The Scarlet Letter” by Nathaniel Hawthorne. When Olive Penderghast (Stone) lies to her friend about losing her virginity, she becomes stigmatized by her high school classmates. Upon learning she can use this false rumor for her own gain, she allows boys in her class to claim they slept with her, in exchange for gift cards, leading to plenty of comedy and social enlightenment. Emma Stone won Best Comedic Performance at the MTV Movie Awards and Choice Movie Actress: Romantic Comedy at the Teen Choice Awards, perhaps heralding the Oscar accolades she would earn later in her career.

Winter’s Bone is a less conventional coming-of-age film. Ree Dolly (played by Jennifer Lawrence) is an teen girl who must track down her father in the Ozarks to save her family from poverty. Jennifer Lawrence was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for this role. The film also won the Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic Film at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival.

A lesser known gem of a coming-of-age movie is The Myth of the American Sleepover. Four teens seek out love and adventure on the last week of summer vacation. Its director, David Robert Mitchell, would go on to direct the horror cult favorite It Follows and the mystery thriller Under the Silver Lake.