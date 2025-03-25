(Photo by Copyright © ©Universal/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection. BACK TO THE FUTURE.)

100 Best Movies of 1985, Ranked by Tomatometer

While 1985 has no shortage of highfalutin cinematic endeavors, it is equally defined by its brash, epic, and often counter-cultural crowd-pleasers. This 100 Best Movies guide highlights the top films of 1985 based on Tomatometer score, with Certified Fresh films first, followed by Fresh and Rotten movies with at least 1,000 user ratings on the Popcornmeter.



And a well-rounded year it was! Academy Award-winning drama The Trip to Bountiful shares room on the list with the gruesome, campy cult horror flick Re-Animator. Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure and To Live and Die in L.A. stand shoulder-to-shoulder as outstanding pieces of enduring art! Even Big Bird, Freddy Krueger, and James Bond make an appearance! (On the list. They unfortunately do not share the screen together.)



Throw on your Live Aid T-shirt, crack open a can of New Coke, and enjoy the journey through this eclectic list of motion pictures from 1985. (Tyler Lorenz)

#1 Tampopo (1985)

100% 93% #1 Critics Consensus: Thanks to director Juzo Itami's offbeat humor and sharp satirical edge, Tampopo is a funny, sexy, affectionate celebration of food and its broad influence on Japanese culture. Synopsis: Two Japanese milk-truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki, Ken Watanabe) help a restaurant owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) learn how to cook great noodles. Two Japanese milk-truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki, Ken Watanabe) help a restaurant owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) learn how to cook great noodles. [More] Starring: Tsutomu Yamazaki , Nobuko Miyamoto , Ken Watanabe , Kôji Yakusho Directed By: Juzo Itami

#4 Ran (1985)

96% 95% #4 Critics Consensus: Akira Kurosawa's sprawling, epic take on King Lear should be required viewing for fans of westerns, war movies, or period films in general. Synopsis: At the age of seventy, after years of consolidating his empire, the Great Lord Hidetora Ichimonji (Tatsuya Nakadai) decides to At the age of seventy, after years of consolidating his empire, the Great Lord Hidetora Ichimonji (Tatsuya Nakadai) decides to [More] Starring: Tatsuya Nakadai , Mieko Harada , Akira Terao , Jinpachi Nezu Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#7 Witness (1985)

94% 80% #7 Critics Consensus: A wonderfully entertaining thriller within an unusual setting, with Harrison Ford delivering a surprisingly emotive and sympathetic performance. Synopsis: An eight-year-old Amish boy witnesses a drug-related murder in a Philadelphia train station. The Philadelphia police captain discovers that the An eight-year-old Amish boy witnesses a drug-related murder in a Philadelphia train station. The Philadelphia police captain discovers that the [More] Starring: Harrison Ford , Kelly McGillis , Alexander Godunov , Josef Sommer Directed By: Peter Weir

#14 The Breakfast Club (1985)

87% 92% #14 Critics Consensus: If The Breakfast Club's gestures towards authenticity are occasionally undercut by trendy flourishes, its blistering emotional honesty and talented troupe of young actors catapult it to the top of the teen comedy class. Synopsis: Five high school students from different walks of life endure a Saturday detention under a power-hungry principal. The disparate group Five high school students from different walks of life endure a Saturday detention under a power-hungry principal. The disparate group [More] Starring: Emilio Estevez , Molly Ringwald , Judd Nelson , Paul Gleason Directed By: John Hughes

#18 Cocoon (1985)

82% 60% #18 Critics Consensus: Though it may be too sentimental for some, Ron Howard's supernatural tale of eternal youth is gentle and heartwarming, touching on poignant issues of age in the process. Synopsis: Oscar-winning fantasy in which the residents of a Florida rest home get a new lease of life when they stumble Oscar-winning fantasy in which the residents of a Florida rest home get a new lease of life when they stumble [More] Starring: Don Ameche , Wilford Brimley , Brian Dennehy , Hume Cronyn Directed By: Ron Howard

#20 Mishima (1985)

79% 90% #20 Critics Consensus: If Paul Schrader's Yukio Mishima biopic omits too much to fully depict the author's life, its passion shines through in its avant-garde structure, Eiko Ishioka's production design, and Philip Glass' thunderous score. Synopsis: Fact, fiction and dramatization illustrate events in the life of controversial author-militarist Yukio Mishima. Fact, fiction and dramatization illustrate events in the life of controversial author-militarist Yukio Mishima. [More] Starring: Ken Ogata , Kenji Sawada , Toshiyuki Nagashima Directed By: Paul Schrader

#21 The Goonies (1985)

77% 91% #21 Critics Consensus: The Goonies is an energetic, sometimes noisy mix of Spielbergian sentiment and funhouse tricks that will appeal to kids and nostalgic adults alike. Synopsis: When two brothers find out they might lose their house they are desperate to find a way to keep their When two brothers find out they might lose their house they are desperate to find a way to keep their [More] Starring: Sean Astin , Josh Brolin , Jeff Cohen , Corey Feldman Directed By: Richard Donner

#29 Pale Rider (1985)

93% 83% #29 Critics Consensus: Nearly a decade after The Outlaw Josey Wales, Clint Eastwood returns as a director to the genre that made his name with this elegant, spiritual Western that riffs on the classic Shane. Synopsis: When property owner Coy LaHood (Richard Dysart) starts using a band of hooligans to terrorize a group of small-town gold When property owner Coy LaHood (Richard Dysart) starts using a band of hooligans to terrorize a group of small-town gold [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood , Michael Moriarty , Carrie Snodgress , Chris Penn Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#43 Jagged Edge (1985)

79% 59% #43 Critics Consensus: Coolly performed and suspenseful, Jagged Edge is a satisfying enough potboiler that most audiences won't mind if the twists don't quite add up. Synopsis: Lawyer Teddy Barnes reluctantly takes up the case of publisher Jack Forrester, who is accused of murdering his wife for Lawyer Teddy Barnes reluctantly takes up the case of publisher Jack Forrester, who is accused of murdering his wife for [More] Starring: Glenn Close , Jeff Bridges , Peter Coyote , Robert Loggia Directed By: Richard Marquand

1985: An essential year in teen-centered movies!is one of the most definitive blockbuster films in existence, and 1985 plays such a crucial role in the film’s plot, it could almost be a character. Teenager Marty McFly wants to get home to 1985 so bad, he’ll risk countless time paradoxes over three movies to do it! 1985 is the MacGuffin of the movie! Great Scott!is a deeply important movie to the generation that came up the Brat Pack. It is one of the most parodied and quoted films in pop culture. The lyrics to “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds are so intrinsically tied to the freeze-frame image of Judd Nelson at the end of the film, that they are ironically impossible to forget if you wanted to! But, its earnest depiction of high school tropes and its message about how our differences don’t make us enemies makes this John Hughes teen dramedy a lasting parable for all generations.The only thing harder than being a teenager, is being a teenager with a bunch of bizarre, paranormal nonsense happening all around you!, starring Michael J. Fox, explores the perils of puberty… if puberty also involves growing teeth and fur, and absolutely killing it on the basketball court.explores the value of virginity, and the peer pressure to lose it… that peer pressure coming from a 400 year old vampire countess threatening to drink your blood.For more comical teen fair, don’t skip Just One of the Guys , or. If you need your heartstrings tugged on, watchor. And… well, go ahead and decide for yourself what you are looking for out of Porky’s!

You can’t speak of horror movie history without mentioning 1985’s gruesome cult hits: Stuart Gordon’s unapologetically gooey and gory B-movie classic Re-Animator, and Tom Holland’s vampiric special effects showcase Fright Night. Old fan-favorite icons are resurrected in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge and Friday the 13th – A New Beginning. And, as if you could sleep after this selection of scary flicks, no movie fan should sleep on George A. Romero’s classic third zombie picture Day of the Dead!



Less spooky, but no less loaded with incredible special effects and stunts are the top action movies of 1985. Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, Commando, and Rambo: First Blood Part II, like many action movies of the 80’s are a guaranteed adrenaline infusion. Jackie Chan delivers a kickass, acrobatic performance in the Hong Kong cop classic Police Story. Does a geriatric James Bond movie loaded with cheesy jokes sound like your idea of a good time? If A View to a Kill is your favorite 007 vehicle, it might be! And if it’s not, well, this standout 007 dud is a must-see entry in the enduring spy franchise. Even if it’s just for a laugh.



Some movies aim to be funny intentionally! Such is the case for unmissable comedies like Clue and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Two movies with styles that shook up the genre. If a blend of adventure and comedy are up your alley, you can’t skip Steven Spielberg and Chris Columbus’s kid-led treasure hunting caper The Goonies, or Michael Douglass and Kathleen Turner’s romantic treasure-hunting romp The Jewel of the Nile. Man, it was a good year for pirate themed adventures…

#52 Explorers (1985)

72% 66% #52 Critics Consensus: With a terrific young cast (including Ethan Hawke and River Phoenix) and some typically energetic work from director Joe Dante, Explorers soars past its '80s kiddie flick competitors with wit, good-looking effects, and tons of charm. Synopsis: Young Ben Crandall (Ethan Hawke) spends his free time watching sci-fi films, playing video games and reading comic books. Surprisingly, Young Ben Crandall (Ethan Hawke) spends his free time watching sci-fi films, playing video games and reading comic books. Surprisingly, [More] Starring: Ethan Hawke , River Phoenix , Jason Presson , Amanda Peterson Directed By: Joe Dante

#53 Clue (1985)

72% 86% #53 Critics Consensus: A robust ensemble of game actors elevate Clue above its schematic source material, but this farce's reliance on novelty over organic wit makes its entertainment value a roll of the dice. Synopsis: Based on the popular board game, this comedy begins at a dinner party hosted by Mr. Boddy, where he admits Based on the popular board game, this comedy begins at a dinner party hosted by Mr. Boddy, where he admits [More] Starring: Eileen Brennan , Martin Mull , Lesley Ann Warren , Tim Curry Directed By: Jonathan Lynn

#69 The Last Dragon (1985)

58% 86% #69 Critics Consensus: The Last Dragon is a flamboyant genre mashup brimming with style, romance, and an infectious fondness for kung fu, but audiences may find the tonal whiplash more goofy than endearing. Synopsis: Leroy Green (Taimak), a young martial artist living in New York City, trains tirelessly to attain the same level of Leroy Green (Taimak), a young martial artist living in New York City, trains tirelessly to attain the same level of [More] Starring: Taimak , Vanity , Christopher Murney , Julius Carry Directed By: Michael Schultz

Sydney Pollack’swas 1985’s Oscar darling with seven trophies: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Sound.William Hurt took home Best Actor gold for, edging out Harrison Ford for Witness (his sole Oscar nom ever) and Jack Nicholson in, while Geraldine Page took home the gold for Best Actress in The Trip to Bountiful over Whoopi Goldberg in The Color Purple and Jessica Lange in Sweet Dreams Special effects fans will note that Eric Stoltz’s cosmetic transformation in MASK won the Oscar for Best Makeup, while the eerie alien images in Cocoon won the Visual Effects Oscar.

#81 Legend (1985)

41% 73% #81 Critics Consensus: Not even Ridley Scott's gorgeously realized set pieces can save Legend from its own tawdry tale -- though it may be serviceable for those simply looking for fantasy eye candy. Synopsis: Darkness (Tim Curry) seeks to create eternal night by destroying the last of the unicorns. Jack (Tom Cruise) and his Darkness (Tim Curry) seeks to create eternal night by destroying the last of the unicorns. Jack (Tom Cruise) and his [More] Starring: Tom Cruise , Mia Sara , Tim Curry , David Bennent Directed By: Ridley Scott

Japan delivered some of the year’s biggest artistic heavy hitters. Juzo Itami’s ramen comedy Tampopo endures as a beautiful and hilarious ode to Japanese food and culture. Film legend Akira Kurosawa served up a Japanese adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear with Ran, which won the Costume Design Oscar on top of four nominations. And, while not an award-winning film, the animated post-nuclear fallout dark fantasy romance movie Vampire Hunter D earned its place in the annals of anime history.