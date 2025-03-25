(Photo by Copyright © ©Universal/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection. BACK TO THE FUTURE.)

100 Best Movies of 1985, Ranked by Tomatometer

While 1985 has no shortage of highfalutin cinematic endeavors, it is equally defined by its brash, epic, and often counter-cultural crowd-pleasers. This 100 Best Movies guide highlights the top films of 1985 based on Tomatometer score, with Certified Fresh films first, followed by Fresh and Rotten movies with at least 1,000 user ratings on the Popcornmeter.

And a well-rounded year it was! Academy Award-winning drama The Trip to Bountiful shares room on the list with the gruesome, campy cult horror flick Re-Animator. Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure and To Live and Die in L.A. stand shoulder-to-shoulder as outstanding pieces of enduring art! Even Big Bird, Freddy Krueger, and James Bond make an appearance! (On the list. They unfortunately do not share the screen together.)

Throw on your Live Aid T-shirt, crack open a can of New Coke, and enjoy the journey through this eclectic list of motion pictures from 1985. (Tyler Lorenz)

#1

Tampopo (1985)
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 93%

#1
Critics Consensus: Thanks to director Juzo Itami's offbeat humor and sharp satirical edge, Tampopo is a funny, sexy, affectionate celebration of food and its broad influence on Japanese culture.
Synopsis: Two Japanese milk-truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki, Ken Watanabe) help a restaurant owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) learn how to cook great noodles. [More]
Starring: Tsutomu Yamazaki , Nobuko Miyamoto , Ken Watanabe , Kôji Yakusho
Directed By: Juzo Itami

#2

Brazil (1985)
Tomatometer icon 98% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#2
Critics Consensus: Brazil, Terry Gilliam's visionary Orwellian fantasy, is an audacious dark comedy, filled with strange, imaginative visuals.
Synopsis: Low-level bureaucrat Sam Lowry (Jonathan Pryce) escapes the monotony of his day-to-day life through a recurring daydream of himself as [More]
Starring: Jonathan Pryce , Robert De Niro , Katherine Helmond , Ian Holm
Directed By: Terry Gilliam

#3

My Beautiful Laundrette (1985)
Tomatometer icon 98% Popcornmeter icon 74%

#3
Critics Consensus: My Beautiful Laundrette is fast and all over the place because it has so much to say, and show, including a highly watchable fresh-faced Daniel Day-Lewis.
Synopsis: In a seedy corner of London, Omar (Gordon Warnecke), a young Pakistani, is given a run-down laundromat by his uncle [More]
Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis , Gordon Warnecke , Saeed Jaffrey , Roshan Seth
Directed By: Stephen Frears

#4

Ran (1985)
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 95%

#4
Critics Consensus: Akira Kurosawa's sprawling, epic take on King Lear should be required viewing for fans of westerns, war movies, or period films in general.
Synopsis: At the age of seventy, after years of consolidating his empire, the Great Lord Hidetora Ichimonji (Tatsuya Nakadai) decides to [More]
Starring: Tatsuya Nakadai , Mieko Harada , Akira Terao , Jinpachi Nezu
Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#5

Lost in America (1985)
Tomatometer icon 95% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#5
Critics Consensus: A satire of the American fantasy of leaving it all behind, Lost in America features some of Albert Brooks' best, most consistent writing and cultural jabs.
Synopsis: After being snubbed at his advertising job, Los Angeles yuppie David Howard (Albert Brooks) convinces his wife, Linda (Julie Hagerty), [More]
Starring: Albert Brooks , Julie Hagerty , Michael Greene , Tom Tarpey
Directed By: Albert Brooks

#6

Re-Animator (1985)
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#6
Critics Consensus: Perfectly mixing humor and horror, the only thing more effective than Re-Animator's gory scares are its dry, deadpan jokes.
Synopsis: A medical student (Jeffrey Combs) brings his headless professor back from the dead with a special serum. [More]
Starring: Jeffrey Combs , Bruce Abbott , Barbara Crampton , David Gale
Directed By: Stuart Gordon

#7

Witness (1985)
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#7
Critics Consensus: A wonderfully entertaining thriller within an unusual setting, with Harrison Ford delivering a surprisingly emotive and sympathetic performance.
Synopsis: An eight-year-old Amish boy witnesses a drug-related murder in a Philadelphia train station. The Philadelphia police captain discovers that the [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford , Kelly McGillis , Alexander Godunov , Josef Sommer
Directed By: Peter Weir

#8

Back to the Future (1985)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 95%

#8
Critics Consensus: Inventive, funny, and breathlessly constructed, Back to the Future is a rousing time-travel adventure with an unforgettable spirit.
Synopsis: In this 1980s sci-fi classic, small-town California teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the '50s when [More]
Starring: Michael J. Fox , Christopher Lloyd , Crispin Glover , Lea Thompson
Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#9

The Return of the Living Dead (1985)
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#9
Critics Consensus: A punk take on the zombie genre, The Return of the Living Dead injects a healthy dose of '80s silliness to the flesh-consuming.
Synopsis: When foreman Frank (James Karen) shows new employee Freddy (Thom Mathews) a secret military experiment in a supply warehouse, the [More]
Starring: Clu Gulager , James Karen , Don Calfa , Thom Mathews
Directed By: Dan O'Bannon

#10

After Hours (1985)
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 87%

#10
Critics Consensus: Bursting with frantic energy and tinged with black humor, After Hours is a masterful -- and often overlooked -- detour in Martin Scorsese's filmography.
Synopsis: In a Manhattan cafe, word processor Paul Hackett (Griffin Dunne) meets and talks literature with Marcy (Rosanna Arquette). Later that [More]
Starring: Griffin Dunne , Rosanna Arquette , Teri Garr , Verna Bloom
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#11

Come and See (1985)
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 96%

#11
Critics Consensus: As effectively anti-war as movies can be, Come and See is a harrowing odyssey through the worst that humanity is capable of, directed with bravura intensity by Elem Klimov.
Synopsis: The invasion of a village in Byelorussia by German forces sends young Florya (Aleksey Kravchenko) into the forest to join [More]
Starring: Aleksey Kravchenko , Olga Mironova , Liubomiras Laucevicius , Vladas Bagdonas
Directed By: Elem Klimov

#12

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#12
Critics Consensus: Pee-Wee's Big Adventure brings Paul Reubens' famous character to the big screen intact, along with enough inspired silliness to dazzle children of all ages.
Synopsis: Pee-wee Herman (Paul Reubens), an eccentric child-like man, loves his red bicycle and will not sell it to his envious [More]
Starring: Paul Reubens , E.G. Daily , Mark Holton , Diane Salinger
Directed By: Tim Burton

#13

To Live and Die in L.A. (1985)
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#13
Critics Consensus: With coke fiends, car chases, and Wang Chung galore, To Live and Die in L.A. is perhaps the ultimate '80s action/thriller.
Synopsis: When his longtime partner on the force is killed, reckless U.S. Secret Service agent Richard Chance (William L. Petersen) vows [More]
Starring: William Petersen , Willem Dafoe , John Pankow , Debra Feuer
Directed By: William Friedkin

#14

The Breakfast Club (1985)
Tomatometer icon 87% Popcornmeter icon 92%

#14
Critics Consensus: If The Breakfast Club's gestures towards authenticity are occasionally undercut by trendy flourishes, its blistering emotional honesty and talented troupe of young actors catapult it to the top of the teen comedy class.
Synopsis: Five high school students from different walks of life endure a Saturday detention under a power-hungry principal. The disparate group [More]
Starring: Emilio Estevez , Molly Ringwald , Judd Nelson , Paul Gleason
Directed By: John Hughes

#15

Day of the Dead (1985)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 75%

#15
Critics Consensus: Day of the Dead may arguably be the least haunting entry in George A. Romero's undead trilogy, but it will give audiences' plenty to chew on with its shocking gore and scathing view of society.
Synopsis: The living dead regroup above while humans (Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander, Joseph Pilato) sweat it out below in a Florida [More]
Starring: Lori Cardille , Terence Alexander , Joseph Pilato , Jarlath Conroy
Directed By: George A. Romero

#16

Prizzi's Honor (1985)
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 62%

#16
Critics Consensus: Disturbing and sardonic, Prizzi's Honor excels at black comedy because director John Huston and his game ensemble take the farce deadly seriously.
Synopsis: For Charley Partanna (Jack Nicholson), life in the Prizzi family is good as long as he honors the wishes of [More]
Starring: Jack Nicholson , Kathleen Turner , Anjelica Huston , Robert Loggia
Directed By: John Huston

#17

Fright Night (1985)
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#17
Critics Consensus: Fright Night deftly combines thrills and humor in this ghostly tale about a man living next to a vampire.
Synopsis: Teenage Charley Brewster is a horror-film junkie, so it's no surprise that when a reclusive new neighbor moves next-door, Brewster [More]
Starring: Chris Sarandon , William Ragsdale , Roddy McDowall , Amanda Bearse
Directed By: Tom Holland

#18

Cocoon (1985)
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 60%

#18
Critics Consensus: Though it may be too sentimental for some, Ron Howard's supernatural tale of eternal youth is gentle and heartwarming, touching on poignant issues of age in the process.
Synopsis: Oscar-winning fantasy in which the residents of a Florida rest home get a new lease of life when they stumble [More]
Starring: Don Ameche , Wilford Brimley , Brian Dennehy , Hume Cronyn
Directed By: Ron Howard

#19

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 49%

#19
Critics Consensus: Beyond Thunderdome deepens the Mad Max character without sacrificing the amazing vehicle choreography and stunts that made the originals memorable.
Synopsis: In the third of the "Mad Max" movies, Max (Mel Gibson) drifts into an evil town ruled by Turner. There [More]
Starring: Mel Gibson , Tina Turner , Angelo Rossitto , Bruce Spence
Directed By: George Miller , George Ogilvie

#20

Mishima (1985)
Tomatometer icon 79% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#20
Critics Consensus: If Paul Schrader's Yukio Mishima biopic omits too much to fully depict the author's life, its passion shines through in its avant-garde structure, Eiko Ishioka's production design, and Philip Glass' thunderous score.
Synopsis: Fact, fiction and dramatization illustrate events in the life of controversial author-militarist Yukio Mishima. [More]
Starring: Ken Ogata , Kenji Sawada , Toshiyuki Nagashima
Directed By: Paul Schrader

#21

The Goonies (1985)
Tomatometer icon 77% Popcornmeter icon 91%

#21
Critics Consensus: The Goonies is an energetic, sometimes noisy mix of Spielbergian sentiment and funhouse tricks that will appeal to kids and nostalgic adults alike.
Synopsis: When two brothers find out they might lose their house they are desperate to find a way to keep their [More]
Starring: Sean Astin , Josh Brolin , Jeff Cohen , Corey Feldman
Directed By: Richard Donner

#22

My Life as a Dog (1985)
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#22
Critics Consensus: A coming-of-age story with uncommon depth and sensitivity, My Life as a Dog is sweet, sincere, and utterly charming.
Synopsis: A boy (Anton Glanzelius), obsessed with comparing himself with those less fortunate, experiences a different life at the home of [More]
Starring: Anton Glanzelius , Tomas von Brömssen , Melinda Kinnaman , Anki Lidén
Directed By: Lasse Hallström

#23

The Official Story (1985)
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 89%

#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: This Argentine drama focuses on Alicia (Norma Aleandro), a high school history teacher who is leading a comfortable life with [More]
Starring: Norma Aleandro , Héctor Alterio , Chela Ruíz , Chunchuna Villafañe
Directed By: Luis Puenzo

#24

The Trip to Bountiful (1985)
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 86%

#24
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Carrie Watts (Geraldine Page) may be old, but she suffers no shortage of spirit. When her carping daughter-in-law (Carlin Glynn) [More]
Starring: Geraldine Page , John Heard , Rebecca De Mornay , Carlin Glynn
Directed By: Peter Masterson

#25

When Father Was Away on Business (1985)
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 91%

#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In a post-World War II Yugoslavia still under Stalinist rule in the 1950s, 6-year-old Malik (Moreno D'E Bartolli) is oblivious [More]
Starring: Moreno D'E Bartolli , Miki Manojlovic , Mirjana Karanovic , Mustafa Nadarevic
Directed By: Emir Kusturica

1985: An essential year in teen-centered movies!

Back to the Future is one of the most definitive blockbuster films in existence, and 1985 plays such a crucial role in the film’s plot, it could almost be a character. Teenager Marty McFly wants to get home to 1985 so bad, he’ll risk countless time paradoxes over three movies to do it! 1985 is the MacGuffin of the movie! Great Scott!

The Breakfast Club is a deeply important movie to the generation that came up the Brat Pack. It is one of the most parodied and quoted films in pop culture. The lyrics to “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds are so intrinsically tied to the freeze-frame image of Judd Nelson at the end of the film, that they are ironically impossible to forget if you wanted to! But, its earnest depiction of high school tropes and its message about how our differences don’t make us enemies makes this John Hughes teen dramedy a lasting parable for all generations.

The only thing harder than being a teenager, is being a teenager with a bunch of bizarre, paranormal nonsense happening all around you! Teen Wolf, starring Michael J. Fox, explores the perils of puberty… if puberty also involves growing teeth and fur, and absolutely killing it on the basketball court. Once Bitten explores the value of virginity, and the peer pressure to lose it… that peer pressure coming from a 400 year old vampire countess threatening to drink your blood.

For more comical teen fair, don’t skip Weird Science, Just One of the Guys, or Better Off Dead. If you need your heartstrings tugged on, watch St. Elmo’s Fire or The Legend of Billie Jean. And Porky’s… well, go ahead and decide for yourself what you are looking for out of Porky’s!
#26

Anne of Green Gables (1985)
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 96%

#26
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Matthew Cuthbert and his crotchety sister Marilla contact a local orphanage to request a young boy who might serve as [More]
Starring: Megan Follows , Colleen Dewhurst , Richard Farnsworth , Patricia Hamilton
Directed By: Kevin Sullivan

#27

Smooth Talk (1985)
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 47%

#27
Critics Consensus: Elevated by Laura Dern's haunting performance, Smooth Talk is far more than your average coming-of-age drama.
Synopsis: Fifteen-year-old Connie (Laura Dern) spends the summer before her sophomore year fixating on getting male attention. While her mother, Katherine [More]
Starring: Laura Dern , Treat Williams , Mary Kay Place , Margaret Welsh
Directed By: Joyce Chopra

#28

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 88%

#28
Critics Consensus: Lighthearted and sweet, The Purple Rose of Cairo stands as one of Woody Allen's more inventive -- and enchantingly whimsical -- pictures.
Synopsis: Unhappily married Depression-era waitress Cecilia (Mia Farrow) earns the money while her inattentive husband, Monk (Danny Aiello), blows their meager [More]
Starring: Mia Farrow , Jeff Daniels , Danny Aiello , Dianne Wiest
Directed By: Woody Allen

#29

Pale Rider (1985)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#29
Critics Consensus: Nearly a decade after The Outlaw Josey Wales, Clint Eastwood returns as a director to the genre that made his name with this elegant, spiritual Western that riffs on the classic Shane.
Synopsis: When property owner Coy LaHood (Richard Dysart) starts using a band of hooligans to terrorize a group of small-town gold [More]
Starring: Clint Eastwood , Michael Moriarty , Carrie Snodgress , Chris Penn
Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#30

Police Story (1985)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 88%

#30
Critics Consensus: Blending brilliant physical comedy with thrillingly choreographed set pieces, Police Story makes a persuasive case for Jackie Chan as one of the all-time genre greats.
Synopsis: A kung-fu policeman (Jackie Chan) must protect a female witness (Brigitte Lin) from a Hong Kong drug lord for whom [More]
Starring: Jackie Chan , Brigitte Lin , Maggie Cheung , Bill Tung
Directed By: Jackie Chan , Chen Chi-Hwa

#31

Mask (1985)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#31
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Rocky Dennis (Eric Stoltz) is an intelligent, outgoing and humorous teenager who suffers from a facial deformity called "lionitis" and [More]
Starring: Eric Stoltz , Cher , Sam Elliott , Estelle Getty
Directed By: Peter Bogdanovich

#32

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird (1985)
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 72%

#32
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Big Bird (Caroll Spinney) loves spending his days on Sesame Street with all of his different friends. However, social worker [More]
Starring: Paul Bartel , Sandra Bernhard , John Candy , Chevy Chase
Directed By: Ken Kwapis

#33

The Journey of Natty Gann (1985)
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#33
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Warm-hearted family tale of a girl's cross-country trek to find her father, set during the bleak days of the Depression [More]
Starring: Meredith Salenger , John Cusack , Ray Wise , Lainie Kazan
Directed By: Jeremy Kagan

#34

Desert Hearts (1985)
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#34
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A New York professor (Helen Shaver) divorces her husband and has an affair with another woman (Patricia Charbonneau) in 1959 [More]
Starring: Helen Shaver , Patricia Charbonneau , Audra Lindley , Andra Akers
Directed By: Donna Deitch

#35

Sweet Dreams (1985)
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#35
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Aspiring country singer Patsy Cline (Jessica Lange) is resigned to both her thankless gigs and her unhappy marriage, until she [More]
Starring: Jessica Lange , Ed Harris , Ann Wedgeworth , David Clennon
Directed By: Karel Reisz

#36

Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#36
Critics Consensus: Kiss of the Spider Woman weaves an alluring exploration of sexual and societal norms that's further elevated by strong work from William Hurt and Raul Julia.
Synopsis: In a prison cell somewhere in Latin America, two very different men warily confront each other. Molina (William Hurt) is [More]
Starring: William Hurt , Raul Julia , Sônia Braga , José Lewgoy
Directed By: Hector Babenco

#37

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 62%

#37
Critics Consensus: Desperately Seeking Susan works with its fairy tale depiction of New York and the fun, frothy chemistry generated by its two leads.
Synopsis: New Jersey housewife Roberta Glass (Rosanna Arquette) spices up her boring life by reading personal ads, especially a series of [More]
Starring: Rosanna Arquette , Madonna , Aidan Quinn , Mark Blum
Directed By: Susan Seidelman

#38

Flesh & Blood (1985)
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 63%

#38
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After being hired for an aborted coup, a group of unscrupulous warriors is abruptly disbanded. One of the mercenaries, Martin [More]
Starring: Rutger Hauer , Jennifer Jason Leigh , Tom Burlinson , Susan Tyrrell
Directed By: Paul Verhoeven

#39

Runaway Train (1985)
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#39
Critics Consensus: Charging forward with the momentum of a locomotive, Runaway Train makes great use of its adrenaline-fueled premise and star presences of Jon Voight and Eric Roberts.
Synopsis: Escaped convicts (Jon Voight, Eric Roberts) and a stowaway girl (Rebecca De Mornay) ride an unmanned diesel speeding out of [More]
Starring: Jon Voight , Eric Roberts , Rebecca De Mornay , Kyle T. Heffner
Directed By: Andrey Konchalovskiy

#40

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 69%

#40
Critics Consensus: Stranger than fiction and improbably entertaining, The Falcon and the Snowman shows how easily idealism can be twisted into treason.
Synopsis: After his father (Pat Hingle) finds him a job at the CIA, Christopher Boyce (Timothy Hutton) discovers the less reputable [More]
Starring: Timothy Hutton , Sean Penn , David Suchet , Lori Singer
Directed By: John Schlesinger

#41

Eleni (1985)
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 75%

#41
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1948, after arranging for her children to flee to America to escape the turbulence of the Greek Civil War, [More]
Starring: Kate Nelligan , John Malkovich , Linda Hunt , Oliver Cotton
Directed By: Peter Yates

#42

The Adventures of Mark Twain (1985)
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#42
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this claymation film, celebrated author Mark Twain (James Whitmore), displeased with the state of humanity, sets off in a [More]
Starring: James Whitmore , Chris Ritchie , Michele Mariana , Gary Krug
Directed By: Will Vinton

#43

Jagged Edge (1985)
Tomatometer icon 79% Popcornmeter icon 59%

#43
Critics Consensus: Coolly performed and suspenseful, Jagged Edge is a satisfying enough potboiler that most audiences won't mind if the twists don't quite add up.
Synopsis: Lawyer Teddy Barnes reluctantly takes up the case of publisher Jack Forrester, who is accused of murdering his wife for [More]
Starring: Glenn Close , Jeff Bridges , Peter Coyote , Robert Loggia
Directed By: Richard Marquand

#44

Fletch (1985)
Tomatometer icon 79% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#44
Critics Consensus: Quotably funny -- and fast-paced enough to smooth over the jokes that don't land -- Fletch is one of the best big-screen vehicles for Chevy Chase's brand of smug silliness.
Synopsis: A veritable chameleon, investigative reporter Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher (Chevy Chase) might drive his editor (Richard Libertini) up the wall, but [More]
Starring: Chevy Chase , Dana Wheeler-Nicholson , Tim Matheson , Joe Don Baker
Directed By: Michael Ritchie

#45

Silverado (1985)
Tomatometer icon 78% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#45
Critics Consensus: Boasting rich detail and well-told story, Silverado is a rare example of an '80s Hollywood Western done right.
Synopsis: Rambling man Emmett (Scott Glenn) assembles a group of misfit cowboys (Kevin Costner), (Kevin Kline, Danny Glover). After helping a [More]
Starring: Kevin Kline , Scott Glenn , Kevin Costner , Rosanna Arquette
Directed By: Lawrence Kasdan

#46

Vampire Hunter D (1985)
Tomatometer icon 78% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#46
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this animated film, the future is bleak for the world's remaining humans, who inhabit a vast wasteland and spend [More]
Starring: Seizô Katô , Motomu Kiyokawa , Yoshiko Sakakibara , Kaneto Shiozawa
Directed By: Toyoo Ashida

#47

Real Genius (1985)
Tomatometer icon 77% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#47
Critics Consensus: It follows college tropes, but Real Genius has an optimistic streak that puts you on Val Kilmer's side all the way.
Synopsis: When science whiz Mitch Taylor (Gabe Jarret) arrives at Pacific Tech as a freshman, he's paired up with genius senior [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer , Gabriel Jarret , William Atherton , Michelle Meyrink
Directed By: Martha Coolidge

#48

Better Off Dead (1985)
Tomatometer icon 77% Popcornmeter icon 87%

#48
Critics Consensus: Better Off Dead is an anarchic mix of black humor and surreal comedy, anchored by John Cusack's winsome, charming performance.
Synopsis: Lane Meyer (John Cusack) is a teen with a peculiar family and a bizarre fixation with his girlfriend, Beth (Amanda [More]
Starring: John Cusack , Diane Franklin , David Ogden Stiers , Kim Darby
Directed By: Savage Steve Holland

#49

Hail Mary (1985)
Tomatometer icon 75% Popcornmeter icon 63%

#49
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Jean-Luc Godard explores faith and relationships in this story of a virginal Swiss woman who learns she is pregnant. [More]
Starring: Myriem Roussel , Thierry Rode , Philippe Lacoste , Juliette Binoche
Directed By: Jean-Luc Godard

#50

The Color Purple (1985)
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 94%

#50
Critics Consensus: It might have been better served by a filmmaker with a deeper connection to the source material, but The Color Purple remains a worthy, well-acted adaptation of Alice Walker's classic novel.
Synopsis: An epic tale spanning forty years in the life of Celie (Whoopi Goldberg), an African-American woman living in the South [More]
Starring: Whoopi Goldberg , Danny Glover , Margaret Avery , Oprah Winfrey
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

You can’t speak of horror movie history without mentioning 1985’s gruesome cult hits: Stuart Gordon’s unapologetically gooey and gory B-movie classic Re-Animator, and Tom Holland’s vampiric special effects showcase Fright Night. Old fan-favorite icons are resurrected in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge and Friday the 13th – A New Beginning. And, as if you could sleep after this selection of scary flicks, no movie fan should sleep on George A. Romero’s classic third zombie picture Day of the Dead!

Less spooky, but no less loaded with incredible special effects and stunts are the top action movies of 1985. Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, Commando, and Rambo: First Blood Part II, like many action movies of the 80’s are a guaranteed adrenaline infusion. Jackie Chan delivers a kickass, acrobatic performance in the Hong Kong cop classic Police Story. Does a geriatric James Bond movie loaded with cheesy jokes sound like your idea of a good time? If A View to a Kill is your favorite 007 vehicle, it might be! And if it’s not, well, this standout 007 dud is a must-see entry in the enduring spy franchise. Even if it’s just for a laugh.

Some movies aim to be funny intentionally! Such is the case for unmissable comedies like Clue and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Two movies with styles that shook up the genre. If a blend of adventure and comedy are up your alley, you can’t skip Steven Spielberg and Chris Columbus’s kid-led treasure hunting caper The Goonies, or Michael Douglass and Kathleen Turner’s romantic treasure-hunting romp The Jewel of the Nile. Man, it was a good year for pirate themed adventures…

#51

Phenomena (1985)
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 67%

#51
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An American (Jennifer Connelly) at a Swiss finishing school calls on insects to help a paralyzed scientist (Donald Pleasence) fight [More]
Starring: Jennifer Connelly , Donald Pleasence , Dalila Di Lazzaro , Fausta Avelli
Directed By: Dario Argento

#52

Explorers (1985)
Tomatometer icon 72% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#52
Critics Consensus: With a terrific young cast (including Ethan Hawke and River Phoenix) and some typically energetic work from director Joe Dante, Explorers soars past its '80s kiddie flick competitors with wit, good-looking effects, and tons of charm.
Synopsis: Young Ben Crandall (Ethan Hawke) spends his free time watching sci-fi films, playing video games and reading comic books. Surprisingly, [More]
Starring: Ethan Hawke , River Phoenix , Jason Presson , Amanda Peterson
Directed By: Joe Dante

#53

Clue (1985)
Tomatometer icon 72% Popcornmeter icon 86%

#53
Critics Consensus: A robust ensemble of game actors elevate Clue above its schematic source material, but this farce's reliance on novelty over organic wit makes its entertainment value a roll of the dice.
Synopsis: Based on the popular board game, this comedy begins at a dinner party hosted by Mr. Boddy, where he admits [More]
Starring: Eileen Brennan , Martin Mull , Lesley Ann Warren , Tim Curry
Directed By: Jonathan Lynn

#54

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 63%

#54
Critics Consensus: Young Sherlock Holmes is a charming, if unnecessarily flashy, take on the master sleuth.
Synopsis: A teenage Sherlock Holmes (Nicholas Rowe) meets and befriends his future sidekick, the bemused and bespectacled John Watson (Alan Cox). [More]
Starring: Nicholas Rowe , Alan Cox , Sophie Ward , Anthony Higgins
Directed By: Barry Levinson

#55

The Quiet Earth (1985)
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 69%

#55
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When everyone around him vanishes overnight, scientist Zac Hobson (Bruno Lawrence) finds himself seemingly the only person on the planet. [More]
Starring: Bruno Lawrence , Alison Routledge , Pete Smith , Zac Wallace
Directed By: Geoff Murphy

#56

American Flyers (1985)
Tomatometer icon 70% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#56
Critics Consensus: American Flyers shifts between family drama and cycling action gears with enough strength to make this inspirational sports picture more than pedestrian.
Synopsis: When Dr. Marcus Sommers (Kevin Costner) realizes that he and his troubled, estranged brother David (David Grant) may be prone [More]
Starring: Kevin Costner , David Marshall Grant , Rae Dawn Chong , Alexandra Paul
Directed By: John Badham

#57

Commando (1985)
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#57
Critics Consensus: The ultimate '80s Schwarzenegger movie, replete with a threadbare plot, outsized action, and endless one-liners.
Synopsis: Retired Special Forces soldier John Matrix (Arnold Schwarzenegger) lives with daughter Jenny (Alyssa Milano) in isolation, but his privacy is [More]
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger , Rae Dawn Chong , Dan Hedaya , Vernon Wells
Directed By: Mark L. Lester

#58

Cat's Eye (1985)
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 54%

#58
Critics Consensus: An effective if knowingly silly Stephen King anthology that combines comedy and terror.
Synopsis: Stephen King tales follow a cat into a smokers clinic, onto a penthouse ledge and into a girl's (Drew Barrymore) [More]
Starring: Drew Barrymore , James Woods , Alan King , Kenneth McMillan
Directed By: Lewis Teague

#59

Code of Silence (1985)
Tomatometer icon 67% Popcornmeter icon 51%

#59
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In Chicago, honor-driven Sgt. Eddie Cusack (Chuck Norris) and his team stake out a drug exchange involving notorious drug czar [More]
Starring: Chuck Norris , Henry Silva , Bert Remsen , Mike Genovese
Directed By: Andrew Davis

#60

Ladyhawke (1985)
Tomatometer icon 67% Popcornmeter icon 74%

#60
Critics Consensus: There are pacing problems, but Ladyhawke has an undeniable romantic sweep that's stronger than most fantasy epics of its ilk.
Synopsis: Upon breaking out of a dungeon, youthful thief Phillipe Gaston (Matthew Broderick) befriends Capt. Navarre (Rutger Hauer), a man with [More]
Starring: Matthew Broderick , Rutger Hauer , Michelle Pfeiffer , Leo McKern
Directed By: Richard Donner

#61

The Mean Season (1985)
Tomatometer icon 64% Popcornmeter icon 33%

#61
Critics Consensus: A thriller that plays at social commentary, The Mean Season fumbles with its weightier themes, but does so in a generally watchable way.
Synopsis: After reporting on the murder of a teenage girl, journalist Malcolm Anderson (Kurt Russell) is contacted by the killer (Richard [More]
Starring: Kurt Russell , Mariel Hemingway , Richard Jordan , Richard Masur
Directed By: Phillip Borsos

#62

Vision Quest (1985)
Tomatometer icon 63% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#62
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: High school wrestler Louden Swain (Matthew Modine) feels he must do something significant in his life shortly after turning 18. [More]
Starring: Matthew Modine , Linda Fiorentino , Michael Schoeffling , Ronny Cox
Directed By: Harold Becker

#63

Fandango (1985)
Tomatometer icon 63% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#63
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Gardner Barnes (Kevin Costner) is a young Texan who has just graduated from college and is unsure of what to [More]
Starring: Kevin Costner , Judd Nelson , Sam Robards , Chuck Bush
Directed By: Kevin Reynolds

#64

Out of Africa (1985)
Tomatometer icon 62% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#64
Critics Consensus: Though lensed with stunning cinematography and featuring a pair of winning performances from Meryl Streep and Robert Redford, Out of Africa suffers from excessive length and glacial pacing.
Synopsis: Initially set on being a dairy farmer, the aristocratic Karen Blixen (Meryl Streep) travels to Africa to join her husband, [More]
Starring: Meryl Streep , Robert Redford , Klaus Maria Brandauer , Michael Kitchen
Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#65

The Secret of the Sword (1985)
Tomatometer icon 60% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#65
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: He-Man (John Erwin), master of the universe, fights villains and saves a winged horse with She-Ra (Melendy Britt), princess of [More]
Starring: John Erwin , Melendy Britt , Alan Oppenheimer , Linda Gary
Directed By: Ed Friedman , Lou Kachivas , Marsh Lamore , Bill Reed

#66

Weird Science (1985)
Tomatometer icon 60% Popcornmeter icon 69%

#66
Critics Consensus: Hardly in the same league as John Hughes' other teen movies, the resolutely goofy Weird Science nonetheless gets some laughs via its ridiculous premise and enjoyable performances.
Synopsis: Teen misfits Gary and Wyatt design their ideal woman on a computer, and a freak electrical accident brings her to [More]
Starring: Kelly LeBrock , Anthony Michael Hall , Ilan Mitchell-Smith , Bill Paxton
Directed By: John Hughes

#67

Enemy Mine (1985)
Tomatometer icon 59% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#67
Critics Consensus: Enemy Mine extracts thrilling sci-fi pulp from Dennis Quaid and Louis Gossett Jr.'s chemistry and inventive production design, but an overextended story diminishes the power of its central duo's relationship.
Synopsis: During a war between humans and the reptilian Drac race, spaceship pilot Willis Davidge (Dennis Quaid) ends up stranded on [More]
Starring: Dennis Quaid , Louis Gossett Jr. , Brion James , Richard Marcus
Directed By: Wolfgang Petersen

#68

Return to Oz (1985)
Tomatometer icon 58% Popcornmeter icon 71%

#68
Critics Consensus: Return to Oz taps into the darker side of L. Frank Baum's book series with an intermittently dazzling adventure that never quite recaptures the magic of its classic predecessor.
Synopsis: Dorothy discovers she is back in the land of Oz, and finds the yellow brick road is now a pile [More]
Starring: Fairuza Balk , Nicol Williamson , Jean Marsh , Piper Laurie
Directed By: Walter Murch

#69

The Last Dragon (1985)
Tomatometer icon 58% Popcornmeter icon 86%

#69
Critics Consensus: The Last Dragon is a flamboyant genre mashup brimming with style, romance, and an infectious fondness for kung fu, but audiences may find the tonal whiplash more goofy than endearing.
Synopsis: Leroy Green (Taimak), a young martial artist living in New York City, trains tirelessly to attain the same level of [More]
Starring: Taimak , Vanity , Christopher Murney , Julius Carry
Directed By: Michael Schultz

#70

Just One of the Guys (1985)
Tomatometer icon 57% Popcornmeter icon 65%

#70
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When Terry Griffith (Joyce Hyser) loses her high school's writing competition, she's convinced that it's because she's a girl. So [More]
Starring: Joyce Hyser , Clayton Rohner , Billy Jayne , Toni Hudson
Directed By: Lisa Gottlieb

#71

Mischief (1985)
Tomatometer icon 57% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#71
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Jonathan (Doug McKeon) is a nerd -- until a rebellious new kid, greaser and womanizer Gene (Chris Nash), moves in [More]
Starring: Doug McKeon , Chris Nash , Kelly Preston , Catherine Mary Stewart
Directed By: Mel Damski

#72

The Black Cauldron (1985)
Tomatometer icon 56% Popcornmeter icon 48%

#72
Critics Consensus: Ambitious but flawed, The Black Cauldron is technically brilliant as usual, but lacks the compelling characters of other Disney animated classics.
Synopsis: In the land of Prydain, lowly pig herder Taran (Grant Bardsley) dreams of becoming a gallant knight. Young Taran receives [More]
Starring: Wayne Allwine , James Almanzar , Grant Bardsley , John Byner
Directed By: Ted Berman , Richard Rich

#73

Year of the Dragon (1985)
Tomatometer icon 53% Popcornmeter icon 53%

#73
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In New York, racist Capt. Stanley White (Mickey Rourke) becomes obsessed with destroying a Chinese-American drug ring run by Joey [More]
Starring: Mickey Rourke , John Lone , Ariane , Leonard Termo
Directed By: Michael Cimino

#74

A Chorus Line (1985)
Tomatometer icon 48% Popcornmeter icon 61%

#74
Critics Consensus: On stage, A Chorus Line pulled back the curtain to reveal the hopes and fears of showbiz strivers, but that energy and urgency is lost in the transition to the big screen.
Synopsis: Hundreds of hopefuls congregate at a cattle call for Broadway dancers. A sour director, Zach (Michael Douglas), and his brusque [More]
Starring: Michael Douglas , Terrence Mann , Audrey Landers , Michael Blevins
Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#75

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)
Tomatometer icon 48% Popcornmeter icon 37%

#75
Critics Consensus: The sense of romantic spark has waned and the prevalence of stereotypes has grown in Jewel of the Nile, although there is still plenty of swooning action for fans of the first adventure.
Synopsis: Novelist Joan Wilder (Kathleen Turner) is living with adventurer boyfriend Jack Colton (Michael Douglas) on his yacht. But she leaves [More]
Starring: Michael Douglas , Kathleen Turner , Danny DeVito , Spiros Focas
Directed By: Lewis Teague

Sydney Pollack’s Out of Africa was 1985’s Oscar darling with seven trophies: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Sound.

William Hurt took home Best Actor gold for Kiss of the Spider Woman, edging out Harrison Ford for Witness (his sole Oscar nom ever) and Jack Nicholson in Prizzi’s Honor, while Geraldine Page took home the gold for Best Actress in The Trip to Bountiful over Whoopi Goldberg in The Color Purple and Jessica Lange in Sweet Dreams.

Special effects fans will note that Eric Stoltz’s cosmetic transformation in MASK won the Oscar for Best Makeup, while the eerie alien images in Cocoon won the Visual Effects Oscar.

#76

Teen Wolf (1985)
Tomatometer icon 46% Popcornmeter icon 52%

#76
Critics Consensus: Though Michael J. Fox is as charismatic as ever, Teen Wolf's coming-of-age themes can't help but feel a little stale and formulaic.
Synopsis: When high school nerd Scott Howard (Michael J. Fox) learns from his father, Harold (James Hampton), that being a werewolf [More]
Starring: Michael J. Fox , James Hampton , Scott Paulin , Susan Ursitti
Directed By: Rod Daniel

#77

White Nights (1985)
Tomatometer icon 46% Popcornmeter icon 74%

#77
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When his plane makes an emergency landing in Siberia, ballet dancer Nikolai Rodchenko (Mikhail Baryshnikov) is recognized as a defector [More]
Starring: Mikhail Baryshnikov , Gregory Hines , Isabella Rossellini , Jerzy Skolimowski
Directed By: Taylor Hackford

#78

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)
Tomatometer icon 44% Popcornmeter icon 67%

#78
Critics Consensus: St. Elmo's Fire is almost peak Brat Pack: it's got the cast, the fashion, and the music, but the characters are too frequently unlikable.
Synopsis: A group of recent college graduates embark on a series of misadventures in the real world. There's Kirby (Emilio Estevez), [More]
Starring: Rob Lowe , Demi Moore , Andrew McCarthy , Judd Nelson
Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#79

Krush Groove (1985)
Tomatometer icon 43% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#79
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Russell Walker (Blair Underwood) has started a new hip-hop and rap label called Krush Groove, which features a stellar list [More]
Starring: Blair Underwood , LisaGay Hamilton , Richard Gant , Sheila E.
Directed By: Michael Schultz

#80

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985)
Tomatometer icon 42% Popcornmeter icon 33%

#80
Critics Consensus: An intriguing subtext of repressed sexuality gives Freddy's Revenge some texture, but the Nightmare loses its edge in a sequel that lacks convincing performances or memorable scares.
Synopsis: Jesse Walsh (Mark Patton) moves with his family into the home of the lone survivor from a series of attacks [More]
Starring: Mark Patton , Kim Myers , Robert Rusler , Clu Gulager
Directed By: Jack Sholder

#81

Legend (1985)
Tomatometer icon 41% Popcornmeter icon 73%

#81
Critics Consensus: Not even Ridley Scott's gorgeously realized set pieces can save Legend from its own tawdry tale -- though it may be serviceable for those simply looking for fantasy eye candy.
Synopsis: Darkness (Tim Curry) seeks to create eternal night by destroying the last of the unicorns. Jack (Tom Cruise) and his [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise , Mia Sara , Tim Curry , David Bennent
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#82

Silver Bullet (1985)
Tomatometer icon 41% Popcornmeter icon 56%

#82
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a series of unexplained murders occurs in the normally quiet town of Tarker's Mill, the residents decide to hunt [More]
Starring: Gary Busey , Corey Haim , Megan Follows , Everett McGill
Directed By: Dan Attias

#83

Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)
Tomatometer icon 40% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#83
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Though she's a talented gymnast, Janey (Sarah Jessica Parker) has always followed the orders of her strict Army colonel father [More]
Starring: Sarah Jessica Parker , Helen Hunt , Lee Montgomery , Morgan Woodward
Directed By: Alan Metter

#84

Into the Night (1985)
Tomatometer icon 40% Popcornmeter icon 49%

#84
Critics Consensus: Despite its two stellar leads, Into the Night finds director John Landis indulging in far too many gimmicks in lieu of a well-rounded story.
Synopsis: Ed Okin (Jeff Goldblum) leads a joyless existence. He hates his job as an aerospace engineer. To make matters worse, [More]
Starring: Jeff Goldblum , Michelle Pfeiffer , Richard Farnsworth , Irene Papas
Directed By: John Landis

#85

The Legend of Billie Jean (1985)
Tomatometer icon 39% Popcornmeter icon 75%

#85
Critics Consensus: Rebellious in spirit and anarchic in style, this Helen Slater-starring vehicle holds a certain youthful cool but is otherwise a disjointed retelling of an oft-repeated legend.
Synopsis: Restless teenager Billie Jean Davy (Helen Slater) and her brother, Binx (Christian Slater), dream of leaving oppressive Corpus Christi, Texas, [More]
Starring: Helen Slater , Keith Gordon , Christian Slater , Richard Bradford
Directed By: Matthew Robbins

#86

Creator (1985)
Tomatometer icon 38% Popcornmeter icon 75%

#86
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: With the help of student assistant Boris (Vincent Spano) and stolen university equipment, Dr. Harry Wolper (Peter O'Toole) plans to [More]
Starring: Peter O'Toole , Mariel Hemingway , Vincent Spano , Virginia Madsen
Directed By: Ivan Passer

#87

National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)
Tomatometer icon 37% Popcornmeter icon 49%

#87
Critics Consensus: European Vacation charts a course through a succession of pretty destinations, but the journey itself lacks the laughs that made the original outing so memorable.
Synopsis: After winning a European vacation on a game show, Clark Griswold convinces his reluctant family to accompany him. His wife, [More]
Starring: Chevy Chase , Beverly D'Angelo , Dana Hill , Jason Lively
Directed By: Amy Heckerling

#88

A View to a Kill (1985)
Tomatometer icon 36% Popcornmeter icon 40%

#88
Critics Consensus: Absurd even by Bond standards, A View to a Kill is weighted down by campy jokes and a noticeable lack of energy.
Synopsis: After recovering a microchip from the body of a deceased colleague in Russia, British secret agent James Bond (Roger Moore) [More]
Starring: Roger Moore , Christopher Walken , Grace Jones , Tanya Roberts
Directed By: John Glen

#89

Spies Like Us (1985)
Tomatometer icon 35% Popcornmeter icon 56%

#89
Critics Consensus: Despite the comedic prowess of its director and two leads, Spies Like Us appears to disavow all knowledge of how to make the viewer laugh.
Synopsis: Looking for a way out of their mundane government jobs, Austin Millbarge (Dan Aykroyd) and Emmett Fitz-Hume (Chevy Chase) take [More]
Starring: Chevy Chase , Dan Aykroyd , Donna Dixon , Steve Forrest
Directed By: John Landis

#90

Porky's (1981)
Tomatometer icon 33% Popcornmeter icon 57%

#90
Critics Consensus: Gleeful in its misogyny and celebratory of bad behavior, Porky's is an intermittently funny farce that will leave audiences feeling in need of a shower.
Synopsis: High school friends Pee Wee (Dan Monahan), Tommy (Wyatt Knight), Billy (Mark Herrier) and Mickey (Roger Wilson) want to lose [More]
Starring: Dan Monahan , Chuck Mitchell , Alex Karras , Mark Herrier
Directed By: Bob Clark

#91

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985)
Tomatometer icon 33% Popcornmeter icon 60%

#91
Critics Consensus: First Blood Part II offers enough mayhem to satisfy genre fans, but remains a regressive sequel that turns its once-compelling protagonist into just another muscled action berserker.
Synopsis: John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) is doing hard time in jail when his former boss, Col. Troutman (Richard Crenna), offers him [More]
Starring: Sylvester Stallone , Richard Crenna , Julia Nickson , Charles Napier
Directed By: George P. Cosmatos

#92

Heaven Help Us (1985)
Tomatometer icon 33% Popcornmeter icon 75%

#92
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Students (Andrew McCarthy, Kevin Dillon) reject authority in 1965 Brooklyn at St. Basil's Catholic School for Boys. [More]
Starring: Andrew McCarthy , Kevin Dillon , Donald Sutherland , John Heard
Directed By: Michael Dinner

#93

Red Sonja (1985)
Tomatometer icon 21% Popcornmeter icon 29%

#93
Critics Consensus: Dull, poorly directed, and badly miscast, Red Sonja is an uninspired conclusion to Schwarzenegger's barbarian trilogy.
Synopsis: Power-hungry Queen Gedren (Sandahl Bergman) captures the priestesses guarding the Talisman, a mystical orb that created and can destroy the [More]
Starring: Brigitte Nielsen , Arnold Schwarzenegger , Sandahl Bergman , Paul L. Smith
Directed By: Richard Fleischer

#94

Perfect (1985)
Tomatometer icon 18% Popcornmeter icon 29%

#94
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A Rolling Stone reporter (John Travolta) seduces an aerobics instructor (Jamie Lee Curtis) while doing a story on health clubs [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis , John Travolta , Laraine Newman , Anne De Salvo
Directed By: James Bridges

#95

Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)
Tomatometer icon 17% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#95
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A singing cowboy (Tom Berenger) roams the Wild West with his sidekick (G.W. Bailey), dancing horse and fancy wardrobe. [More]
Starring: Tom Berenger , G.W. Bailey , Marilu Henner , Fernando Rey
Directed By: Hugh Wilson

#96

Tuff Turf (1985)
Tomatometer icon 17% Popcornmeter icon 59%

#96
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The new guy (James Spader) in a Los Angeles high school does some singing and fights a hotshot (Paul Mones) [More]
Starring: James Spader , Kim Richards , Paul Mones , Matt Clark
Directed By: Fritz Kiersch

#97

Friday the 13th -- A New Beginning (1985)
Tomatometer icon 17% Popcornmeter icon 26%

#97
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Years after Tommy Jarvis (John Shepherd) murdered hockey-masked serial killer Jason Voorhees, he resides in a mental hospital and struggles [More]
Starring: John Shepherd , Melanie Kinnaman , Shavar Ross , Richard Young
Directed By: Danny Steinmann

#98

Death Wish 3 (1985)
Tomatometer icon 15% Popcornmeter icon 54%

#98
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When architect-turned-vigilante Paul Kersey (Charles Bronson) returns to New York City, he discovers that one of his friends has been [More]
Starring: Charles Bronson , Deborah Raffin , Ed Lauter , Martin Balsam
Directed By: Michael Winner

#99

Once Bitten (1985)
Tomatometer icon 11% Popcornmeter icon 39%

#99
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A centuries-old vampire, the countess (Lauren Hutton) has kept her youthful look by drinking the blood of male virgins. Since [More]
Starring: Lauren Hutton , Cleavon Little , Karen Kopins , Jim Carrey
Directed By: Howard Storm

#100

Rainbow Brite and the Star Stealer (1985)
Tomatometer icon 0% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#100
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The greed of a princess who wants control of a planet threatens Rainbow's mission to bring joy to the world. [More]
Starring: Pat Fraley , Charlie Adler , Rhonda Aldrich , Bettina Bush
Directed By: Bernard Deyriès , Kimio Yabuki

Japan delivered some of the year’s biggest artistic heavy hitters. Juzo Itami’s ramen comedy Tampopo endures as a beautiful and hilarious ode to Japanese food and culture. Film legend Akira Kurosawa served up a Japanese adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear with Ran, which won the Costume Design Oscar on top of four nominations. And, while not an award-winning film, the animated post-nuclear fallout dark fantasy romance movie Vampire Hunter D earned its place in the annals of anime history.

