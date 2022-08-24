TAGGED AS: , , , , ,

Succession s3

The 104 Best HBO Series, Ranked by Tomatometer

Game of Thrones’ may have been HBO’s most popular show ever — but is the epic fantasy series HBO’s all-time best-reviewed show?

Well, the short answer is no.

The longer answer is that the premium cable network offers plenty of new, buzzworthy series on its current lineup with higher scores than the drama, including dark comedy Barry, the sci-fi mystery of Westworld, and award-winning drama Big Little Lies. And that’s not to mention HBO’s signature prestige dramas including The Sopranos, Chernobyl, and Western period drama Deadwood.

In 2020, the highly anticipated first season of horror-fantasy Lovecraft Country and troubling docuseries The Vow joined those classics in our list of HBO’s best shows, along with a few more new additions in 2021: docuseries The Lady and the DaleAllen v. Farrow, and Tiger Woods–focused Tiger; series Painting with John, and J.K. Rowling’s crime series C.B. Strike, whose new season gave it the number of reviews needed to join the list. And then there was the zeitgeist-capturing duo of crime drama Mare of Easttown and biting comedy The White Lotus.

2022 saw the majorly anticipated return of Game of Thrones with prequel series House of the Dragon. Other major HBO projects include cringe epic The Rehearsal, Julian Fellowes’ historic The Gilded Age, and Lakers drama Winning Time

We’ve rounded up Tomatometer scores for the best HBO series and miniseries to make a list to fill your binge-watch calendar into next year. To qualify for the list, a series must have at least 10 reviews counting toward its score.

The Larry Sanders Show (1992)
100%

#1
Synopsis: Hey now! This series offers a behind-the-scenes look at late-night talk show host Larry Sanders (Garry Shandling) and the production... [More]
Starring: Garry Shandling, Jeffrey Tambor, Rip Torn, Janeane Garofalo
Directed By: Ken Kwapis, Garry Shandling, Brad Grey

A Black Lady Sketch Show (2019)
100%

#2
Synopsis: Seeking to address the failures of the comedy landscape and entertainment industry to include vital voices, this narrative series set... [More]
Starring: Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, Quinta Brunson
Directed By: Robin Thede, Issa Rae, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry

Los Espookys (2019)
100%

#3
Synopsis: A primarily Spanish-language comedy (with English subtitles), the series follows the adventures of Renaldo, a horror and gore enthusiast who... [More]
Starring: Ana Fabrega, Júlio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Bernardo Velasco
Directed By: Lorne Michaels, Fred Armisen, Andrew Singer

Somebody Somewhere (2022)
100%

#4
Synopsis: Sam, a true Kansan on the surface, struggles to fit her hometown's mold; grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is... [More]
Starring: Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy
Directed By: Paul Thureen, Hannah Bos, Carolyn Strauss, Jay Duplass

The Defiant Ones (2017)
100%

#5
Synopsis: "The Defiant Ones" tells of the unbreakable bond of trust and friendship between music legends Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre,... [More]
Starring: Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine, Bono, David Geffen
Directed By: Allen Hughes, Allen Hughes, Doug Pray, Andrew Kosove

Random Acts of Flyness (2018)
100%

#6
Synopsis: Writer/director/producer Terence Nance is the mastermind behind this project, a "show about the beauty and ugliness of contemporary American life,"... [More]
Starring: Terence Nance
Directed By: Terence Nance, Terence Nance, Tamir Muhammad, Jamund Washington

The Lady and the Dale (2021)
100%

#7
Synopsis: The story of Elizabeth Carmichael, who released a fuel-efficient vehicle during the 1970s gas crisis; as she wins over major... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Andre Gaines

Painting With John (2021)
100%

#8
Synopsis: Filmed at his worktable, artist John Lurie hones his intricate watercolor techniques and shares reflections on what he has learned... [More]
Starring: John Lurie, Nesrin Wolf, Ann Mary Gludd James
Directed By: John Lurie, Adam McKay, Todd Schulman

Barry (2018)
99%

#9
Synopsis: Disillusioned at the thought of taking down another "mark," depressed, low-level hit man Barry Berkman seeks a way out. When... [More]
Starring: Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg
Directed By: Alec Berg, Bill Hader

I May Destroy You (2020)
98%

#10
Synopsis: After being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, Arabella's life changes irreversibly and she is forced to reassess everything, including her... [More]
Starring: Michaela Coel, Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Marouane Zotti
Directed By: Phil Clarke, Roberto Troni, Michaela Coel, Sam Miller

High Maintenance (2016)
98%

#11
Synopsis: The Guy is a nameless marijuana dealer in Brooklyn who delivers his goods via bicycle to stressed-out clients across New... [More]
Starring: Ben Sinclair
Directed By: Ben Sinclair, Katja Blichfeld, Russell Gregory

Betty (2020)
98%

#12
Synopsis: Young women navigate the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding in New York City.... [More]
Starring: Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell
Directed By: Crystal Moselle, Lesley Arfin, Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg

Insecure (2016)
97%

#13
Synopsis: Modern-day black women might be described as strong and confident; in other words, just the opposite of Issa and Molly.... [More]
Starring: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales
Directed By: Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg

My Brilliant Friend (2018)
97%

#14
Synopsis: Pseudonymous author Elena Ferrante has written four mega-popular Neapolitan novels that explore the complicated intensity of female friendship. "My Brilliant... [More]
Starring: Margherita Mazzucco, Gaia Girace, Elisa del Genio, Ludovica Nasti
Directed By: Saverio Costanzo, Jennifer Schuur

Band of Brothers (2001)
97%

#15
Synopsis: This series, originally broadcast on HBO, tells the story of Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, U.S.... [More]
Starring: Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Rick Gomez, Scott Grimes
Directed By: Phil Alden Robinson

Sally4Ever (2018)
97%

#16
Synopsis: Written, directed by and starring Julia Davis (creator of the original British series "Camping"), "Sally4Ever" is an HBO/Sky Atlantic co-production... [More]
Starring: Catherine Shepherd, Alex MacQueen, Julia Davis, Julian Barratt
Directed By: Julia Davis

Treme (2010)
96%

#17
Synopsis: Set in post-Katrina New Orleans, this hourlong drama series, from "The Wire" executive producers David Simon and Eric Overmyer, follows... [More]
Starring: Khandi Alexander, Rob Brown, Chris Coy, Kim Dickens
Directed By: David Simon, Eric Overmyer, Nina K. Noble, Carolyn Strauss

Watchmen (2019)
96%

#18
Synopsis: Based on the celebrated graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, the exciting and dark "Watchmen" takes place in... [More]
Starring: Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart
Directed By: Damon Lindelof, Nicole Kassell, Tom Spezialy, Stephen Williams

Irma Vep (2022)
96%

#19
Synopsis: Based on the movie of the same title, the series follows Mira, an American movie star disillusioned by her career... [More]
Starring: Alicia Vikander, Vincent Macaigne, Jeanne Balibar, Devon Ross
Directed By: Olivier Assayas, Alicia Vikander, Sylvie Barthet, Daniel Delume

I'll Be Gone in the Dark (2020)
96%

#20
Synopsis: An exploration of the case of the Golden State Killer who terrorized California in the 1970s and 1980s, committing 50... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Liz Garbus

Mare of Easttown (2021)
95%

#21
Synopsis: Small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan investigates a murder as life crumbles around her.... [More]
Starring: Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice
Directed By: Gordon Gray, Brad Ingelsby, Paul Lee, Gavin O'Connor

Chernobyl (2019)
95%

#22
Synopsis: Brave men and women act heroically to mitigate catastrophic damage when the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant suffers a nuclear accident... [More]
Starring: Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson, Paul Ritter
Directed By: Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, Johan Renck

Tracey Ullman's Show (2016)
95%

#23
Synopsis: Acclaimed actress, writer and producer Tracey Ullman, a longtime HBO favorite, returns to the network to front another sketch comedy... [More]
Starring: Tracey Ullman, Lucy Montgomery, Jason Forbes, Tony Gardner
Directed By: Tracey Ullman, Dominic Brigstocke

The Crime of the Century (2021)
95%

#24
Synopsis: Whistleblowers, insiders, newly leaked documents, behind-the-scenes access to investigations and exclusive interviews offer insights into Big Pharma, political operatives and... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Nancy Abraham, Aaron Fishman, Lisa Heller, Todd Hoffman

Succession (2018)
94%

#25
Synopsis: Although he has no plans to step aside as the head of Waystar Royco, the international media conglomerate controlled by... [More]
Starring: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Hiam Abbass
Directed By: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick

Silicon Valley (2014)
94%

#26
Synopsis: Partially inspired by co-creator Mike Judge's experiences as a Silicon Valley engineer in the 1980s, this comedy series follows the... [More]
Starring: Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr
Directed By: Mike Judge, John Altschuler, Alec Berg, Dave Krinsky

The Wire (2002)
94%

#27
Synopsis: This series looks at the narcotics scene in Baltimore through the eyes of law enforcers as well as the drug... [More]
Starring: Dominic West, John Doman, Frankie R. Faison, Wood Harris

Flight of the Conchords (2007)
94%

#28
Synopsis: Cutting edge musical comics Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement travel from their native New Zealand to New York in search... [More]
Starring: Jemaine Clement, Bret McKenzie, Rhys Darby, Kristen Schaal
Directed By: Jemaine Clement, Bret McKenzie, James Bobin, Troy Miller

Veep (2012)
93%

#29
Synopsis: "Politics is about people," former Sen. Selina Meyer is fond of saying. Unfortunately, the people Meyer, a charismatic leader and... [More]
Starring: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott
Directed By: Armando Iannucci, Christopher Godsick, Frank Rich

The Deuce (2017)
93%

#30
Synopsis: Created by George Pelecanos and David Simon, who also collaborated on HBO's "The Wire" and "Treme," the semifictional drama series... [More]
Starring: James Franco, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Margarita Levieva, Lawrence Gilliard Jr.
Directed By: George Pelecanos, David Simon, James Franco, Nina K. Noble

We Own This City (2022)
93%

#31
Synopsis: Based on the book "We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption" by Baltimore Sun reporter... [More]
Starring: Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, McKinley Belcher III
Directed By: Reinaldo Marcus Green, Nina K. Noble, Ed Burns, Kary Antholis

The Rehearsal (2022)
93%

#32
Synopsis: Nathan Fielder returns to television to explore the lengths one person will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life.... [More]
Starring: Nathan Fielder

Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000)
92%

#33
Synopsis: "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David plays a version of himself on the improvised series. He faces a constant barrage of life's... [More]
Starring: Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman
Directed By: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer

Boardwalk Empire (2010)
92%

#34
Synopsis: Atlantic City at the dawn of Prohibition is a place where the rules don't apply. And the man who runs... [More]
Starring: Steve Buscemi, Michael Pitt, Kelly Macdonald, Michael Shannon
Directed By: Terence Winter, Martin Scorsese, Tim Van Patten, Stephen Levinson

The Sopranos (1999)
92%

#35
Synopsis: Tony Soprano juggles the problems of his fractious family with those of a "Family" of a different sort - the... [More]
Starring: James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli
Directed By: David Chase, Timothy Van Patten, John Patterson, Allen Coulter

Sharp Objects (2018)
92%

#36
Synopsis: Based on the debut novel of the same name by writer Gillian Flynn ("Gone Girl"), the eight-episode series "Sharp Objects"... [More]
Starring: Amy Adams, Chris Messina, Patricia Clarkson, Elizabeth Perkins
Directed By: Jason Blum, Charles Layton, Jessica Rhoades, Amy Adams

Deadwood (2004)
92%

#37
Synopsis: "Deadwood" is set in a mining town that was not part of any U.S. state or territory in the post-Civil... [More]
Starring: Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Molly Parker, Powers Boothe
Directed By: David Milch, Gregg Fienberg, Mark Tinker

Gentleman Jack (2019)
92%

#38
Synopsis: It's 1832 in West Yorkshire, England -- the cradle of the evolving Industrial Revolution -- where landowner Anne Lister is... [More]
Starring: Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle, Lydia Leonard, Gemma Whelan
Directed By: Sally Wainwright, Faith Penhale, Laura Lankester, Ben Irving

Oz (1997)
92%

#39
Synopsis: Inmates and correctional officers inside the Oswald State Correctional Facility, nicknamed "Oz," battle for power and survival amid warring factions... [More]
Starring: Ernie Hudson, Terry Kinney, Harold Perrineau, Eamonn Walker
Directed By: Barry Levinson, Tom Fontana

Da Ali G Show (2000)
92%

#40
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Sacha Baron Cohen, Steve Ellington
Directed By: James Bobin, Steve Smith, Peter Fincham

The Leftovers (2014)
91%

#41
Synopsis: In a global cataclysm, "The Sudden Departure," 140 million people disappeared without a trace. Three years later, residents of Mapleton,... [More]
Starring: Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Chris Zylka
Directed By: Damon Lindelof, Tom Perrotta, Peter Berg, Sarah Aubrey

Eastbound & Down (2009)
91%

#42
Synopsis: After substance abuse and insanely self-destructive and obnoxious behavior throw a knuckle ball at his Major League Baseball career, former... [More]
Starring: Danny McBride, John Hawkes, Katy Mixon, Andrew Daly
Directed By: Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy, Jody Hill

The Pacific (2010)
91%

#43
Synopsis: Based on the accounts of Marines in World War II, this 10-part miniseries follows the intertwined journeys of three U.S.... [More]
Starring: James Badge Dale, Joseph Mazzello, Jon Seda
Directed By: Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Gary Goetzman

In Treatment (2008)
90%

#44
Synopsis: Based on an Israeli Academy Award-winning TV drama series, "In Treatment" features a psychologist confronting some uneasy personal truths. For... [More]
Starring: Uzo Aduba, Anthony Ramos, Liza Colón-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey
Directed By: Stephen Levinson, Hagai Levi, Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Schuur

Togetherness (2015)
90%

#45
Synopsis: The spark in parents Brett and Michelle Pierson's marriage is all but extinguished. When his best friend, out-of-work actor Alex,... [More]
Starring: Mark Duplass, Melanie Lynskey, Steve Zissis, Amanda Peet

Looking (2014)
90%

#46
Synopsis: Three best friends living in San Francisco share the nuances and complexities of contemporary gay relationships as they explore a... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Groff, Frankie J. Alvarez, Murray Bartlett, Lauren Weedman
Directed By: Andrew Haigh, Sarah Condon

The New Pope (2020)
90%

#47
Synopsis: As Pope Pius XIII hangs between life and death in a coma, charming and sophisticated moderate English aristocrat Sir John... [More]
Starring: Jude Law, John Malkovich, Silvio Orlando, Javier Cámara
Directed By: Paolo Sorrentino

We Are Who We Are (2020)
90%

#48
Synopsis: Two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy explore friendship, first love, identity, and all the... [More]
Starring: Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón
Directed By: Luca Guadagnino, Luca Guadagnino, Lorenzo Mieli, Mario Gianani

Game of Thrones (2011)
89%

#49
Synopsis: George R.R. Martin's best-selling book series "A Song of Ice and Fire" is brought to the screen as HBO sinks... [More]
Starring: Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke
Directed By: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

Big Little Lies (2017)
89%

#50
Synopsis: Based on the same-titled bestseller by Liane Moriarty, "Big Little Lies" weaves a darkly comedic tale of murder and mischief... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern
Directed By: Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari

The White Lotus (2021)
89%

#51
Synopsis: The exploits of various guests and employees at a tropical resort over the span of a week.... [More]
Starring: Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario
Directed By: Mike White, David Bernad, Nick Hall

Years and Years (2019)
89%

#52
Synopsis: An ordinary British family contends with the hopes, anxieties and joys of an uncertain future in this six-part limited series... [More]
Starring: Emma Thompson, Rory Kinnear, T'Nia Miller, Russell Tovey
Directed By: Nicola Shindler, Simon Cellan Jones, Simon Cellan Jones

McMillion$ (2020)
89%

#53
Synopsis: The story of an ex-cop turned security officer who rigs the McDonald's Monopoly game promotion for a decade, stealing millions... [More]
Starring: Daniel Peera, Michael C. Pizzuto, Alistair David Herz, Nicholas Adam Clark
Directed By: Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Archie Gips, James Lee Hernandez

Euphoria (2019)
88%

#54
Synopsis: An American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name, "Euphoria" follows the troubled life of 17-year-old Rue, a... [More]
Starring: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi
Directed By: Drake, Future the Prince, Sam Levinson, Ravi Nandan

Lovecraft Country (2020)
88%

#55
Synopsis: Atticus Black joins his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Majors, Courtney B. Vance, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Michael Kenneth Williams
Directed By: Jordan Peele, Misha Green, J.J. Abrams, Bill Carraro

Extras (2005)
88%

#56
Synopsis: Andy Millman is a British fellow who quits his day job to pursue fame and fortune in the film industry.... [More]
Starring: Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Ashley Jensen, Shaun Williamson
Directed By: Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Jon Plowman

Industry (2020)
88%

#57
Synopsis: Graduates from all walks of life compete for a limited number of available full-time employment opportunities at Pierpoint, a top... [More]
Starring: Myha'la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson
Directed By: Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen, Mickey Down

Room 104 (2017)
88%

#58
Synopsis: Fascinated by what really happens at that corporate chain hotel near the airport -- from the funny and weird to... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lafleur, Jenny Leonhardt, Michael Chandler, Kristina Harrison
Directed By: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Xan Aranda

Enlightened (2011)
87%

#59
Synopsis: An ambitious corporate executive, Amy Jellicoe has succeeded despite the fact she can be her own worst enemy. After a... [More]
Starring: Laura Dern, Luke Wilson, Diane Ladd, Sarah Burns
Directed By: Mike White, Mike White, Laura Dern

Getting On (2013)
%

#60
Synopsis: Based on the BBC series of the same name, "Getting On" follows the daily lives of overworked nurses and doctors... [More]
Starring: Laurie Metcalf, Niecy Nash, Alex Borstein, Mel Rodriguez
Directed By: Mark V. Olsen, Will Scheffer, Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner

Rome (2005)
86%

#61
Synopsis: Two Roman soldiers are caught up in the historical events of an era that included the death of a republic... [More]
Starring: Kevin McKidd, Ray Stevenson, Polly Walker, James Purefoy
Directed By: Bruno Heller, William J. Macdonald, John Milius, Anne Thomopoulos

Generation Kill (2008)
86%

#62
Synopsis: Highly trained young Marines of the First Reconnaissance Battalion struggle with inadequate supplies, bureaucratic snafus and poor communication as they... [More]
Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, James Ransone, Lee Tergesen, Billy Lush
Directed By: David Simon, Ed Burns, George Faber, Charles Pattinson

Exterminate All the Brutes (2021)
85%

#63
Synopsis: An exploration of the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism, from America to Africa, and its impact on society... [More]
Starring: Josh Hartnett
Directed By: Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (2022)
84%

#64
Synopsis: A fast-break drama series that goes back in time to chronicle the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los... [More]
Starring: John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody
Directed By: Adam McKay, Kevin J. Messick, Max Borenstein, Jim Hecht

Efterforskningen (2020)
84%

#65
Synopsis: Head of the Copenhagen Police's Homicide unit Jens Møller investigates the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall.... [More]
Starring: Søren Malling, Pilou Asbæk, Pernilla August, Rolf Lassgård
Directed By: Tobias Lindholm

Animals. (2016)
84%

#66
Synopsis: HBO's decidedly adult animated comedy series ventures into the nether regions of Earth's least inhabitable environment, New York City, which... [More]
Starring: Phil Matarese, Mike Luciano
Directed By: Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass

House of the Dragon (2022)
83%

#67
Synopsis: The story of house Targaryen, set 200 years before events portrayed in "Game of Thrones."... [More]
Starring: Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint
Directed By: George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis

Scenes From a Marriage (2021)
83%

#68
Synopsis: An adaptation of Ingar Bergmann's 1973 Swedish TV miniseries about a marriage falling apart.... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Beharie, Corey Stoll
Directed By: Blair Breard, Amy Herzog, Hagai Levi

Vice Principals (2016)
83%

#69
Synopsis: "Eastbound & Down" creators Danny McBride and Jody Hill team again for a dark comedy series -- no surprise there!... [More]
Starring: Danny McBride, Walton Goggins, Georgia King, Busy Philipps
Directed By: Danny McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, Jonathan Watson

The Righteous Gemstones (2019)
82%

#70
Synopsis: Well into the second generation of a grand televangelist tradition, the world-famous Gemstone family is living proof that worship pays... [More]
Starring: Danny McBride, John Goodman, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson
Directed By: Danny McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, John Carcieri

Allen v. Farrow (2021)
82%

#71
Synopsis: A four-part series documenting the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then 7-year-old daughter with Mia... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Nancy Abraham, Maiken Baird, Dan Cogan, Kirby Dick

Luck (2011)
82%

#72
Synopsis: A three-year stay in federal prison has given Chester "Ace" Bernstein plenty of time to think, and what he devises... [More]
Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Dennis Farina, John Ortiz, Kevin Dunn
Directed By: David Milch, Michael Mann, Carolyn Strauss

John Adams (2008)
82%

#73
Synopsis: Adapted from David McCullough's Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, this lavish seven-part miniseries chronicles the life of Founding Father John Adams, starting... [More]
Starring: Paul Giamatti, Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson, David Morse
Directed By: Tom Hooper, Gary Goetzman, Tom Hanks

C.B. Strike (2017)
82%

#74
Synopsis: Based on the best-selling novels by Robert Galbraith (aka J.K. Rowling), Tom Burke ("The Musketeers") stars as private detective Cormoran... [More]
Starring: Tom Burke, Holliday Grainger, Kerr Logan, Dorothy Atkinson
Directed By: Ben Richards, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, J.K. Rowling

Tales From the Crypt (1989)
82%

#75
Synopsis: Based on the EC Comics series of the same name, this campy and stylized anthology series recounts a string of... [More]
Starring: John Kassir, Kirk Douglas

His Dark Materials (2019)
81%

#76
Synopsis: During her search for a kidnapped friend, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world uncovers a sinister... [More]
Starring: Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, James McAvoy
Directed By: Philip Pullman, Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter, Joel Collins

Six Feet Under (2001)
81%

#77
Synopsis: Laced with irony and dark situational humor, the show approaches the subject of death through the eyes of the Fisher... [More]
Starring: Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose
Directed By: Alan Ball

Westworld (2016)
80%

#78
Synopsis: Westworld isn't your typical amusement park. Intended for rich vacationers, the futuristic park -- which is looked after by robotic... [More]
Starring: Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright
Directed By: Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham

Big Love (2006)
80%

#79
Synopsis: Bill Henrickson seems like a typical suburban husband and father, except for the fact that he has three wives, nine... [More]
Starring: Bill Paxton, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloë Sevigny, Ginnifer Goodwin
Directed By: Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, Mark V. Olsen, Will Scheffer

The Young Pope (2016)
80%

#80
Synopsis: Young and charming, newly elected Pius XIII, aka Lenny Belardo, is the first American Pope in history. His ascension appears... [More]
Starring: Jude Law, Diane Keaton, Silvio Orlando, Javier Cámara
Directed By: Paolo Sorrentino

The Gilded Age (2022)
79%

#81
Synopsis: The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, great conflict between the old ways and brand new... [More]
Starring: Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector
Directed By: Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame, Michael Engler, Gareth Neame

Bored to Death (2009)
79%

#82
Synopsis: This offbeat comedy series stars Jason Schwartzman as young writer Jonathan Ames, who turns his fantasies culled from reading suspense... [More]
Starring: Jason Schwartzman, Ted Danson, Zach Galifianakis
Directed By: Jonathan Ames, Sarah Condon, Stephanie Davis, Dave Becky

The Third Day (2020)
79%

#83
Synopsis: A man and a woman make separate journeys to a mysterious island off the British coast.... [More]
Starring: Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson, Naomie Harris

True Detective (2014)
78%

#84
Synopsis: Law enforcement officers navigate a web of conspiracy to deal with a bizarre murder.... [More]
Starring: Mahershala Ali, Stephen Dorff, Carmen Ejogo, Josh Hopkins
Directed By: Cary Fukunaga, Justin Lin, Janus Metz, Jeremy Podeswa

Divorce (2016)
78%

#85
Synopsis: Raising two children together and sharing more than 10 years of marriage have taken a toll on Frances, who is... [More]
Starring: Sarah Jessica Parker, Thomas Haden Church, Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam
Directed By: Paul Simms, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sharon Horgan, Alison Benson

The Undoing (2020)
75%

#86
Synopsis: A therapist's life unravels after she learns that her husband might be responsible for a widespread disaster.... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Donald Sutherland, Edgar Ramírez
Directed By: Susanne Bier

Perry Mason (2020)
75%

#87
Synopsis: Legal drama set in 1932 Los Angeles and based on novels and short stories penned by Erle Stanley Gardner.... [More]
Starring: Matthew Rhys, Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Chris Chalk
Directed By: Tim Van Patten

Vinyl (2016)
74%

#88
Synopsis: The music scene in 1970s New York is still awash in sex and drugs, but rock 'n' roll is giving... [More]
Starring: Bobby Cannavale, Olivia Wilde, Ray Romano, Ato Essandoh
Directed By: Martin Scorsese, Mick Jagger, Terence Winter, Rick Yorn

I Know This Much Is True (2020)
74%

#89
Synopsis: Following the parallel lives of identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in a story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.... [More]
Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi
Directed By: Derek Cianfrance, Derek Cianfrance, Ben Browning, Glen Basner

Tiger (2021)
74%

#90
Synopsis: Tiger Woods' dedication and obsession with the game of golf takes him not only to the heights of international fame... [More]
Starring: Tiger Woods
Directed By: Matthew Heineman, Matthew Hamachek, Alex Gibney, Stacey Offman

The Comeback (2005)
73%

#91
Synopsis: "The Comeback" tells the story of a B-list sitcom star so desperate to revive her career that she agrees to... [More]
Starring: Lisa Kudrow, Robert Michael Morris, Damian Young, Laura Silverman
Directed By: Michael Patrick King, Lisa Kudrow, John Melfi, Dan Bucatinsky

Ballers (2015)
72%

#92
Synopsis: A superstar during his football playing days, Spencer Strasmore tries to find the same success as a financial manager for... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, John David Washington, Omar Benson Miller, Rob Corddry
Directed By: Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg, Dany Garcia

The Baby (2022)
72%

#93
Synopsis: Natasha is furious that her closest friends are all having babies, but her life implodes when she unexpectedly ends up... [More]
Starring: Michelle de Swarte, Amira Ghazalla, Amber Grappy, Patrice Naiambana
Directed By: Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss, Naomi De Pear, Sian Robins-Grace

The Vow (2020)
72%

#94
Synopsis: Following the experiences of people deeply involved in the self-improvement group NXIVM, an organization under siege with charges including sex... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Jehane Noujaim, Karim Amer, Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim

Sex and the City (1998)
70%

#95
Synopsis: A sex columnist, Carrie Bradshaw, and her three friends -- Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda -- explore Manhattan's dating scene, chronicling... [More]
Starring: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon
Directed By: Darren Star, Michael Patrick King

True Blood (2008)
68%

#96
Synopsis: Small-town Louisiana waitress Sookie Stackhouse already is viewed as an oddball by her friends and neighbors, since she can read... [More]
Starring: Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten
Directed By: Alan Ball

Avenue 5 (2020)
67%

#97
Synopsis: A confident, controlled and personable space cruise ship captain tries to get along with everyone.... [More]
Starring: Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka-Bird
Directed By: Kevin Loader, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche, Will Smith

Entourage (2004)
65%

#98
Synopsis: Led by Vince, an actor deemed the next big thing, four buddies migrate west from Queens, N.Y. Usually within his... [More]
Starring: Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon, Jerry Ferrara
Directed By: Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Doug Ellin, Denis Biggs

Little Britain USA (2008)
64%

#99
Synopsis: British comedy stars David Walliams and Matt Lucas transplant some of their most popular "Little Britain" characters -- including Fat... [More]
Starring: Matt Lucas, David Walliams
Directed By: Simon Fuller, Matt Lucas, David Williams, Larry Brezner

Arli$$ (1996)
62%

#100
Synopsis: Arliss Michaels is the super athlete's super-agent, wheeling and dealing in the higher echelons of the sports world - an... [More]
Starring: Robert Wuhl, Jim Turner, Sandra Oh, Michael Boatman

The Newsroom (2012)
%

#101
Synopsis: Aaron Sorkin once chronicled the daily work of the federal government in "The West Wing." In "The Newsroom," the Emmy-winning... [More]
Starring: Jeff Daniels, Emily Mortimer, John Gallagher Jr., Alison Pill
Directed By: Aaron Sorkin, Alan Poul, Scott Rudin

#102

Coastal Elites (2020)
55%

#102
Adjusted Score: 54668%
Critics Consensus: The top-shelf cast gives Coastal Elites a passionate pulse, but redundant speechifying and the stilted format result in a repetitive preaching to the choir.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson
Directed By: Jay Roach

The Nevers (2021)
48%

#103
Synopsis: Victorian women find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies and a mission that may change the world.... [More]
Starring: Laura Donnelly, Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley
Directed By: Joss Whedon, Jane Espenson, Douglas Petrie, Bernadette Caulfield

The Time Traveler's Wife (2022)
38%

#104
Synopsis: Clare and Henry's love story involves a marriage with a problem -- time travel.... [More]
Starring: Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges, Natasha Lopez
Directed By: Steven Moffat, Sue Vertue, Brian Minchin, David Nutter

