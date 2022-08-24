(Photo by HBO)

The 104 Best HBO Series, Ranked by Tomatometer

Game of Thrones’ may have been HBO’s most popular show ever — but is the epic fantasy series HBO’s all-time best-reviewed show?

Well, the short answer is no.

The longer answer is that the premium cable network offers plenty of new, buzzworthy series on its current lineup with higher scores than the drama, including dark comedy Barry , the sci-fi mystery of Westworld , and award-winning drama Big Little Lies . And that’s not to mention HBO’s signature prestige dramas including The Sopranos , Chernobyl, and Western period drama Deadwood .

In 2020, the highly anticipated first season of horror-fantasy Lovecraft Country and troubling docuseries The Vow joined those classics in our list of HBO’s best shows, along with a few more new additions in 2021: docuseries The Lady and the Dale, Allen v. Farrow, and Tiger Woods–focused Tiger; series Painting with John, and J.K. Rowling’s crime series C.B. Strike, whose new season gave it the number of reviews needed to join the list. And then there was the zeitgeist-capturing duo of crime drama Mare of Easttown and biting comedy The White Lotus.

2022 saw the majorly anticipated return of Game of Thrones with prequel series House of the Dragon. Other major HBO projects include cringe epic The Rehearsal, Julian Fellowes’ historic The Gilded Age, and Lakers drama Winning Time.

Read more:

We’ve rounded up Tomatometer scores for the best HBO series and miniseries to make a list to fill your binge-watch calendar into next year. To qualify for the list, a series must have at least 10 reviews counting toward its score.

Is your favorite HBO title missing? Tell us in the comments.

I'll Be Gone in the Dark (2020) 96% #20 Synopsis: An exploration of the case of the Golden State Killer who terrorized California in the 1970s and 1980s, committing 50... An exploration of the case of the Golden State Killer who terrorized California in the 1970s and 1980s, committing 50... [More] Starring: Directed By: Liz Garbus

The Rehearsal (2022) 93% #32 Synopsis: Nathan Fielder returns to television to explore the lengths one person will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life.... Nathan Fielder returns to television to explore the lengths one person will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life.... [More] Starring: Nathan Fielder

Tales From the Crypt (1989) 82% #75 Synopsis: Based on the EC Comics series of the same name, this campy and stylized anthology series recounts a string of... Based on the EC Comics series of the same name, this campy and stylized anthology series recounts a string of... [More] Starring: John Kassir, Kirk Douglas

Featured image: Mario Perez/HBO

