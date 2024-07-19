(Photo by Orion Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection. Movie: UHF.)

50 Best 1980s Cult Movies & Classics

UHF celebrates its 35th anniversary!

If a movie some distance from the mainstream inspires you to watch and watch again, quote obsessively, recommend to friends and family to occasional bewilderment, while finding community with other like-minded fans, congratulations: You may have just helped create a new cult classic.

And the 1980s may just have been the big boom of the cult movie, as the home market of VHS tapes and cable television let people re-visit and share movies like never before. It’s hard to imagine the movies without Blade Runner, The Thing, and Scarface now, but they were not huge box office successes on release (with Blade Runner and The Thing outright bombs), but the fandom grew them into the pop culture cornerstones they are today. Arguably, they are the greatest cult movie success stories ever.

Ditto for The Princess Bride and This Is Spinal Tap, both directed by Rob Reiner. Tap popularized the mockumentary format, and Bride has been welcomed into family homes for generations. Again, these movies are more of those muted box office stories that became publicly entrenched through generations of critics and audiences championing them.

And John Carpenter was the directing king of cults in the ’80s. Along with The Thing, he helmed They Live, Big Trouble in Little China, and Escape From New York. Terry Gilliam was no slouch either with Brazil and Time Bandits, along with David Lynch (Blue Velvet) and and David Cronenberg (Videodrome).

In selecting the 50 best cult movies of the 1980s, we tried to cover every corner and fanbase.

There’s comedies whose off-kilter sense of humor have people feeling like that finally something out there understands them. We’re talking the likes of nowhere epic Repo Man, the Coen brothers’ comedy Raising Arizona, supremely cynical Heathers, relentlessly quotable Withnail and I, deeply deadpan Stranger Than Paradise, spatulatastic UHF, and big-bootay’d Buckaroo Banzai.

’80s horror is still celebrated and sought after today, and the fringes are what make them special, populated with the likes of Re-Animator (still the best movie with H.P. Lovecraft’s name hovering over it), musical Little Shop of Horrors, transgressive slasher Sleepaway Camp, Evil Dead 2 (throw in the first Evil Dead while you’re at it), and two vampiric servings of Near Dark and The Lost Boys.

Filed under fantasy: Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal. While on the action shelf, you can pull To Live and Die in L.A. (with director William Friedkin topping his French Connection car chase), hard-boiled musical Streets of Fire, the Bruce Lee-inspired The Last Dragon, and The Legend of Billie Jean, which is Joan of Arc by way of neon spandex.

And some cult movies really started gaining traction in the internet age, like Hard Ticket to Hawaii, with clips shared widely on video platforms, and Miami Connection, an earnestly incompetent martial arts movie lost until 2012. Now you can watch it in 4K with surround dragon sound.

We’re sorting the best of ’80s cult movies by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first, including cyberpunk flashpoint anime Akira, and camp superhero movie Flash Gordon.

#5 Blue Velvet (1986) 95% #5 Adjusted Score: 103689% Critics Consensus: If audiences walk away from this subversive, surreal shocker not fully understanding the story, they might also walk away with a deeper perception of the potential of film storytelling. Synopsis: College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear... College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear... [More] Starring: Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper, Laura Dern Directed By: David Lynch

#6 Heathers (1989) 95% #6 Adjusted Score: 99790% Critics Consensus: Dark, cynical, and subversive, Heathers gently applies a chainsaw to the conventions of the high school movie -- changing the game for teen comedies to follow. Synopsis: Veronica (Winona Ryder) is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other... Veronica (Winona Ryder) is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other... [More] Starring: Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk Directed By: Michael Lehmann

#9 Akira (1988) 91% #9 Adjusted Score: 95462% Critics Consensus: Akira is strikingly bloody and violent, but its phenomenal animation and sheer kinetic energy helped set the standard for modern anime. Synopsis: In 1988 the Japanese government drops an atomic bomb on Tokyo after ESP experiments on children go awry. In 2019,... In 1988 the Japanese government drops an atomic bomb on Tokyo after ESP experiments on children go awry. In 2019,... [More] Starring: Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama, Tessho Genda Directed By: Katsuhiro Ohtomo

#18 The Thing (1982) 84% #18 Adjusted Score: 92411% Critics Consensus: Grimmer and more terrifying than the 1950s take, John Carpenter's The Thing is a tense sci-fi thriller rife with compelling tension and some remarkable make-up effects. Synopsis: In remote Antarctica, a group of American research scientists are disturbed at their base camp by a helicopter shooting at... In remote Antarctica, a group of American research scientists are disturbed at their base camp by a helicopter shooting at... [More] Starring: Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter, Richard Dysart Directed By: John Carpenter

#21 Flash Gordon (1980) 83% #21 Adjusted Score: 88233% Critics Consensus: Campy charm and a knowing sense of humor help to overcome a silly plot involving a spacefaring ex-football player, his adoring bevy of groupies, and a supervillain named Ming the Merciless. Synopsis: Although NASA scientists are claiming the unexpected eclipse and strange "hot hail" are nothing to worry about, Dr. Hans Zarkov... Although NASA scientists are claiming the unexpected eclipse and strange "hot hail" are nothing to worry about, Dr. Hans Zarkov... [More] Starring: Sam Jones, Melody Anderson, Max von Sydow, Topol Directed By: Mike Hodges

#27 Tron (1982) 73% #27 Adjusted Score: 80051% Critics Consensus: Though perhaps not as strong dramatically as it is technologically, TRON is an original and visually stunning piece of science fiction that represents a landmark work in the history of computer animation. Synopsis: When talented computer engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) finds out that Ed Dillinger (David Warner), an executive at his company,... When talented computer engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) finds out that Ed Dillinger (David Warner), an executive at his company,... [More] Starring: Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner, David Warner, Cindy Morgan Directed By: Steven Lisberger

#35 Clue (1985) 71% #35 Adjusted Score: 74028% Critics Consensus: A robust ensemble of game actors elevate Clue above its schematic source material, but this farce's reliance on novelty over organic wit makes its entertainment value a roll of the dice. Synopsis: Based on the popular board game, this comedy begins at a dinner party hosted by Mr. Boddy, where he admits... Based on the popular board game, this comedy begins at a dinner party hosted by Mr. Boddy, where he admits... [More] Starring: Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull, Lesley Ann Warren, Tim Curry Directed By: Jonathan Lynn

#37 Bad Taste (1987) 71% #37 Adjusted Score: 72190% Critics Consensus: Peter Jackson's early low-budget shocker boasts a disgusting premise - aliens harvesting humans for fast food - that gives the budding auteur plenty of room for gross-out visuals and absurd cleverness. Synopsis: Gun-toting assassins try to wipe out a group of aliens that wants to use humans in New Zealand for food.... Gun-toting assassins try to wipe out a group of aliens that wants to use humans in New Zealand for food.... [More] Starring: Peter Jackson, Mike Minett, Pete O'Herne, Terry Potter Directed By: Peter Jackson