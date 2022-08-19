Andrew Garfield Movies and Series Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the films and shows of Andrew Garfield! We start with his Certified Fresh films, including his strong supporting turn in The Social network, his Amazing stint as Spider-Man, and Best Actor Oscar-nominated films, the musical Tick, Tick…Boom! and World War II drama Hacksaw Ridge. And most recently, he’s drawn acclaim (and an Emmy nominee) for his first starring series, Under the Banner of Heaven. —Alex Vo

#4 Boy A (2007) 88% #4 Adjusted Score: 89775% Critics Consensus: Small in scale but large in impact, Boy A's career making performances (particularly that by star Andrew Garfield) and carefully crafted characters defy judgment and aggressively provoke debate. Synopsis: Freed after a lengthy term in a juvenile detention center, convicted child killer Jack Burridge (Andrew Garfield) finds work as... Freed after a lengthy term in a juvenile detention center, convicted child killer Jack Burridge (Andrew Garfield) finds work as... [More] Starring: Andrew Garfield, Peter Mullan, Katie Lyons, Shaun Evans Directed By: John Crowley

#13 Breathe (2017) 68% #13 Adjusted Score: 79502% Critics Consensus: Strong performances from Breathe's well-matched leads help add an edge to a biopic that takes a decidedly heartwarming approach to its real-life story. Synopsis: After contracting polio at the age of 28, Robin Cavendish is confined to a bed and given only months to... After contracting polio at the age of 28, Robin Cavendish is confined to a bed and given only months to... [More] Starring: Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Tom Hollander, Stephen Mangan Directed By: Andy Serkis