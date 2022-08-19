TAGGED AS:

Andrew Garfield Movies and Series Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the films and shows of Andrew Garfield! We start with his Certified Fresh films, including his strong supporting turn in The Social network, his Amazing stint as Spider-Man, and Best Actor Oscar-nominated films, the musical Tick, Tick…Boom! and World War II drama Hacksaw Ridge. And most recently, he’s drawn acclaim (and an Emmy nominee) for his first starring series, Under the Banner of Heaven. Alex Vo

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 108725%
Critics Consensus: Impeccably scripted, beautifully directed, and filled with fine performances, The Social Network is a riveting, ambitious example of modern filmmaking at its finest.
Synopsis: In 2003, Harvard undergrad and computer genius Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) begins work on a new concept that eventually turns... [More]
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer
Directed By: David Fincher

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 115066%
Critics Consensus: A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise's scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart.
Synopsis: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon
Directed By: Jon Watts

#3

99 Homes (2014)
93%

#3
Adjusted Score: 98309%
Critics Consensus: Fueled by powerful acting and a taut, patiently constructed narrative, 99 Homes is a modern economic parable whose righteous fury is matched by its intelligence and compassion.
Synopsis: A desperate construction worker (Andrew Garfield) reluctantly accepts a job with the ruthless real-estate broker (Michael Shannon) who evicted him... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Michael Shannon, Laura Dern, Tim Guinee
Directed By: Ramin Bahrani

#4

Boy A (2007)
88%

#4
Adjusted Score: 89775%
Critics Consensus: Small in scale but large in impact, Boy A's career making performances (particularly that by star Andrew Garfield) and carefully crafted characters defy judgment and aggressively provoke debate.
Synopsis: Freed after a lengthy term in a juvenile detention center, convicted child killer Jack Burridge (Andrew Garfield) finds work as... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Peter Mullan, Katie Lyons, Shaun Evans
Directed By: John Crowley

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 98243%
Critics Consensus: tick, tick... BOOM! makes musical magic out of a story focused on the creative process -- an impressive feat for debuting director Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Synopsis: Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM!, an adaptation of the... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Bradley Whitford
Directed By: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Under the Banner of Heaven: Limited Series (2022)
86%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: While Under the Banner of Heaven gets bogged down by an overabundance of backstory, its procedural through-line is enriched by a thoughtful introspection on personal faith.
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Denise Gough
Directed By: Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Anna Culp, Jason Bateman

#7

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
84%

#7
Adjusted Score: 101187%
Critics Consensus: Hacksaw Ridge uses a real-life pacifist's legacy to lay the groundwork for a gripping wartime tribute to faith, valor, and the courage of remaining true to one's convictions.
Synopsis: The true story of Pfc. Desmond T. Doss (Andrew Garfield), who won the Congressional Medal of Honor despite refusing to... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey, Teresa Palmer
Directed By: Mel Gibson

#8

Silence (2016)
83%

#8
Adjusted Score: 104228%
Critics Consensus: Silence ends Martin Scorsese's decades-long creative quest with a thoughtful, emotionally resonant look at spirituality and human nature that stands among the director's finest works.
Synopsis: Two 17th-century Portuguese missionaries, Father Sebastian Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garupe (Adam Driver), embark on a perilous journey... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Tadanobu Asano, Ciarán Hinds
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 86500%
Critics Consensus: A well-chosen cast and sure-handed direction allow The Amazing Spider-Man to thrill, despite revisiting many of the same plot points from 2002's Spider-Man.
Synopsis: Abandoned by his parents and raised by an aunt and uncle, teenager Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), AKA Spider-Man, is trying... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary
Directed By: Marc Webb

#10

Red Riding: 1974 (2009)
100%

#10
Adjusted Score: 58183%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a young girl goes missing, Yorkshire Post crime reporter Eddie Dunford (Andrew Garfield) becomes intrigued by a series of... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, David Morrissey, Rebecca Hall, Sean Bean
Directed By: Julian Jarrold

#11

Never Let Me Go (2010)
71%

#11
Adjusted Score: 77408%
Critics Consensus: With Never Let Me Go, Mark Romanek has delivered a graceful adaptation that captures the spirit of the Ishiguro novel -- which will be precisely the problem for some viewers.
Synopsis: Friends Kathy (Carey Mulligan), Tommy (Andrew Garfield) and Ruth (Keira Knightley) grow up together at a seemingly idyllic boarding school... [More]
Starring: Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield, Keira Knightley, Isobel Meikle-Small
Directed By: Mark Romanek

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 80044%
Critics Consensus: The Eyes of Tammy Faye might have focused more sharply on its subject's story, but Jessica Chastain's starring performance makes it hard to look away.
Synopsis: THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Fredric Lehne
Directed By: Michael Showalter

#13

Breathe (2017)
68%

#13
Adjusted Score: 79502%
Critics Consensus: Strong performances from Breathe's well-matched leads help add an edge to a biopic that takes a decidedly heartwarming approach to its real-life story.
Synopsis: After contracting polio at the age of 28, Robin Cavendish is confined to a bed and given only months to... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Tom Hollander, Stephen Mangan
Directed By: Andy Serkis

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 70833%
Critics Consensus: Terry Gilliam remains as indulgent as ever, but The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus represents a return to the intoxicatingly imaginative, darkly beautiful power of his earlier work, with fine performances to match all the visual spectacle.
Synopsis: Dr. Parnassus (Christopher Plummer), the leader of a traveling show, has a dark secret. Thousands of years ago he traded... [More]
Starring: Heath Ledger, Christopher Plummer, Verne Troyer, Andrew Garfield
Directed By: Terry Gilliam

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 67324%
Critics Consensus: Under the Silver Lake hits its stride slightly more often than it stumbles, but it's hard not to admire - or be drawn in by - writer-director David Robert Mitchell's ambition.
Synopsis: Sam is a disenchanted 33-year-old who discovers a mysterious woman, Sarah, frolicking in his apartment's swimming pool. When she vanishes,... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough, Topher Grace, Patrick Fischler
Directed By: David Robert Mitchell

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 64098%
Critics Consensus: While the cast is outstanding and the special effects are top-notch, the latest installment of the Spidey saga suffers from an unfocused narrative and an overabundance of characters.
Synopsis: Confident in his powers as Spider-Man, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) embraces his new role as a hero and spends time... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan
Directed By: Marc Webb

#17

Mainstream (2020)
33%

#17
Adjusted Score: 33729%
Critics Consensus: Mainstream makes a vain attempt to satirize viral fame, settling instead for obvious commentary that feels painfully dated.
Synopsis: A young woman finds a path to internet stardom when she starts making videos with a charismatic stranger.... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Maya Hawke, Nat Wolff, Jason Schwartzman
Directed By: Gia Coppola

#18

Lions for Lambs (2007)
27%

#18
Adjusted Score: 35202%
Critics Consensus: Despite its powerhouse cast, Lions for Lambs feels like a disjointed series of lectures, rather than a sharp narrative, and ends up falling flat.
Synopsis: Inspired by their idealistic professor, Dr. Mallery (Robert Redford), to do something meaningful with their lives, Arian (Derek Luke) and... [More]
Starring: Robert Redford, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise, Derek Luke
Directed By: Robert Redford

