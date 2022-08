Andrew Garfield Movies and Series Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the films and shows of Andrew Garfield! We start with his Certified Fresh films, including his strong supporting turn in The Social network, his Amazing stint as Spider-Man, and Best Actor Oscar-nominated films, the musical Tick, Tick…Boom! and World War II drama Hacksaw Ridge. And most recently, he’s drawn acclaim (and an Emmy nominee) for his first starring series, Under the Banner of Heaven. —Alex Vo

#3 99 Homes (2014) 93% #3 Adjusted Score: 98309% Critics Consensus: Fueled by powerful acting and a taut, patiently constructed narrative, 99 Homes is a modern economic parable whose righteous fury is matched by its intelligence and compassion. Synopsis: A desperate construction worker (Andrew Garfield) reluctantly accepts a job with the ruthless real-estate broker (Michael Shannon) who evicted him... A desperate construction worker (Andrew Garfield) reluctantly accepts a job with the ruthless real-estate broker (Michael Shannon) who evicted him... [More] Starring: Andrew Garfield, Michael Shannon, Laura Dern, Tim Guinee Directed By: Ramin Bahrani

#4 Boy A (2007) 88% #4 Adjusted Score: 89775% Critics Consensus: Small in scale but large in impact, Boy A's career making performances (particularly that by star Andrew Garfield) and carefully crafted characters defy judgment and aggressively provoke debate. Synopsis: Freed after a lengthy term in a juvenile detention center, convicted child killer Jack Burridge (Andrew Garfield) finds work as... Freed after a lengthy term in a juvenile detention center, convicted child killer Jack Burridge (Andrew Garfield) finds work as... [More] Starring: Andrew Garfield, Peter Mullan, Katie Lyons, Shaun Evans Directed By: John Crowley

#7 Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 84% #7 Adjusted Score: 101187% Critics Consensus: Hacksaw Ridge uses a real-life pacifist's legacy to lay the groundwork for a gripping wartime tribute to faith, valor, and the courage of remaining true to one's convictions. Synopsis: The true story of Pfc. Desmond T. Doss (Andrew Garfield), who won the Congressional Medal of Honor despite refusing to... The true story of Pfc. Desmond T. Doss (Andrew Garfield), who won the Congressional Medal of Honor despite refusing to... [More] Starring: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey, Teresa Palmer Directed By: Mel Gibson

#8 Silence (2016) 83% #8 Adjusted Score: 104228% Critics Consensus: Silence ends Martin Scorsese's decades-long creative quest with a thoughtful, emotionally resonant look at spirituality and human nature that stands among the director's finest works. Synopsis: Two 17th-century Portuguese missionaries, Father Sebastian Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garupe (Adam Driver), embark on a perilous journey... Two 17th-century Portuguese missionaries, Father Sebastian Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garupe (Adam Driver), embark on a perilous journey... [More] Starring: Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Tadanobu Asano, Ciarán Hinds Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#13 Breathe (2017) 68% #13 Adjusted Score: 79502% Critics Consensus: Strong performances from Breathe's well-matched leads help add an edge to a biopic that takes a decidedly heartwarming approach to its real-life story. Synopsis: After contracting polio at the age of 28, Robin Cavendish is confined to a bed and given only months to... After contracting polio at the age of 28, Robin Cavendish is confined to a bed and given only months to... [More] Starring: Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Tom Hollander, Stephen Mangan Directed By: Andy Serkis