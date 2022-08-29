(Photo by Samuel de Roman/Getty Images)
All Tilda Swinton Movies Ranked
Few actors are as comfortable starring in both experimental indie films and thrilling blockbusters as Tilda Swinton. The chameleonic actress floats from one genre to the next as effortlessly as the Sorcerer Supreme bends time and space, registering indelible performances in dramas (We Need to Talk About Kevin, I Am Love), fantasies (the Chronicles of Narnia franchise), action films (Snowpiercer, Doctor Strange), and even comedies (Trainwreck), notching a Best Supporting Actress Oscar along the way for her turn in Michael Clayton. It’s no wonder a number of acclaimed directors have harnessed her talents on multiple occasions, includng Jim Jarmusch (Only Lovers Left Alive), Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel), and the Coen brothers (Burn After Reading). She’s made a career of picking interesting projects that frequently realize her full potential, and she’s rightfully racked up a number of accolades for her work. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up all Tilda Swinton movies and ranked them by Tomatometer, so read on to see where your favorite performances land on the list.
#1
Adjusted Score: 128524%
Critics Consensus: Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic Infinity Saga.
Synopsis:
Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 104547%
Critics Consensus: Snowpiercer offers an audaciously ambitious action spectacular for filmgoers numb to effects-driven blockbusters.
Synopsis:
A post-apocalyptic ice age forces humanity's last survivors aboard a globe-spanning supertrain. One man (Chris Evans) will risk everything to... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 105049%
Critics Consensus: Warm, whimsical, and poignant, the immaculately framed and beautifully acted Moonrise Kingdom presents writer/director Wes Anderson at his idiosyncratic best.
Synopsis:
The year is 1965, and the residents of New Penzance, an island off the coast of New England, inhabit a... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 105123%
Critics Consensus: Typically stylish but deceptively thoughtful, The Grand Budapest Hotel finds Wes Anderson once again using ornate visual environments to explore deeply emotional ideas.
Synopsis:
In the 1930s, the Grand Budapest Hotel is a popular European ski resort, presided over by concierge Gustave H. (Ralph... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 108771%
Critics Consensus: The Personal History of David Copperfield puts a fresh, funny, and utterly charming spin on Dickens' classic, proving some stories truly are timeless.
Synopsis:
The life of David Copperfield is chronicled from his youth into adulthood.... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 97518%
Critics Consensus: Drawing on another terrific performance from Honor Swinton Byrne, The Souvenir Part II continues its story with profound emotional complexity and elegant storytelling.
Synopsis:
An ambitious film student enters an intoxicating world of unpredictable romantic entanglements in 1980s London.... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 97348%
Critics Consensus: Dizzyingly original, the loopy, multi-layered Adaptation is both funny and thought-provoking.
Synopsis:
Nicolas Cage is Charlie Kaufman, a confused L.A. screenwriter overwhelmed by feelings of inadequacy, sexual frustration, self-loathing, and by the... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 99164%
Critics Consensus: Michael Clayton is one of the most sharply scripted films of 2007, with an engrossing premise and faultless acting. Director Tony Gilroy succeeds not only in capturing the audience's attention, but holding it until the credits roll.
Synopsis:
Former prosecutor Michael Clayton (George Clooney) works as a "fixer" at the corporate law firm of Kenner, Bach and Ledeen,... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 113011%
Critics Consensus: The beautifully stop-motion animated Isle of Dogs finds Wes Anderson at his detail-oriented best while telling one of the director's most winsomely charming stories.
Synopsis:
When, by executive decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island,... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 100021%
Critics Consensus: Made by a filmmaker in command of her craft and a star perfectly matched with the material, The Souvenir is a uniquely impactful coming of age drama.
Synopsis:
A shy film student begins finding her voice as an artist while navigating a turbulent courtship with a charismatic but... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 91476%
Critics Consensus: The premise has all the trappings of melodrama, but the excellent performances give the characters complexity and empathy.
Synopsis:
Forensic psychologist Lydie Crane (Tilda Swinton), who once had a stillbirth and is pregnant again, takes on a personally difficult... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 113307%
Critics Consensus: Doctor Strange artfully balances its outré source material against the blockbuster constraints of the MCU, delivering a thoroughly entertaining superhero origin story in the bargain.
Synopsis:
Dr. Stephen Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) life changes after a car accident robs him of the use of his hands. When... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 100509%
Critics Consensus: Absorbing, visually arresting, and powerfully acted by an immensely talented cast, A Bigger Splash offers sumptuously soapy delights for fans of psychological adult drama.
Synopsis:
While vacationing on a Sicilian island with her boyfriend (Matthias Schoenaerts), a rock star (Tilda Swinton) receives an unexpected visit... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 95634%
Critics Consensus: Memoria finds writer-director Apichatpong Weerasethakul branching out into English-language filmmaking without forsaking any of his own lyrical cinematic vocabulary.
Synopsis:
Ever since being startled by a loud 'bang' at daybreak, Jessica (Tilda Swinton) is unable to sleep. In Bogotá to... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 95307%
Critics Consensus: Bill Murray's subtle and understated style complements director Jim Jarmusch's minimalist storytelling in this quirky, but deadpan comedy.
Synopsis:
When his latest girlfriend (Julie Delpy) leaves him, retired computer magnate Don Johnston (Bill Murray) has no greater ambition than... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 108542%
Critics Consensus: Packed with period detail and perfectly cast, Hail, Caesar! finds the Coen brothers delivering an agreeably lightweight love letter to post-war Hollywood.
Synopsis:
In the early 1950s, Eddie Mannix is busy at work trying to solve all the problems of the actors and... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 104346%
Critics Consensus: Okja sees Bong Joon-ho continuing to create defiantly eclectic entertainment -- and still hitting more than enough of his narrative targets in the midst of a tricky tonal juggling act.
Synopsis:
For 10 idyllic years, young Mija has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja - a massive animal and an... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 95018%
Critics Consensus: Worth watching for Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton's performances alone, Only Lovers Left Alive finds writer-director Jim Jarmusch adding a typically offbeat entry to the vampire genre.
Synopsis:
Artistic, sophisticated and centuries old, two vampire lovers (Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston) ponder their ultimate place in modern society.... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 95258%
Critics Consensus: Trainwreck drags commitment out of all but the most rom-com-phobic filmgoers with sharp humor, relatable characters, and hilarious work from Amy Schumer.
Synopsis:
Ever since her father drilled into her head that monogamy isn't realistic, magazine writer Amy (Amy Schumer) has made promiscuity... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 87703%
Critics Consensus: Orlando can't match its visual delights with equally hefty narrative -- but it's so much fun to watch that it doesn't need to.
Synopsis:
In 1600, nobleman Orlando (Tilda Swinton) inherits his parents' house, thanks to Queen Elizabeth I (Quentin Crisp), who commands the... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 86418%
Critics Consensus: A well-acted film noir with arresting visuals.
Synopsis:
When a woman's (Tilda Swinton) eldest son's lover washes up on the beachfront in front of their house, she does... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 85082%
Critics Consensus: It stumbles into melodrama, but I Am Love backs up its flamboyance with tremendous visual style and a marvelous central performance from Tilda Swinton.
Synopsis:
At a dinner -- during which her husband, Tancredi (Pippo Delbono), learns that he and his son Edoardo Recchi Jr.... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 87622%
Critics Consensus: With Burn After Reading, the Coen Brothers have crafted another clever comedy/thriller with an outlandish plot and memorable characters.
Synopsis:
When a disc containing memoirs of a former CIA analyst (John Malkovich) falls into the hands of Linda Litzke (Frances... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 84464%
Critics Consensus: With first-rate special effects and compelling storytelling, this adaptation stays faithful to its source material and will please moviegoers of all ages.
Synopsis:
During the World War II bombings of London, four English siblings are sent to a country house where they will... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 90769%
Critics Consensus: A loving ode to the spirit of journalism, The French Dispatch will be most enjoyed by fans of Wes Anderson's meticulously arranged aesthetic.
Synopsis:
A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 83224%
Critics Consensus: We Need to Talk About Kevin is a masterful blend of drama and horror, with fantastic performances across the board (Tilda Swinton especially, delivering one of her very best).
Synopsis:
Eva Khatchadourian (Tilda Swinton) is a travel writer/publisher who gives up her beloved freedom and bohemian lifestyle to have a... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 73767%
Critics Consensus: Tilda Swinton delivers a powerful performance in Julia, a tense thriller and a dark character study.
Synopsis:
An alcoholic (Tilda Swinton) becomes involved in a fellow A.A. member's plan to kidnap her young son from the boy's... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 82049%
Critics Consensus: Curious Case of Benjamin Button is an epic fantasy tale with rich storytelling backed by fantastic performances.
Synopsis:
Born under unusual circumstances, Benjamin Button (Brad Pitt) springs into being as an elderly man in a New Orleans nursing... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 48251%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The gay king of England (Steven Waddington) meets his doom in this update of Christopher Marlowe's play.... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 55680%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Derek Jarman's portrait of philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein, focusing on his theories and repressed homosexuality.... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 84612%
Critics Consensus: With the well-acted The War Zone, debuting director Tim Roth finds moments of beauty in a tale of stark horror -- and marks himself as a talent to watch behind the camera.
Synopsis:
After his family relocates from London to rural Devon, sullen British teen Tom (Freddie Cunliffe) spends most of his time... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 62843%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A woman (Francesca Faridany) researching cybertechnology communicates with Victorian spiritual mentor Ada Byron King (Tilda Swinton).... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 81177%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This fictional portrait of Italian Renaissance artist Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio (Nigel Terry) follows the painter as he wanders the... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 77850%
Critics Consensus: Although its story isn't as impressive as its visual marvels, it's hard not to admire Three Thousand Years of Longing's sheer ambition.
Synopsis:
Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic -- content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 74645%
Critics Consensus: Though quirky coming-of-age themes are common in indie films, this one boasts a smart script and a great cast.
Synopsis:
In the strange land known as suburbia, introverted adolescent Justin (Lou Pucci) spends the majority of his life pining after... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 70686%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Evelyn (Tilda Swinton) is a lawyer who is soon to become a judge, but her intense focus on her career... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 67649%
Critics Consensus: This dark, demanding film from art-house favorite Bela Tarr is by no means a typical crime procedural, but patient viewers will find much to admire.
Synopsis:
A switchman at a seaside railway witnesses a murder but does not report it after he finds a suitcase full... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 66277%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A biopic of noted painter Francis Bacon (Derek Jacobi), this film focuses on the artist's unlikely and tumultuous relationship with... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 74092%
Critics Consensus: The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian is an entertaining family adventure worthy of the standard set by its predecessor.
Synopsis:
One year after their previous adventure, the Pevensie children (Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, William Moseley, Anna Popplewell) return to the... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 85480%
Critics Consensus: Suspiria attacks heady themes with garish vigor, offering a viewing experience that's daringly confrontational - and definitely not for everyone.
Synopsis:
Young American dancer Susie Bannion arrives in 1970s Berlin to audition for the world-renowned Helena Markos Dance Co. When she... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 66209%
Critics Consensus: A grim mood piece with good performances from the leads.
Synopsis:
An amoral drifter (Ewan McGregor) has an affair with a woman (Tilda Swinton) stuck in a passionless marriage in 1950s... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 12851%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A man (Tom McCamus) living parallel lives meets a woman (Tilda Swinton) as four separate incarnations.... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 73679%
Critics Consensus: The Dead Don't Die dabbles with tones and themes to varying degrees of success, but sharp wit and a strong cast make this a zom-com with enough brains to consume.
Synopsis:
In the sleepy small town of Centerville, something is not quite right. The moon hangs large and low in the... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 56468%
Critics Consensus: Its leisurely, businesslike pace won't win the franchise many new fans, but Voyage of the Dawn Treader restores some of the Narnia franchise's lost luster with strong performances and impressive special effects.
Synopsis:
Visiting their annoying cousin, Eustace, Lucy (Georgie Henley) and Edmund Pevensie (Skandar Keynes) come across a painting of a majestic... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 53297%
Critics Consensus: Fans of director Terry Gilliam's trademark visual aesthetic will find everything they've bargained for, but for the unconverted, The Zero Theorem may prove too muddled to enjoy.
Synopsis:
Hired to crack a theorem, reclusive computer genius Qohen Leth (Christoph Waltz) begins to make headway until his controlled world... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 55995%
Critics Consensus: Despite solid production values and an intriguing premise, Constantine lacks the focus of another spiritual shoot-em-up: The Matrix.
Synopsis:
As a suicide survivor, demon hunter John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) has literally been to hell and back -- and he... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 47144%
Critics Consensus: A minimalist exercise in not much of anything, The Limits of Control is a tedious viewing experience with little reward.
Synopsis:
A mysterious stranger (Isaach De Bankolé) works outside the law and keeps his objectives hidden, trusting no one. While his... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 48951%
Critics Consensus: An ambitious mix of genres, Vanilla Sky collapses into an incoherent jumble. Cruise's performance lacks depth, and it's hard to feel sympathy for his narcissistic character.
Synopsis:
Tom Cruise and Cameron Crowe reunite after "Jerry Maguire" for "Vanilla Sky," the story of a young New York City... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 30308%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Anxious to use artificially intelligent robots to improve the world, Rosetta Stone (Tilda Swinton), a bio-geneticist, devises a recipe through... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 26917%
Critics Consensus: The movie bores despite a splendid performance by Michael Caine.
Synopsis:
A Paris magistrate (Tilda Swinton) and a colonel (Jeremy Northam) pursue a man (Michael Caine) in hiding who collaborated with... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 24183%
Critics Consensus: Critics say The Beach is unfocused and muddled, a shallow adaptation of the novel it is based on. Points go to the gorgeous cinematography, though.
Synopsis:
The desire to find something real -- to connect with something or someone -- is what drives Richard (Leonardo DiCaprio),... [More]