(Photo by MGM / Courtesy: Everett Collection)

All Sylvester Stallone Movies Ranked

A little like Rocky, Sylvester Stallone seemed almost destined to fail in the film business. A bit part in Woody Allen’s Bananas, resorting to shooting a softcore porn flick (The Party at Kitty and Stud’s), and having to sell his dog at a 7-11 for $50 was what Stallone’s acting career was amounting in the ’70s. Then his screenplay about an underdog Philly boxer met the right director, John G. Avildsen, and after that it was step-by-step all the way up to national phenomenon and Best Picture winner. And as for his dog? Stallone bought him back and he appears as Rocky’s sidekick, Butkus.

Since 1976, Stallone has built a fascinating body of work, fashioned from numerous creative starts and stops, of incredible highs and crashing lows. He turned Rocky into a sequel machine, becoming a punchline by the ’90s (Rocky V), before multiple miracle turnarounds (Rocky Balboa, Creed) restored its former glory.

Stallone’s friendly (?) competition with Arnold Schwarzenegger gave him a taste of the ’80s action world, compelling him to pump out flicks with the quickness: The likes of Nighthawks, Cobra, Over the Top, and Tango & Cash give him enduring cult status, and mainstream derision. The ’90s saw him at his funniest (Demolition Man) and most dramatic (Cop Land), but also brought bigger bouts of embarrassment (Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot).

By the mid-2000s, Stallone was digging through his own legacy, and uncovering plenty of veins to tap. There was the Rocky Balboa restart, ’80s throwback franchise Expendables, Schwarzenegger team-up Escape Plan, and duking it out with the Raging Bull himself, Robert De Niro, for Grudge Match.

And the one we’ve yet to mention: a certain John Rambo. 1982’s First Blood was a sensitive, terrifying indictment of Vietnam War veteran treatment. It’s a subdued film, without much to suggest the blistering violent fantasies the series would morph into across First Blood Part II, Rambo III, then just Rambo, and finally into Rambo: Last Blood. And now we celebrate an entire movie-making career as we rank the all Sylvester Stallone movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#16 Cliffhanger (1993) 68% #16 Adjusted Score: 73008% Critics Consensus: While it can't escape comparisons to the movies it borrows from, Cliffhanger is a tense, action-packed thriller and a showcase for the talents that made Sylvester Stallone a star. Synopsis: Outdoor thriller in which a former mountain rescuer is pitted against a group of criminals who have lost their $100... Outdoor thriller in which a former mountain rescuer is pitted against a group of criminals who have lost their $100... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow, Michael Rooker, Janine Turner Directed By: Renny Harlin

#22 Escape Plan (2013) 50% #22 Adjusted Score: 54834% Critics Consensus: As much fun as it is to see Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger team up onscreen, Escape Plan fails to offer much more than a pale imitation of 1980s popcorn thrills. Synopsis: Tough and chiseled Ray Breslin (Sylvester Stallone) knows how to infiltrate a prison -- and bust out of one. His... Tough and chiseled Ray Breslin (Sylvester Stallone) knows how to infiltrate a prison -- and bust out of one. His... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Caviezel, 50 Cent Directed By: Mikael Håfström

#29 Rocky IV (1985) 38% #29 Adjusted Score: 42403% Critics Consensus: Rocky IV inflates the action to absurd heights, but it ultimately rings hollow thanks to a story that hits the same basic beats as the first three entries in the franchise. Synopsis: After reclaiming the boxing championship title, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) plans to retire and live with his wife, Adrian (Talia... After reclaiming the boxing championship title, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) plans to retire and live with his wife, Adrian (Talia... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#30 Rambo (2008) 37% #30 Adjusted Score: 42858% Critics Consensus: Sylvester Stallone knows how to stage action sequences, but the movie's uneven pacing and excessive violence (even for the franchise) is more nauseating than entertaining. Synopsis: Having long-since abandoned his life as a lethal soldier, John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) lives a solitary life near the Thai... Having long-since abandoned his life as a lethal soldier, John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) lives a solitary life near the Thai... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz, Matthew Marsden, Graham McTavish Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#39 Daylight (1996) 26% #39 Adjusted Score: 28324% Critics Consensus: The opening's got a great fiery explosion and Stallone puts in another earnest, sympathetic performance, but all else in Daylight feels designed to annoy the audience into submission. Synopsis: A group of armed robbers fleeing the police head for the New Jersey Tunnel and run right into trucks transporting... A group of armed robbers fleeing the police head for the New Jersey Tunnel and run right into trucks transporting... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman, Viggo Mortensen, Dan Hedaya Directed By: Rob Cohen

#42 Judge Dredd (1995) 22% #42 Adjusted Score: 25602% Critics Consensus: Judge Dredd wants to be both a legitimate violent action flick and a parody of one, but director Danny Cannon fails to find the necessary balance to make it work. Synopsis: In the crime-plagued future, the only thing standing between order and chaos is Judge Joseph Dredd (Sylvester Stallone). His duty:... In the crime-plagued future, the only thing standing between order and chaos is Judge Joseph Dredd (Sylvester Stallone). His duty:... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Armand Assante, Diane Lane, Rob Schneider Directed By: Danny Cannon

#47 Expend4bles (2023) 16% #47 Adjusted Score: 20178% Critics Consensus: Solid work from Jason Statham and some halfway decent set pieces aren't enough to make up for Expend4bles' lackluster action and cheap-looking effects. Synopsis: A new generation of stars join the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the... A new generation of stars join the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren Directed By: Scott Waugh