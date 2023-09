(Photo by MGM / Courtesy: Everett Collection)

All Sylvester Stallone Movies Ranked

A little like Rocky, Sylvester Stallone seemed almost destined to fail in the film business. A bit part in Woody Allen’s Bananas, resorting to shooting a softcore porn flick (The Party at Kitty and Stud’s), and having to sell his dog at a 7-11 for $50 was what Stallone’s acting career was amounting in the ’70s. Then his screenplay about an underdog Philly boxer met the right director, John G. Avildsen, and after that it was step-by-step all the way up to national phenomenon and Best Picture winner. And as for his dog? Stallone bought him back and he appears as Rocky’s sidekick, Butkus.

Since 1976, Stallone has built a fascinating body of work, fashioned from numerous creative starts and stops, of incredible highs and crashing lows. He turned Rocky into a sequel machine, becoming a punchline by the ’90s (Rocky V), before multiple miracle turnarounds (Rocky Balboa, Creed) restored its former glory.

Stallone’s friendly (?) competition with Arnold Schwarzenegger gave him a taste of the ’80s action world, compelling him to pump out flicks with the quickness: The likes of Nighthawks, Cobra, Over the Top, and Tango & Cash give him enduring cult status, and mainstream derision. The ’90s saw him at his funniest (Demolition Man) and most dramatic (Cop Land), but also brought bigger bouts of embarrassment (Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot).

By the mid-2000s, Stallone was digging through his own legacy, and uncovering plenty of veins to tap. There was the Rocky Balboa restart, ’80s throwback franchise Expendables, Schwarzenegger team-up Escape Plan, and duking it out with the Raging Bull himself, Robert De Niro, for Grudge Match.

And the one we’ve yet to mention: a certain John Rambo. 1982’s First Blood was a sensitive, terrifying indictment of Vietnam War veteran treatment. It’s a subdued film, without much to suggest the blistering violent fantasies the series would morph into across First Blood Part II, Rambo III, then just Rambo, and finally into Rambo: Last Blood. And now we celebrate an entire movie-making career as we rank the all Sylvester Stallone movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#1 Creed (2015) 95% #1 Adjusted Score: 110350% Critics Consensus: Creed brings the Rocky franchise off the mat for a surprisingly effective seventh round that extends the boxer's saga in interesting new directions while staying true to its classic predecessors' roots. Synopsis: Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, boxing champion Apollo Creed, who died before Adonis was born.... Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, boxing champion Apollo Creed, who died before Adonis was born.... [More] Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad Directed By: Ryan Coogler

#6 First Blood (1982) 86% #6 Adjusted Score: 90724% Critics Consensus: Much darker and more sensitive than the sequels it spawned, First Blood is a thrilling survival adventure that takes full advantage of Sylvester Stallone's acting skills. Synopsis: Vietnam veteran and drifter John J. Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) wanders into a small Washington town in search of an old... Vietnam veteran and drifter John J. Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) wanders into a small Washington town in search of an old... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna, Brian Dennehy, David Caruso Directed By: Ted Kotcheff

#14 Rocky II (1979) 70% #14 Adjusted Score: 72801% Critics Consensus: Rocky II is a movie that dares you to root again for the ultimate underdog -- and succeeds due to an infectiously powerful climax. Synopsis: Although working-class Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) lost his high-profile bout with the cocky world champion Apollo Creed (Carl... Although working-class Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) lost his high-profile bout with the cocky world champion Apollo Creed (Carl... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burgess Meredith, Burt Young Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#15 Victory (1981) 70% #15 Adjusted Score: 70075% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: The head of a German POW camp, soccer enthusiast Karl von Steiner (Max von Sydow) organizes a match between Nazi... The head of a German POW camp, soccer enthusiast Karl von Steiner (Max von Sydow) organizes a match between Nazi... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine, Pelé, Bobby Moore Directed By: John Huston

#16 Cliffhanger (1993) 68% #16 Adjusted Score: 73008% Critics Consensus: While it can't escape comparisons to the movies it borrows from, Cliffhanger is a tense, action-packed thriller and a showcase for the talents that made Sylvester Stallone a star. Synopsis: Outdoor thriller in which a former mountain rescuer is pitted against a group of criminals who have lost their $100... Outdoor thriller in which a former mountain rescuer is pitted against a group of criminals who have lost their $100... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow, Michael Rooker, Janine Turner Directed By: Renny Harlin

#19 Rocky III (1982) 65% #19 Adjusted Score: 68902% Critics Consensus: It's noticeably subject to the law of diminishing returns, but Rocky III still has enough brawny spectacle to stand in the ring with the franchise's better entries. Synopsis: Having become the world heavyweight champion, former working-class boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is rich and famous beyond his wildest... Having become the world heavyweight champion, former working-class boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is rich and famous beyond his wildest... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T, Talia Shire, Carl Weathers Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#22 Escape Plan (2013) 50% #22 Adjusted Score: 54834% Critics Consensus: As much fun as it is to see Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger team up onscreen, Escape Plan fails to offer much more than a pale imitation of 1980s popcorn thrills. Synopsis: Tough and chiseled Ray Breslin (Sylvester Stallone) knows how to infiltrate a prison -- and bust out of one. His... Tough and chiseled Ray Breslin (Sylvester Stallone) knows how to infiltrate a prison -- and bust out of one. His... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Caviezel, 50 Cent Directed By: Mikael Håfström

#25 The Expendables (2010) 41% #25 Adjusted Score: 49369% Critics Consensus: It makes good on the old-school action it promises, but given all the talent on display, The Expendables should hit harder. Synopsis: Mercenary leader Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) and his loyal men take on what they think is a routine assignment: a... Mercenary leader Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) and his loyal men take on what they think is a routine assignment: a... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Terry Crews Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#29 Rocky IV (1985) 38% #29 Adjusted Score: 42403% Critics Consensus: Rocky IV inflates the action to absurd heights, but it ultimately rings hollow thanks to a story that hits the same basic beats as the first three entries in the franchise. Synopsis: After reclaiming the boxing championship title, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) plans to retire and live with his wife, Adrian (Talia... After reclaiming the boxing championship title, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) plans to retire and live with his wife, Adrian (Talia... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#30 Rambo (2008) 37% #30 Adjusted Score: 42858% Critics Consensus: Sylvester Stallone knows how to stage action sequences, but the movie's uneven pacing and excessive violence (even for the franchise) is more nauseating than entertaining. Synopsis: Having long-since abandoned his life as a lethal soldier, John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) lives a solitary life near the Thai... Having long-since abandoned his life as a lethal soldier, John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) lives a solitary life near the Thai... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz, Matthew Marsden, Graham McTavish Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#36 Rocky V (1990) 31% #36 Adjusted Score: 33725% Critics Consensus: Rocky V's attempts to recapture the original's working-class grit are as transparently phony as each of the thuddingly obvious plot developments in a misguided installment that sent the franchise flailing into longterm limbo. Synopsis: Recently retired boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) falls on hard times after his accountant mismanages his finances. He stages a... Recently retired boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) falls on hard times after his accountant mismanages his finances. He stages a... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Richard Gant Directed By: John G. Avildsen

#39 Daylight (1996) 26% #39 Adjusted Score: 28324% Critics Consensus: The opening's got a great fiery explosion and Stallone puts in another earnest, sympathetic performance, but all else in Daylight feels designed to annoy the audience into submission. Synopsis: A group of armed robbers fleeing the police head for the New Jersey Tunnel and run right into trucks transporting... A group of armed robbers fleeing the police head for the New Jersey Tunnel and run right into trucks transporting... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman, Viggo Mortensen, Dan Hedaya Directed By: Rob Cohen

#42 Judge Dredd (1995) 22% #42 Adjusted Score: 25602% Critics Consensus: Judge Dredd wants to be both a legitimate violent action flick and a parody of one, but director Danny Cannon fails to find the necessary balance to make it work. Synopsis: In the crime-plagued future, the only thing standing between order and chaos is Judge Joseph Dredd (Sylvester Stallone). His duty:... In the crime-plagued future, the only thing standing between order and chaos is Judge Joseph Dredd (Sylvester Stallone). His duty:... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Armand Assante, Diane Lane, Rob Schneider Directed By: Danny Cannon

#44 Cobra (1986) 18% #44 Adjusted Score: 19513% Critics Consensus: A disengaged Sylvester Stallone plays the titular Cobra with no bite in this leaden action thriller, queasily fixated on wanton carnage and nothing else. Synopsis: Los Angeles policeman Lt. Marion "Cobra" Cobretti (Sylvester Stallone) finds himself at the center of a spate of murders carried... Los Angeles policeman Lt. Marion "Cobra" Cobretti (Sylvester Stallone) finds himself at the center of a spate of murders carried... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Brigitte Nielsen, Reni Santoni, Andrew Robinson Directed By: George P. Cosmatos

#47 Expend4bles (2023) 16% #47 Adjusted Score: 20178% Critics Consensus: Solid work from Jason Statham and some halfway decent set pieces aren't enough to make up for Expend4bles' lackluster action and cheap-looking effects. Synopsis: A new generation of stars join the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the... A new generation of stars join the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren Directed By: Scott Waugh

#48 Zookeeper (2011) 14% #48 Adjusted Score: 18858% Critics Consensus: Zookeeper smothers Kevin James's with a sodden script and a surfeit of jokes inappropriate for the young viewers who would be intrigued by its juvenile storyline. Synopsis: Kindhearted Griffin Keyes (Kevin James) is one of the best-loved caretakers at the Franklin Park Zoo, but since he is... Kindhearted Griffin Keyes (Kevin James) is one of the best-loved caretakers at the Franklin Park Zoo, but since he is... [More] Starring: Kevin James, Rosario Dawson, Leslie Bibb, Ken Jeong Directed By: Frank Coraci