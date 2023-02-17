(Photo by Universal Pictures courtesy Everett Collection)

All Paul Rudd Movies Ranked

Yes, Paul Rudd has been around for a while, and yes, the guy never ages. It all started, as most auspicious Hollywood careers do, in a execrable slasher movie — the sixth Halloween, to be exact in Rudd’s case. Clueless came out that same year and was the crown jewel in his filmography for nearly a decade because, although Rudd quickly rose to leading man status with The Object of My Affection and The Shape of Things, it doesn’t matter much if nobody watches the movies.

Of course, Rudd’s career trajectory exploded with cultural comedy touchstone Anchorman, which was followed by The 40-Year-Old Virgin, ushering in the Judd Apatow era of American comedy. Combined with his 2001 role in Wet Hot American Summer, appearances on TV’s Tim & Eric, and his internet-tailored running joke of showing Mac & Me on Conan O’Brien’s show in lieu of whatever he was supposed to promote, Rudd made his presence known in virtually ever niche of 21st century comedy.

Subsequently, he joined the MCU in 2015 in Ant-Man, which had a publicly rocky development leading to original director Edgar Wright’s departure. But with its light step and heist-movie architecture, the film won over audiences, and Rudd’s fanboy enthusiasm as Scott Lang has been a welcome addition in all his appearances since. All that wide-eyed cheer came in handy with the heavy Avengers: Endgame, and with that saga now complete, we’re celebrating with the best Paul Rudd movies! And then the worst! —Alex Vo



#4 Knocked Up (2007) 89% #4 Adjusted Score: 98638% Critics Consensus: Knocked Up is a hilarious, poignant and refreshing look at the rigors of courtship and child-rearing, with a sometimes raunchy, yet savvy script that is ably acted and directed. Synopsis: Rising journalist Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) hits a serious bump in the road after a one-night stand with irresponsible slacker... Rising journalist Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) hits a serious bump in the road after a one-night stand with irresponsible slacker... [More] Starring: Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl, Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann Directed By: Judd Apatow

#8 Ant-Man (2015) 83% #8 Adjusted Score: 95732% Critics Consensus: Led by a charming performance from Paul Rudd, Ant-Man offers Marvel thrills on an appropriately smaller scale -- albeit not as smoothly as its most successful predecessors. Synopsis: Forced out of his own company by former protégé Darren Cross, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) recruits the talents of... Forced out of his own company by former protégé Darren Cross, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) recruits the talents of... [More] Starring: Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Corey Stoll Directed By: Peyton Reed

#14 Clueless (1995) 81% #14 Adjusted Score: 88191% Critics Consensus: A funny and clever reshaping of Emma, Clueless offers a soft satire that pokes as much fun at teen films as it does at the Beverly Hills glitterati. Synopsis: Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale.... Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale.... [More] Starring: Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd Directed By: Amy Heckerling

#23 Diggers (2006) 70% #23 Adjusted Score: 71345% Critics Consensus: Though the plot may be familiar, Diggers is just pleasant, charming, and heartwarming enough to make it worth your while. Synopsis: During the 1970s as corporate fisheries begin snatching up water rights around the Hamptons, independent clammers Hunt (Paul Rudd) and... During the 1970s as corporate fisheries begin snatching up water rights around the Hamptons, independent clammers Hunt (Paul Rudd) and... [More] Starring: Paul Rudd, Lauren Ambrose, Ron Eldard, Josh Hamilton Directed By: Katherine Dieckmann

#29 Wanderlust (2012) 59% #29 Adjusted Score: 64221% Critics Consensus: It isn't always as funny as it should be, but Wanderlust benefits from an extremely talented cast and some of David Wain's most confident, assured work behind the camera. Synopsis: George (Paul Rudd) and Linda (Jennifer Aniston) have overextended, overstressed lives in Manhattan. After George loses his job, he and... George (Paul Rudd) and Linda (Jennifer Aniston) have overextended, overstressed lives in Manhattan. After George loses his job, he and... [More] Starring: Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Malin Akerman Directed By: David Wain

#40 Admission (2013) 39% #40 Adjusted Score: 44526% Critics Consensus: Admission has a pair of immensely likable leads in Tina Fey and Paul Rudd, but it wastes them on a contrived (and clumsily directed) screenplay. Synopsis: When straight-laced Princeton University admissions officer Portia Nathan (Tina Fey) pays a recruiting visit to an alternative high school, she... When straight-laced Princeton University admissions officer Portia Nathan (Tina Fey) pays a recruiting visit to an alternative high school, she... [More] Starring: Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, Michael Sheen, Wallace Shawn Directed By: Paul Weitz