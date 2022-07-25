(Photo by Paramount Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection)

All Nickelodeon Movies Ranked

Good Burger celebrates its 25th anniversary!

As the first parlors to exhibit films in public settings for mass consumption, it is impossible to understate the nickelodeon’s impact on cinema. These early 20th century… Oh. Wait. Wrong Nickelodeon.

As the studio to give our world SpongeBob Squarepants and Nacho Libre, it is impossible to understate Nickelodeon Movies’ impact on cinema. In these weary times of snark and cynicism (this sentence being puddin’ proof), count on the Nick to mount cheery, earnest films. Not only are they well-versed in the aforementioned cartoon spongiology, but Rugrats, the Ninja Turtles, Tintin, and the one-and-only Avatar have all called the studio home. And now we’re ranking every Nickelodeon Movie by Tomatometer!

#1 Rango (2011) 88% #1 Adjusted Score: 96186% Critics Consensus: Rango is a smart, giddily creative burst of beautifully animated entertainment, and Johnny Depp gives a colorful vocal performance as a household pet in an unfamiliar world. Synopsis: A chameleon (Johnny Depp) who has lived as a sheltered family pet finds himself in the grip of an identity... A chameleon (Johnny Depp) who has lived as a sheltered family pet finds himself in the grip of an identity... [More] Starring: Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher, Abigail Breslin, Ned Beatty Directed By: Gore Verbinski

#7 Charlotte's Web (2006) 78% #7 Adjusted Score: 84236% Critics Consensus: Kids will be entertained by the straightforward plot and cute animals, and adults will be charmed by how quiet and humble the production is, a fine translation of E.B. White's genteel prose. Synopsis: After learning that a young pig's days are numbered, a literate spider (Julia Roberts) weaves an elaborate plan to save... After learning that a young pig's days are numbered, a literate spider (Julia Roberts) weaves an elaborate plan to save... [More] Starring: Julia Roberts, Dakota Fanning, Steve Buscemi, John Cleese Directed By: Gary Winick

#24 Wonder Park (2019) 34% #24 Adjusted Score: 40151% Critics Consensus: Colorful and energetic but lacking a compelling story, Wonder Park is little more than a competently made diversion for very young viewers. Synopsis: Buckle up for an epic adventure where anything is possible. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes... Buckle up for an epic adventure where anything is possible. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes... [More] Starring: Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Mila Kunis Directed By: Dylan Brown