All Natalie Portman Movies Ranked

Natalie Portman followed up her breakthrough debut as the lil’ assassin in Leon: The Professional with three more Certified Fresh films: HeatBeautiful Girls, and Everyone Says I Love You. Science-fiction projects gave her first brushes with Rotten ratings (Mars Attacks!) but also global stardom (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace), giving her the clout to work with the biggest name directors; people like Wes Anderson (The Darjeeling Limited), Milos Forman (Goya’s Ghosts), Wong Kar-Wai (My Blueberry Nights), and Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan), the last of which nabbed her the Best Actress Oscar.

Portman has also increasingly worked directly behind the camera in recent years, first with her own directed segment in New York, I Love You, and then the feature-length A Tale of Love and Darkness. That came after Portman was absent from the screen a few years following mildly compelling if safe turns in two Thor movies.  But she’s back in a revamped starring role with Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi. Now, let’s look at all of Natalie Portman’s movies with Tomatometers, ranked!

#1

Jackie (2016)
88%

#1
Adjusted Score: 110586%
Critics Consensus: Jackie offers an alluring peek into a beloved American public figure's private world -- and an enthralling starring performance from Natalie Portman in the bargain.
Synopsis: After her husband's assassination, Jackie Kennedy's (Natalie Portman) world is completely shattered. Traumatized and reeling with grief, over the course... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup
Directed By: Pablo Larraín

#2

Annihilation (2018)
88%

#2
Adjusted Score: 108256%
Critics Consensus: Annihilation backs up its sci-fi visual wonders and visceral genre thrills with an impressively ambitious -- and surprisingly strange -- exploration of challenging themes that should leave audiences pondering long after the end credits roll.
Synopsis: Lena, a biologist and former soldier, joins a mission to uncover what happened to her husband inside Area X --... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson
Directed By: Alex Garland

#3

Heat (1995)
88%

#3
Adjusted Score: 92857%
Critics Consensus: Though Al Pacino and Robert De Niro share but a handful of screen minutes together, Heat is an engrossing crime drama that draws compelling performances from its stars -- and confirms Michael Mann's mastery of the genre.
Synopsis: Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while... [More]
Starring: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight
Directed By: Michael Mann

#4

Garden State (2004)
86%

#4
Adjusted Score: 92819%
Critics Consensus: Delivering a quirky spin on familiar twentysomething tropes -- with a cannily-placed soundtrack -- Garden State has enough charm to mark a winning debut for first-time director Zach Braff.
Synopsis: After many years away, television bit part actor Andrew Largeman (Zach Braff) returns to his small home town in New... [More]
Starring: Zach Braff, Ian Holm, Ron Leibman, Method Man
Directed By: Zach Braff

#5

Paris, je t'aime (2006)
86%

#5
Adjusted Score: 89573%
Critics Consensus: Paris Je T'aime is uneven, but there are more than enough delightful moments in this omnibus tribute to the City of Lights to tip the scale in its favor.
Synopsis: A collection has 18 vignettes set in Paris. In "Bastille," a man (Sergio Castellitto) considers leaving his wife (Miranda Richardson)... [More]
Starring: Steve Buscemi, Nick Nolte, Juliette Binoche, Bob Hoskins
Directed By: Bruno Podalydès, Gurinder Chadha, Gus Van Sant, Joel Coen

#6

Black Swan (2010)
85%

#6
Adjusted Score: 97245%
Critics Consensus: Bracingly intense, passionate, and wildly melodramatic, Black Swan glides on Darren Aronofsky's bold direction -- and a bravura performance from Natalie Portman.
Synopsis: Nina (Natalie Portman) is a ballerina whose passion for the dance rules every facet of her life. When the company's... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel, Barbara Hershey
Directed By: Darren Aronofsky

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 92597%
Critics Consensus: With Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, George Lucas brings his second Star Wars trilogy to a suitably thrilling and often poignant -- if still a bit uneven -- conclusion.
Synopsis: It has been three years since the Clone Wars began. Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Jedi Knight Anakin... [More]
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid
Directed By: George Lucas

#8

Thor (2011)
77%

#8
Adjusted Score: 88237%
Critics Consensus: A dazzling blockbuster that tempers its sweeping scope with wit, humor, and human drama, Thor is mighty Marvel entertainment.
Synopsis: As the son of Odin (Anthony Hopkins), king of the Norse gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will soon inherit the throne... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hiddleston
Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#9

Beautiful Girls (1996)
77%

#9
Adjusted Score: 79414%
Critics Consensus: A warm, thoughtful dramedy about male insecurity, Beautiful Girls is buoyed by an excellent cast - particularly Natalie Portman in a stunning early role.
Synopsis: An all-star cast sparks this captivating comedy about a group of old friends whose 10-year high school reunion creates some... [More]
Starring: Timothy Hutton, Matt Dillon, Noah Emmerich, Annabeth Gish
Directed By: Ted Demme

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 79130%
Critics Consensus: A likable, infectious musical, Woody Allen's Everyone Says I Love You is sometimes uneven but always toe-tapping and fun.
Synopsis: The daughter of wealthy Manhattanites Joe (Woody Allen) and Steffi (Goldie Hawn), D.J. (Natasha Lyonne) has to contend with her... [More]
Starring: Alan Alda, Woody Allen, Drew Barrymore, Goldie Hawn
Directed By: Woody Allen

#11

V for Vendetta (2006)
73%

#11
Adjusted Score: 83470%
Critics Consensus: Visually stunning and thought-provoking, V For Vendetta's political pronouncements may rile some, but its story and impressive set pieces will nevertheless entertain.
Synopsis: Following world war, London is a police state occupied by a fascist government, and a vigilante known only as V... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea, John Hurt
Directed By: James McTeigue

#12

The Professional (1994)
73%

#12
Adjusted Score: 76781%
Critics Consensus: Pivoting on the unusual relationship between seasoned hitman and his 12-year-old apprentice -- a breakout turn by young Natalie Portman -- Luc Besson's Léon is a stylish and oddly affecting thriller.
Synopsis: Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive... [More]
Starring: Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, Natalie Portman, Danny Aiello
Directed By: Luc Besson

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 74576%
Critics Consensus: A Tale of Love and Darkness suggests greater things for debuting writer-director Natalie Portman -- even if its reach slightly exceeds her creative grasp.
Synopsis: Influenced by his mother's (Natalie Portman) stories and poetry readings, young Amos Oz (Amir Tessler) grows up in 1940s Jerusalem... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Gilad Kahana, Amir Tessler, Moni Moshonov
Directed By: Natalie Portman

#14

Cold Mountain (2003)
70%

#14
Adjusted Score: 78694%
Critics Consensus: The well-crafted Cold Mountain has an epic sweep and captures the horror and brutal hardship of war.
Synopsis: In this classic story of love and devotion set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, a wounded Confederate... [More]
Starring: Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Eileen Atkins
Directed By: Anthony Minghella

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 83392%
Critics Consensus: In some ways, Thor: Love and Thunder feels like Ragnarok redux -- but overall, it offers enough fast-paced fun to make this a worthy addition to the MCU.
Synopsis: "Thor: Love and Thunder" finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced -- a quest for... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson
Directed By: Taika Waititi

#16

Closer (2004)
68%

#16
Adjusted Score: 75645%
Critics Consensus: Closer's talented cast and Mike Nichols' typically assured direction help smooth a bumpy journey from stage to screen.
Synopsis: Alice (Natalie Portman), an American stripper who has moved to London, meets Dan (Jude Law) on the street. While looking... [More]
Starring: Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Clive Owen
Directed By: Mike Nichols

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 78214%
Critics Consensus: It may not be the finest film to come from the Marvel Universe, but Thor: The Dark World still offers plenty of the humor and high-stakes action that fans have come to expect.
Synopsis: In ancient times, the gods of Asgard fought and won a war against an evil race known as the Dark... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgard
Directed By: Alan Taylor

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 74040%
Critics Consensus: Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones benefits from an increased emphasis on thrilling action, although it's undercut by ponderous plot points and underdeveloped characters.
Synopsis: Set ten years after the events of "The Phantom Menace," the Republic continues to be mired in strife and chaos.... [More]
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Christopher Lee
Directed By: George Lucas

#19

Brothers (2009)
64%

#19
Adjusted Score: 69548%
Critics Consensus: It plays more like a traditional melodrama than the Susanne Bier film that inspired it, but Jim Sheridan's Brothers benefits from rock-solid performances by its three leads.
Synopsis: Siblings Sam (Tobey Maguire) and Tommy Cahill (Jake Gyllenhaal) are as far apart as brothers can be; while Sam serves... [More]
Starring: Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman, Sam Shepard
Directed By: Jim Sheridan

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 66410%
Critics Consensus: The strong chemistry between Susan Sarandon and Natalie Portman as a mother and daughter trying to make a fresh start in L.A. helps to elevate Anywhere But Here above its occasional forays into melodrama.
Synopsis: In this adaptation of the Mona Simpson novel, single mother Adele August (Susan Sarandon) is bad with money, and even... [More]
Starring: Susan Sarandon, Natalie Portman, Eileen Ryan, Ray Baker
Directed By: Wayne Wang

#21

Vox Lux (2018)
62%

#21
Adjusted Score: 76446%
Critics Consensus: Intriguing albeit flawed, Vox Lux probes the allures and pitfalls of modern celebrity with intelligence, visual style, and an assured Natalie Portman performance.
Synopsis: Celeste is a 13-year-old music prodigy who survives a horrific school shooting in Staten Island, N.Y., in 1999. Her talent... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Raffey Cassidy, Jude Law, Stacy Martin
Directed By: Brady Corbet

#22

Mars Attacks! (1996)
55%

#22
Adjusted Score: 60046%
Critics Consensus: Tim Burton's alien invasion spoof faithfully recreates the wooden characters and schlocky story of cheesy '50s sci-fi and Ed Wood movies -- perhaps a little too faithfully for audiences.
Synopsis: A fleet of Martian spacecraft surrounds the world's major cities and all of humanity waits to see if the extraterrestrial... [More]
Starring: Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan
Directed By: Tim Burton

#23

Hesher (2010)
55%

#23
Adjusted Score: 57548%
Critics Consensus: It has a dark sense of humor and a refreshing lack of sentimentality, but like its title character, Hesher isn't really interested in going anywhere.
Synopsis: An anarchist (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) shakes things up after moving -- uninvited -- into the garage of a troubled youth (Devin... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Rainn Wilson, Devin Brochu
Directed By: Spencer Susser

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 61778%
Critics Consensus: Burdened by exposition and populated with stock characters, The Phantom Menace gets the Star Wars prequels off to a bumpy -- albeit visually dazzling -- start.
Synopsis: Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is a young apprentice Jedi knight under the tutelage of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) ; Anakin... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Jake Lloyd
Directed By: George Lucas

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 53870%
Critics Consensus: It benefits from the presence of Natalie Portman and director Ivan Reitman's steady hand, but No Strings Attached doesn't have the courage or conviction to follow through on its ribald premise.
Synopsis: Lifelong friends Emma (Natalie Portman) and Adam (Ashton Kutcher) take their relationship to the next level by having sex. Afraid... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, Cary Elwes, Kevin Kline
Directed By: Ivan Reitman

#26

Knight of Cups (2015)
47%

#26
Adjusted Score: 58635%
Critics Consensus: Knight of Cups finds Terrence Malick delving deeper into the painterly visual milieu he's explored in recent efforts, but even hardcore fans may struggle with the diminishing narrative returns.
Synopsis: A Los Angeles screenwriter (Christian Bale) indulges his wild side with a stripper (Teresa Palmer), a model (Freida Pinto) and... [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Natalie Portman, Brian Dennehy
Directed By: Terrence Malick

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 50217%
Critics Consensus: Though well filmed, My Blueberry Nights is a mixed bag of dedicated performers working with thin material.
Synopsis: After her boyfriend of five years breaks up with her, Elizabeth (Norah Jones) consoles herself by consuming creamy confections at... [More]
Starring: Norah Jones, Jude Law, David Strathairn, Rachel Weisz
Directed By: Kar Wai Wong

#28

Song to Song (2017)
44%

#28
Adjusted Score: 52522%
Critics Consensus: As visually sumptuous as it is narratively spartan, Terrence Malick's Song to Song echoes elements of the writer-director's recent work -- for better and for worse.
Synopsis: Set against the Austin, Texas, music scene, two entangled couples -- struggling songwriters Faye (Rooney Mara) and BV (Ryan Gosling),... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender, Natalie Portman
Directed By: Terrence Malick

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 48971%
Critics Consensus: Though it features some extravagant and entertaining moments, The Other Boleyn Girl feels more like a soap opera than historical drama.
Synopsis: King Henry VIII (Eric Bana) lacks an heir. Seeing this as an opportunity for personal gain, the Duke of Norfolk... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson, Eric Bana, Kristin Scott Thomas
Directed By: Justin Chadwick

#30

Jane Got a Gun (2016)
42%

#30
Adjusted Score: 46669%
Critics Consensus: Jane Got a Gun flounders between campy Western and hard-hitting revisionist take on the genre, leaving Natalie Portman's committed performance stranded in the dust.
Synopsis: Panic strikes Jane Hammond (Natalie Portman) when her outlaw husband John returns to their farm with bullet wounds. Expecting the... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Joel Edgerton, Noah Emmerich, Rodrigo Santoro
Directed By: Gavin O'Connor

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 43269%
Critics Consensus: Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium's title is much more fun that the film itself, as the colorful visuals and talented players can't make up for a bland story.
Synopsis: Magic flows freely through the walls and toys within the Wonder Emporium. But when Mr. Magorium (Dustin Hoffman), the store's... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Dustin Hoffman, Jason Bateman, Zach Mills
Directed By: Zach Helm

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 40092%
Critics Consensus: Natalie Portman and Lisa Kudrow deliver fine performances in The Other Woman, but they're muted by Don Roos' clumsy direction and cluttered, melodramatic script.
Synopsis: A woman (Natalie Portman) tries to mend her relationship with her stepson and deal with her husband's jealous ex-wife (Lisa... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Lisa Kudrow, Lauren Ambrose, Anthony Rapp
Directed By: Don Roos

#33
#33
Adjusted Score: 40494%
Critics Consensus: Like many anthologies, New York, I Love You has problems of consistency, but it isn't without its moments.
Synopsis: On the eve of her wedding, a Hasidic woman (Natalie Portman) considers a romance with another man, in one of... [More]
Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Natalie Portman, Blake Lively, Orlando Bloom
Directed By: Fatih Akin, Yvan Attal, Allen Hughes, Shunji Iwai

#34
#34
Adjusted Score: 37196%
Critics Consensus: Poor script and messy plot undermines the decent cast.
Synopsis: After Tennessee teen Novalee Nation (Natalie Portman) is left literally barefoot and pregnant in a Wal-Mart parking lot by her... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd, Stockard Channing, Joan Cusack
Directed By: Matt Williams

#35

Goya's Ghosts (2006)
30%

#35
Adjusted Score: 32329%
Critics Consensus: Ornate costumes and a talented cast can't make up for Ghosts' glacial pace and confused plot.
Synopsis: Brother Lorenzo (Javier Bardem), a member of the Spanish Inquisition, seeks to curry favor with the Inquisitor General by arresting... [More]
Starring: Javier Bardem, Natalie Portman, Stellan Skarsgard, Randy Quaid
Directed By: Milos Forman

#36

Your Highness (2011)
27%

#36
Adjusted Score: 34325%
Critics Consensus: Big budgets and costumes in service of scatalogical jokes may seem funny on paper, but in execution this is a highly monotonous romp that registers only occasional laughs.
Synopsis: Prince Thadeous (Danny McBride) has always lived his life in the shadow of his brother, the heir apparent, Prince Fabious... [More]
Starring: Danny McBride, James Franco, Natalie Portman, Zooey Deschanel
Directed By: David Gordon Green

#37

Free Zone (2005)
26%

#37
Adjusted Score: 26298%
Critics Consensus: The symbolism in this cinematic metaphor on conflicts in the Middle East becomes so overbearing that it's hard to care about the characters or their plight.
Synopsis: Three women, an American (Natalie Portman), an Israeli (Hanna Laslo) and a Palestinian (Hiam Abbass), all become traveling companions in... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Hanna Laslo, Hiam Abbass, Carmen Maura
Directed By: Amos Gitai

#38

Lucy in the Sky (2019)
21%

#38
Adjusted Score: 28407%
Critics Consensus: Natalie Portman gives it her all, but it isn't enough to overcome Lucy in the Sky's confused approach to its jumbled story.
Synopsis: After an awe-inspiring experience in outer space, an astronaut returns to Earth and starts to lose touch with reality in... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens
Directed By: Noah Hawley

#39
#39
Adjusted Score: 19118%
Critics Consensus: The Death and Life of John F. Donovan finds writer-director Xavier Dolan flailing at profundity with a technically assured drama that never makes sense of its own ideas.
Synopsis: A young actor reminisces about a dead American TV star and the correspondence they shared.... [More]
Starring: Kit Harington, Natalie Portman, Jacob Tremblay, Susan Sarandon
Directed By: Xavier Dolan

#40

Planetarium (2016)
16%

#40
Adjusted Score: 17008%
Critics Consensus: The Summoning (Planetarium) looks out on a constellation of potentially brilliant ideas, but proves fatally unable to find its focus.
Synopsis: In 1930s France, two sisters who are thought to be able to communicate with ghosts meet a visionary producer while... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Lily-Rose Depp, Emmanuel Salinger, Amira Casar
Directed By: Rebecca Zlotowski

