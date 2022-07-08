All Natalie Portman Movies Ranked

Natalie Portman followed up her breakthrough debut as the lil’ assassin in Leon: The Professional with three more Certified Fresh films: Heat, Beautiful Girls, and Everyone Says I Love You. Science-fiction projects gave her first brushes with Rotten ratings (Mars Attacks!) but also global stardom (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace), giving her the clout to work with the biggest name directors; people like Wes Anderson (The Darjeeling Limited), Milos Forman (Goya’s Ghosts), Wong Kar-Wai (My Blueberry Nights), and Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan), the last of which nabbed her the Best Actress Oscar.

Portman has also increasingly worked directly behind the camera in recent years, first with her own directed segment in New York, I Love You, and then the feature-length A Tale of Love and Darkness. That came after Portman was absent from the screen a few years following mildly compelling if safe turns in two Thor movies. But she’s back in a revamped starring role with Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi. Now, let’s look at all of Natalie Portman’s movies with Tomatometers, ranked!

#2 Annihilation (2018) 88% #2 Adjusted Score: 108256% Critics Consensus: Annihilation backs up its sci-fi visual wonders and visceral genre thrills with an impressively ambitious -- and surprisingly strange -- exploration of challenging themes that should leave audiences pondering long after the end credits roll. Synopsis: Lena, a biologist and former soldier, joins a mission to uncover what happened to her husband inside Area X --... Lena, a biologist and former soldier, joins a mission to uncover what happened to her husband inside Area X --... [More] Starring: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson Directed By: Alex Garland

#3 Heat (1995) 88% #3 Adjusted Score: 92857% Critics Consensus: Though Al Pacino and Robert De Niro share but a handful of screen minutes together, Heat is an engrossing crime drama that draws compelling performances from its stars -- and confirms Michael Mann's mastery of the genre. Synopsis: Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while... Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight Directed By: Michael Mann

#4 Garden State (2004) 86% #4 Adjusted Score: 92819% Critics Consensus: Delivering a quirky spin on familiar twentysomething tropes -- with a cannily-placed soundtrack -- Garden State has enough charm to mark a winning debut for first-time director Zach Braff. Synopsis: After many years away, television bit part actor Andrew Largeman (Zach Braff) returns to his small home town in New... After many years away, television bit part actor Andrew Largeman (Zach Braff) returns to his small home town in New... [More] Starring: Zach Braff, Ian Holm, Ron Leibman, Method Man Directed By: Zach Braff

#12 The Professional (1994) 73% #12 Adjusted Score: 76781% Critics Consensus: Pivoting on the unusual relationship between seasoned hitman and his 12-year-old apprentice -- a breakout turn by young Natalie Portman -- Luc Besson's Léon is a stylish and oddly affecting thriller. Synopsis: Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive... Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive... [More] Starring: Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, Natalie Portman, Danny Aiello Directed By: Luc Besson

#19 Brothers (2009) 64% #19 Adjusted Score: 69548% Critics Consensus: It plays more like a traditional melodrama than the Susanne Bier film that inspired it, but Jim Sheridan's Brothers benefits from rock-solid performances by its three leads. Synopsis: Siblings Sam (Tobey Maguire) and Tommy Cahill (Jake Gyllenhaal) are as far apart as brothers can be; while Sam serves... Siblings Sam (Tobey Maguire) and Tommy Cahill (Jake Gyllenhaal) are as far apart as brothers can be; while Sam serves... [More] Starring: Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman, Sam Shepard Directed By: Jim Sheridan

#22 Mars Attacks! (1996) 55% #22 Adjusted Score: 60046% Critics Consensus: Tim Burton's alien invasion spoof faithfully recreates the wooden characters and schlocky story of cheesy '50s sci-fi and Ed Wood movies -- perhaps a little too faithfully for audiences. Synopsis: A fleet of Martian spacecraft surrounds the world's major cities and all of humanity waits to see if the extraterrestrial... A fleet of Martian spacecraft surrounds the world's major cities and all of humanity waits to see if the extraterrestrial... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan Directed By: Tim Burton

#23 Hesher (2010) 55% #23 Adjusted Score: 57548% Critics Consensus: It has a dark sense of humor and a refreshing lack of sentimentality, but like its title character, Hesher isn't really interested in going anywhere. Synopsis: An anarchist (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) shakes things up after moving -- uninvited -- into the garage of a troubled youth (Devin... An anarchist (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) shakes things up after moving -- uninvited -- into the garage of a troubled youth (Devin... [More] Starring: Natalie Portman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Rainn Wilson, Devin Brochu Directed By: Spencer Susser