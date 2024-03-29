(Photo by Warner Bros./ courtesy Everett Collection)

All King Kong Movies Ranked

Aaaaaand in this corner: The Eighth Wonder of the World! Since 1933, King Kong has shown just how big the movies can really get, starting with the iconic original and its legendary image of our misunderstood gorilla atop the Empire State Building swatting away pew-pewing biplanes. Like his monster brethren over at the Universal lot, Kong spawned a sequel: Son of Kong, released a mere nine months later.

The big ape has also gotten the reboot treatment multiple times. There was Peter Jackson’s 2005 King Kong, and a King Kong of the ’70s, which got a direct ’80s sequel: King Kong Lives, the worst-reviewed movie in the franchise.

2017’s Kong: Skull Island meant Kong officially stomping into the MonsterVerse ring, setting up a deathmatch for the ages in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. However, this isn’t the first time he’s limbered up against the lizard: 1962’s King Kong vs. Godzilla was the third movie in Toho’s kaiju franchise. A sequel, 1967’s King Kong Escapes, saw the big galoot wrestling with a giant robot version of himself.

Godzilla vs. Kong heralded a return to theaters after a worldwide pandemic, and kept the 2020s roaring with another kaiju collabo in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. And now we’re ranking all King Kong movies by Tomatometer! (And don’t forget to check out all Godzilla movies ranked !) —Alex Vo

#2 King Kong (2005) 84% #2 Adjusted Score: 94103% Critics Consensus: Featuring state-of-the-art special effects, terrific performances, and a majestic sense of spectacle, Peter Jackson's remake of King Kong is a potent epic that's faithful to the spirit of the 1933 original. Synopsis: Peter Jackson's expansive remake of the 1933 classic follows director Carl Denham (Jack Black) and his crew on a journey... Peter Jackson's expansive remake of the 1933 classic follows director Carl Denham (Jack Black) and his crew on a journey... [More] Starring: Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Adrien Brody, Andy Serkis Directed By: Peter Jackson