(Photo by Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection)

All Julia Roberts Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

It didn’t take long for Julia Roberts to become America’s de facto sweetheart – literally, she made a movie called America’s Sweethearts in 2001 – after starting out with Mystic Pizza and Steel Magnolias in the late-1980s. Those breakouts set the stage for Pretty Woman, the inescapable rom-com phenom that guaranteed all her movie choices for the rest on the ’90s would make headlines. These included thrillers like The Pelican Brief, Conspiracy Theory, and I Love Trouble; major directorial collaborations with the likes of Steven Spielberg (Hook) and Robert Altman (Ready to Wear); and more hits in the romantic-comedy space, with Notting Hill, My Best Friend’s Wedding, and Runaway Bride, which re-united Roberts with her Pretty Woman co-star Richard Gere.

In 2000, you could pinpoint a full pivot into drama with Erin Brockovich (which won Roberts the Best Actress Oscar), leading to Full Frontal, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Mona Lisa Smile, and Closer. Things got a little lighter over the past decade, as Roberts showed up for Eat Pray Love, and worked with Tom Hanks in his starring-and-directing vehicle Larry Crowne. (They had previously acted in Mike Nichols’ final film Charlie Wilson’s War.)

This career shift, mixed heavier material, has proven fruitful, as she’s had a string of Certified Fresh dramas including The Normal Heart, Wonder, and Ben is Back. Her latest Oscar nomination came through with 2016’s August: Osage Country, adapted by Tracy Letts from his Broadway play. And now we’re ranking all Julia Roberts movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#2 Wonder (2017) 85% 88% #2 Adjusted Score: 97895% Critics Consensus: Wonder doesn't shy away from its bestselling source material's sentiment, but this well-acted and overall winsome drama earns its tugs at the heartstrings. Synopsis: Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes... Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes... [More] Starring: Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, Jacob Tremblay, Izabela Vidovic Directed By: Stephen Chbosky

#4 Notting Hill (1999) 84% 79% #4 Adjusted Score: 87639% Critics Consensus: A rom-com with the right ingredients, Notting Hill proves there's nothing like a love story well told -- especially when Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts are your leads. Synopsis: William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American... William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American... [More] Starring: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Emma Chambers Directed By: Roger Michell

#9 Charlotte's Web (2006) 78% 62% #9 Adjusted Score: 83448% Critics Consensus: Kids will be entertained by the straightforward plot and cute animals, and adults will be charmed by how quiet and humble the production is, a fine translation of E.B. White's genteel prose. Synopsis: After learning that a young pig's days are numbered, a literate spider (Julia Roberts) weaves an elaborate plan to save... After learning that a young pig's days are numbered, a literate spider (Julia Roberts) weaves an elaborate plan to save... [More] Starring: Julia Roberts, Dakota Fanning, Steve Buscemi, John Cleese Directed By: Gary Winick

#20 Money Monster (2016) 59% 50% #20 Adjusted Score: 77513% Critics Consensus: Money Monster's strong cast and solidly written story ride a timely wave of socioeconomic anger that's powerful enough to overcome an occasionally muddled approach to its worthy themes. Synopsis: Lee Gates is a Wall Street guru who picks hot stocks as host of the television show "Money Monster." Suddenly,... Lee Gates is a Wall Street guru who picks hot stocks as host of the television show "Money Monster." Suddenly,... [More] Starring: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jack O'Connell, Dominic West Directed By: Jodie Foster

#22 Ticket to Paradise (2022) 56% 83% #22 Adjusted Score: 63054% Critics Consensus: Ticket to Paradise may not send viewers all the way to the promised land, but this reunion for a pair of megawatt stars is still an agreeably frothy good time. Synopsis: Academy Award® winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission... Academy Award® winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission... [More] Starring: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd Directed By: Ol Parker

#24 The Mexican (2001) 54% 44% #24 Adjusted Score: 59150% Critics Consensus: Though The Mexican makes a good attempt at originality, its ponderous length makes it wear out its welcome. Also, those looking forward to seeing Roberts and Pitt paired up may end up disappointed, as they are kept apart for most of the movie. Synopsis: Brad Pitt stars as Jerry Welbach, a reluctant bagman, who has been given two ultimatums: The first is from his... Brad Pitt stars as Jerry Welbach, a reluctant bagman, who has been given two ultimatums: The first is from his... [More] Starring: Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, James Gandolfini, Bob Balaban Directed By: Gore Verbinski

#26 Flatliners (1990) 51% 59% #26 Adjusted Score: 53627% Critics Consensus: While it boasts an impressive cast, striking visuals, and an effective mood, Flatliners never quite jolts its story to life. Synopsis: Seeking answers about the afterlife, Chicago medical student Nelson (Kiefer Sutherland) persuades his fellow pupils to help him end his... Seeking answers about the afterlife, Chicago medical student Nelson (Kiefer Sutherland) persuades his fellow pupils to help him end his... [More] Starring: Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon, William Baldwin Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#27 Mirror Mirror (2012) 50% 45% #27 Adjusted Score: 57323% Critics Consensus: Like most of Tarsem Singh's films, Mirror Mirror is undeniably beautiful -- but its treatment of the age-old Snow White fable lacks enough depth or originality to set it apart from the countless other adaptations of the tale. Synopsis: Snow White (Lily Collins), an orphaned princess, is the rightful ruler of her kingdom, but a jealous, evil queen (Julia... Snow White (Lily Collins), an orphaned princess, is the rightful ruler of her kingdom, but a jealous, evil queen (Julia... [More] Starring: Julia Roberts, Lily Collins, Armie Hammer, Nathan Lane Directed By: Tarsem Singh