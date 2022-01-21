(Photo by Buena Vista/ courtesy Everett Collection)

All Diane Lane Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Diane Lane has been leading films since age 14, when she debuted in 1979’s first-love story A Little Romance. In the ’80s, she brought New Wave to the big screen with hip, unusual musicals Ladies and Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains, and Streets of Fire, along with collaborating with Francis Ford Coppola in Rumble Fish and The Outsiders.

In the ’90s and early 2000s, Lane appeared in a variety of big productions, including Chaplin, Judge Dredd, Jack, and The Perfect Storm, pulling her away from leading roles. That changed with 2002’s Unfaithful, the erotic sizzler with Richard Gere for which she was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar. This led to a mid-career blossoming as romantic lead, with films like Under the Tuscan Sun, Must Love Dogs, and Nights in Rodanthe.

Since then, Lane’s movies have been among the most critically acclaimed of her career, including Certified Fresh marks for Inside Out, Trumbo, and her latest, Let Him Go, opposite Kevin Costner. She’s also been Ma Kent in the DC Extended Universe since 2013’s Man of Steel, helping guarantee we’d never hear the name Martha the same way again. And now we look back on all Diane Lane movies ranked by Tomatometer!

#43 Untraceable (2008) 16% #43 Adjusted Score: 21636% Critics Consensus: Despite Diane Lane's earnest effort, Untraceable manages to be nothing more than a run-of-the-mill thriller with a hypocritical message. Synopsis: Special Agent Jennifer Marsh (Diane Lane) works in an elite division of the FBI dedicated to fighting cybercrime. She thinks... Special Agent Jennifer Marsh (Diane Lane) works in an elite division of the FBI dedicated to fighting cybercrime. She thinks... [More] Starring: Diane Lane, Billy Burke, Colin Hanks, Joseph Cross Directed By: Gregory Hoblit

#37 Serenity (2019) 21% #37 Adjusted Score: 33067% Critics Consensus: A high-concept mystery with a twist, Serenity isn't what it appears to be at first -- unfortunately, it's also not anywhere near as clever or entertaining as it thinks. Synopsis: Baker Dill is a fishing boat captain who leads tours off of the tranquil enclave of Plymouth Island. His peaceful... Baker Dill is a fishing boat captain who leads tours off of the tranquil enclave of Plymouth Island. His peaceful... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jason Clarke, Diane Lane Directed By: Steven Knight

#36 Judge Dredd (1995) 22% #36 Adjusted Score: 24272% Critics Consensus: Judge Dredd wants to be both a legitimate violent action flick and a parody of one, but director Danny Cannon fails to find the necessary balance to make it work. Synopsis: In the crime-plagued future, the only thing standing between order and chaos is Judge Joseph Dredd (Sylvester Stallone). His duty:... In the crime-plagued future, the only thing standing between order and chaos is Judge Joseph Dredd (Sylvester Stallone). His duty:... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Armand Assante, Diane Lane, Rob Schneider Directed By: Danny Cannon

#28 Justice League (2017) 40% #28 Adjusted Score: 69874% Critics Consensus: Justice League leaps over a number of DC movies, but its single bound isn't enough to shed the murky aesthetic, thin characters, and chaotic action that continue to dog the franchise. Synopsis: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince... Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams Directed By: Zack Snyder

#26 Wild Bill (1995) 42% #26 Adjusted Score: 43019% Critics Consensus: Crowded with talent on either side of the camera, Wild Bill shoots itself in the foot with a surprisingly muddled take on the story of the titular folk hero. Synopsis: Gunfighter Wild Bill Hickok (Jeff Bridges) travels the frontier, gaining fame and enemies in roughly equal measure. He sometimes meets... Gunfighter Wild Bill Hickok (Jeff Bridges) travels the frontier, gaining fame and enemies in roughly equal measure. He sometimes meets... [More] Starring: Jeff Bridges, Ellen Barkin, John Hurt, Diane Lane Directed By: Walter Hill

#17 Chaplin (1992) 60% #17 Adjusted Score: 63040% Critics Consensus: Chaplin boasts a terrific performance from Robert Downey, Jr. in the title role, but it isn't enough to overcome a formulaic biopic that pales in comparison to its subject's classic films. Synopsis: Re-creation of the life of comic genius Charlie Chaplin, from his humble beginnings in south London through his early days... Re-creation of the life of comic genius Charlie Chaplin, from his humble beginnings in south London through his early days... [More] Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Dan Aykroyd, Geraldine Chaplin, Kevin Dunn Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#13 Secretariat (2010) 64% #13 Adjusted Score: 68707% Critics Consensus: Rousing, heartwarming, and squarely traditional, Secretariat offers exactly what you'd expect from an inspirational Disney drama -- no more, and no less. Synopsis: Despite her lack of experience, housewife and mother Penny Chenery (Diane Lane) agrees to take over management of the family... Despite her lack of experience, housewife and mother Penny Chenery (Diane Lane) agrees to take over management of the family... [More] Starring: Diane Lane, John Malkovich, Dylan Walsh, Dylan Baker Directed By: Randall Wallace

#10 Hollywoodland (2006) 68% #10 Adjusted Score: 75862% Critics Consensus: More than a movie star murder mystery, Hollywoodland takes it slow in order to reveal the intriguing details of the rise and fall of superstar fame. Synopsis: A detective (Adrien Brody) uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of "Superman"... A detective (Adrien Brody) uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of "Superman"... [More] Starring: Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck, Diane Lane, Bob Hoskins Directed By: Allen Coulter