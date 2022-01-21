(Photo by Buena Vista/ courtesy Everett Collection)
All Diane Lane Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
Diane Lane has been leading films since age 14, when she debuted in 1979’s first-love story A Little Romance. In the ’80s, she brought New Wave to the big screen with hip, unusual musicals Ladies and Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains, and Streets of Fire, along with collaborating with Francis Ford Coppola in Rumble Fish and The Outsiders.
In the ’90s and early 2000s, Lane appeared in a variety of big productions, including Chaplin, Judge Dredd, Jack, and The Perfect Storm, pulling her away from leading roles. That changed with 2002’s Unfaithful, the erotic sizzler with Richard Gere for which she was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar. This led to a mid-career blossoming as romantic lead, with films like Under the Tuscan Sun, Must Love Dogs, and Nights in Rodanthe.
Since then, Lane’s movies have been among the most critically acclaimed of her career, including Certified Fresh marks for Inside Out, Trumbo, and her latest, Let Him Go, opposite Kevin Costner. She’s also been Ma Kent in the DC Extended Universe since 2013’s Man of Steel, helping guarantee we’d never hear the name Martha the same way again. And now we look back on all Diane Lane movies ranked by Tomatometer!
#45
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This anthology film is composed of three segments parodying Hollywood clichés. In the first, a lawyer (Peter Riegert) has a... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 20622%
Critics Consensus: Featuring uninvolving characters and loose narrative, Jumper is an erratic action pic with little coherence and lackluster special effects.
Synopsis:
Aimless David Rice (Hayden Christensen) has the ability to instantly transport himself to any place he can imagine. He uses... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 21636%
Critics Consensus: Despite Diane Lane's earnest effort, Untraceable manages to be nothing more than a run-of-the-mill thriller with a hypocritical message.
Synopsis:
Special Agent Jennifer Marsh (Diane Lane) works in an elite division of the FBI dedicated to fighting cybercrime. She thinks... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 9304%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When a number of women are violently murdered in the middle of a big chess tournament, chess star and grandmaster... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 6873%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After mob boss Vic (Richard Dreyfuss) leaves a mental hospital, he returns to find his nightclub operation in disarray. Even... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 18506%
Critics Consensus: Robin Williams' childlike energy is channeled in all the wrong places with Jack, a bizarre tragedy that aims for uplift but sinks deep into queasy schmaltz.
Synopsis:
After an unusually short pregnancy, Karen Powell (Diane Lane) gives birth to a baby boy whose body ages much faster... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 7852%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In Atlantic City, N.J., down-on-his-luck writer Jake Bridges (William Petersen) finds an unlikely savior in the form of Irish henchman... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 22903%
Critics Consensus: Due to obvious plot twists and foreshadowing, The Glass House fails to thrill. By the end, it degenerates into ludicrousness.
Synopsis:
After the parents of Ruby (Leelee Sobieski) and her younger brother, Rhett (Trevor Morgan), are killed in a car crash,... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 33067%
Critics Consensus: A high-concept mystery with a twist, Serenity isn't what it appears to be at first -- unfortunately, it's also not anywhere near as clever or entertaining as it thinks.
Synopsis:
Baker Dill is a fishing boat captain who leads tours off of the tranquil enclave of Plymouth Island. His peaceful... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 24272%
Critics Consensus: Judge Dredd wants to be both a legitimate violent action flick and a parody of one, but director Danny Cannon fails to find the necessary balance to make it work.
Synopsis:
In the crime-plagued future, the only thing standing between order and chaos is Judge Joseph Dredd (Sylvester Stallone). His duty:... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 25010%
Critics Consensus: Fierce People's premise of a teenager studying rich people like animals is grating and self-satisfied, and Anton Yelchin's smug performance makes the film even harder to agree with.
Synopsis:
Finn (Anton Yelchin) is a teenager trying to escape his drug-addicted mother (Diane Lane) by going to study tribal people.... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 8920%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A veteran assassin (Mickey Rourke) and his dangerous young partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) pursue a woman (Diane Lane) and her husband... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 56047%
Critics Consensus: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice smothers a potentially powerful story -- and some of America's most iconic superheroes -- in a grim whirlwind of effects-driven action.
Synopsis:
It's been nearly two years since Superman's (Henry Cavill) colossal battle with Zod (Michael Shannon) devastated the city of Metropolis.... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 35038%
Critics Consensus: Derivative and schmaltzy, Nicholas Sparks' Nights in Rodanthe is strongly mottled by contrivances that even the charisma of stars Diane Lane and Richard Gere can't repair.
Synopsis:
When Adrienne Willis (Diane Lane) arrives at the coastal town of Rodanthe, N.C., her life is in chaos. There, she... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 31703%
Critics Consensus: Every Secret Thing has a sterling pedigree both on and off the screen, yet all that talent adds up to little more than a listless, predictable thriller.
Synopsis:
When a 3-year-old girl goes missing, a detective revisits a crime committed by two once-underage perpetrators who were recently released... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 33480%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A secretary (Mary Moore) is found dead in a White House bathroom during an international crisis, and Detective Harlan Regis... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 41746%
Critics Consensus: Despite good work from its likable leads, the romantic comedy Must Love Dogs is too predictable.
Synopsis:
Sarah (Diane Lane), is 40 and recently divorced. Believing Sarah needs to date more, her sister, Carol (Elizabeth Perkins), creates... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 69874%
Critics Consensus: Justice League leaps over a number of DC movies, but its single bound isn't enough to shed the murky aesthetic, thin characters, and chaotic action that continue to dog the franchise.
Synopsis:
Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 44159%
Critics Consensus: Although Hardball contains some touching moments, they are not enough to transcend the sports formula.
Synopsis:
Conor (Keanu Reeves) is a ticket scalper, gambler and, now, Little League coach for a rag-tag team of kids in... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 43019%
Critics Consensus: Crowded with talent on either side of the camera, Wild Bill shoots itself in the foot with a surprisingly muddled take on the story of the titular folk hero.
Synopsis:
Gunfighter Wild Bill Hickok (Jeff Bridges) travels the frontier, gaining fame and enemies in roughly equal measure. He sometimes meets... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 54029%
Critics Consensus: Paris Can Wait's likable stars are ill-served by a film that lacks interesting ideas or characters and has little to offer beyond striking travelogue visuals.
Synopsis:
Anne (Diane Lane) is at a crossroads in her life. Married to a successful but inattentive movie producer (Alec Baldwin),... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 50982%
Critics Consensus: While the special effects are well done and quite impressive, this film suffers from any actual drama or characterization. The end result is a film that offers nifty eye-candy and nothing else.
Synopsis:
Based on a true story, the film tells of the courageous men and women who risk their lives every working... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 26091%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
At a Los Angeles medical school, a group of third-year students struggle with love, their studies and one another. Young... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 29075%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A suburbanite (Stephen Collins) gives his wife (Diane Lane) a gun for protection, but a weirdo (James LeGros) steals it... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 38410%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A lucky country boy (Matt Dillon) turns crapshooter in 1950s Chicago and falls for a gangster's (Tommy Lee Jones) stripper... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 55294%
Critics Consensus: Diane Lane shines in the role, but the movie adds nothing new to the genre and the resolution is unsatisfying.
Synopsis:
Described by director Adrian Lyne ("Fatal Attraction") as "an erotic thriller about the body language of guilt." When Edward (Richard... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 70169%
Critics Consensus: Man of Steel's exhilarating action and spectacle can't fully overcome its detours into generic blockbuster territory.
Synopsis:
With the imminent destruction of Krypton, their home planet, Jor-El (Russell Crowe) and his wife seek to preserve their race... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 57844%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Unca Lou (Alan Arkin), the longtime director of an Ontario summer camp, brings a group of former campers back for... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 63040%
Critics Consensus: Chaplin boasts a terrific performance from Robert Downey, Jr. in the title role, but it isn't enough to overcome a formulaic biopic that pales in comparison to its subject's classic films.
Synopsis:
Re-creation of the life of comic genius Charlie Chaplin, from his humble beginnings in south London through his early days... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 60929%
Critics Consensus: Cinema Verite is a disappointingly incurious dive into the birth of reality television, but terrific performances and the inherent intrigue behind the making of An American Family keep this drama compelling.
Synopsis:
In the 1970s Bill Loud (Tim Robbins) and his wife, Pat (Diane Lane), allow cameras to film their personal lives... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 66086%
Critics Consensus: Though formulaic and superficial, Under the Tuscan Sun is redeemed by Lane's vibrant performance.
Synopsis:
When Frances Mayes (Diane Lane) learns her husband is cheating on her from a writer whom she gave a bad... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 63052%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Corinne Burns (Diane Lane) is a typical frustrated teenager living in a nowhere town until she catches punk band the... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 68707%
Critics Consensus: Rousing, heartwarming, and squarely traditional, Secretariat offers exactly what you'd expect from an inspirational Disney drama -- no more, and no less.
Synopsis:
Despite her lack of experience, housewife and mother Penny Chenery (Diane Lane) agrees to take over management of the family... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 67569%
Critics Consensus: Streets of Fire may sometimes buckle under the strain of its ambitious fusion of disparate genres, but Walter Hill's bravura style gives this motorcycle musical fuel to burn.
Synopsis:
Raven Shaddock (Willem Dafoe), along with his gang of merciless biker friends, kidnaps rock singer Ellen Aim (Diane Lane). Ellen's... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 71975%
Critics Consensus: The cracks continue to show in Coppola's directorial style, but The Outsiders remains a blustery, weird, and fun adaptation of the classic novel.
Synopsis:
A teen gang in rural Oklahoma, the Greasers are perpetually at odds with the Socials, a rival group. When Greasers... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 75862%
Critics Consensus: More than a movie star murder mystery, Hollywoodland takes it slow in order to reveal the intriguing details of the rise and fall of superstar fame.
Synopsis:
A detective (Adrien Brody) uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of "Superman"... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 72851%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Intellectually precocious teenager Lauren King (Diane Lane) lives in Paris with her somewhat ditzy mother (Sally Kellerman). On a movie... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 86825%
Critics Consensus: Zack Snyder's Justice League lives up to its title with a sprawling cut that expands to fit the director's vision -- and should satisfy the fans who willed it into existence.
Synopsis:
In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 72851%
Critics Consensus: An impressive showcase for Diane Lane and an assured debut from director Tony Goldwyn, A Walk on the Moon finds absorbing period drama within a family at a crossroads.
Synopsis:
Unfulfilled housewife Pearl Kantrowitz (Diane Lane) suffers in quiet misery as the tumultuous events of the summer of 1969 unfold... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 75633%
Critics Consensus: Critics say My Dog Skip is cute, wholesome entertainment for the family. It's especially designed to appeal to your sentiment, but you might find yourself choking up just the same.
Synopsis:
Who says best friends have to be human? Not Willie Morris (Frankie Muniz), who receives a talented terrier named Skip... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 76704%
Critics Consensus: Rumble Fish frustrates even as it intrigues, but director Francis Ford Coppola's strong visual style helps compensate for a certain narrative stasis.
Synopsis:
Disaffected and restless, Rusty James (Matt Dillon) is spoiling for a fight. Abandoned by his mother and living with his... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 77851%
Critics Consensus: Energetic and brimming with memorable performers, The Cotton Club entertains with its visual and musical pizazz even as its plot only garners polite applause.
Synopsis:
The lives of various characters intersect at Harlem's renowned Cotton Club. Handsome horn player Dix Dwyer (Richard Gere) falls for... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 82324%
Critics Consensus: Trumbo serves as an honorable and well-acted tribute to a brilliant writer's principled stand, even if it doesn't quite achieve the greatness of its subject's own classic screenplays.
Synopsis:
In 1947, successful screenwriter Dalton Trumbo (Bryan Cranston) and other Hollywood figures get blacklisted for their political beliefs.... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 96318%
Critics Consensus: Let Him Go's uneven blend of adult drama and revenge thriller is smoothed over by strong work from a solid veteran cast.
Synopsis:
Following the loss of their son, a retired sheriff and his wife leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young... [More]
#1
Adjusted Score: 113968%
Critics Consensus: Inventive, gorgeously animated, and powerfully moving, Inside Out is another outstanding addition to the Pixar library of modern animated classics.
Synopsis:
Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) is a happy, hockey-loving 11-year-old Midwestern girl, but her world turns upside-down when she and her parents... [More]