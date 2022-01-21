(Photo by Buena Vista/ courtesy Everett Collection)

All Diane Lane Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Diane Lane has been leading films since age 14, when she debuted in 1979’s first-love story A Little Romance. In the ’80s, she brought New Wave to the big screen with hip, unusual musicals Ladies and Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains, and Streets of Fire, along with collaborating with Francis Ford Coppola in Rumble Fish and The Outsiders.

In the ’90s and early 2000s, Lane appeared in a variety of big productions, including Chaplin, Judge Dredd, Jack, and The Perfect Storm, pulling her away from leading roles. That changed with 2002’s Unfaithful, the erotic sizzler with Richard Gere for which she was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar. This led to a mid-career blossoming as romantic lead, with films like Under the Tuscan Sun, Must Love Dogs, and Nights in Rodanthe.

Since then, Lane’s movies have been among the most critically acclaimed of her career, including Certified Fresh marks for Inside Out, Trumbo, and her latest, Let Him Go, opposite Kevin Costner. She’s also been Ma Kent in the DC Extended Universe since 2013’s Man of Steel, helping guarantee we’d never hear the name Martha the same way again. And now we look back on all Diane Lane movies ranked by Tomatometer!

#45
#45
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: This anthology film is composed of three segments parodying Hollywood clichés. In the first, a lawyer (Peter Riegert) has a... [More]
Starring: Robby Benson, Richard Widmark, Ann Dusenberry, Peter Riegert
Directed By: Henry Jaglom, Bob Giraldi

#44

Jumper (2008)
15%

#44
Adjusted Score: 20622%
Critics Consensus: Featuring uninvolving characters and loose narrative, Jumper is an erratic action pic with little coherence and lackluster special effects.
Synopsis: Aimless David Rice (Hayden Christensen) has the ability to instantly transport himself to any place he can imagine. He uses... [More]
Starring: Hayden Christensen, Jamie Bell, Samuel L. Jackson, Rachel Bilson
Directed By: Doug Liman

#43

Untraceable (2008)
16%

#43
Adjusted Score: 21636%
Critics Consensus: Despite Diane Lane's earnest effort, Untraceable manages to be nothing more than a run-of-the-mill thriller with a hypocritical message.
Synopsis: Special Agent Jennifer Marsh (Diane Lane) works in an elite division of the FBI dedicated to fighting cybercrime. She thinks... [More]
Starring: Diane Lane, Billy Burke, Colin Hanks, Joseph Cross
Directed By: Gregory Hoblit

#42

Knight Moves (1992)
17%

#42
Adjusted Score: 9304%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a number of women are violently murdered in the middle of a big chess tournament, chess star and grandmaster... [More]
Starring: Christopher Lambert, Diane Lane, Tom Skerritt, Daniel Baldwin
Directed By: Carl Schenkel

#41

Mad Dog Time (1996)
17%

#41
Adjusted Score: 6873%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After mob boss Vic (Richard Dreyfuss) leaves a mental hospital, he returns to find his nightclub operation in disarray. Even... [More]
Starring: Ellen Barkin, Gabriel Byrne, Richard Dreyfuss, Jeff Goldblum
Directed By: Larry Bishop

#40

Jack (1996)
17%

#40
Adjusted Score: 18506%
Critics Consensus: Robin Williams' childlike energy is channeled in all the wrong places with Jack, a bizarre tragedy that aims for uplift but sinks deep into queasy schmaltz.
Synopsis: After an unusually short pregnancy, Karen Powell (Diane Lane) gives birth to a baby boy whose body ages much faster... [More]
Starring: Robin Williams, Diane Lane, Jennifer Lopez, Brian Kerwin
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#39

Gunshy (1998)
20%

#39
Adjusted Score: 7852%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In Atlantic City, N.J., down-on-his-luck writer Jake Bridges (William Petersen) finds an unlikely savior in the form of Irish henchman... [More]
Starring: William Petersen, Michael Wincott, Diane Lane, Kevin Gage
Directed By: Jeff Celentano

#38

The Glass House (2001)
21%

#38
Adjusted Score: 22903%
Critics Consensus: Due to obvious plot twists and foreshadowing, The Glass House fails to thrill. By the end, it degenerates into ludicrousness.
Synopsis: After the parents of Ruby (Leelee Sobieski) and her younger brother, Rhett (Trevor Morgan), are killed in a car crash,... [More]
Starring: Leelee Sobieski, Diane Lane, Stellan Skarsgard, Bruce Dern
Directed By: Daniel Sackheim

#37

Serenity (2019)
21%

#37
Adjusted Score: 33067%
Critics Consensus: A high-concept mystery with a twist, Serenity isn't what it appears to be at first -- unfortunately, it's also not anywhere near as clever or entertaining as it thinks.
Synopsis: Baker Dill is a fishing boat captain who leads tours off of the tranquil enclave of Plymouth Island. His peaceful... [More]
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jason Clarke, Diane Lane
Directed By: Steven Knight

#36

Judge Dredd (1995)
22%

#36
Adjusted Score: 24272%
Critics Consensus: Judge Dredd wants to be both a legitimate violent action flick and a parody of one, but director Danny Cannon fails to find the necessary balance to make it work.
Synopsis: In the crime-plagued future, the only thing standing between order and chaos is Judge Joseph Dredd (Sylvester Stallone). His duty:... [More]
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Armand Assante, Diane Lane, Rob Schneider
Directed By: Danny Cannon

#35

Fierce People (2005)
24%

#35
Adjusted Score: 25010%
Critics Consensus: Fierce People's premise of a teenager studying rich people like animals is grating and self-satisfied, and Anton Yelchin's smug performance makes the film even harder to agree with.
Synopsis: Finn (Anton Yelchin) is a teenager trying to escape his drug-addicted mother (Diane Lane) by going to study tribal people.... [More]
Starring: Diane Lane, Donald Sutherland, Anton Yelchin, Chris Evans
Directed By: Griffin Dunne

#34

Killshot (2009)
29%

#34
Adjusted Score: 8920%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A veteran assassin (Mickey Rourke) and his dangerous young partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) pursue a woman (Diane Lane) and her husband... [More]
Starring: Diane Lane, Mickey Rourke, Thomas Jane, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Directed By: John Madden

#33
#33
Adjusted Score: 56047%
Critics Consensus: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice smothers a potentially powerful story -- and some of America's most iconic superheroes -- in a grim whirlwind of effects-driven action.
Synopsis: It's been nearly two years since Superman's (Henry Cavill) colossal battle with Zod (Michael Shannon) devastated the city of Metropolis.... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 35038%
Critics Consensus: Derivative and schmaltzy, Nicholas Sparks' Nights in Rodanthe is strongly mottled by contrivances that even the charisma of stars Diane Lane and Richard Gere can't repair.
Synopsis: When Adrienne Willis (Diane Lane) arrives at the coastal town of Rodanthe, N.C., her life is in chaos. There, she... [More]
Starring: Richard Gere, Diane Lane, Christopher Meloni, Viola Davis
Directed By: George C. Wolfe

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 31703%
Critics Consensus: Every Secret Thing has a sterling pedigree both on and off the screen, yet all that talent adds up to little more than a listless, predictable thriller.
Synopsis: When a 3-year-old girl goes missing, a detective revisits a crime committed by two once-underage perpetrators who were recently released... [More]
Starring: Diane Lane, Elizabeth Banks, Dakota Fanning, Danielle Macdonald
Directed By: Amy Berg

#30

Murder at 1600 (1997)
33%

#30
Adjusted Score: 33480%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A secretary (Mary Moore) is found dead in a White House bathroom during an international crisis, and Detective Harlan Regis... [More]
Starring: Wesley Snipes, Diane Lane, Daniel Benzali, Dennis Miller
Directed By: Dwight Little

#29

Must Love Dogs (2005)
36%

#29
Adjusted Score: 41746%
Critics Consensus: Despite good work from its likable leads, the romantic comedy Must Love Dogs is too predictable.
Synopsis: Sarah (Diane Lane), is 40 and recently divorced. Believing Sarah needs to date more, her sister, Carol (Elizabeth Perkins), creates... [More]
Starring: Diane Lane, John Cusack, Elizabeth Perkins, Dermot Mulroney
Directed By: Gary David Goldberg

#28

Justice League (2017)
40%

#28
Adjusted Score: 69874%
Critics Consensus: Justice League leaps over a number of DC movies, but its single bound isn't enough to shed the murky aesthetic, thin characters, and chaotic action that continue to dog the franchise.
Synopsis: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#27

Hardball (2001)
41%

#27
Adjusted Score: 44159%
Critics Consensus: Although Hardball contains some touching moments, they are not enough to transcend the sports formula.
Synopsis: Conor (Keanu Reeves) is a ticket scalper, gambler and, now, Little League coach for a rag-tag team of kids in... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane, John Hawkes, Bryan C. Hearne
Directed By: Brian Robbins

#26

Wild Bill (1995)
42%

#26
Adjusted Score: 43019%
Critics Consensus: Crowded with talent on either side of the camera, Wild Bill shoots itself in the foot with a surprisingly muddled take on the story of the titular folk hero.
Synopsis: Gunfighter Wild Bill Hickok (Jeff Bridges) travels the frontier, gaining fame and enemies in roughly equal measure. He sometimes meets... [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Ellen Barkin, John Hurt, Diane Lane
Directed By: Walter Hill

#25

Paris Can Wait (2016)
47%

#25
Adjusted Score: 54029%
Critics Consensus: Paris Can Wait's likable stars are ill-served by a film that lacks interesting ideas or characters and has little to offer beyond striking travelogue visuals.
Synopsis: Anne (Diane Lane) is at a crossroads in her life. Married to a successful but inattentive movie producer (Alec Baldwin),... [More]
Starring: Diane Lane, Arnaud Viard, Alec Baldwin, Elise Tielrooy
Directed By: Eleanor Coppola

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 50982%
Critics Consensus: While the special effects are well done and quite impressive, this film suffers from any actual drama or characterization. The end result is a film that offers nifty eye-candy and nothing else.
Synopsis: Based on a true story, the film tells of the courageous men and women who risk their lives every working... [More]
Starring: George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, John C. Reilly, Diane Lane
Directed By: Wolfgang Petersen

#23

Vital Signs (1990)
50%

#23
Adjusted Score: 26091%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: At a Los Angeles medical school, a group of third-year students struggle with love, their studies and one another. Young... [More]
Starring: Adrian Pasdar, Diane Lane, Jimmy Smits, Norma Aleandro
Directed By: Marisa Silver

#22

My New Gun (1992)
50%

#22
Adjusted Score: 29075%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A suburbanite (Stephen Collins) gives his wife (Diane Lane) a gun for protection, but a weirdo (James LeGros) steals it... [More]
Starring: Diane Lane, James LeGros, Stephen Collins, Tess Harper
Directed By: Stacy Cochran

#21

The Big Town (1987)
50%

#21
Adjusted Score: 38410%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A lucky country boy (Matt Dillon) turns crapshooter in 1950s Chicago and falls for a gangster's (Tommy Lee Jones) stripper... [More]
Starring: Matt Dillon, Diane Lane, Tommy Lee Jones, Bruce Dern
Directed By: Ben Bolt, Harold Becker

#20

Unfaithful (2002)
50%

#20
Adjusted Score: 55294%
Critics Consensus: Diane Lane shines in the role, but the movie adds nothing new to the genre and the resolution is unsatisfying.
Synopsis: Described by director Adrian Lyne ("Fatal Attraction") as "an erotic thriller about the body language of guilt." When Edward (Richard... [More]
Starring: Richard Gere, Diane Lane, Olivier Martinez, Erik Per Sullivan
Directed By: Adrian Lyne

#19

Man of Steel (2013)
56%

#19
Adjusted Score: 70169%
Critics Consensus: Man of Steel's exhilarating action and spectacle can't fully overcome its detours into generic blockbuster territory.
Synopsis: With the imminent destruction of Krypton, their home planet, Jor-El (Russell Crowe) and his wife seek to preserve their race... [More]
Starring: Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Diane Lane
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#18

Indian Summer (1993)
58%

#18
Adjusted Score: 57844%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Unca Lou (Alan Arkin), the longtime director of an Ontario summer camp, brings a group of former campers back for... [More]
Starring: Alan Arkin, Matt Craven, Diane Lane, Bill Paxton
Directed By: Mike Binder

#17

Chaplin (1992)
60%

#17
Adjusted Score: 63040%
Critics Consensus: Chaplin boasts a terrific performance from Robert Downey, Jr. in the title role, but it isn't enough to overcome a formulaic biopic that pales in comparison to its subject's classic films.
Synopsis: Re-creation of the life of comic genius Charlie Chaplin, from his humble beginnings in south London through his early days... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Dan Aykroyd, Geraldine Chaplin, Kevin Dunn
Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#16

Cinema Verite (2011)
61%

#16
Adjusted Score: 60929%
Critics Consensus: Cinema Verite is a disappointingly incurious dive into the birth of reality television, but terrific performances and the inherent intrigue behind the making of An American Family keep this drama compelling.
Synopsis: In the 1970s Bill Loud (Tim Robbins) and his wife, Pat (Diane Lane), allow cameras to film their personal lives... [More]
Starring: Diane Lane, Tim Robbins, James Gandolfini, Patrick Fugit
Directed By: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 66086%
Critics Consensus: Though formulaic and superficial, Under the Tuscan Sun is redeemed by Lane's vibrant performance.
Synopsis: When Frances Mayes (Diane Lane) learns her husband is cheating on her from a writer whom she gave a bad... [More]
Starring: Diane Lane, Sandra Oh, Lindsay Duncan, Vincent Riotta
Directed By: Audrey Wells

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 63052%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Corinne Burns (Diane Lane) is a typical frustrated teenager living in a nowhere town until she catches punk band the... [More]
Starring: Diane Lane, Ray Winstone, Peter Donat, David Clennon
Directed By: Lou Adler

#13

Secretariat (2010)
64%

#13
Adjusted Score: 68707%
Critics Consensus: Rousing, heartwarming, and squarely traditional, Secretariat offers exactly what you'd expect from an inspirational Disney drama -- no more, and no less.
Synopsis: Despite her lack of experience, housewife and mother Penny Chenery (Diane Lane) agrees to take over management of the family... [More]
Starring: Diane Lane, John Malkovich, Dylan Walsh, Dylan Baker
Directed By: Randall Wallace

#12

Streets of Fire (1984)
67%

#12
Adjusted Score: 67569%
Critics Consensus: Streets of Fire may sometimes buckle under the strain of its ambitious fusion of disparate genres, but Walter Hill's bravura style gives this motorcycle musical fuel to burn.
Synopsis: Raven Shaddock (Willem Dafoe), along with his gang of merciless biker friends, kidnaps rock singer Ellen Aim (Diane Lane). Ellen's... [More]
Starring: Michael Paré, Diane Lane, Rick Moranis, Amy Madigan
Directed By: Walter Hill

#11

The Outsiders (1983)
68%

#11
Adjusted Score: 71975%
Critics Consensus: The cracks continue to show in Coppola's directorial style, but The Outsiders remains a blustery, weird, and fun adaptation of the classic novel.
Synopsis: A teen gang in rural Oklahoma, the Greasers are perpetually at odds with the Socials, a rival group. When Greasers... [More]
Starring: Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#10

Hollywoodland (2006)
68%

#10
Adjusted Score: 75862%
Critics Consensus: More than a movie star murder mystery, Hollywoodland takes it slow in order to reveal the intriguing details of the rise and fall of superstar fame.
Synopsis: A detective (Adrien Brody) uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of "Superman"... [More]
Starring: Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck, Diane Lane, Bob Hoskins
Directed By: Allen Coulter

#9

A Little Romance (1979)
71%

#9
Adjusted Score: 72851%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Intellectually precocious teenager Lauren King (Diane Lane) lives in Paris with her somewhat ditzy mother (Sally Kellerman). On a movie... [More]
Starring: Laurence Olivier, Diane Lane, Thelonious Bernard, Arthur Hill
Directed By: George Roy Hill

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 86825%
Critics Consensus: Zack Snyder's Justice League lives up to its title with a sprawling cut that expands to fit the director's vision -- and should satisfy the fans who willed it into existence.
Synopsis: In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 72851%
Critics Consensus: An impressive showcase for Diane Lane and an assured debut from director Tony Goldwyn, A Walk on the Moon finds absorbing period drama within a family at a crossroads.
Synopsis: Unfulfilled housewife Pearl Kantrowitz (Diane Lane) suffers in quiet misery as the tumultuous events of the summer of 1969 unfold... [More]
Starring: Diane Lane, Viggo Mortensen, Liev Schreiber, Anna Paquin
Directed By: Tony Goldwyn

#6

My Dog Skip (2000)
73%

#6
Adjusted Score: 75633%
Critics Consensus: Critics say My Dog Skip is cute, wholesome entertainment for the family. It's especially designed to appeal to your sentiment, but you might find yourself choking up just the same.
Synopsis: Who says best friends have to be human? Not Willie Morris (Frankie Muniz), who receives a talented terrier named Skip... [More]
Starring: Frankie Muniz, Diane Lane, Luke Wilson, Kevin Bacon
Directed By: Jay Russell

#5

Rumble Fish (1983)
74%

#5
Adjusted Score: 76704%
Critics Consensus: Rumble Fish frustrates even as it intrigues, but director Francis Ford Coppola's strong visual style helps compensate for a certain narrative stasis.
Synopsis: Disaffected and restless, Rusty James (Matt Dillon) is spoiling for a fight. Abandoned by his mother and living with his... [More]
Starring: Matt Dillon, Mickey Rourke, Diane Lane, Dennis Hopper
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#4

The Cotton Club (1984)
77%

#4
Adjusted Score: 77851%
Critics Consensus: Energetic and brimming with memorable performers, The Cotton Club entertains with its visual and musical pizazz even as its plot only garners polite applause.
Synopsis: The lives of various characters intersect at Harlem's renowned Cotton Club. Handsome horn player Dix Dwyer (Richard Gere) falls for... [More]
Starring: Richard Gere, Gregory Hines, Diane Lane, Lonette McKee
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#3

Trumbo (2015)
75%

#3
Adjusted Score: 82324%
Critics Consensus: Trumbo serves as an honorable and well-acted tribute to a brilliant writer's principled stand, even if it doesn't quite achieve the greatness of its subject's own classic screenplays.
Synopsis: In 1947, successful screenwriter Dalton Trumbo (Bryan Cranston) and other Hollywood figures get blacklisted for their political beliefs.... [More]
Starring: Bryan Cranston, Helen Mirren, Diane Lane, Elle Fanning
Directed By: Jay Roach

#2

Let Him Go (2020)
84%

#2
Adjusted Score: 96318%
Critics Consensus: Let Him Go's uneven blend of adult drama and revenge thriller is smoothed over by strong work from a solid veteran cast.
Synopsis: Following the loss of their son, a retired sheriff and his wife leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young... [More]
Starring: Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Kayli Carter, Lesley Manville
Directed By: Thomas Bezucha

#1

Inside Out (2015)
98%

#1
Adjusted Score: 113968%
Critics Consensus: Inventive, gorgeously animated, and powerfully moving, Inside Out is another outstanding addition to the Pixar library of modern animated classics.
Synopsis: Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) is a happy, hockey-loving 11-year-old Midwestern girl, but her world turns upside-down when she and her parents... [More]
Starring: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Richard Kind, Bill Hader
Directed By: Pete Docter

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

99% Super Bowl ID NBA mockumentary screen actors guild 2018 marvel cinematic universe Mystery comic book movies joker Rock Mary Poppins Returns Apple technology sequel dexter Stephen King See It Skip It Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt LGBT halloween zero dark thirty Mary Tyler Moore boxoffice dragons cults Anna Paquin quibi psycho Comedy Central Disney 2020 unscripted Marvel name the review 71st Emmy Awards TCA 2017 Certified Fresh SXSW franchise Amazon Studios 2019 king arthur TruTV FX on Hulu natural history PaleyFest Quiz Shondaland green book dc japan leaderboard Horror scary movies nature 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nickelodeon Creative Arts Emmys game of thrones indie History Hollywood Foreign Press Association OneApp scary witnail Masterpiece popular Tarantino italian CW Seed what to watch debate Rom-Com Superheroes 2017 4/20 vampires Drama chucky Star Wars Western disaster women Best and Worst USA Vudu screenings know your critic Television Academy TNT south america book emmy awards sequels boxing trailers Hallmark comic E3 slashers Prime Video Avengers Tubi medical drama Set visit rotten movies we love asian-american Marvel Television Countdown kaiju crime christmas movies Classic Film 93rd Oscars spider-man BBC One Funimation true crime Discovery Channel President Universal Pictures A&E justice league war Action Brie Larson Lifetime 90s Ellie Kemper movie toy story Character Guide Pirates hispanic Exclusive Video social media 2016 docudrama Netflix Christmas movies series Fox News Country 21st Century Fox independent spider-verse Cartoon Network superman NBC Marvel Studios Sci-Fi Wes Anderson Pop Neflix dogs blaxploitation wonder woman documentary aapi 24 frames Binge Guide young adult kids Tokyo Olympics hispanic heritage month new star wars movies legend The CW Legendary BET MSNBC Election HBO japanese Apple TV+ Mindy Kaling HBO Max new york comic books GoT award winner CMT biopic dreamworks Netflix telelvision ViacomCBS LGBTQ latino rt archives Hulu Walt Disney Pictures Image Comics YouTube royal family dramedy Disney streaming service Lionsgate The Purge Peacock Opinion Starz TV movies Turner Classic Movies space criterion First Reviews YouTube Red Oscars international black free movies based on movie rt labs critics edition children's TV National Geographic Black History Month Polls and Games YouTube Premium saw Writers Guild of America El Rey rt labs football slasher Comedy ABC WGN werewolf GIFs book adaptation all-time GLAAD Dark Horse Comics Tumblr mcc festival Tomatazos elevated horror venice fresh Columbia Pictures Arrowverse BBC Paramount Network Cannes Thanksgiving Schedule scorecard Photos facebook Sundance TIFF Musicals ITV crime thriller concert PBS DC Universe Interview Kids & Family DirecTV cancelled TV series NYCC travel Freeform anthology The Arrangement Pacific Islander DC Comics FX indiana jones DGA Emmy Nominations Paramount 1990s child's play 2015 Holidays First Look Fall TV USA Network Amazon Prime ABC Signature Sundance Now OWN olympics Holiday TBS Spectrum Originals godzilla Lifetime Christmas movies BAFTA Warner Bros. prank Teen Red Carpet finale IFC Films Video Games foreign twilight diversity Fox Searchlight satire festivals Captain marvel tv talk psychological thriller Sneak Peek Watching Series E! zombies die hard high school art house stoner supernatural cartoon The Witch Food Network Pet Sematary worst movies Emmys jamie lee curtis BET Awards live action Infographic Calendar comedies archives toronto sopranos blockbuster A24 MCU romance news Winners Musical movies Trivia ESPN Animation lord of the rings scene in color FOX dceu TCA Awards Spike suspense science fiction strong female leads blockbusters Crackle San Diego Comic-Con Pop TV mission: impossible Marathons genre parents TCA Awards nbcuniversal talk show Disney Channel casting politics HBO Go television transformers Disney Plus Comic Book critics crime drama comics AMC Plus Lucasfilm YA versus Heroines Superheroe singing competition Hallmark Christmas movies video period drama Comics on TV Crunchyroll crossover biography rotten political drama Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Broadway gangster adaptation Trailer spinoff RT History 79th Golden Globes Awards Amazon Prime Video MTV french halloween tv VH1 Shudder directors American Society of Cinematographers spain Pride Month aliens streaming Biopics posters game show video on demand APB PlayStation The Walking Dead cinemax Logo TCM harry potter Family deadpool miniseries Valentine's Day romantic comedy doctor who action-comedy The Academy AMC Reality cancelled VICE stand-up comedy ghosts Winter TV Tags: Comedy 45 Showtime Endgame Travel Channel spy thriller RT21 Esquire Nat Geo comiccon sports thriller Year in Review 73rd Emmy Awards Baby Yoda binge Fargo IMDb TV HFPA composers cooking trophy TLC Film Festival DC streaming service target Chernobyl Instagram Live New York Comic Con hidden camera adenture streaming movies Trophy Talk laika basketball zombie police drama 72 Emmy Awards Film critic resources richard e. Grant Extras animated ratings The Walt Disney Company Hear Us Out Turner Ghostbusters TV new zealand WarnerMedia docuseries BBC America 007 Star Trek Premiere Dates kong superhero reviews heist movie renewed TV shows hollywood adventure SDCC sitcom Box Office black comedy IFC Television Critics Association Elton John Toys discovery sag awards Rocketman canceled TV shows cats Christmas Mudbound golden globe awards stop motion comic book movie feel good canceled mob Women's History Month Britbox cancelled television breaking bad documentaries Fantasy best theme song Acorn TV Spring TV rom-coms a nightmare on elm street historical drama Rocky Grammys obituary Cosplay Song of Ice and Fire king kong Academy Awards Amazon Ovation reboot worst Sundance TV australia Reality Competition golden globes Paramount Plus spanish classics TCA Winter 2020 CNN Comic-Con@Home 2021 Summer monster movies marvel comics VOD Awards Tour Universal universal monsters serial killer vs. Syfy nfl dark remakes revenge TV One FXX Epix Disney+ Disney Plus Black Mirror TV renewals Apple TV Plus CBS pirates of the caribbean cops X-Men mutant cancelled TV shows 2021 jurassic park robots Alien cars SundanceTV Bravo Music TV Land hist razzies films batman james bond Podcast live event Martial Arts 20th Century Fox ABC Family Pixar CBS All Access spanish language anime fast and furious Sony Pictures teaser Adult Swim Mary poppins Nominations
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy