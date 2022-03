(Photo by Warner Bros/courtesy Everett Collection)

All DC Comics Movies Ranked

Superman. Batman. Wonder Woman. These are some of the staple titans of DC Comics the world has come to adore over the past 80 years, especially as they made the leap from page panel to silver screen and TV in the ’50s and ’60s. (And well before those upstart punks Marvel Comics to boot!) You’ll find them all in in our guide to every DC Comics movie ranked by Tomatometer, along with other significant greats like Swamp Thing, Green Lantern, and Shazam.

But the world of comic book publishing is nothing if not vast, a constellation of multiverses, retcons, annuals, and imprints. Moving beyond the strictly superhero element of DC Comics, this guide will also feature the adapted works from DC imprints Vertigo (V for Vendetta, The Losers), Paradox Press (Road to Perdition, A History of Violence), and WildStorm (Red, Red 2).

We’ve limited the movies to theatrical releases only, which does keep out the home animated fare that’s been giving DC adaptations a good name whenever the DCEU stumbled. But to that end, you will find The Killing Joke and Return of the Caped Crusaders here, both of which got a one-day theatrical release.

Great leaping catfish! This introduction is now over! Hurry, to Rotten Tomatoes and the list of every DC movie ranked by Tomatometer!

#12 Superman II (1980) 85% #12 Adjusted Score: 88357% Critics Consensus: The humor occasionally stumbles into slapstick territory, and the special effects are dated, but Superman II meets, if not exceeds, the standard set by its predecessor. Synopsis: Superman (Christopher Reeve) foils the plot of terrorists by hurtling their nuclear device into outer space, but the bomb's shock... Superman (Christopher Reeve) foils the plot of terrorists by hurtling their nuclear device into outer space, but the bomb's shock... [More] Starring: Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder, Gene Hackman, Ned Beatty Directed By: Richard Lester

#13 Batman Begins (2005) 84% #13 Adjusted Score: 96853% Critics Consensus: Brooding and dark, but also exciting and smart, Batman Begins is a film that understands the essence of one of the definitive superheroes. Synopsis: A young Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) travels to the Far East, where he's trained in the martial arts by Henri... A young Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) travels to the Far East, where he's trained in the martial arts by Henri... [More] Starring: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#16 Batman Returns (1992) 80% #16 Adjusted Score: 87444% Critics Consensus: Director Tim Burton's dark, brooding atmosphere, Michael Keaton's work as the tormented hero, and the flawless casting of Danny DeVito as The Penguin and Christopher Walken as, well, Christopher Walken make the sequel better than the first. Synopsis: The monstrous Penguin (Danny DeVito), who lives in the sewers beneath Gotham, joins up with wicked shock-headed businessman Max Shreck... The monstrous Penguin (Danny DeVito), who lives in the sewers beneath Gotham, joins up with wicked shock-headed businessman Max Shreck... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken Directed By: Tim Burton

#21 Red (2010) 72% #21 Adjusted Score: 79532% Critics Consensus: It may not be the killer thrill ride you'd expect from an action movie with a cast of this caliber, but Red still thoroughly outshines most of its big-budget counterparts with its wit and style. Synopsis: After surviving an assault from a squad of hit men, retired CIA agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) reassembles his old... After surviving an assault from a squad of hit men, retired CIA agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) reassembles his old... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren Directed By: Robert Schwentke

#22 Batman (1989) 72% #22 Adjusted Score: 77986% Critics Consensus: An eerie, haunting spectacle, Batman succeeds as dark entertainment, even if Jack Nicholson's Joker too often overshadows the title character. Synopsis: Having witnessed his parents' brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) fights crime in Gotham City... Having witnessed his parents' brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) fights crime in Gotham City... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton, Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl Directed By: Tim Burton

#24 Joker (2019) 68% #24 Adjusted Score: 106068% Critics Consensus: Joker gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star -- and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema. Synopsis: Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur... Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur... [More] Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy Directed By: Todd Phillips

#25 Aquaman (2018) 65% #25 Adjusted Score: 90749% Critics Consensus: Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun. Synopsis: Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by... Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by... [More] Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson Directed By: James Wan

#26 Watchmen (2009) 65% #26 Adjusted Score: 77726% Critics Consensus: Gritty and visually striking, Watchmen is a faithful adaptation of Alan Moore's graphic novel, but its complex narrative structure may make it difficult for it to appeal to viewers not already familiar with the source material. Synopsis: In an alternate 1985 America, costumed superheroes are part of everyday life. When one of his former comrades is murdered,... In an alternate 1985 America, costumed superheroes are part of everyday life. When one of his former comrades is murdered,... [More] Starring: Billy Crudup, Malin Akerman, Jackie Earle Haley, Matthew Goode Directed By: Zack Snyder

#27 Swamp Thing (1982) 62% #27 Adjusted Score: 61882% Critics Consensus: Unabashedly campy -- often to its detriment -- Swamp Thing is not without its charms, among them Adrienne Barbeau as the damsel in distress. Synopsis: On the verge of a breakthrough in his quest to wipe out world hunger, altruistic botanist Dr. Alec Holland (Ray... On the verge of a breakthrough in his quest to wipe out world hunger, altruistic botanist Dr. Alec Holland (Ray... [More] Starring: Louis Jourdan, Adrienne Barbeau, Ray Wise, David Hess Directed By: Wes Craven

#31 Constantine (2005) 46% #31 Adjusted Score: 56051% Critics Consensus: Despite solid production values and an intriguing premise, Constantine lacks the focus of another spiritual shoot-em-up: The Matrix. Synopsis: As a suicide survivor, demon hunter John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) has literally been to hell and back -- and he... As a suicide survivor, demon hunter John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) has literally been to hell and back -- and he... [More] Starring: Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Djimon Hounsou Directed By: Francis Lawrence

#33 Red 2 (2013) 44% #33 Adjusted Score: 50137% Critics Consensus: While it's still hard to argue with its impeccable cast or the fun they often seem to be having, Red 2 replaces much of the goofy fun of its predecessor with empty, over-the-top bombast. Synopsis: Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) and his old partner, Marvin Boggs (John Malkovich), are caught in the... Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) and his old partner, Marvin Boggs (John Malkovich), are caught in the... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, Mary-Louise Parker, Anthony Hopkins Directed By: Dean Parisot

#35 Justice League (2017) 40% #35 Adjusted Score: 70699% Critics Consensus: Justice League leaps over a number of DC movies, but its single bound isn't enough to shed the murky aesthetic, thin characters, and chaotic action that continue to dog the franchise. Synopsis: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince... Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams Directed By: Zack Snyder

#40 Suicide Squad (2016) 26% #40 Adjusted Score: 51560% Critics Consensus: Suicide Squad boasts a talented cast and a little more humor than previous DCEU efforts, but they aren't enough to save the disappointing end result from a muddled plot, thinly written characters, and choppy directing. Synopsis: Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret... Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret... [More] Starring: Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman Directed By: David Ayer

#42 The Kitchen (2019) 23% #42 Adjusted Score: 37276% Critics Consensus: With three talented leads struggling to prop up a sagging story, The Kitchen is a jumbled crime thriller in urgent need of some heavy-duty renovation. Synopsis: Between 8th Ave. and the Hudson River, the Irish mafia runs 20 blocks of a tough New York City neighborhood... Between 8th Ave. and the Hudson River, the Irish mafia runs 20 blocks of a tough New York City neighborhood... [More] Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Domhnall Gleeson Directed By: Andrea Berloff

#43 Jonah Hex (2010) 12% #43 Adjusted Score: 16872% Critics Consensus: Josh Brolin gives it his best shot, but he can't keep the short, unfocused Jonah Hex from collapsing on the screen. Synopsis: Having cheated death, gunslinger and bounty hunter Jonah Hex (Josh Brolin) has one foot in the natural world and one... Having cheated death, gunslinger and bounty hunter Jonah Hex (Josh Brolin) has one foot in the natural world and one... [More] Starring: Josh Brolin, John Malkovich, Megan Fox, Michael Fassbender Directed By: Jimmy Hayward

#45 Steel (1997) 12% #45 Adjusted Score: 11236% Critics Consensus: Steel is a badly-acted movie that indulges not only in superhero cliches, but also the sappy TV-movie-of-the-week ones. Synopsis: Former Army scientists (Shaquille O'Neal, Annabeth Gish), one in a steel suit, team up in Los Angeles against another (Judd... Former Army scientists (Shaquille O'Neal, Annabeth Gish), one in a steel suit, team up in Los Angeles against another (Judd... [More] Starring: Shaquille O'Neal, Annabeth Gish, Judd Nelson, Richard Roundtree Directed By: Kenneth Johnson

#47 Catwoman (2004) 9% #47 Adjusted Score: 16124% Critics Consensus: Halle Berry is the lone bright spot, but even she can't save this laughable action thriller. Synopsis: "Catwoman" is the story of shy, sensitive artist Patience Philips (Halle Berry), a woman who can't seem to stop apologizing... "Catwoman" is the story of shy, sensitive artist Patience Philips (Halle Berry), a woman who can't seem to stop apologizing... [More] Starring: Halle Berry, Benjamin Bratt, Sharon Stone, Lambert Wilson Directed By: Pitof