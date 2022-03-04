(Photo by Warner Bros/courtesy Everett Collection)

All DC Comics Movies Ranked

Superman. Batman. Wonder Woman. These are some of the staple titans of DC Comics the world has come to adore over the past 80 years, especially as they made the leap from page panel to silver screen and TV in the ’50s and ’60s. (And well before those upstart punks Marvel Comics to boot!) You’ll find them all in in our guide to every DC Comics movie ranked by Tomatometer, along with other significant greats like Swamp Thing, Green Lantern, and Shazam.

But the world of comic book publishing is nothing if not vast, a constellation of multiverses, retcons, annuals, and imprints. Moving beyond the strictly superhero element of DC Comics, this guide will also feature the adapted works from DC imprints Vertigo (V for Vendetta, The Losers), Paradox Press (Road to Perdition, A History of Violence), and WildStorm (Red, Red 2).

We’ve limited the movies to theatrical releases only, which does keep out the home animated fare that’s been giving DC adaptations a good name whenever the DCEU stumbled. But to that end, you will find The Killing Joke and Return of the Caped Crusaders here, both of which got a one-day theatrical release.

Great leaping catfish! This introduction is now over! Hurry, to Rotten Tomatoes and the list of every DC movie ranked by Tomatometer!

#1

The Dark Knight (2008)
94%

#1
Adjusted Score: 108246%
Critics Consensus: Dark, complex, and unforgettable, The Dark Knight succeeds not just as an entertaining comic book film, but as a richly thrilling crime saga.
Synopsis: With the help of allies Lt. Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and DA Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), Batman (Christian Bale) has... [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine
Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 101466%
Critics Consensus: Superman deftly blends humor and gravitas, taking advantage of the perfectly cast Christopher Reeve to craft a loving, nostalgic tribute to an American pop culture icon.
Synopsis: Just before the destruction of the planet Krypton, scientist Jor-El (Marlon Brando) sends his infant son Kal-El on a spaceship... [More]
Starring: Christopher Reeve, Gene Hackman, Marlon Brando, Margot Kidder
Directed By: Richard Donner

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 94229%
Critics Consensus: Adam West's groovy interpretation of the The Caped Crusader returns in a new medium, popping in the realm of animation with the irascible energy of an exclamation-accented onomatopoeia.
Synopsis: Batman and Robin have their hands full when Penguin, The Joker, Riddler and Catwoman combine their nefarious talents to threaten... [More]
Starring: Adam West, Burt Ward, Julie Newmar, Wally Wingert
Directed By: Rick Morales

#4

Wonder Woman (2017)
93%

#4
Adjusted Score: 128995%
Critics Consensus: Thrilling, earnest, and buoyed by Gal Gadot's charismatic performance, Wonder Woman succeeds in spectacular fashion.
Synopsis: Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior.... [More]
Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright
Directed By: Patty Jenkins

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 97657%
Critics Consensus: Teen Titans Go! To the Movies distills the enduring appeal of its colorful characters into a charmingly light-hearted adventure whose wacky humor fuels its infectious fun -- and belies a surprising level of intelligence.
Synopsis: It seems that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies -- all but the Teen... [More]
Starring: Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong
Directed By: Peter Rida Michail, Aaron Horvath

#6

Shazam! (2019)
90%

#6
Adjusted Score: 115439%
Critics Consensus: An effortlessly entertaining blend of humor and heart, Shazam! is a superhero movie that never forgets the genre's real power: joyous wish fulfillment.
Synopsis: We all have a superhero inside of us -- it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out.... [More]
Starring: Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer
Directed By: David F. Sandberg

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 109425%
Critics Consensus: Enlivened by writer-director James Gunn's singularly skewed vision, The Suicide Squad marks a funny, fast-paced rebound that plays to the source material's violent, anarchic strengths.
Synopsis: Welcome to hell--a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst... [More]
Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis
Directed By: James Gunn

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 113307%
Critics Consensus: The Lego Batman Movie continues its block-buster franchise's winning streak with another round of dizzyingly funny -- and beautifully animated -- family-friendly mayhem.
Synopsis: There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman (Will Arnett) wants to save the city from the Joker's... [More]
Starring: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes
Directed By: Chris McKay

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 104256%
Critics Consensus: The Dark Knight Rises is an ambitious, thoughtful, and potent action film that concludes Christopher Nolan's franchise in spectacular fashion.
Synopsis: It has been eight years since Batman (Christian Bale), in collusion with Commissioner Gordon (Gary Oldman), vanished into the night.... [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway, Tom Hardy, Marion Cotillard
Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 96375%
Critics Consensus: A History of Violence raises compelling and thoughtful questions about the nature of violence, while representing a return to form for director David Cronenberg in one of his more uncharacteristic pieces.
Synopsis: When a pair of petty criminals attempt to rob his small-town diner, Tom Stall (Viggo Mortensen) quickly and easily kills... [More]
Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Maria Bello, William Hurt, Ashton Holmes
Directed By: David Cronenberg

#11

The Batman (2022)
85%

#11
Adjusted Score: 102561%
Critics Consensus: A grim, gritty, and gripping super-noir, The Batman ranks among the Dark Knight's bleakest -- and most thrillingly ambitious -- live-action outings.
Synopsis: Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell
Directed By: Matt Reeves

#12

Superman II (1980)
85%

#12
Adjusted Score: 88357%
Critics Consensus: The humor occasionally stumbles into slapstick territory, and the special effects are dated, but Superman II meets, if not exceeds, the standard set by its predecessor.
Synopsis: Superman (Christopher Reeve) foils the plot of terrorists by hurtling their nuclear device into outer space, but the bomb's shock... [More]
Starring: Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder, Gene Hackman, Ned Beatty
Directed By: Richard Lester

#13

Batman Begins (2005)
84%

#13
Adjusted Score: 96853%
Critics Consensus: Brooding and dark, but also exciting and smart, Batman Begins is a film that understands the essence of one of the definitive superheroes.
Synopsis: A young Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) travels to the Far East, where he's trained in the martial arts by Henri... [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes
Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 86057%
Critics Consensus: Stylish and admirably respectful of the source material, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm succeeds where many of the live-action Batman adaptations have failed.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Kevin Conroy, Stacy Keach, Dana Delany, Hart Bochner
Directed By: Eric Radomski

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 88446%
Critics Consensus: Somber, stately, and beautifully mounted, Sam Mendes' Road to Perdition is a well-crafted mob movie that explores the ties between fathers and sons.
Synopsis: Mike Sullivan (Tom Hanks) is an enforcer for powerful Depression-era Midwestern mobster John Rooney (Paul Newman). Rooney's son, Connor (Daniel... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Paul Newman, Jude Law, Jennifer Jason Leigh
Directed By: Sam Mendes

#16

Batman Returns (1992)
80%

#16
Adjusted Score: 87444%
Critics Consensus: Director Tim Burton's dark, brooding atmosphere, Michael Keaton's work as the tormented hero, and the flawless casting of Danny DeVito as The Penguin and Christopher Walken as, well, Christopher Walken make the sequel better than the first.
Synopsis: The monstrous Penguin (Danny DeVito), who lives in the sewers beneath Gotham, joins up with wicked shock-headed businessman Max Shreck... [More]
Starring: Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken
Directed By: Tim Burton

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 109774%
Critics Consensus: With a fresh perspective, some new friends, and loads of fast-paced action, Birds of Prey captures the colorfully anarchic spirit of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.
Synopsis: It's open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her... [More]
Starring: Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell
Directed By: Cathy Yan

#18

Batman (1966)
79%

#18
Adjusted Score: 81598%
Critics Consensus: Batman: The Movie elevates camp to an art form -- and has a blast doing it, every gloriously tongue-in-cheek inch of the way.
Synopsis: Kaaapowie! Holy feature film, Batman ... one based on the tongue-in-cheek, campy 1960's television series. Watch Batman (Adam West) and... [More]
Starring: Adam West, Burt Ward, Cesar Romero, Lee Meriwether
Directed By: Leslie H. Martinson

#19

Superman Returns (2006)
74%

#19
Adjusted Score: 85977%
Critics Consensus: Bryan Singer's reverent and visually decadent adaptation gives the Man of Steel welcome emotional complexity. The result: a satisfying stick-to-your-ribs adaptation.
Synopsis: While Lex Luthor (Kevin Spacey) plots to destroy him once and for all, the Man of Steel (Brandon Routh) returns... [More]
Starring: Brandon Routh, Kate Bosworth, James Marsden, Frank Langella
Directed By: Bryan Singer

#20

V for Vendetta (2006)
73%

#20
Adjusted Score: 83488%
Critics Consensus: Visually stunning and thought-provoking, V For Vendetta's political pronouncements may rile some, but its story and impressive set pieces will nevertheless entertain.
Synopsis: Following world war, London is a police state occupied by a fascist government, and a vigilante known only as V... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea, John Hurt
Directed By: James McTeigue

#21

Red (2010)
72%

#21
Adjusted Score: 79532%
Critics Consensus: It may not be the killer thrill ride you'd expect from an action movie with a cast of this caliber, but Red still thoroughly outshines most of its big-budget counterparts with its wit and style.
Synopsis: After surviving an assault from a squad of hit men, retired CIA agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) reassembles his old... [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren
Directed By: Robert Schwentke

#22

Batman (1989)
72%

#22
Adjusted Score: 77986%
Critics Consensus: An eerie, haunting spectacle, Batman succeeds as dark entertainment, even if Jack Nicholson's Joker too often overshadows the title character.
Synopsis: Having witnessed his parents' brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) fights crime in Gotham City... [More]
Starring: Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton, Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl
Directed By: Tim Burton

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 87915%
Critics Consensus: Zack Snyder's Justice League lives up to its title with a sprawling cut that expands to fit the director's vision -- and should satisfy the fans who willed it into existence.
Synopsis: In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#24

Joker (2019)
68%

#24
Adjusted Score: 106068%
Critics Consensus: Joker gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star -- and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema.
Synopsis: Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur... [More]
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy
Directed By: Todd Phillips

#25

Aquaman (2018)
65%

#25
Adjusted Score: 90749%
Critics Consensus: Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun.
Synopsis: Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by... [More]
Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson
Directed By: James Wan

#26

Watchmen (2009)
65%

#26
Adjusted Score: 77726%
Critics Consensus: Gritty and visually striking, Watchmen is a faithful adaptation of Alan Moore's graphic novel, but its complex narrative structure may make it difficult for it to appeal to viewers not already familiar with the source material.
Synopsis: In an alternate 1985 America, costumed superheroes are part of everyday life. When one of his former comrades is murdered,... [More]
Starring: Billy Crudup, Malin Akerman, Jackie Earle Haley, Matthew Goode
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#27

Swamp Thing (1982)
62%

#27
Adjusted Score: 61882%
Critics Consensus: Unabashedly campy -- often to its detriment -- Swamp Thing is not without its charms, among them Adrienne Barbeau as the damsel in distress.
Synopsis: On the verge of a breakthrough in his quest to wipe out world hunger, altruistic botanist Dr. Alec Holland (Ray... [More]
Starring: Louis Jourdan, Adrienne Barbeau, Ray Wise, David Hess
Directed By: Wes Craven

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 90383%
Critics Consensus: Wonder Woman 1984 struggles with sequel overload, but still offers enough vibrant escapism to satisfy fans of the franchise and its classic central character.
Synopsis: Diana Prince lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s -- an era of excess driven by the pursuit... [More]
Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal
Directed By: Patty Jenkins

#29

Man of Steel (2013)
56%

#29
Adjusted Score: 69755%
Critics Consensus: Man of Steel's exhilarating action and spectacle can't fully overcome its detours into generic blockbuster territory.
Synopsis: With the imminent destruction of Krypton, their home planet, Jor-El (Russell Crowe) and his wife seek to preserve their race... [More]
Starring: Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Diane Lane
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#30

The Losers (2010)
48%

#30
Adjusted Score: 53506%
Critics Consensus: The Losers is loud, fast, and unrelentingly violent -- but it's also funny and well-acted, which will make all the difference for some action fans.
Synopsis: On a mission deep in the Bolivian jungle, a team of elite commandos (Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Chris Evans) finds itself... [More]
Starring: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, Chris Evans, Idris Elba
Directed By: Sylvain White

#31

Constantine (2005)
46%

#31
Adjusted Score: 56051%
Critics Consensus: Despite solid production values and an intriguing premise, Constantine lacks the focus of another spiritual shoot-em-up: The Matrix.
Synopsis: As a suicide survivor, demon hunter John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) has literally been to hell and back -- and he... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Djimon Hounsou
Directed By: Francis Lawrence

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 39769%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Batman and Nightwing join forces with Harley Quinn to stop a global threat brought about by Poison Ivy and the... [More]
Starring: Melissa Rauch, Kevin Conroy, Paget Brewster, Robin Atkin Downes
Directed By: Sam Liu

#33

Red 2 (2013)
44%

#33
Adjusted Score: 50137%
Critics Consensus: While it's still hard to argue with its impeccable cast or the fun they often seem to be having, Red 2 replaces much of the goofy fun of its predecessor with empty, over-the-top bombast.
Synopsis: Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) and his old partner, Marvin Boggs (John Malkovich), are caught in the... [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, Mary-Louise Parker, Anthony Hopkins
Directed By: Dean Parisot

#34
#34
Adjusted Score: 17793%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A mad scientist's (Louis Jourdan) vegetarian stepdaughter (Heather Locklear) falls in love with one of his leafy failures.... [More]
Starring: Louis Jourdan, Heather Locklear, Sarah Douglas, Dick Durock
Directed By: Jim Wynorski

#35

Justice League (2017)
40%

#35
Adjusted Score: 70699%
Critics Consensus: Justice League leaps over a number of DC movies, but its single bound isn't enough to shed the murky aesthetic, thin characters, and chaotic action that continue to dog the franchise.
Synopsis: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#36

Batman Forever (1995)
39%

#36
Adjusted Score: 42201%
Critics Consensus: Loud, excessively busy, and often boring, Batman Forever nonetheless has the charisma of Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones to offer mild relief.
Synopsis: Batman (Val Kilmer) faces off against two foes: the schizophrenic, horribly scarred former District Attorney Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face (Tommy... [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey, Nicole Kidman
Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#37
#37
Adjusted Score: 39868%
Critics Consensus: This stilted retelling of the Joker's origin adds little to its iconic source material, further diminished by some questionable story additions that will have fans demanding justice for Barbara Gordon.
Synopsis: Batman (Kevin Conroy) must save Commissioner Gordon (Ray Wise) from the Joker's (Mark Hamill) twisted quest to drive him insane.... [More]
Starring: Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, Ray Wise, Tara Strong
Directed By: Sam Liu

#38
#38
Adjusted Score: 56701%
Critics Consensus: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice smothers a potentially powerful story -- and some of America's most iconic superheroes -- in a grim whirlwind of effects-driven action.
Synopsis: It's been nearly two years since Superman's (Henry Cavill) colossal battle with Zod (Michael Shannon) devastated the city of Metropolis.... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#39

Superman III (1983)
29%

#39
Adjusted Score: 30693%
Critics Consensus: When not overusing sight gags, slapstick, and Richard Pryor, Superman III resorts to plot points rehashed from the previous Superman flicks.
Synopsis: Computer programmer Gus Gorman (Richard Pryor) is hired by financial tycoon Ross Webster (Robert Vaughn) to seize control of a... [More]
Starring: Christopher Reeve, Richard Pryor, Robert Vaughn, Jackie Cooper
Directed By: Richard Lester

#40

Suicide Squad (2016)
26%

#40
Adjusted Score: 51560%
Critics Consensus: Suicide Squad boasts a talented cast and a little more humor than previous DCEU efforts, but they aren't enough to save the disappointing end result from a muddled plot, thinly written characters, and choppy directing.
Synopsis: Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman
Directed By: David Ayer

#41

Green Lantern (2011)
26%

#41
Adjusted Score: 35268%
Critics Consensus: Noisy, overproduced, and thinly written, Green Lantern squanders an impressive budget and decades of comics mythology.
Synopsis: Sworn to preserve intergalactic order, the Green Lantern Corps has existed for centuries. Its newest recruit, Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds),... [More]
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong
Directed By: Martin Campbell

#42

The Kitchen (2019)
23%

#42
Adjusted Score: 37276%
Critics Consensus: With three talented leads struggling to prop up a sagging story, The Kitchen is a jumbled crime thriller in urgent need of some heavy-duty renovation.
Synopsis: Between 8th Ave. and the Hudson River, the Irish mafia runs 20 blocks of a tough New York City neighborhood... [More]
Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Domhnall Gleeson
Directed By: Andrea Berloff

#43

Jonah Hex (2010)
12%

#43
Adjusted Score: 16872%
Critics Consensus: Josh Brolin gives it his best shot, but he can't keep the short, unfocused Jonah Hex from collapsing on the screen.
Synopsis: Having cheated death, gunslinger and bounty hunter Jonah Hex (Josh Brolin) has one foot in the natural world and one... [More]
Starring: Josh Brolin, John Malkovich, Megan Fox, Michael Fassbender
Directed By: Jimmy Hayward

#44

Batman & Robin (1997)
12%

#44
Adjusted Score: 16621%
Critics Consensus: Joel Schumacher's tongue-in-cheek attitude hits an unbearable limit in Batman & Robin resulting in a frantic and mindless movie that's too jokey to care much for.
Synopsis: This superhero adventure finds Batman (George Clooney) and his partner, Robin (Chris O'Donnell), attempting to the foil the sinister schemes... [More]
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney, Chris O'Donnell, Uma Thurman
Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#45

Steel (1997)
12%

#45
Adjusted Score: 11236%
Critics Consensus: Steel is a badly-acted movie that indulges not only in superhero cliches, but also the sappy TV-movie-of-the-week ones.
Synopsis: Former Army scientists (Shaquille O'Neal, Annabeth Gish), one in a steel suit, team up in Los Angeles against another (Judd... [More]
Starring: Shaquille O'Neal, Annabeth Gish, Judd Nelson, Richard Roundtree
Directed By: Kenneth Johnson

#46
#46
Adjusted Score: 11351%
Critics Consensus: The Superman series bottoms out here: the action is boring, the special effects look cheaper, and none of the actors appear interested in where the plot's going.
Synopsis: Seeing the United States and the Soviet Union engaged in a nuclear arms race that could lead to Earth's destruction,... [More]
Starring: Christopher Reeve, Gene Hackman, Mariel Hemingway, Jackie Cooper
Directed By: Sidney J. Furie

#47

Catwoman (2004)
9%

#47
Adjusted Score: 16124%
Critics Consensus: Halle Berry is the lone bright spot, but even she can't save this laughable action thriller.
Synopsis: "Catwoman" is the story of shy, sensitive artist Patience Philips (Halle Berry), a woman who can't seem to stop apologizing... [More]
Starring: Halle Berry, Benjamin Bratt, Sharon Stone, Lambert Wilson
Directed By: Pitof

#48

Supergirl (1984)
9%

#48
Adjusted Score: 8669%
Critics Consensus: The effects are cheesy and Supergirl's wide-eyed, cheery heroine simply isn't interesting to watch for an hour and a half.
Synopsis: Kara (Helen Slater) of Argo City poses as Clark Kent's cousin, Linda Lee, to recover the Omegahedron from a witch... [More]
Starring: Helen Slater, Faye Dunaway, Peter O'Toole, Peter Cook
Directed By: Jeannot Szwarc

