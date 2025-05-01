(Photo by Amazon/Courtesy Everett Collection. ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR.)
All Anna Kendrick Movies Ranked
Anna Kendrick’s first film was 2003’s Camp, a musical set at a camp for performing artists in upstate New York, a fitting extension of Kendrick’s childhood start in theater around her birthplace of Portland, Maine. The first of many Certified Fresh awards came with her next movie, Rocket Science; being cast as Jessica in the Twilight franchise meant Kendrick would have a high-profile job waiting for her for years to come.
Her career would soon become defined by steady versatility, appearing in a wide range of films like End of Watch, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and Cake. Kendrick is particularly adept in comedy hybrids, as seen in in The Voices, A Simple Favor, 50/50, and Up in the Air, the last of which garnered her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nom. Meanwhile, she’s been one of the 2010s most reliable musical stars – just look at Into the Woods, Trolls and, of course, the Pitch Perfect series.
#1
Critics Consensus: A good-hearted film about a difficult topic, 50/50 maneuvers between jokes and drama with surprising finesse.
Synopsis:
Adam Lerner has always tried to take good care of his health, so it comes as a cruel surprise when [More]
#2
Critics Consensus: Deftly directed by star Anna Kendrick, Woman of the Hour uses an incredible true story as the foundation for a powerful examination of the intersection between systemic misogyny and violence.
Synopsis:
An aspiring actress crosses paths with a prolific serial killer in '70s LA when they're cast on an episode of [More]
#3
Critics Consensus: Led by charismatic performances by its three leads, director Jason Reitman delivers a smart blend of humor and emotion with just enough edge for mainstream audiences.
Synopsis:
An idea from a young, new co-worker (Anna Kendrick) would put an end to the constant travel of corporate downsizer [More]
#4
Critics Consensus: Beautifully animated and solidly scripted, ParaNorman will entertain (and frighten) older children while providing surprisingly thoughtful fare for their parents.
Synopsis:
Young Norman Babcock (Kodi Smit-McPhee) has the ability to speak with the dead -- and he often prefers their company [More]
#5
Critics Consensus: End of Watch has the energy, devotion to characters, and charismatic performances to overcome the familiar pitfalls of its genre and handheld format.
Synopsis:
Longtime LAPD partners and friends, Brian Taylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Mike Zavala (Michael Peña) patrol one of the most dangerous [More]
#6
Critics Consensus: Twisty, twisted, and above all simply fun, A Simple Favor casts a stylish mommy noir spell strengthened by potent performances from Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.
Synopsis:
Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. Her best friend, Emily, seems to have [More]
#7
Critics Consensus: Flawed but quietly powerful, Alice, Darling offers a haunting look at how difficult it can be to leave an abusive relationship -- and the value of a solid support network.
Synopsis:
In the taut thriller ALICE, DARLING, Oscar® nominee Anna Kendrick ("Up in the Air") stars as a woman pushed to [More]
#8
Critics Consensus: Smart, funny, and powered by fine performances from Olivia Wilde and Jake Johnson, Drinking Buddies offers a bittersweet slice of observational comedy.
Synopsis:
Although they're both dating other people, two co-workers (Olivia Wilde, Jake Johnson) hang out together in bars and try to [More]
#9
Critics Consensus: Though Rocket Science appears to be a typically quirky indie, the well-rounded performances and director Jeffrey Blitz's clear affection for his characters gives the film its proper human spark.
Synopsis:
High-school student Hal Hefner's (Reece Daniel Thompson) life is falling down around him. His parents have split, his brother picks [More]
#10
Critics Consensus: Its script may not be as dazzling as its eye-popping visuals, but Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is fast, funny, and inventive.
Synopsis:
As bass guitarist for a garage-rock band, Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) has never had trouble getting a girlfriend; usually, the [More]
#11
Critics Consensus: Pitch Perfect's plot is formulaic, but the performances are excellent and the musical numbers are toe-tapping as well.
Synopsis:
College student Beca (Anna Kendrick) knows she does not want to be part of a clique, but that's exactly where [More]
#12
Critics Consensus: Trolls brings its instantly recognizable characters to the big screen in a colorful adventure that, while geared toward the younger set, isn't without rewards for parents.
Synopsis:
After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy (Anna Kendrick), the happiest Troll ever born, and the overly-cautious, curmudgeonly Branch (Justin [More]
#13
Critics Consensus: Pacing problems prevent Stowaway from fully engaging, but it's distinguished by its thoughtful, well-acted approach to a story built on an excruciating moral dilemma.
Synopsis:
On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship's life support systems. Facing [More]
#14
Critics Consensus: Intelligent, well-acted, and satisfyingly low-key, Happy Christmas marks another step in prolific filmmaker Joe Swanberg's creative evolution.
Synopsis:
An immature party girl (Anna Kendrick) moves in with her brother's family to get over a breakup and throws their [More]
#15
Critics Consensus: Sailing through on the strength of its predecessor, Another Simple Favor is the perfect cocktail of mystery, intrigue, and sharp casting with a dash of well-timed comedy.
Synopsis:
Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant [More]
#16
Critics Consensus: The Voices gives Ryan Reynolds an opportunity to deliver a highlight-reel performance -- and offers an off-kilter treat for fans of black comedies.
Synopsis:
A mentally unhinged factory worker (Ryan Reynolds) must decide whether to listen to his talking cat and become a killer, [More]
#17
Critics Consensus: Debuting director Jake Johnson acquits himself admirably with Self Reliance, a unique comedy-thriller hybrid that does a generally effective job of balancing silly and sincere.
Synopsis:
When a middle-aged man (Jake Johnson) is invited into a limo by famous actor Andy Samberg, his dull life takes [More]
#18
Critics Consensus: A fun follow-up for fans of the original, Trolls World Tour offers a second helping of colorful animation, infectious energy, and sing-along songs.
Synopsis:
Poppy and Branch discover that there are six different troll tribes scattered over six different lands. Each tribe is also [More]
#19
Critics Consensus: On the whole, this Disney adaptation of the Sondheim classic sits comfortably at the corner of Hollywood and Broadway -- even if it darkens to its detriment in the final act.
Synopsis:
As the result of the curse of a once-beautiful witch (Meryl Streep), a baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily [More]
#20
Critics Consensus: Pitch Perfect 2 sings in sweet comedic harmony, even if it doesn't hit quite as many high notes as its predecessor.
Synopsis:
It's been three years since the Barden Bellas (Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson) became the first all-female group to win a [More]
#21
Critics Consensus: Campy comedy that squeaks by on its charms.
Synopsis:
At Camp Ovation, kids of all ages spend their summer expressing themselves through dance, music and theater. Vlad (Daniel Letterle) [More]
#22
Critics Consensus: Absurd yet anchored in knotty real-world themes, The Day Shall Come adds another bleakly funny satire to director/co-writer Christopher Morris' filmography.
Synopsis:
An impoverished preacher who brings hope to the Miami projects is offered cash to save his family from eviction. He [More]
#23
Critics Consensus: Trolls Band Together serves up another amusing, eye-catching outing that should entertain young fans of the franchise while remaining perfectly painless for parents.
Synopsis:
After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, [More]
#24
Critics Consensus: Digging for Fire finds director/co-writer Joe Swanberg working from a familiar palette, but in ways that suggest he's taking new and exciting strides as a filmmaker.
Synopsis:
A house sitter (Jake Johnson) becomes an amateur sleuth after finding a bone and a gun on the property. [More]
#25
Critics Consensus: The Last Five Years hits a few awkward notes in its transition from stage to screen, but its freshness and sincere charm -- and well-matched stars -- offer their own rewards.
Synopsis:
In New York, a struggling actress (Anna Kendrick) and a successful writer (Jeremy Jordan) sing about their failed marriage from [More]
#26
Critics Consensus: The always charming Anna Kendrick does her best, but Noelle's progressive take on a timeless tale is unfortunately subdued.
Synopsis:
Kris Kringle's daughter is full of Christmas spirit but wishes she could do something important like her brother Nick, who [More]
#27
Critics Consensus: The Company You Keep is a (frustratingly) slow-burning thriller about very contemporary issues.
Synopsis:
Decades after an ill-fated robbery, a former member (Susan Sarandon) of the Weather Underground turns herself in to authorities. While [More]
#28
Critics Consensus: The Accountant writes off a committed performance from Ben Affleck, leaving viewers with a scattershot action thriller beset by an array of ill-advised deductions.
Synopsis:
Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is a mathematics savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Using a small-town CPA office [More]
#29
Critics Consensus: Having lost much of its bite transitioning to the big screen, Twilight will please its devoted fans, but do little for the uninitiated.
Synopsis:
High-school student Bella Swan, always a bit of a misfit, doesn't expect life to change much when she moves from [More]
#30
Critics Consensus: Cake finds Jennifer Aniston making the most of an overdue opportunity to test her dramatic chops, but it lacks sufficient depth or warmth to recommend for all but her most ardent fans.
Synopsis:
After having visions of a member of her support group who killed herself, a woman (Jennifer Aniston) who also suffers [More]
#31
Critics Consensus: Stuffed with characters and overly reliant on uninspired dialogue, Eclipse won't win The Twilight Saga many new converts, despite an improved blend of romance and action fantasy.
Synopsis:
Danger once again surrounds Bella, as a string of mysterious killings terrorizes Seattle and a malicious vampire continues her infernal [More]
#32
Critics Consensus: In spite of Aubrey Plaza's committed performance, Life After Beth remains a sketch-worthy idea that's been uncomfortably stretched to feature length.
Synopsis:
A guy (Dane DeHaan) discovers that his girlfriend (Aubrey Plaza) has returned from the dead, but his joy turns to [More]
#33
Critics Consensus: The Hollars gathers an impressive assortment of talented stars; unfortunately, it's all in service of a story that's been played out more effectively in countless other indie dramedies.
Synopsis:
A man (John Krasinski) returns home to his dysfunctional family after learning that his mother (Margo Martindale) has a brain [More]
#34
Critics Consensus: Sam Rockwell and Anna Kendrick work well together, but Mr. Right is too much of a tonal jumble to take advantage of their chemistry.
Synopsis:
A woman (Anna Kendrick) comes to a crossroad when she finds out that her new beau (Sam Rockwell) is a [More]
#35
Critics Consensus: Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates benefits from the screwball premise and the efforts of a game cast, even if the sporadically hilarious results don't quite live up to either.
Synopsis:
Mike and Dave Stangle are young, adventurous, fun-loving brothers who tend to get out of control at family gatherings. When [More]
#36
Critics Consensus: Pitch Perfect 3 strains to recapture the magic that helped the original spawn a franchise, but ends up sending this increasingly unnecessary trilogy out on a low note.
Synopsis:
After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren't job prospects [More]
#37
Critics Consensus: The Twilight Saga's second installment may satisfy hardcore fans of the series, but outsiders are likely to be turned off by its slow pace, relentlessly downcast tone, and excessive length.
Synopsis:
After the abrupt departure of Edward, her vampire love, Bella finds comfort in her deepening friendship with Jacob Black. However [More]
#38
Critics Consensus: Slow, joyless, and loaded with unintentionally humorous moments, Breaking Dawn Part 1 may satisfy the Twilight faithful, but it's strictly for fans of the franchise.
Synopsis:
At last, Bella and Edward are getting married. When Jacob finds out that Bella wants to spend her honeymoon as [More]
#39
Critics Consensus: Table 19 is marginally more entertaining than actually sitting with a table full of strangers at a wedding -- although most screenings won't come with an open bar, which makes it a wash.
Synopsis:
Ex-maid of honor Eloise - having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via [More]
#40
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Left behind after the Rapture, a young woman (Anna Kendrick) and her boyfriend (John Francis Daley) set out to prevent [More]
#41
Critics Consensus: The cast is stocked with likable performers, but What to Expect When You're Expecting is too disjointed -- and too reliant on stock rom-com cliches -- to live up to its distinguished literary namesake.
Synopsis:
Challenges of impending parenthood turn the lives of five couples upside down. Two celebrities are unprepared for the surprise demands [More]
#42
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A limousine driver (Jason Schwartzman) who once starred in high-school musicals hopes to cut an album, despite constant reminders of [More]
#43
Critics Consensus: Inauthentic and unfunny, Get a Job is paltry to the point that its long-delayed release feels purely the result of its wasted cast having been promoted to greater fame all these years later.
Synopsis:
A young man (Miles Teller) and his girlfriend (Anna Kendrick) struggle to find desirable employment after graduating from college. [More]