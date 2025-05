(Photo by Amazon/Courtesy Everett Collection. ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR.)

All Anna Kendrick Movies Ranked

The latest: Another Simple Favor, re-uniting Kendrick with Blake Lively, is Certified Fresh!

Anna Kendrick’s first film was 2003’s Camp, a musical set at a camp for performing artists in upstate New York, a fitting extension of Kendrick’s childhood start in theater around her birthplace of Portland, Maine. The first of many Certified Fresh awards came with her next movie, Rocket Science; being cast as Jessica in the Twilight franchise meant Kendrick would have a high-profile job waiting for her for years to come.

Her career would soon become defined by steady versatility, appearing in a wide range of films like End of Watch, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and Cake. Kendrick is particularly adept in comedy hybrids, as seen in in The Voices, A Simple Favor, 50/50, and Up in the Air, the last of which garnered her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nom. Meanwhile, she’s been one of the 2010s most reliable musical stars – just look at Into the Woods, Trolls and, of course, the Pitch Perfect series.

#7 Alice, Darling (2022)

84% #7 Critics Consensus: Flawed but quietly powerful, Alice, Darling offers a haunting look at how difficult it can be to leave an abusive relationship -- and the value of a solid support network. Synopsis: In the taut thriller ALICE, DARLING, Oscar® nominee Anna Kendrick ("Up in the Air") stars as a woman pushed to In the taut thriller ALICE, DARLING, Oscar® nominee Anna Kendrick ("Up in the Air") stars as a woman pushed to [More] Starring: Anna Kendrick , Tiio Horn , Charlie Carrick , Wunmi Mosaku Directed By: Mary Nighy

#9 Rocket Science (2007)

84% #9 Critics Consensus: Though Rocket Science appears to be a typically quirky indie, the well-rounded performances and director Jeffrey Blitz's clear affection for his characters gives the film its proper human spark. Synopsis: High-school student Hal Hefner's (Reece Daniel Thompson) life is falling down around him. His parents have split, his brother picks High-school student Hal Hefner's (Reece Daniel Thompson) life is falling down around him. His parents have split, his brother picks [More] Starring: Reece Thompson , Anna Kendrick , Nicholas D'Agosto , Vincent Piazza Directed By: Jeffrey Blitz

#13 Stowaway (2021)

76% #13 Critics Consensus: Pacing problems prevent Stowaway from fully engaging, but it's distinguished by its thoughtful, well-acted approach to a story built on an excruciating moral dilemma. Synopsis: On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship's life support systems. Facing On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship's life support systems. Facing [More] Starring: Anna Kendrick , Daniel Dae Kim , Toni Collette , Shamier Anderson Directed By: Joe Penna

#16 The Voices (2014)

74% #16 Critics Consensus: The Voices gives Ryan Reynolds an opportunity to deliver a highlight-reel performance -- and offers an off-kilter treat for fans of black comedies. Synopsis: A mentally unhinged factory worker (Ryan Reynolds) must decide whether to listen to his talking cat and become a killer, A mentally unhinged factory worker (Ryan Reynolds) must decide whether to listen to his talking cat and become a killer, [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds , Gemma Arterton , Anna Kendrick , Jacki Weaver Directed By: Marjane Satrapi

#17 Self Reliance (2023)

73% #17 Critics Consensus: Debuting director Jake Johnson acquits himself admirably with Self Reliance, a unique comedy-thriller hybrid that does a generally effective job of balancing silly and sincere. Synopsis: When a middle-aged man (Jake Johnson) is invited into a limo by famous actor Andy Samberg, his dull life takes When a middle-aged man (Jake Johnson) is invited into a limo by famous actor Andy Samberg, his dull life takes [More] Starring: Jake Johnson , Anna Kendrick , Andy Samberg , Natalie Morales Directed By: Jake Johnson

#26 Noelle (2019)

56% #26 Critics Consensus: The always charming Anna Kendrick does her best, but Noelle's progressive take on a timeless tale is unfortunately subdued. Synopsis: Kris Kringle's daughter is full of Christmas spirit but wishes she could do something important like her brother Nick, who Kris Kringle's daughter is full of Christmas spirit but wishes she could do something important like her brother Nick, who [More] Starring: Anna Kendrick , Bill Hader , Shirley MacLaine , Julie Hagerty Directed By: Marc Lawrence

#28 The Accountant (2016)

53% #28 Critics Consensus: The Accountant writes off a committed performance from Ben Affleck, leaving viewers with a scattershot action thriller beset by an array of ill-advised deductions. Synopsis: Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is a mathematics savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Using a small-town CPA office Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is a mathematics savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Using a small-town CPA office [More] Starring: Ben Affleck , Anna Kendrick , J.K. Simmons , Jon Bernthal Directed By: Gavin O'Connor

#29 Twilight (2008)

48% #29 Critics Consensus: Having lost much of its bite transitioning to the big screen, Twilight will please its devoted fans, but do little for the uninitiated. Synopsis: High-school student Bella Swan, always a bit of a misfit, doesn't expect life to change much when she moves from High-school student Bella Swan, always a bit of a misfit, doesn't expect life to change much when she moves from [More] Starring: Kristen Stewart , Robert Pattinson , Billy Burke , Peter Facinelli Directed By: Catherine Hardwicke

#30 Cake (2014)

48% #30 Critics Consensus: Cake finds Jennifer Aniston making the most of an overdue opportunity to test her dramatic chops, but it lacks sufficient depth or warmth to recommend for all but her most ardent fans. Synopsis: After having visions of a member of her support group who killed herself, a woman (Jennifer Aniston) who also suffers After having visions of a member of her support group who killed herself, a woman (Jennifer Aniston) who also suffers [More] Starring: Jennifer Aniston , Adriana Barraza , Sam Worthington , Mamie Gummer Directed By: Daniel Barnz

#33 The Hollars (2016)

45% #33 Critics Consensus: The Hollars gathers an impressive assortment of talented stars; unfortunately, it's all in service of a story that's been played out more effectively in countless other indie dramedies. Synopsis: A man (John Krasinski) returns home to his dysfunctional family after learning that his mother (Margo Martindale) has a brain A man (John Krasinski) returns home to his dysfunctional family after learning that his mother (Margo Martindale) has a brain [More] Starring: John Krasinski , Margo Martindale , Sharlto Copley , Richard Jenkins Directed By: John Krasinski

#34 Mr. Right (2015)

45% #34 Critics Consensus: Sam Rockwell and Anna Kendrick work well together, but Mr. Right is too much of a tonal jumble to take advantage of their chemistry. Synopsis: A woman (Anna Kendrick) comes to a crossroad when she finds out that her new beau (Sam Rockwell) is a A woman (Anna Kendrick) comes to a crossroad when she finds out that her new beau (Sam Rockwell) is a [More] Starring: Sam Rockwell , Anna Kendrick , Tim Roth , James Ransone Directed By: Paco Cabezas

#36 Pitch Perfect 3 (2017)

29% #36 Critics Consensus: Pitch Perfect 3 strains to recapture the magic that helped the original spawn a franchise, but ends up sending this increasingly unnecessary trilogy out on a low note. Synopsis: After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren't job prospects After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren't job prospects [More] Starring: Anna Kendrick , Hailee Steinfeld , Rebel Wilson , John Lithgow Directed By: Trish Sie

#39 Table 19 (2017)

25% #39 Critics Consensus: Table 19 is marginally more entertaining than actually sitting with a table full of strangers at a wedding -- although most screenings won't come with an open bar, which makes it a wash. Synopsis: Ex-maid of honor Eloise - having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via Ex-maid of honor Eloise - having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via [More] Starring: Anna Kendrick , Craig Robinson , Lisa Kudrow , Wyatt Russell Directed By: Jeffrey Blitz