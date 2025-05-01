(Photo by Amazon/Courtesy Everett Collection. ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR.)

All Anna Kendrick Movies Ranked

The latest: Another Simple Favor, re-uniting Kendrick with Blake Lively, is Certified Fresh!

Anna Kendrick’s first film was 2003’s Camp, a musical set at a camp for performing artists in upstate New York, a fitting extension of Kendrick’s childhood start in theater around her birthplace of Portland, Maine. The first of many Certified Fresh awards came with her next movie, Rocket Science; being cast as Jessica in the Twilight franchise meant Kendrick would have a high-profile job waiting for her for years to come.

Her career would soon become defined by steady versatility, appearing in a wide range of films like End of Watch, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and Cake. Kendrick is particularly adept in comedy hybrids, as seen in in The Voices, A Simple Favor, 50/50, and Up in the Air, the last of which garnered her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nom. Meanwhile, she’s been one of the 2010s most reliable musical stars – just look at Into the Woods, Trolls and, of course, the Pitch Perfect series.

#26 Noelle (2019)

56% #26 Critics Consensus: The always charming Anna Kendrick does her best, but Noelle's progressive take on a timeless tale is unfortunately subdued. Synopsis: Kris Kringle's daughter is full of Christmas spirit but wishes she could do something important like her brother Nick, who Kris Kringle's daughter is full of Christmas spirit but wishes she could do something important like her brother Nick, who [More] Starring: Anna Kendrick , Bill Hader , Shirley MacLaine , Julie Hagerty Directed By: Marc Lawrence

#29 Twilight (2008)

48% #29 Critics Consensus: Having lost much of its bite transitioning to the big screen, Twilight will please its devoted fans, but do little for the uninitiated. Synopsis: High-school student Bella Swan, always a bit of a misfit, doesn't expect life to change much when she moves from High-school student Bella Swan, always a bit of a misfit, doesn't expect life to change much when she moves from [More] Starring: Kristen Stewart , Robert Pattinson , Billy Burke , Peter Facinelli Directed By: Catherine Hardwicke

#30 Cake (2014)

48% #30 Critics Consensus: Cake finds Jennifer Aniston making the most of an overdue opportunity to test her dramatic chops, but it lacks sufficient depth or warmth to recommend for all but her most ardent fans. Synopsis: After having visions of a member of her support group who killed herself, a woman (Jennifer Aniston) who also suffers After having visions of a member of her support group who killed herself, a woman (Jennifer Aniston) who also suffers [More] Starring: Jennifer Aniston , Adriana Barraza , Sam Worthington , Mamie Gummer Directed By: Daniel Barnz