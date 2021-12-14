140 Essential ’80s Movies

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 81630%
Critics Consensus: Too over the top for its own good, but ultimately rescued by the cast's charm, director John Landis' grace, and several soul-stirring musical numbers.
Synopsis: After his release from prison, Jake (John Belushi) reunites with his brother, Elwood (Dan Aykroyd) -- collectively known as the... [More]
Starring: John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, James Brown, Cab Calloway
Directed By: John Landis

#34
#34
Adjusted Score: 100291%
Critics Consensus: Smartly directed, brilliantly acted, and packed with endlessly quotable moments, This Is Spinal Tap is an all-time comedy classic.
Synopsis: "This Is Spinal Tap" shines a light on the self-contained universe of a metal band struggling to get back on... [More]
Starring: Rob Reiner, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer
Directed By: Rob Reiner

#33

Amadeus (1984)
93%

#33
Adjusted Score: 101525%
Critics Consensus: A lavish, entertaining, powerful film about the life and influence, both positive and negative, of one of Western culture's great artists.
Synopsis: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) is a remarkably talented young Viennese composer who unwittingly finds a fierce rival in the... [More]
Starring: F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hulce, Jeffrey Jones, Elizabeth Berridge
Directed By: Milos Forman

#32

RoboCop (1987)
90%

#32
Adjusted Score: 95740%
Critics Consensus: While over-the-top and gory, Robocop is also a surprisingly smart sci-fi flick that uses ultraviolence to disguise its satire of American culture.
Synopsis: In a violent, near-apocalyptic Detroit, evil corporation Omni Consumer Products wins a contract from the city government to privatize the... [More]
Starring: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Ronny Cox, Daniel O'Herlihy
Directed By: Paul Verhoeven

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 98244%
Critics Consensus: Wes Craven's intelligent premise, combined with the horrifying visual appearance of Freddy Krueger, still causes nightmares to this day.
Synopsis: In Wes Craven's classic slasher film, several Midwestern teenagers fall prey to Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a disfigured midnight mangler... [More]
Starring: John Saxon, Ronee Blakley, Heather Langenkamp, Amanda Wyss
Directed By: Wes Craven

#30

Risky Business (1983)
92%

#30
Adjusted Score: 95198%
Critics Consensus: Featuring one of Tom Cruise's best early performances, Risky Business is a sharp, funny examination of teen angst that doesn't stop short of exploring dark themes.
Synopsis: Ecstatic when his parents leave on vacation for a few days, high school senior Joel Goodsen (Tom Cruise) cuts loose... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay, Bronson Pinchot, Joe Pantoliano
Directed By: Paul Brickman

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 94050%
Critics Consensus: Both warmly nostalgic and darkly humorous, A Christmas Story deserves its status as a holiday perennial.
Synopsis: Based on the humorous writings of author Jean Shepherd, this beloved holiday movie follows the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie... [More]
Starring: Peter Billingsley, Darren McGavin, Melinda Dillon, Ian Petrella
Directed By: Bob Clark

#28

Heathers (1989)
93%

#28
Adjusted Score: 96435%
Critics Consensus: Dark, cynical, and subversive, Heathers gently applies a chainsaw to the conventions of the high school movie -- changing the game for teen comedies to follow.
Synopsis: Veronica (Winona Ryder) is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other... [More]
Starring: Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk
Directed By: Michael Lehmann

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 86692%
Critics Consensus: Matthew Broderick charms in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, a light and irrepressibly fun movie about being young and having fun.
Synopsis: Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) has an uncanny skill at cutting classes and getting away with it. Intending to make one... [More]
Starring: Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jennifer Grey
Directed By: John Hughes

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 94355%
Critics Consensus: The Breakfast Club is a warm, insightful, and very funny look into the inner lives of teenagers.
Synopsis: Five high school students from different walks of life endure a Saturday detention under a power-hungry principal (Paul Gleason). The... [More]
Starring: Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Paul Gleason
Directed By: John Hughes

#25

Akira (1988)
90%

#25
Adjusted Score: 93579%
Critics Consensus: Akira is strikingly bloody and violent, but its phenomenal animation and sheer kinetic energy helped set the standard for modern anime.
Synopsis: In 1988 the Japanese government drops an atomic bomb on Tokyo after ESP experiments on children go awry. In 2019,... [More]
Starring: Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama, Tessho Genda
Directed By: Katsuhiro Ôtomo

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 82908%
Critics Consensus: A magical journey about the power of a young boy's imagination to save a dying fantasy land, The NeverEnding Story remains a much-loved kids adventure.
Synopsis: On his way to school, Bastian (Barret Oliver) ducks into a bookstore to avoid bullies. Sneaking away with a book... [More]
Starring: Barret Oliver, Noah Hathaway, Tami Stronach, Moses Gunn
Directed By: Wolfgang Petersen

#23

Stop Making Sense (1984)
100%

#23
Adjusted Score: 101105%
Critics Consensus: Jonathan Demme's Stop Making Sense captures the energetic, unpredictable live act of peak Talking Heads with color and visual wit.
Synopsis: Director Jonathan Demme captures the frantic energy and artsy groove of Talking Heads in this concert movie shot at the... [More]
Starring: Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry
Directed By: Jonathan Demme

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 95970%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to the impeccable chemistry between Steve Martin and John Candy, as well as a deft mix of humor and heart, Planes, Trains and Automobiles is a hilarious, heartfelt holiday classic.
Synopsis: Easily excitable Neal Page (Steve Martin) is somewhat of a control freak. Trying to get home to Chicago to spend... [More]
Starring: Steve Martin, John Candy, Laila Robins, Michael McKean
Directed By: John Hughes

#21

The Goonies (1985)
77%

#21
Adjusted Score: 80865%
Critics Consensus: The Goonies is an energetic, sometimes noisy mix of Spielbergian sentiment and funhouse tricks that will appeal to kids and nostalgic adults alike.
Synopsis: When two brothers find out they might lose their house they are desperate to find a way to keep their... [More]
Starring: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman
Directed By: Richard Donner

#20

Say Anything... (1989)
98%

#20
Adjusted Score: 100569%
Critics Consensus: One of the definitive Generation X movies, Say Anything... is equally funny and heartfelt -- and it established John Cusack as an icon for left-of-center types everywhere.
Synopsis: In a charming, critically acclaimed tale of first love, Lloyd (John Cusack), an eternal optimist, seeks to capture the heart... [More]
Starring: John Cusack, Ione Skye, John Mahoney, Lili Taylor
Directed By: Cameron Crowe

#19

Stand by Me (1986)
91%

#19
Adjusted Score: 96176%
Critics Consensus: Stand By Me is a wise, nostalgic movie with a weird streak that captures both Stephen King's voice and the trials of growing up.
Synopsis: After learning that a stranger has been accidentally killed near their rural homes, four Oregon boys decide to go see... [More]
Starring: Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell
Directed By: Rob Reiner

#18

Predator (1987)
82%

#18
Adjusted Score: 84718%
Critics Consensus: Predator: Part sci-fi, part horror, part action -- all muscle.
Synopsis: Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a soldier of fortune, is hired by the U.S. government to secretly rescue a group of politicians... [More]
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Jesse Ventura, Elpidia Carrillo
Directed By: John McTiernan

#17

Airplane! (1980)
97%

#17
Adjusted Score: 103490%
Critics Consensus: Though unabashedly juvenile and silly, Airplane! is nevertheless an uproarious spoof comedy full of quotable lines and slapstick gags that endure to this day.
Synopsis: This spoof comedy takes shots at the slew of disaster movies that were released in the 70s. When the passengers... [More]
Starring: Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Peter Graves, Robert Stack
Directed By: Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker

#16

Evil Dead 2 (1987)
95%

#16
Adjusted Score: 99873%
Critics Consensus: Evil Dead 2's increased special effects and slapstick-gore makes it as good -- if not better -- than the original.
Synopsis: The second of three films in the Evil Dead series is part horror, part comedy, with Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell)... [More]
Starring: Bruce Campbell, Sarah Berry, Dan Hicks, Denise Bixler
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#15

Raising Arizona (1987)
91%

#15
Adjusted Score: 95585%
Critics Consensus: A terrifically original, eccentric screwball comedy, Raising Arizona may not be the Coens' most disciplined movie, but it's one of their most purely entertaining.
Synopsis: An ex-con and an ex-cop meet, marry and long for a child of their own. When it is discovered that... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter, Trey Wilson, John Goodman
Directed By: Joel Coen

#14

Blade Runner (1982)
89%

#14
Adjusted Score: 99678%
Critics Consensus: Misunderstood when it first hit theaters, the influence of Ridley Scott's mysterious, neo-noir Blade Runner has deepened with time. A visually remarkable, achingly human sci-fi masterpiece.
Synopsis: Deckard (Harrison Ford) is forced by the police Boss (M. Emmet Walsh) to continue his old job as Replicant Hunter.... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, Edward James Olmos
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#13

The Terminator (1984)
100%

#13
Adjusted Score: 105191%
Critics Consensus: With its impressive action sequences, taut economic direction, and relentlessly fast pace, it's clear why The Terminator continues to be an influence on sci-fi and action flicks.
Synopsis: Disguised as a human, a cyborg assassin known as a Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) travels from 2029 to 1984 to kill... [More]
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn, Paul Winfield
Directed By: James Cameron

#12

Die Hard (1988)
94%

#12
Adjusted Score: 99183%
Critics Consensus: Its many imitators (and sequels) have never come close to matching the taut thrills of the definitive holiday action classic.
Synopsis: New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas... [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson
Directed By: John McTiernan

#11

The Thing (1982)
82%

#11
Adjusted Score: 88517%
Critics Consensus: Grimmer and more terrifying than the 1950s take, John Carpenter's The Thing is a tense sci-fi thriller rife with compelling tension and some remarkable make-up effects.
Synopsis: In remote Antarctica, a group of American research scientists are disturbed at their base camp by a helicopter shooting at... [More]
Starring: Kurt Russell, A. Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter, Richard Dysart
Directed By: John Carpenter

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 103703%
Critics Consensus: A delightfully postmodern fairy tale, The Princess Bride is a deft, intelligent mix of swashbuckling, romance, and comedy that takes an age-old damsel-in-distress story and makes it fresh.
Synopsis: A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a... [More]
Starring: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon
Directed By: Rob Reiner

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 100623%
Critics Consensus: Smart, vibrant, and urgent without being didactic, Do the Right Thing is one of Spike Lee's most fully realized efforts -- and one of the most important films of the 1980s.
Synopsis: Salvatore "Sal" Fragione (Danny Aiello) is the Italian owner of a pizzeria in Brooklyn. A neighborhood local, Buggin' Out (Giancarlo... [More]
Starring: Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Richard Edson
Directed By: Spike Lee

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 102292%
Critics Consensus: Featuring bravura set pieces, sly humor, and white-knuckle action, Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of the most consummately entertaining adventure pictures of all time.
Synopsis: Dr. Indiana Jones, a renowned archeologist and expert in the occult, is hired by the U.S. Government to find the... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Wolf Kahler
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#7

Raging Bull (1980)
94%

#7
Adjusted Score: 100239%
Critics Consensus: Arguably Martin Scorsese's and Robert De Niro's finest film, Raging Bull is often painful to watch, but it's a searing, powerful work about an unsympathetic hero.
Synopsis: The story of a middleweight boxer as he rises through ranks to earn his first shot at the middleweight crown.... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty, Joe Pesci, Frank Vincent
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#6

The Shining (1980)
84%

#6
Adjusted Score: 93272%
Critics Consensus: Though it deviates from Stephen King's novel, Stanley Kubrick's The Shining is a chilling, often baroque journey into madness -- exemplified by an unforgettable turn from Jack Nicholson.
Synopsis: Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) becomes winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to cure his writer's block.... [More]
Starring: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers
Directed By: Stanley Kubrick

#5

Sixteen Candles (1984)
84%

#5
Adjusted Score: 86099%
Critics Consensus: Significantly more mature than the teen raunch comedies that defined the era, Sixteen Candles is shot with compassion and clear respect for its characters and their hang-ups.
Synopsis: With the occasion all but overshadowed by her sister's upcoming wedding, angst-ridden Samantha (Molly Ringwald) faces her 16th birthday with... [More]
Starring: Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, Michael Schoeffling, Paul Dooley
Directed By: John Hughes

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 104235%
Critics Consensus: Dark, sinister, but ultimately even more involving than A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back defies viewer expectations and takes the series to heightened emotional levels.
Synopsis: The adventure continues in this "Star Wars" sequel. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher)... [More]
Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams
Directed By: Irvin Kershner

#3

Ghostbusters (1984)
97%

#3
Adjusted Score: 103050%
Critics Consensus: An infectiously fun blend of special effects and comedy, with Bill Murray's hilarious deadpan performance leading a cast of great comic turns.
Synopsis: After the members of a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) lose their cushy positions at a... [More]
Starring: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver
Directed By: Ivan Reitman

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 110783%
Critics Consensus: Playing as both an exciting sci-fi adventure and a remarkable portrait of childhood, Steven Spielberg's touching tale of a homesick alien remains a piece of movie magic for young and old.
Synopsis: After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott... [More]
Starring: Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote, Drew Barrymore
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 103113%
Critics Consensus: Inventive, funny, and breathlessly constructed, Back to the Future is a rousing time-travel adventure with an unforgettable spirit.
Synopsis: In this 1980s sci-fi classic, small-town California teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the '50s when... [More]
Starring: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson
Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

