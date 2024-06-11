The 140 Essential 2000s Movies

Napoleon Dynamite celebrates its 20th anniversary!

New millennium, new technology. Film cameras were the standard way to shoot a movie for over a century, and now they to had to make space for upstart digital. Without digital cameras, zombies would’ve stayed dead; 28 Days Later was only possible with how quick and easy it is to set up with them. Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation) and Neill Blomkamp (District 9) certainly benefited from the new technology.

Movies were also used to absorb our collective trauma. We escaped into magic and wonder in the months after 9/11 with Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings, while we celebrated the end of the Great Recession by getting the hell off this planet with Avatar. And speaking of those series, we didn’t want their installments taking up all the spots on this list, so one movie representing the whole franchise was chosen for those worthy.

And your vast comic-book trivia knowledge became a social asset, not a bullseye for beatings. Iron Man, The Dark Knight, and Spider-Man 2 opened up new ways of connected storytelling (and money making). And it wasn’t just superheroes making the leap to the mainstream. Fanboy culture, the internet, and sites like the one you’re reading now helped bring “genre” movies to the cultural forefront: zombies (28 Days Later, Shaun of the Dead), sci-fi (Avatar, Serenity), horror (The Descent, Saw), and fantasy (Pan’s Labyrinth).

Meanwhile, under-served voices started to make some noise in the mainstream with films led by females (Mean Girls, Whale Rider, Bend It Like Beckham, Twilight), made African-American filmmakers (Love & Basketball, Barbershop), and featuring Asian-American stars (Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Better Luck Tomorrow). And that’s not including the increasingly easy access to international material like City of God and Let the Right One In.

And we still haven’t touched upon Pixar’s golden age (WALL-E, Finding Nemo), Hollywood finding the formula for comedies perfectly balanced between smart and dumb (The Hangover, The 40-Year Old Virgin), or that the Fast & Furious series got its humble beginnings here. A lot happened in this decade: Discover it all with the 140 Essential Movies of the 2000s! —Alex Vo







#139 Saw (2004) 50% #139 Adjusted Score: 56308% Critics Consensus: Saw ensnares audiences with a deceptively clever plot and a myriad of memorable, nasty set pieces, but its lofty ambitions are undercut by a nihilistic streak that feels more mean than profound. Synopsis: Photographer Adam Stanheight (Leigh Whannell) and oncologist Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) regain consciousness while chained to pipes at either end... Photographer Adam Stanheight (Leigh Whannell) and oncologist Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) regain consciousness while chained to pipes at either end... [More] Starring: Cary Elwes, Danny Glover, Monica Potter, Michael Emerson Directed By: James Wan

#137 Twilight (2008) 49% #137 Adjusted Score: 58086% Critics Consensus: Having lost much of its bite transitioning to the big screen, Twilight will please its devoted fans, but do little for the uninitiated. Synopsis: High-school student Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), always a bit of a misfit, doesn't expect life to change much when she... High-school student Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), always a bit of a misfit, doesn't expect life to change much when she... [More] Starring: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli Directed By: Catherine Hardwicke

#132 Transformers (2007) 57% #132 Adjusted Score: 66181% Critics Consensus: While believable characters are hard to come by in Transformers, the effects are staggering and the action is exhilarating. Synopsis: The fate of humanity is at stake when two races of robots, the good Autobots and the villainous Decepticons, bring... The fate of humanity is at stake when two races of robots, the good Autobots and the villainous Decepticons, bring... [More] Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Anderson Directed By: Michael Bay

#129 Zoolander (2001) 65% #129 Adjusted Score: 69857% Critics Consensus: A wacky satire on the fashion industry, Zoolander is one of those deliberately dumb comedies that can deliver genuine laughs. Synopsis: Propelled to the top of the fashion world by a photogenic gaze he calls "Blue Steel," dimwitted male model Derek... Propelled to the top of the fashion world by a photogenic gaze he calls "Blue Steel," dimwitted male model Derek... [More] Starring: Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, Christine Taylor Directed By: Ben Stiller

#125 American Psycho (2000) 68% #125 Adjusted Score: 74068% Critics Consensus: If it falls short of the deadly satire of Bret Easton Ellis's novel, American Psycho still finds its own blend of horror and humor, thanks in part to a fittingly creepy performance by Christian Bale. Synopsis: In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as... In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as... [More] Starring: Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon Directed By: Mary Harron

#120 The Ring (2002) 71% #120 Adjusted Score: 78173% Critics Consensus: With little gore and a lot of creepy visuals, The Ring gets under your skin, thanks to director Gore Verbinski's haunting sense of atmosphere and an impassioned performance from Naomi Watts. Synopsis: It sounds like just another urban legend -- a videotape filled with nightmarish images leads to a phone call foretelling... It sounds like just another urban legend -- a videotape filled with nightmarish images leads to a phone call foretelling... [More] Starring: Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson, David Dorfman, Brian Cox Directed By: Gore Verbinski

#119 Training Day (2001) 74% #119 Adjusted Score: 80064% Critics Consensus: The ending may be less than satisfying, but Denzel Washington reminds us why he's such a great actor in this taut and brutal police drama. Synopsis: Police drama about a veteran officer who escorts a rookie on his first day with the LAPD's tough inner-city narcotics... Police drama about a veteran officer who escorts a rookie on his first day with the LAPD's tough inner-city narcotics... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke, Scott Glenn, Tom Berenger Directed By: Antoine Fuqua

#106 Gladiator (2000) 80% #106 Adjusted Score: 90887% Critics Consensus: While not everyone will be entertained by Gladiator's glum revenge story, Russell Crowe thunderously wins the crowd with a star-making turn that provides Ridley Scott's opulent resurrection of Rome its bruised heart. Synopsis: Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor... Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor... [More] Starring: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed Directed By: Ridley Scott

#92 Elf (2003) 86% #92 Adjusted Score: 93054% Critics Consensus: A movie full of Yuletide cheer, Elf is a spirited, good-natured family comedy, and it benefits greatly from Will Ferrell's funny and charming performance as one of Santa's biggest helpers. Synopsis: Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves.... Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves.... [More] Starring: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Ed Asner Directed By: Jon Favreau

#89 Mulholland Dr. (2001) 84% #89 Adjusted Score: 93845% Critics Consensus: David Lynch's dreamlike and mysterious Mulholland Drive is a twisty neo-noir with an unconventional structure that features a mesmerizing performance from Naomi Watts as a woman on the dark fringes of Hollywood. Synopsis: A dark-haired woman (Laura Elena Harring) is left amnesiac after a car crash. She wanders the streets of Los Angeles... A dark-haired woman (Laura Elena Harring) is left amnesiac after a car crash. She wanders the streets of Los Angeles... [More] Starring: Justin Theroux, Naomi Watts, Laura Harring, Ann Miller Directed By: David Lynch

#87 Serenity (2005) 82% #87 Adjusted Score: 88965% Critics Consensus: Snappy dialogue and goofy characters make this Wild Wild West soap opera in space fun and adventurous. Synopsis: In this continuation of the television series "Firefly," a group of rebels travels the outskirts of space aboard their ship,... In this continuation of the television series "Firefly," a group of rebels travels the outskirts of space aboard their ship,... [More] Starring: Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Morena Baccarin Directed By: Joss Whedon

#80 Donnie Darko (2001) 87% #80 Adjusted Score: 90945% Critics Consensus: Richard Kelly's debut feature Donnie Darko is a daring, original vision, packed with jarring ideas and intelligence and featuring a remarkable performance from Jake Gyllenhaal as the troubled title character. Synopsis: In a funny, moving and distinctly mind-bending journey through suburban America, one extraordinary but disenchanted teenager is about to take... In a funny, moving and distinctly mind-bending journey through suburban America, one extraordinary but disenchanted teenager is about to take... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Drew Barrymore, James Duval Directed By: Richard Kelly

#78 Coraline (2009) 91% #78 Adjusted Score: 102109% Critics Consensus: With its vivid stop-motion animation combined with Neil Gaiman's imaginative story, Coraline is a film that's both visually stunning and wondrously entertaining. Synopsis: While exploring her new home, a girl named Coraline (Dakota Fanning) discovers a secret door, behind which lies an alternate... While exploring her new home, a girl named Coraline (Dakota Fanning) discovers a secret door, behind which lies an alternate... [More] Starring: Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French Directed By: Henry Selick

#70 Collateral (2004) 86% #70 Adjusted Score: 94052% Critics Consensus: Driven by director Michael Mann's trademark visuals and a lean, villainous performance from Tom Cruise, Collateral is a stylish and compelling noir thriller. Synopsis: A cab driver realizes his current fare is a hit man that has been having him drive around from mark... A cab driver realizes his current fare is a hit man that has been having him drive around from mark... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo Directed By: Michael Mann

#68 Avatar (2009) 81% #68 Adjusted Score: 95048% Critics Consensus: It might be more impressive on a technical level than as a piece of storytelling, but Avatar reaffirms James Cameron's singular gift for imaginative, absorbing filmmaking. Synopsis: James Cameron's Academy Award®-winning 2009 epic adventure "Avatar", returns to theaters September 23 in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range. On... James Cameron's Academy Award®-winning 2009 epic adventure "Avatar", returns to theaters September 23 in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range. On... [More] Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang Directed By: James Cameron

#67 Inside Man (2006) 86% #67 Adjusted Score: 94615% Critics Consensus: Spike Lee's energetic and clever bank-heist thriller is a smart genre film that is not only rewarding on its own terms, but manages to subvert its pulpy trappings with wit and skill. Synopsis: A tough detective (Denzel Washington) matches wits with a cunning bank robber (Clive Owen), as a tense hostage crisis is... A tough detective (Denzel Washington) matches wits with a cunning bank robber (Clive Owen), as a tense hostage crisis is... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster, Willem Dafoe Directed By: Spike Lee

#62 Superbad (2007) 88% #62 Adjusted Score: 96242% Critics Consensus: Deftly balancing vulgarity and sincerity while placing its protagonists in excessive situations, Superbad is an authentic take on friendship and the overarching awkwardness of the high school experience. Synopsis: High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze... High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze... [More] Starring: Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader Directed By: Greg Mottola

#49 Hot Fuzz (2007) 91% #49 Adjusted Score: 99115% Critics Consensus: The brilliant minds behind Shaun of the Dead successfully take a shot at the buddy cop genre with Hot Fuzz. The result is a bitingly satiric and hugely entertaining parody. Synopsis: As a former London constable, Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) finds if difficult to adapt to his new assignment in the... As a former London constable, Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) finds if difficult to adapt to his new assignment in the... [More] Starring: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Jim Broadbent, Paddy Considine Directed By: Edgar Wright

#46 Man on Wire (2008) 100% #46 Adjusted Score: 106204% Critics Consensus: James Marsh's doc about artist Phililppe Petit's artful caper brings you every ounce of suspense that can be wrung from a man on a (suspended) wire. Synopsis: Using actual footage from the event seamlessly mingled with new re-enactments, filmmaker James Marsh masterfully recreates high-wire daredevil Philippe Petit's... Using actual footage from the event seamlessly mingled with new re-enactments, filmmaker James Marsh masterfully recreates high-wire daredevil Philippe Petit's... [More] Starring: Annie Allix, Jean François Heckel Directed By: James Marsh

#45 Zodiac (2007) 90% #45 Adjusted Score: 100780% Critics Consensus: A quiet, dialogue-driven thriller that delivers with scene after scene of gut-wrenching anxiety. David Fincher also spends more time illustrating nuances of his characters and recreating the mood of the '70s than he does on gory details of murder. Synopsis: In the late 1960s and 1970s, fear grips the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalks... In the late 1960s and 1970s, fear grips the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalks... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards Directed By: David Fincher

#37 Amélie (2001) 90% #37 Adjusted Score: 98679% Critics Consensus: The feel-good Amelie is a lively, fanciful charmer, showcasing Audrey Tautou as its delightful heroine. Synopsis: "Amélie" is a fanciful comedy about a young woman who discretely orchestrates the lives of the people around her, creating... "Amélie" is a fanciful comedy about a young woman who discretely orchestrates the lives of the people around her, creating... [More] Starring: Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz, Rufus, Yolande Moreau Directed By: Jean-Pierre Jeunet

#32 The Departed (2006) 91% #32 Adjusted Score: 103189% Critics Consensus: Featuring outstanding work from an excellent cast, The Departed is a thoroughly engrossing gangster drama with the gritty authenticity and soupy morality we come to expect from Martin Scorsese. Synopsis: South Boston cop Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) goes under cover to infiltrate the organization of gangland chief Frank Costello (Jack... South Boston cop Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) goes under cover to infiltrate the organization of gangland chief Frank Costello (Jack... [More] Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#30 Juno (2007) 94% #30 Adjusted Score: 102642% Critics Consensus: One of the brightest, funniest comedies of the year, Juno's smart script and direction are matched by assured performances in a coming-of-age story with a 21st century twist. Synopsis: When precocious teen Juno MacGuff becomes pregnant, she chooses a failed rock star and his wife to adopt her unborn... When precocious teen Juno MacGuff becomes pregnant, she chooses a failed rock star and his wife to adopt her unborn... [More] Starring: Elliot Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman Directed By: Jason Reitman

#26 Once (2007) 97% #26 Adjusted Score: 103114% Critics Consensus: A charming, captivating tale of love and music, Once sets the standard for the modern musical. And with Dublin as its backdrop, Once is fun and fresh. Synopsis: A vacuum repairman (Glen Hansard) moonlights as a street musician and hopes for his big break. One day a Czech... A vacuum repairman (Glen Hansard) moonlights as a street musician and hopes for his big break. One day a Czech... [More] Starring: Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová, Hugh Walsh, Gerry Hendrick Directed By: John Carney

#22 Casino Royale (2006) 94% #22 Adjusted Score: 105318% Critics Consensus: Casino Royale disposes of the silliness and gadgetry that plagued recent James Bond outings, and Daniel Craig delivers what fans and critics have been waiting for: a caustic, haunted, intense reinvention of 007. Synopsis: After receiving a license to kill, British Secret Service agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers... After receiving a license to kill, British Secret Service agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers... [More] Starring: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen, Judi Dench Directed By: Martin Campbell