The 100% Club: An Ode to Movies With a Perfect Tomatometer Score

Welcome to the 100% Club, where every movie isn’t necessarily perfect, but their Tomatometers are. A place where all the critic reviews are Fresh, as far as the eye can see, without a Rotten mark to disrupt all the 1s and their attendant 0s in the percentage scores.

It’s a tough road for a movie to get a 100% with critics, fraught with peril. What if a small plot hole is big enough to irk a persnickety reviewer? What if the cinematographer didn’t show up that one day for a crucial scene? What if there was a bum performance from one of the background extras?

There’s the old industry adage that no one sets out to make out a bad movie. On the flip side, you’re almost jinxing it if you think the one you’re working on is going to be the one that makes every last cynical, benevolent critic crack a smirk and think, “Yeah, that was freaking awesome.” But the movies here have done just that, ranging from masterpieces of the silent era up until the new classics of today that tap into the pulse of the zeitgeist. Because it’s “relatively” easy to get a 100% score after that first handful of reviews (five is the minimum count for a movie to get its Tomatometer), every film listed here has at least 40 reviews, for the added bonus that everything is also Certified Fresh.

If you’re a discerning watcher with only time for some of the best movies of all time, you’re come to the right place. It’s time to pack that queue with the legends of cinema with our guide to every Certified Fresh movie with a 100% Tomatometer score!

#112
#112
Adjusted Score: 102928%
Critics Consensus: 3 And 1/2 Minutes, 10 Bullets tells a gut-wrenching story in overall gripping fashion -- and wisely underplays its outrage, letting the details speak for themselves.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Marc Silver uses the shooting death of black teenager Jordan Davis to examine Florida's "Stand Your Ground" self-defense law.... [More]
Starring: Lucia McBath, Ron Davis, Michael Dunn, Russell Healey
Directed By: Marc Silver

#111

12 Angry Men (1957)
100%

#111
Adjusted Score: 106895%
Critics Consensus: Sidney Lumet's feature debut is a superbly written, dramatically effective courtroom thriller that rightfully stands as a modern classic.
Synopsis: Following the closing arguments in a murder trial, the 12 members of the jury must deliberate, with a guilty verdict... [More]
Starring: Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Ed Begley, E.G. Marshall
Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#110

76 Days (2020)
100%

#110
Adjusted Score: 104834%
Critics Consensus: A raw, fly-on-the-wall recounting of hospital life in Wuhan in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, 76 Days is an engrossing and potent documentary - and a surprisingly comforting portrait of humanity.
Synopsis: Health care workers and patients combat the COVID-19 outbreak during a lockdown in Wuhan, China.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Hao Wu, Weixi Chen

#109

Acasa, My Home (2020)
100%

#109
Adjusted Score: 101377%
Critics Consensus: Acasa, My Home presents a powerful documentary portrait of one family's odyssey that illustrates bittersweet truths about freedom and society.
Synopsis: A rural Romanian couple and their nine children must learn to live in the big city.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Radu Ciorniciuc

#108
#108
Adjusted Score: 109020%
Critics Consensus: Errol Flynn thrills as the legendary title character, and the film embodies the type of imaginative family adventure tailor-made for the silver screen.
Synopsis: When King Richard the Lionheart is captured, his scheming brother Prince John (Claude Rains) plots to reach the throne, to... [More]
Starring: Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland, Basil Rathbone, Claude Rains
Directed By: Michael Curtiz, William Keighley

#107

Afghan Star (2009)
100%

#107
Adjusted Score: 101632%
Critics Consensus: An enlightening and sobering documentary on Afghanistan's very own X-Factor.
Synopsis: Director Havana Marking dives into the booming, but still young and growing, world of pop culture in Afghanistan. Newly liberated... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Havana Marking

#106

The Age of Shadows (2016)
100%

#106
Adjusted Score: 102850%
Critics Consensus: The Age of Shadows justifies its imposing length with a richly detailed period drama whose sprawling size is matched by strong acting, impressive craft, and narrative depth.
Synopsis: Korean resistance fighters smuggle explosives to destroy facilities controlled by Japanese forces.... [More]
Starring: Song Kang-ho, Gong Yoo, Han Ji-min, Uhm Tae-goo
Directed By: Kim Jee-woon

#105
#105
Adjusted Score: 103889%
Critics Consensus: All In: The Fight for Democracy lives up to its title as a galvanizing rallying cry for voters to exercise -- and preserve -- their right to be heard.
Synopsis: Filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes examine the history of voter suppression and the activists who fight for the rights... [More]
Starring: Stacey Abrams
Directed By: Lisa Cortes, Liz Garbus

#104
#104
Adjusted Score: 104705%
Critics Consensus: One of cinema's greatest courtroom dramas, Anatomy of a Murder is tense, thought-provoking, and brilliantly acted, with great performances from James Stewart and George C. Scott.
Synopsis: Semi-retired Michigan lawyer Paul Biegler (James Stewart) takes the case of Army Lt. Manion (Ben Gazzara), who murdered a local... [More]
Starring: James Stewart, Lee Remick, Ben Gazzara, Arthur O'Connell
Directed By: Otto Preminger

#103

Athlete A (2020)
100%

#103
Adjusted Score: 103222%
Critics Consensus: Harrowing yet essential viewing, Athlete A shines an unforgiving light on horrific abuses -- as well as the culture that allowed them to continue unabated for years.
Synopsis: Reporters from The Indianapolis Star expose Dr. Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of young gymnasts.... [More]
Starring: Maggie Nichols, Jerry Moran, Jen Sey
Directed By: Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk

#102

Azor (2021)
100%

#102
Adjusted Score: 101489%
Critics Consensus: An uncommonly patient thriller, Azor elegantly slips the viewer into its cool grasp and never lets go.
Synopsis: Argentina, the late 1970s. Private banker Yvan (Fabrizio Rongione) arrives from Geneva with his wife Ines (Stéphanie Cléau) to replace... [More]
Starring: Fabrizio Rongione, Stéphanie Cléau, Elli Medeiros, Alexandre Trocki
Directed By: Andreas Fontana

#101

Balthazar (1966)
100%

#101
Adjusted Score: 104188%
Critics Consensus: Au Hasard Balthazar uses one animal's lifelong journey to trace a soberly compelling -- and ultimately heartbreaking -- outline of the human experience.
Synopsis: This thoughtful and unique French film reveals the surprisingly deep connection between Marie (Anne Wiazemsky), a sensitive farm girl, and... [More]
Starring: Anne Wiazemsky, François Lafarge, Philippe Asselin, Nathalie Joyaut
Directed By: Robert Bresson

#100
#100
Adjusted Score: 109965%
Critics Consensus: A technical masterpiece, Battleship Potemkin is Soviet cinema at its finest, and its montage editing techniques remain influential to this day.
Synopsis: When they are fed rancid meat, the sailors on the Potemkin revolt against their harsh conditions. Led by Vakulinchuk (Aleksandr... [More]
Starring: Aleksandr Antonov, Vladimir Barskiy, Grigoriy Aleksandrov, Mikhail Gomorov
Directed By: S. M. Eisenstein

#99

Before Sunrise (1995)
100%

#99
Adjusted Score: 102567%
Critics Consensus: Thought-provoking and beautifully filmed, Before Sunrise is an intelligent, unabashedly romantic look at modern love, led by marvelously natural performances from Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy.
Synopsis: On his way to Vienna, American Jesse (Ethan Hawke) meets Celine (Julie Delpy), a student returning to Paris. After long... [More]
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy, Erni Mangold, Hanno Poeschl
Directed By: Richard Linklater

#98
#98
Adjusted Score: 103478%
Critics Consensus: Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is a touching, bittersweet, and ultimately charming love story that serves as a poignantly effective tribute to the strangely complicated, uniquely resilient mother/daughter duo.
Synopsis: A portrait of Hollywood royalty Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds.... [More]
Starring: Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds
Directed By: Alexis Bloom, Fisher Stevens

#97
#97
Adjusted Score: 102142%
Critics Consensus: California Typewriter is an affectionate, nostalgic love letter to the typed word from enthusiasts and experts alike.
Synopsis: A look at the people who remain loyal to the typewriter as a tool and muse, and a portrait of... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, John Mayer, David McCullough, Sam Shepard
Directed By: Doug Nichol

#96

Chained for Life (2018)
100%

#96
Adjusted Score: 102412%
Critics Consensus: Darkly funny and impressively ambitious, Chained for Life is as unpredictable as it is original.
Synopsis: An actress bonds with a young man who has a severe facial deformity.... [More]
Starring: Jess Weixler, Adam Pearson, Stephen Plunkett, Charlie Korsmo
Directed By: Aaron Schimberg

#95

Changing the Game (2019)
100%

#95
Adjusted Score: 101431%
Critics Consensus: Urgent and empathetic, Changing the Game takes an affecting and admirably nuanced look at young transgender athletes.
Synopsis: This intimate story takes us into the lives of three high school athletes from across the US -- all at... [More]
Starring: Mack Beggs, Sarah Rose Huckman, Andraya Yearwood
Directed By: Michael Barnett

#94

Coded Bias (2020)
100%

#94
Adjusted Score: 102036%
Critics Consensus: Clear, concise, and comprehensive, Coded Bias offers a chilling look at largely unseen side effects of modern society's algorithmic underpinnings.
Synopsis: An exploration into the fallout of MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini's discovery of racial bias in facial recognition algorithms.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Shalini Kantayya

#93

Cool Hand Luke (1967)
100%

#93
Adjusted Score: 104840%
Critics Consensus: Though hampered by Stuart Rosenberg's direction, Cool Hand Luke is held aloft by a stellar script and one of Paul Newman's most indelible performances.
Synopsis: When petty criminal Luke Jackson (Paul Newman) is sentenced to two years in a Florida prison farm, he doesn't play... [More]
Starring: Paul Newman, George Kennedy, J.D. Cannon, Lou Antonio
Directed By: Stuart Rosenberg

#92

Coup 53 (2019)
100%

#92
Adjusted Score: 101887%
Critics Consensus: Rife with the political intrigue promised by its title, Coup 53 is a spellbinding documentary with the heart of a thriller.
Synopsis: The story of Operation Ajax, the CIA/MI6 staged coup in 1953 in Iran that overthrew Prime Minister Mossadegh.... [More]
Starring: Walter Murch
Directed By: Taghi Amirani

#91

Crip Camp (2020)
100%

#91
Adjusted Score: 106407%
Critics Consensus: As entertaining as it is inspiring, Crip Camp uses one group's remarkable story to highlight hope for the future and the power of community.
Synopsis: A groundbreaking summer camp galvanizes teens who have disabilities.... [More]
Starring: Dennis Billups, HolLynn D'Lil, Judith Heumann, Denise Sherer Jacobson
Directed By: Jim LeBrecht, Nicole Newnham

#90
#90
Adjusted Score: 103792%
Critics Consensus: Dawson City: Frozen Time takes a patient look at the past through long-lost film footage that reveals much more than glimpses at life through the camera's lens.
Synopsis: In 1978 Canada, a bulldozer digs up a long-lost collection of 533 nitrate film prints from the early 1900s.... [More]
Starring: Michael Gates, Kathy Jones-Gates
Directed By: Bill Morrison

#89
#89
Adjusted Score: 102831%
Critics Consensus: The Decline of Western Civilization takes a frank, often funny look at the punk culture of the late '70s and early '80s.
Synopsis: Director Penelope Spheeris surveys the late-1970s Los Angeles punk scene: X, Black Flag, Fear, Germs, Catholic Discipline, Alice Bag Band.... [More]
Starring: Alice Bag, Claude Bessey, Don Bolles, Exene Cervenka
Directed By: Penelope Spheeris

#88
#88
Adjusted Score: 102428%
Critics Consensus: Deliver Us From Evil is a superb documentary and a searing look at an institution protecting its leaders at the expense of its followers. A profoundly disturbing chronicle of a wolf in sheep's clothing, the film builds a clear-eyed case against pedophile priest Oliver O'Grady, and the Catholic bureaucracy that protected him. The recollections of O'Grady's victims are nothing short of shocking and heartbreaking.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Amy Berg documents the case of convicted pedophile Oliver Grady who, as a priest in northern California, molested the... [More]
Starring: Nancy Sloan, Roger Mahony, John Manly
Directed By: Amy Berg

#87
#87
Adjusted Score: 105740%
Critics Consensus: Dick Johnson Is Dead celebrates a life with bittersweet humor and grace, offering a deeply resonant perspective on mortality in the bargain.
Synopsis: A filmmaker and her elderly father stage his death in various ways to help them face his inevitable demise.... [More]
Starring: Kirsten Johnson, Dick Johnson
Directed By: Kirsten Johnson

#86
#86
Adjusted Score: 101211%
Critics Consensus: Everyday Sunshine: The Story of Fishbone is an entertaining, heartwarming, and balanced documentary about the influential Los Angeles band.
Synopsis: With a blistering combination of punk and funk, Fishbone demolishes the walls of genres and challenges the racial stereotypes and... [More]
Starring: Norwood Fisher, Angelo Moore, Chris Dowd, Walter A. Kibby
Directed By: Lev Anderson, Chris Metzler

#85
#85
Adjusted Score: 101016%
Critics Consensus: Well-written and powerfully acted, Fireworks Wednesday gives audiences an early, assured glimpse of writer-director Asghar Farhadi's emerging talent.
Synopsis: Upon hearing of the engagement of her housekeeper, Roohi (Taraneh Alidoosti), housewife Mozhde (Hedye Tehrani) sends the betrothed to enjoy... [More]
Starring: Taraneh Alidoosti, Hedye Tehrani, Hamid Farokhnezhad, Pantea Bahram
Directed By: Asghar Farhadi

#84

Frankenstein (1931)
100%

#84
Adjusted Score: 106686%
Critics Consensus: Still unnerving to this day, Frankenstein adroitly explores the fine line between genius and madness, and features Boris Karloff's legendary, frightening performance as the monster.
Synopsis: This iconic horror film follows the obsessed scientist Dr. Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive) as he attempts to create life by... [More]
Starring: Boris Karloff, Colin Clive, Mae Clarke, John Boles
Directed By: James Whale

#83
#83
Adjusted Score: 102583%
Critics Consensus: On paper, GETT: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem might seem less than thrilling, but on the screen, it delivers two hours of nonstop, tightly wound, brilliantly acted drama.
Synopsis: An Israeli woman (Ronit Elkabetz) fights for three years to obtain a divorce from her devout husband (Simon Abkarian), who... [More]
Starring: Ronit Elkabetz, Menashe Noy, Simon Abkarian, Gabi Amrani
Directed By: Ronit Elkabetz, Shlomi Elkabetz

#82

The Gold Rush (1925)
100%

#82
Adjusted Score: 108508%
Critics Consensus: A delightful blend of slapstick humor, poignant emotion, and social commentary, The Gold Rush encapsulates Chaplin's strengths as a writer, director, and star.
Synopsis: In this classic silent comedy, the Little Tramp (Charles Chaplin) heads north to join in the Klondike gold rush. Trapped... [More]
Starring: Charles Chaplin, Mack Swain, Tom Murray, Georgia Hale
Directed By: Charles Chaplin

#81
#81
Adjusted Score: 105155%
Critics Consensus: A potent drama that is as socially important today as when it was made, The Grapes of Wrath is affecting, moving, and deservedly considered an American classic.
Synopsis: The Joad clan, introduced to the world in John Steinbeck's iconic novel, is looking for a better life in California.... [More]
Starring: Henry Fonda, Jane Darwell, John Carradine, Charley Grapewin
Directed By: John Ford

#80
#80
Adjusted Score: 102587%
Critics Consensus: An achingly sad anti-war film, Grave of the Fireflies is one of Studio Ghibli's most profoundly beautiful, haunting works.
Synopsis: A teenager (J. Robert Spencer) is charged with the care of his younger sister (Rhoda Chrosite) after an Allied firebombing... [More]
Starring: J. Robert Spencer, Rhoda Chrosite, Amy Jones, Veronica Taylor
Directed By: Isao Takahata

#79
#79
Adjusted Score: 102146%
Critics Consensus: Hannah Gadsby: Nanette brilliantly moves modern comedy into nakedly honest new territory, pivoting from dry humor to raw, powerful storytelling.
Synopsis: Australian comic Hannah Gadsby reshapes standard stand-up by pairing punchlines with personal revelations on gender, sexuality and childhood turmoil.... [More]
Starring: Hannah Gadsby
Directed By: Madeleine Parry, Jon Olb

#78

Henry V (1989)
100%

#78
Adjusted Score: 102885%
Critics Consensus: Pehaps Kenneth Branagh's most fully realized Shakespeare adaptation, Henry V is an energetic, passionate, and wonderfully acted film.
Synopsis: In this gritty screen adaptation of Shakespeare's play about the heroic and ruthless king, Henry V of England (Kenneth Branagh)... [More]
Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Derek Jacobi, Brian Blessed, Ian Holm
Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#77

His House (2020)
100%

#77
Adjusted Score: 107813%
Critics Consensus: Featuring genuine scares through every corridor, His House is a terrifying look at the specters of the refugee experience and a stunning feature debut for Remi Weekes.
Synopsis: A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new... [More]
Starring: Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, Matt Smith, Cornell John
Directed By: Remi Weekes

#76

Honeyland (2019)
100%

#76
Adjusted Score: 107596%
Critics Consensus: Honeyland uses life in a remote village to offer an eye-opening perspective on experiences that should resonate even for audiences halfway around the world.
Synopsis: A woman utilizes ancient beekeeping traditions to cultivate honey in the mountains of North Macedonia. When a neighboring family tries... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska

#75

Hive (2021)
100%

#75
Adjusted Score: 101491%
Critics Consensus: Anchored by Yllka Gashi's outstanding performance, Hive leads viewers on one woman's fact-based quest for self-determination in a patriarchal society.
Synopsis: HIVE is a searing drama based on the true story of Fahrije (Yllka Gashi), who, like many of the other... [More]
Starring: Yllka Gashi, Çun Lajçi, Aurita Agushi, Kumrije Hoxha
Directed By: Blerta Basholli

#74

Host (2020)
100%

#74
Adjusted Score: 105889%
Critics Consensus: Lean, suspenseful, and scary, Host uses its timely premise to deliver a nastily effective treat for horror enthusiasts.
Synopsis: Six friends accidentally invite the attention of a demonic presence during an online séance and begin noticing strange occurrences in... [More]
Starring: Haley Bishop, Jemma Moore, Emma Louise Webb, Radina Drandova
Directed By: Rob Savage

#73

Ilo Ilo (2013)
100%

#73
Adjusted Score: 101114%
Critics Consensus: Quietly compassionate and rich in detail, Ilo Ilo is a strikingly mature debut from writer-director Anthony Chen.
Synopsis: A hardworking mother (Yann Yann Yeo) becomes jealous of her rambunctious son's (Koh Jia Ler) close bond with his nanny... [More]
Starring: Koh Jia Ler, Angela Bayani, Yann Yann Yeo, Chen Tian Wen
Directed By: Anthony Chen

#72

The Kid (1921)
100%

#72
Adjusted Score: 111288%
Critics Consensus: Charles Chaplin' irascible Tramp is given able support from Jackie Coogan as The Kid in this slapstick masterpiece, balancing the guffaws with moments of disarming poignancy.
Synopsis: Chaplin's first full-length feature is a silent masterpiece about a little tramp who discovers a little orphan and brings him... [More]
Starring: Charlie Chaplin, Jack Coogan, Edna Purviance, Carl Miller
Directed By: Charlie Chaplin

#71
#71
Adjusted Score: 104425%
Critics Consensus: Performed with chameleonic brio by Alec Guinness, Kind Hearts and Coronets is a triumphant farce.
Synopsis: When his mother eloped with an Italian opera singer, Louis Mazzini (Dennis Price) was cut off from her aristocratic family.... [More]
Starring: Alec Guinness, Dennis Price, Valerie Hobson, Joan Greenwood
Directed By: Robert Hamer

#70

The Lady Eve (1941)
100%

#70
Adjusted Score: 105974%
Critics Consensus: A career highlight for Preston Sturges, The Lady Eve benefits from Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda's sparkling chemistry -- and a script that inspired countless battle-of-the-sexes comedies.
Synopsis: It's no accident when wealthy Charles (Henry Fonda) falls for Jean (Barbara Stanwyck). Jean is a con artist with her... [More]
Starring: Barbara Stanwyck, Henry Fonda, Charles Coburn, Eugene Pallette
Directed By: Preston Sturges

#69
#69
Adjusted Score: 105998%
Critics Consensus: Making excellent use of its period and setting, Peter Bogdanovich's small town coming-of-age story is a sad but moving classic filled with impressive performances.
Synopsis: High school seniors and best friends, Sonny (Timothy Bottoms) and Duane (Jeff Bridges), live in a dying Texas town. The... [More]
Starring: Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd, Ben Johnson
Directed By: Peter Bogdanovich

#68

Last Train Home (2009)
100%

#68
Adjusted Score: 101335%
Critics Consensus: Last Train Home is a haunting, vivid documentary exploring the human toll of China's economic boom in intimate, unforgettable detail.
Synopsis: Annually, an estimated 130 million factories workers in China migrate from their city of employment back to the village they... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Lixin Fan

#67

Laura (1944)
100%

#67
Adjusted Score: 109231%
Critics Consensus: A psychologically complex portrait of obsession, Laura is also a deliciously well-crafted murder mystery.
Synopsis: In one of the most celebrated 1940s film noirs, Manhattan detective Mark McPherson (Dana Andrews) investigates the murder of Madison... [More]
Starring: Gene Tierney, Dana Andrews, Clifton Webb, Vincent Price
Directed By: Otto Preminger

#66

Leave No Trace (2018)
100%

#66
Adjusted Score: 114861%
Critics Consensus: Leave No Trace takes an effectively low-key approach to a potentially sensationalistic story -- and further benefits from brilliant work by Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie.
Synopsis: A father and daughter live a perfect but mysterious existence in Forest Park, a beautiful nature reserve near Portland, Ore.,... [More]
Starring: Ben Foster, Thomasin McKenzie, Jeff Kober, Dale Dickey
Directed By: Debra Granik

#65

M (1931)
100%

#65
Adjusted Score: 107869%
Critics Consensus: A landmark psychological thriller with arresting images, deep thoughts on modern society, and Peter Lorre in his finest performance.
Synopsis: In this classic German thriller, Hans Beckert (Peter Lorre), a serial killer who preys on children, becomes the focus of... [More]
Starring: Peter Lorre, Ellen Widmann, Inge Landgut, Otto Wernicke
Directed By: Fritz Lang

#64
#64
Adjusted Score: 106226%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully filmed and performed, Mäedchen in Uniform avoids easy melodrama with its sensitive handling of oft-sensationalized subject matter.
Synopsis: After the death of her mother, teenage Manuela (Hertha Thiele) is sent off to a boarding school run by the... [More]
Starring: Hertha Thiele, Dorothea Wieck, Emilia Unda
Directed By: Leontine Sagan

#63

The Maltese Falcon (1941)
100%

#63
Adjusted Score: 108298%
Critics Consensus: Suspenseful, labyrinthine, and brilliantly cast, The Maltese Falcon is one of the most influential noirs -- as well as a showcase for Humphrey Bogart at his finest.
Synopsis: In this noir classic, detective Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) gets more than he bargained for when he takes a case... [More]
Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor, Peter Lorre, Gladys George
Directed By: John Huston

#62

Man on Wire (2008)
100%

#62
Adjusted Score: 106123%
Critics Consensus: James Marsh's doc about artist Phililppe Petit's artful caper brings you every ounce of suspense that can be wrung from a man on a (suspended) wire.
Synopsis: Using actual footage from the event seamlessly mingled with new re-enactments, filmmaker James Marsh masterfully recreates high-wire daredevil Philippe Petit's... [More]
Starring: Annie Allix, Jean François Heckel
Directed By: James Marsh

#61

Mayor (2020)
100%

#61
Adjusted Score: 101560%
Critics Consensus: A clear-eyed look at an extraordinary subject, Mayor makes essential viewing out of one politician's quest to preserve dignity in the midst of bureaucracy.
Synopsis: A look at the life of Musa Hadid, the charismatic mayor of Palestinian city Ramallah, who aspires to lead the... [More]
Starring: Musa Hadid
Directed By: David Osit

#60
#60
Adjusted Score: 101954%
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by a breakout performance by Camila Morrone, Mickey and the Bear finds affecting drama at the crossroads of a young woman's coming-of-age journey.
Synopsis: A Montana teenager navigates a loving but volatile relationship with her single, veteran father. In a desperate search for independence... [More]
Starring: Camila Morrone, James Badge Dale, Calvin Demba, Ben Rosenfield
Directed By: Annabelle Attanasio

#59

Midnight Traveler (2019)
100%

#59
Adjusted Score: 102084%
Critics Consensus: Midnight Traveler puts a harrowing personal face on the modern refugee crisis, driving home the heartbreakingly relatable odysseys of the displaced.
Synopsis: Afghan director Hassan Fazili is forced to flee the country when the Taliban puts a bounty on his head.... [More]
Starring: Hassan Fazili, Nargis Fazili, Zahra Fazili, Fatima Hossaini
Directed By: Hassan Fazili

#58

Minding the Gap (2018)
100%

#58
Adjusted Score: 106898%
Critics Consensus: Minding the Gap draws on more than a decade of documentary footage to assemble a poignant picture of young American lives that resonates far beyond its onscreen subjects.
Synopsis: Three young men bond together to escape volatile families in their Rust Belt hometown. As they face adult responsibilities, unexpected... [More]
Starring: Bing Liu
Directed By: Bing Liu

#57

More Than Honey (2012)
100%

#57
Adjusted Score: 100926%
Critics Consensus: A rare advocacy documentary that fully trusts its subject's ability to fascinate, More Than Honey enlightens without badgering -- and is all the more effective for it.
Synopsis: Beekeepers, scientists and others discuss the world's declining bee population and what it may mean for modern society.... [More]
Starring: John Hurt
Directed By: Markus Imhoof

#56
#56
Adjusted Score: 101160%
Critics Consensus: Mr. Death outlines its subject's controversial life's work with the deeply fascinating and thought-provoking élan film fans have come to expect from director Errol Morris.
Synopsis: Documentary filmmaker Errol Morris investigates the case of a man who became an authority on capital punishment, but was discredited... [More]
Starring: Fred A. Leuchter Jr., Robert Jan Van Pelt, David Irving, Caroline Leuchter
Directed By: Errol Morris

#55
#55
Adjusted Score: 103667%
Critics Consensus: An absorbing and affectionate tribute to a unique individual, Mucho Mucho Amor should prove fascinating for Walter Mercado fans as well as first-timers.
Synopsis: Puerto Rican astrologer and psychic Walter Mercado discusses his life, career and post-fame seclusion.... [More]
Starring: Walter Mercado
Directed By: Cristina Constantini, Kareem Tabsch

#54
#54
Adjusted Score: 102300%
Critics Consensus: Bertrand Tavernier is an engaging guide through this Journey Through French Cinema, curating a revelatory tour through his homeland's film history with a personal touch that will delight movie fans and the culturally curious alike.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier examines the great directors, actors, writers, composers and cinematographers of French cinema, including Jean Renoir, Jean-Luc Godard,... [More]
Starring: Bertrand Tavernier, Thierry Frémaux, André Marcon, Jacques Becker
Directed By: Bertrand Tavernier

#53
#53
Adjusted Score: 102037%
Critics Consensus: Engrossing for casual listeners as well as hardcore fans, Mystify: Michael Hutchence sheds a poignant light on a life and career cut short by tragedy.
Synopsis: Archival footage, private home movies and intimate interviews offer insight into the extraordinary life and career of former INXS singer... [More]
Starring: Kylie Minogue, Helena Christensen, Bono, Lesley Lewis
Directed By: Richard Lowenstein

#52

Nights of Cabiria (1957)
100%

#52
Adjusted Score: 104989%
Critics Consensus: Giulietta Masina is remarkable as a chronically unfortunate wretch with an indomitable spirit in Federico Fellini's unrelentingly bleak -- yet ultimately uplifting -- odyssey through heartbreak.
Synopsis: The magnificent Giulietta Masina (Fellini's wife) plays an eternally optimistic Rome streetwalker with a heart of gold and a head... [More]
Starring: Giulietta Masina, François Perier, Amedeo Nazzari, Franca Marzi
Directed By: Federico Fellini

#51
#51
Adjusted Score: 102191%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In Chile's Atacama Desert, widows search for the bones of loved ones, left by Pinochet's atrocities.... [More]
Starring: Valentina Rodríguez
Directed By: Patricio Guzmán

#50
#50
Adjusted Score: 102524%
Critics Consensus: O.J.: Made in America paints a balanced and thorough portrait of the American dream juxtaposed with tragedy and executed with power and skill.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: O.J. Simpson
Directed By: Ezra Edelman

#49
#49
Adjusted Score: 105170%
Critics Consensus: Brainy and bloody in equal measure, One Cut of the Dead reanimates the moribund zombie genre with a refreshing blend of formal daring and clever satire.
Synopsis: Real zombies attack a hack director and a film crew who are shooting a low budget zombie film in an... [More]
Starring: Takayuki Hamatsu, Yuzuki Akiyama, Harumi Shuhama, Kazuaki Nagaya
Directed By: Shinichiro Ueda

#48

Only Yesterday (1991)
100%

#48
Adjusted Score: 102856%
Critics Consensus: Only Yesterday's long-delayed U.S. debut fills a frustrating gap for American Ghibli fans while offering further proof of the studio's incredibly consistent commitment to quality.
Synopsis: A put-upon 27-year-old Japanese office worker travels to the countryside and reminisces about her childhood in Tokyo and what life... [More]
Starring: Daisy Ridley, Dev Patel, Ashley Eckstein, Alison Fernandez
Directed By: Isao Takahata

#47

Open City (1945)
100%

#47
Adjusted Score: 105055%
Critics Consensus: Open City fills in the familiar contours of its storyline with three-dimensional characters and a narrative depth that add up to a towering -- and still powerfully resonant -- cinematic achievement.
Synopsis: Rome, 1944. Giorgio Manfredi, one of the leaders of the Resistance is tracked down by the Nazis. He goes to... [More]
Starring: Aldo Fabrizi, Anna Magnani, Marcello Pagliero, Maria Michi
Directed By: Roberto Rossellini

#46

Paper Spiders (2021)
100%

#46
Adjusted Score: 101548%
Critics Consensus: A coming-of-age drama that thoughtfully handles hard-hitting themes, Paper Spiders is anchored by heartbreaking performances from its leads.
Synopsis: Dawn (Lili Taylor) recently lost her husband and experiences growing anxiety as her daughter Melanie (Stefania Owen) plans to move... [More]
Starring: Lili Taylor, Stefania LaVie Owen, Peyton List, Ian Nelson
Directed By: Inon Shampanier

#45
#45
Adjusted Score: 112079%
Critics Consensus: Offering a wonderfully witty script, spotless direction from George Cukor, and typically excellent lead performances, The Philadelphia Story is an unqualified classic.
Synopsis: This classic romantic comedy focuses on Tracy Lord (Katharine Hepburn), a Philadelphia socialite who has split from her husband, C.K.... [More]
Starring: Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, James Stewart, Ruth Hussey
Directed By: George Cukor

#44

Pinocchio (1940)
100%

#44
Adjusted Score: 106176%
Critics Consensus: Ambitious, adventurous, and sometimes frightening, Pinocchio arguably represents the pinnacle of Disney's collected works -- it's beautifully crafted and emotionally resonant.
Synopsis: When the woodworker Geppetto (Christian Rub) sees a falling star, he wishes that the puppet he just finished, Pinocchio (Dickie... [More]
Starring: Don Brodie, Walter Catlett, Frankie Darro, Cliff Edwards
Directed By: Ben Sharpsteen, Hamilton Luske

#43

Poetry (2010)
100%

#43
Adjusted Score: 102102%
Critics Consensus: Poetry is an absorbing, poignant drama because it offers no easy answers to its complex central conflict.
Synopsis: At the end of her life a woman searches for new meaning.... [More]
Starring: Yoon Jung-hee, Lee David, Kim Hee-ra, Ahn Nae-sang
Directed By: Lee Chang-dong

#42

Quo Vadis, Aida? (2020)
100%

#42
Adjusted Score: 102971%
Critics Consensus: Quo Vadis, Aida? uses one woman's heartbreaking conflict to offer a searing account of war's devastating human toll.
Synopsis: Bosnia, July 11th 1995. Aida is a translator for the United Nations in the small town of Srebrenica. When the... [More]
Starring: Jasna Đuričić, Izudin Bajrovic, Boris Ler, Dino Bajrovic
Directed By: Jasmila Zbanic

#41

Rebecca (1940)
100%

#41
Adjusted Score: 111173%
Critics Consensus: Hitchcock's first American film (and his only Best Picture winner), Rebecca is a masterpiece of haunting atmosphere, Gothic thrills, and gripping suspense.
Synopsis: Story of a young woman who marries a fascinating widower only to find out that she must live in the... [More]
Starring: Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, Judith Anderson, George Sanders
Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#40

Rewind (2019)
100%

#40
Adjusted Score: 102259%
Critics Consensus: Rewind pulls at the roots of a family's horrific trauma with a deeply personal documentary that's hard to watch, but worth the effort.
Synopsis: Digging through his father's home videos, a young man reconstructs the story of his boyhood and recalls the abuse he... [More]
Starring: Sasha Joseph Neulinger
Directed By: Sasha Joseph Neulinger

#39

Sabaya (2021)
100%

#39
Adjusted Score: 101670%
Critics Consensus: Sabaya presents a scary and sobering look at human suffering -- and the efforts of those dedicated to ending it.
Synopsis: Members of a group risk their lives trying to save Yazidi women and girls who are being held as sex... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Hogir Hirori

#38
#38
Adjusted Score: 102259%
Critics Consensus: Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street compassionately draws on an actor's personal journey to offer a compelling and illuminating reexamination of the franchise's first sequel.
Synopsis: Actor Mark Patton shares his story of being a closeted gay man while starring in "A Nightmare on Elm Street... [More]
Starring: Cecil Baldwin, Mark Patton, Robert Englund
Directed By: Roman Chimienti, Tyler Jensen

#37
#37
Adjusted Score: 103367%
Critics Consensus: As sensitive as the young man at its center, Searching for Bobby Fischer uses a prodigy's struggle to find personal balance as the background for a powerfully moving drama.
Synopsis: After he beats his dad (Joe Mantegna) in a chess match, Josh Waitzkin (Max Pomeranc), a 7-year-old, gets noticed for... [More]
Starring: Joe Mantegna, Max Pomeranc, Joan Allen, Ben Kingsley
Directed By: Steven Zaillian

#36

A Secret Love (2020)
100%

#36
Adjusted Score: 103000%
Critics Consensus: In telling one couple's story, A Secret Love pays understated yet powerful tribute to a lifetime of choices and sacrifices made in the name of enduring devotion.
Synopsis: A former baseball player keeps her lesbian relationship a secret from her family for seven decades.... [More]
Starring: Pat Henschel
Directed By: Chris Bolan

#35

Seven Samurai (1954)
100%

#35
Adjusted Score: 109179%
Critics Consensus: Arguably Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece, The Seven Samurai is an epic adventure classic with an engrossing story, memorable characters, and stunning action sequences that make it one of the most influential films ever made.
Synopsis: A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... [More]
Starring: Toshirô Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Yoshio Inaba, Seiji Miyaguchi
Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#34
#34
Adjusted Score: 102046%
Critics Consensus: Seymour Bernstein's genuineness shines so brightly in Seymour: An Introduction that viewers will forgive debuting director Ethan Hawke's reverent treatment.
Synopsis: Pianist Seymour Bernstein, who gave up performing for teaching, discusses his passion for music and his philosophy of life.... [More]
Starring: Seymour Bernstein, Ethan Hawke
Directed By: Ethan Hawke

#33

Shadow of a Doubt (1943)
100%

#33
Adjusted Score: 107122%
Critics Consensus: Alfred Hitchcock's earliest classic -- and his own personal favorite -- deals its flesh-crawling thrills as deftly as its finely shaded characters.
Synopsis: Uncle Charlie (Joseph Cotten) visits his relatives in Santa Rosa. He is a very charming man, but his niece slowly... [More]
Starring: Teresa Wright, Joseph Cotten, Hume Cronyn, Macdonald Carey
Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 100925%
Critics Consensus: Sholem Aleichem: Laughing in the Darkness serves as an effective primer on its subject, as well as an evocative portrait of the era in which he lived.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Joseph Dorman presents the life, work and legacy of the Yiddish writer who used the vernacular of the common... [More]
Starring: Alan Rosenberg, Rachel Dratch
Directed By: Joseph Dorman

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 109781%
Critics Consensus: Clever, incisive, and funny, Singin' in the Rain is a masterpiece of the classical Hollywood musical.
Synopsis: A spoof of the turmoil that afflicted the movie industry in the late 1920s when movies went from silent to... [More]
Starring: Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, Donald O'Connor, Jean Hagen
Directed By: Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly

#30

Slalom (2020)
100%

#30
Adjusted Score: 102498%
Critics Consensus: Led by Noée Abita's outstanding central performance, Slalom offers a moving account of oppression and abuse in the guise of mentorship.
Synopsis: This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her... [More]
Starring: Noée Abita, Jérémie Renier, Marie Denarnaud, Muriel Combeau
Directed By: Charlène Favier

#29

Slay the Dragon (2019)
100%

#29
Adjusted Score: 102630%
Critics Consensus: Slay the Dragon takes a suitably outraged -- but ultimately optimistic -- look at modern-day gerrymandering that doubles as a heartfelt call to action.
Synopsis: Activists work to rid gerrymandering from America's election process.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Chris Durrance, Barak Goodman

#28

Sound City (2013)
100%

#28
Adjusted Score: 101059%
Critics Consensus: Smart, affectionate, and unabashedly sincere, Sound City pairs a great soundtrack with a well-argued ode to one of rock 'n' roll's most fondly remembered bygone eras.
Synopsis: Artists and producers highlight the history of the recording studio in Van Nuys, Calif., and discuss the impact of music... [More]
Starring: Frank Black, Lindsey Buckingham, Tim Commerford, Kevin Cronin
Directed By: David Grohl

#27

The Square (2013)
100%

#27
Adjusted Score: 102090%
Critics Consensus: The Square offers an electrifying -- and edifying -- ground-level glimpse of life inside a real-life political revolution.
Synopsis: Egyptian revolutionaries battle their leaders and regime to build a new society.... [More]
Starring: Ahmed Hassan, Khalid Abdalla, Magdy Ashour, Ramy Essam
Directed By: Jehane Noujaim

#26

Stagecoach (1939)
100%

#26
Adjusted Score: 104095%
Critics Consensus: Typifying the best that the Western genre has to offer, Stagecoach is a rip-roaring adventure given dramatic heft by John Ford's dynamic direction and John Wayne's mesmerizing star turn.
Synopsis: John Ford's landmark Western revolves around an assorted group of colorful passengers aboard the Overland stagecoach bound for Lordsburg, New... [More]
Starring: John Wayne, Claire Trevor, Andy Devine, John Carradine
Directed By: John Ford

#25

Stalker (1979)
100%

#25
Adjusted Score: 103165%
Critics Consensus: Stalker is a complex, oblique parable that draws unforgettable images and philosophical musings from its sci-fi/thriller setting.
Synopsis: In an unnamed country at an unspecified time, there is a fiercely protected post-apocalyptic wasteland known as The Zone. An... [More]
Starring: Aleksandr Kajdanovsky, Nikolay Grinko, Anatoliy Solonitsyn, Alisa Freindlich
Directed By: Andrei Tarkovsky

#24

Still Walking (2008)
100%

#24
Adjusted Score: 101757%
Critics Consensus: Hirokazu Kore-eda's film may seem modest at first, but this family drama casts a delicate, entrancing spell.
Synopsis: Twelve years after their beloved eldest son, Junpei, drowned while saving a stranger's life, Kyohei (Yoshio Harada) and Toshiko (Kirin... [More]
Starring: Hiroshi Abe, You, Yoshio Harada, Ryôga Hayashi
Directed By: Hirokazu Koreeda

#23

Stop Making Sense (1984)
100%

#23
Adjusted Score: 101107%
Critics Consensus: Jonathan Demme's Stop Making Sense captures the energetic, unpredictable live act of peak Talking Heads with color and visual wit.
Synopsis: Director Jonathan Demme captures the frantic energy and artsy groove of Talking Heads in this concert movie shot at the... [More]
Starring: Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry
Directed By: Jonathan Demme

#22

Strong Island (2017)
100%

#22
Adjusted Score: 102771%
Critics Consensus: Strong Island uses one family's heartbreaking tragedy to offer a sobering picture of racial injustice in modern America.
Synopsis: When filmmaker Yance Ford investigates the 1992 murder of a young black man, it becomes an achingly personal journey since... [More]
Starring: Yance Ford, Harvey Walker, Kevin Myers, Lauren Ford
Directed By: Yance Ford

#21

Sugar Cane Alley (1983)
100%

#21
Adjusted Score: 103242%
Critics Consensus: Visually and thematically evocative, Sugar Cane Alley tells a story that's heartbreaking and uplifting in equal measure.
Synopsis: In the French colony of Martinique in the 1930s, rambunctious teenager Jose (Garry Cadenat) lives in a rundown shack in... [More]
Starring: Garry Cadenat, Darling Legitimus, Douta Seck
Directed By: Euzhan Palcy

#20

Summer 1993 (2017)
100%

#20
Adjusted Score: 105229%
Critics Consensus: Summer 1993 (Estiu 1993) finds writer-director Carla Simón drawing on personal memories to create a thoughtful drama elevated by outstanding work from its young leads.
Synopsis: Six-year-old Frida looks on in silence as the last objects from her recently deceased mother's apartment in Barcelona are placed... [More]
Starring: Laia Artigas, Paula Robles, Bruna Cusí, David Verdaguer
Directed By: Carla Simón

#19

Tampopo (1985)
100%

#19
Adjusted Score: 104958%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to director Juzo Itami's offbeat humor and sharp satirical edge, Tampopo is a funny, sexy, affectionate celebration of food and its broad influence on Japanese culture.
Synopsis: Two Japanese milk-truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki, Ken Watanabe) help a restaurant owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) learn how to cook great noodles.... [More]
Starring: Tsutomu Yamazaki, Nobuko Miyamoto, Ken Watanabe, Koji Yakusho
Directed By: Juzo Itami

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 103166%
Critics Consensus: Taxi to the Dark Side is an intelligent, powerful look into the dark corners of the War on Terror.
Synopsis: This documentary explores the American military's use of torture by focusing on the unsolved murder of an Afhgani taxi driver... [More]
Starring: Alex Gibney, Brian Keith Allen, Jack Cloonan, Greg D'Agostino
Directed By: Alex Gibney

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 103300%
Critics Consensus: Boasting narrative depth, frank honesty, and exquisite visual beauty, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya is a modern animated treasure with timeless appeal.
Synopsis: A tiny nymph found inside a bamboo stalk grows into a beautiful and desirable young woman, who orders her suitors... [More]
Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, James Caan, Mary Steenburgen, Darren Criss
Directed By: Isao Takahata

#16

The Terminator (1984)
100%

#16
Adjusted Score: 105185%
Critics Consensus: With its impressive action sequences, taut economic direction, and relentlessly fast pace, it's clear why The Terminator continues to be an influence on sci-fi and action flicks.
Synopsis: Disguised as a human, a cyborg assassin known as a Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) travels from 2029 to 1984 to kill... [More]
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn, Paul Winfield
Directed By: James Cameron

#15

A Thousand Cuts (2020)
100%

#15
Adjusted Score: 102259%
Critics Consensus: A sobering documentary and a stark warning, A Thousand Cuts underscores the importance of the press at a pivotal moment in world history.
Synopsis: Journalist Maria Ressa risks her life and freedom as an outspoken critic of Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.... [More]
Starring: Maria Ressa
Directed By: Ramona S. Diaz

#14

Three Colors: Red (1994)
100%

#14
Adjusted Score: 101122%
Critics Consensus: A complex, stirring, and beautifully realized portrait of interconnected lives, Red is the captivating conclusion to a remarkable trilogy.
Synopsis: Part-time model Valentine (Irène Jacob) meets a retired judge (Jean-Louis Trintignant) who lives in her neighborhood after she runs over... [More]
Starring: Irène Jacob, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Frédérique Feder, Jean-Pierre Lorit
Directed By: Krzysztof Kieslowski

#13

Tokyo Story (1953)
100%

#13
Adjusted Score: 105059%
Critics Consensus: Tokyo Story is a Yasujiro Ozu masterpiece whose rewarding complexity has lost none of its power more than half a century on.
Synopsis: The elderly Shukishi (Chishu Ryu) and his wife, Tomi (Chieko Higashiyama), take the long journey from their small seaside village... [More]
Starring: Chishu Ryu, Chieko Higashiyama, Setsuko Hara, Haruko Sugimura
Directed By: Yasujirô Ozu

#12

Top Hat (1935)
100%

#12
Adjusted Score: 106957%
Critics Consensus: A glamorous and enthralling Depression-era diversion, Top Hat is nearly flawless, with acrobatics by Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers that make the hardest physical stunts seem light as air.
Synopsis: The story centers on wealthy Dale Tremont (Ginger Rogers), on holiday in London and Venice. She assumes that American entertainer... [More]
Starring: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Edward Everett Horton, Helen Broderick
Directed By: Mark Sandrich

#11

Toy Story (1995)
100%

#11
Adjusted Score: 106139%
Critics Consensus: Entertaining as it is innovative, Toy Story reinvigorated animation while heralding the arrival of Pixar as a family-friendly force to be reckoned with.
Synopsis: Woody (Tom Hanks), a good-hearted cowboy doll who belongs to a young boy named Andy (John Morris), sees his position... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, Jim Varney
Directed By: John Lasseter

#10

Toy Story 2 (1999)
100%

#10
Adjusted Score: 107738%
Critics Consensus: The rare sequel that arguably improves on its predecessor, Toy Story 2 uses inventive storytelling, gorgeous animation, and a talented cast to deliver another rich moviegoing experience for all ages.
Synopsis: Woody (Tom Hanks) is stolen from his home by toy dealer Al McWhiggin (Wayne Knight), leaving Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen)... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Kelsey Grammer
Directed By: Ash Brannon, John Lasseter, Lee Unkrich

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 106504%
Critics Consensus: Remade but never duplicated, this darkly humorous morality tale represents John Huston at his finest.
Synopsis: In this classic adventure film, two rough-and-tumble wanderers, Dobbs (Humphrey Bogart) and Curtin (Tim Holt), meet up with a veteran... [More]
Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Walter Huston, Tim Holt, Bruce Bennett
Directed By: John Huston

#8

The Wages of Fear (1953)
100%

#8
Adjusted Score: 104565%
Critics Consensus: An existential suspense classic, The Wages of Fear blends nonstop suspense with biting satire; its influence is still being felt on today's thrillers.
Synopsis: In the South American jungle, supplies of nitroglycerine are needed at a remote oil field. The oil company pays four... [More]
Starring: Yves Montand, Charles Vanel, Peter Van Eyck, Vera Clouzot
Directed By: Henri-Georges Clouzot

#7

Waste Land (2010)
100%

#7
Adjusted Score: 102058%
Critics Consensus: Waste Land begins with an eco-friendly premise, but quickly transforms into an uplifting portrait of the power of art and the dignity of the human spirit.
Synopsis: Located just outside Rio de Janeiro, Jardim Gramacho, Brazil, is the world's largest garbage landfill. Modern artist Vik Muniz works... [More]
Starring: Vik Muniz
Directed By: Lucy Walker, Karen Harley, João Jardim

#6

We Were Here (2011)
100%

#6
Adjusted Score: 101164%
Critics Consensus: We Were Here revisits the crises facing the gay community in the early 1980s -- and offers a powerful tribute to the inspiring resolve shown at a time of turmoil.
Synopsis: During the 1970s, San Francisco became a safe haven for the gay and lesbian community, providing a place where one... [More]
Starring: Paul Boneberg, Ed Wolf, Daniel Goldstein, Guy Clark
Directed By: David Weissman, Bill Weber

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 104333%
Critics Consensus: An illuminating and urgent call to action, Welcome to Chechnya portrays the horrors of the mass persecution of the LGBTQ+ community in the Chechen Republic with tenacity and tenderness.
Synopsis: Activists risk their lives to confront Russian leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his government-directed campaign to detain, torture and execute LGBTQ... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: David France

#4

White Riot (2019)
100%

#4
Adjusted Score: 102704%
Critics Consensus: Raw and energetic like the music that inspired the 1970s political movement, White Riot offers invaluable insight into how music can change the world -- and how Rock Against Racism still resonates.
Synopsis: An exploration of how punk influenced politics in late-1970s Britain when a group of artists united to take on the... [More]
Starring: Pauline Black, Topper Headon, Mick Jones, Dennis Bovell
Directed By: Rubika Shah

#3

The Woman Who Ran (2020)
100%

#3
Adjusted Score: 101491%
Critics Consensus: Narratively slight yet cumulatively absorbing, The Woman Who Ran finds writer-director Hong Sang-soo continuing to work in a beguilingly minor key.
Synopsis: The 24th feature from Hong Sangsoo, THE WOMAN WHO RAN follows Gamhee (Kim Minhee), who has three separate encounters with... [More]
Starring: Kim Min-hee, Seo Young-hwa, Sae-Byuk Kim, Kwon Hae-hyo
Directed By: Hong Sang-soo

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 101501%
Critics Consensus: Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror takes a fascinating deep dive that'll leave like-minded viewers making numerous new additions to their streaming queues.
Synopsis: WOODLANDS DARK AND DAYS BEWITCHED is the first feature-length documentary on the history of folk horror, exploring the phenomenon from... [More]
Starring: Piers Haggard, Lawrence Gordon Clark, Jeremy Dyson, Alice Lowe
Directed By: Kier-La Janisse

#1

The Work (2017)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 103556%
Critics Consensus: The Work takes a gut-wrenching look at lives all too often written off as lost causes, persuasively arguing that growth and change can be waiting where we least expect it.
Synopsis: Set inside a single room in Folsom Prison, three men from the outside participate in a four-day group therapy retreat... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Jairus McLeary, Gethin Aldous

