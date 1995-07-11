(Photo by United Artists./ courtesy Everett Collection)

The 100% Club: An Ode to Movies With a Perfect Tomatometer Score

Welcome to the 100% Club, where every movie isn’t necessarily perfect, but their Tomatometers are. A place where all the critic reviews are Fresh, as far as the eye can see, without a Rotten mark to disrupt all the 1s and their attendant 0s in the percentage scores.

It’s a tough road for a movie to get a 100% with critics, fraught with peril. What if a small plot hole is big enough to irk a persnickety reviewer? What if the cinematographer didn’t show up that one day for a crucial scene? What if there was a bum performance from one of the background extras?

There’s the old industry adage that no one sets out to make out a bad movie. On the flip side, you’re almost jinxing it if you think the one you’re working on is going to be the one that makes every last cynical, benevolent critic crack a smirk and think, “Yeah, that was freaking awesome.” But the movies here have done just that, ranging from masterpieces of the silent era up until the new classics of today that tap into the pulse of the zeitgeist. Because it’s “relatively” easy to get a 100% score after that first handful of reviews (five is the minimum count for a movie to get its Tomatometer), every film listed here has at least 40 reviews, for the added bonus that everything is also Certified Fresh.

If you’re a discerning watcher with only time for some of the best movies of all time, you’re come to the right place. It’s time to pack that queue with the legends of cinema with our guide to every Certified Fresh movie with a 100% Tomatometer score!

#110 76 Days (2020) 100% #110 Adjusted Score: 104834% Critics Consensus: A raw, fly-on-the-wall recounting of hospital life in Wuhan in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, 76 Days is an engrossing and potent documentary - and a surprisingly comforting portrait of humanity. Synopsis: Health care workers and patients combat the COVID-19 outbreak during a lockdown in Wuhan, China.... Health care workers and patients combat the COVID-19 outbreak during a lockdown in Wuhan, China.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Hao Wu, Weixi Chen

#109 Acasa, My Home (2020) 100% #109 Adjusted Score: 101377% Critics Consensus: Acasa, My Home presents a powerful documentary portrait of one family's odyssey that illustrates bittersweet truths about freedom and society. Synopsis: A rural Romanian couple and their nine children must learn to live in the big city.... A rural Romanian couple and their nine children must learn to live in the big city.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Radu Ciorniciuc

#107 Afghan Star (2009) 100% #107 Adjusted Score: 101632% Critics Consensus: An enlightening and sobering documentary on Afghanistan's very own X-Factor. Synopsis: Director Havana Marking dives into the booming, but still young and growing, world of pop culture in Afghanistan. Newly liberated... Director Havana Marking dives into the booming, but still young and growing, world of pop culture in Afghanistan. Newly liberated... [More] Starring: Directed By: Havana Marking

#105 All In: The Fight for Democracy (2020) 100% #105 Adjusted Score: 103889% Critics Consensus: All In: The Fight for Democracy lives up to its title as a galvanizing rallying cry for voters to exercise -- and preserve -- their right to be heard. Synopsis: Filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes examine the history of voter suppression and the activists who fight for the rights... Filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes examine the history of voter suppression and the activists who fight for the rights... [More] Starring: Stacey Abrams Directed By: Lisa Cortes, Liz Garbus

#101 Balthazar (1966) 100% #101 Adjusted Score: 104188% Critics Consensus: Au Hasard Balthazar uses one animal's lifelong journey to trace a soberly compelling -- and ultimately heartbreaking -- outline of the human experience. Synopsis: This thoughtful and unique French film reveals the surprisingly deep connection between Marie (Anne Wiazemsky), a sensitive farm girl, and... This thoughtful and unique French film reveals the surprisingly deep connection between Marie (Anne Wiazemsky), a sensitive farm girl, and... [More] Starring: Anne Wiazemsky, François Lafarge, Philippe Asselin, Nathalie Joyaut Directed By: Robert Bresson

#94 Coded Bias (2020) 100% #94 Adjusted Score: 102036% Critics Consensus: Clear, concise, and comprehensive, Coded Bias offers a chilling look at largely unseen side effects of modern society's algorithmic underpinnings. Synopsis: An exploration into the fallout of MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini's discovery of racial bias in facial recognition algorithms.... An exploration into the fallout of MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini's discovery of racial bias in facial recognition algorithms.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Shalini Kantayya

#92 Coup 53 (2019) 100% #92 Adjusted Score: 101887% Critics Consensus: Rife with the political intrigue promised by its title, Coup 53 is a spellbinding documentary with the heart of a thriller. Synopsis: The story of Operation Ajax, the CIA/MI6 staged coup in 1953 in Iran that overthrew Prime Minister Mossadegh.... The story of Operation Ajax, the CIA/MI6 staged coup in 1953 in Iran that overthrew Prime Minister Mossadegh.... [More] Starring: Walter Murch Directed By: Taghi Amirani

#90 Dawson City: Frozen Time (2016) 100% #90 Adjusted Score: 103792% Critics Consensus: Dawson City: Frozen Time takes a patient look at the past through long-lost film footage that reveals much more than glimpses at life through the camera's lens. Synopsis: In 1978 Canada, a bulldozer digs up a long-lost collection of 533 nitrate film prints from the early 1900s.... In 1978 Canada, a bulldozer digs up a long-lost collection of 533 nitrate film prints from the early 1900s.... [More] Starring: Michael Gates, Kathy Jones-Gates Directed By: Bill Morrison

#88 Deliver Us From Evil (2006) 100% #88 Adjusted Score: 102428% Critics Consensus: Deliver Us From Evil is a superb documentary and a searing look at an institution protecting its leaders at the expense of its followers. A profoundly disturbing chronicle of a wolf in sheep's clothing, the film builds a clear-eyed case against pedophile priest Oliver O'Grady, and the Catholic bureaucracy that protected him. The recollections of O'Grady's victims are nothing short of shocking and heartbreaking. Synopsis: Filmmaker Amy Berg documents the case of convicted pedophile Oliver Grady who, as a priest in northern California, molested the... Filmmaker Amy Berg documents the case of convicted pedophile Oliver Grady who, as a priest in northern California, molested the... [More] Starring: Nancy Sloan, Roger Mahony, John Manly Directed By: Amy Berg

#87 Dick Johnson Is Dead (2020) 100% #87 Adjusted Score: 105740% Critics Consensus: Dick Johnson Is Dead celebrates a life with bittersweet humor and grace, offering a deeply resonant perspective on mortality in the bargain. Synopsis: A filmmaker and her elderly father stage his death in various ways to help them face his inevitable demise.... A filmmaker and her elderly father stage his death in various ways to help them face his inevitable demise.... [More] Starring: Kirsten Johnson, Dick Johnson Directed By: Kirsten Johnson

#84 Frankenstein (1931) 100% #84 Adjusted Score: 106686% Critics Consensus: Still unnerving to this day, Frankenstein adroitly explores the fine line between genius and madness, and features Boris Karloff's legendary, frightening performance as the monster. Synopsis: This iconic horror film follows the obsessed scientist Dr. Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive) as he attempts to create life by... This iconic horror film follows the obsessed scientist Dr. Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive) as he attempts to create life by... [More] Starring: Boris Karloff, Colin Clive, Mae Clarke, John Boles Directed By: James Whale

#79 Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (2018) 100% #79 Adjusted Score: 102146% Critics Consensus: Hannah Gadsby: Nanette brilliantly moves modern comedy into nakedly honest new territory, pivoting from dry humor to raw, powerful storytelling. Synopsis: Australian comic Hannah Gadsby reshapes standard stand-up by pairing punchlines with personal revelations on gender, sexuality and childhood turmoil.... Australian comic Hannah Gadsby reshapes standard stand-up by pairing punchlines with personal revelations on gender, sexuality and childhood turmoil.... [More] Starring: Hannah Gadsby Directed By: Madeleine Parry, Jon Olb

#77 His House (2020) 100% #77 Adjusted Score: 107813% Critics Consensus: Featuring genuine scares through every corridor, His House is a terrifying look at the specters of the refugee experience and a stunning feature debut for Remi Weekes. Synopsis: A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new... A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new... [More] Starring: Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, Matt Smith, Cornell John Directed By: Remi Weekes

#76 Honeyland (2019) 100% #76 Adjusted Score: 107596% Critics Consensus: Honeyland uses life in a remote village to offer an eye-opening perspective on experiences that should resonate even for audiences halfway around the world. Synopsis: A woman utilizes ancient beekeeping traditions to cultivate honey in the mountains of North Macedonia. When a neighboring family tries... A woman utilizes ancient beekeeping traditions to cultivate honey in the mountains of North Macedonia. When a neighboring family tries... [More] Starring: Directed By: Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska

#72 The Kid (1921) 100% #72 Adjusted Score: 111288% Critics Consensus: Charles Chaplin' irascible Tramp is given able support from Jackie Coogan as The Kid in this slapstick masterpiece, balancing the guffaws with moments of disarming poignancy. Synopsis: Chaplin's first full-length feature is a silent masterpiece about a little tramp who discovers a little orphan and brings him... Chaplin's first full-length feature is a silent masterpiece about a little tramp who discovers a little orphan and brings him... [More] Starring: Charlie Chaplin, Jack Coogan, Edna Purviance, Carl Miller Directed By: Charlie Chaplin

#68 Last Train Home (2009) 100% #68 Adjusted Score: 101335% Critics Consensus: Last Train Home is a haunting, vivid documentary exploring the human toll of China's economic boom in intimate, unforgettable detail. Synopsis: Annually, an estimated 130 million factories workers in China migrate from their city of employment back to the village they... Annually, an estimated 130 million factories workers in China migrate from their city of employment back to the village they... [More] Starring: Directed By: Lixin Fan

#62 Man on Wire (2008) 100% #62 Adjusted Score: 106123% Critics Consensus: James Marsh's doc about artist Phililppe Petit's artful caper brings you every ounce of suspense that can be wrung from a man on a (suspended) wire. Synopsis: Using actual footage from the event seamlessly mingled with new re-enactments, filmmaker James Marsh masterfully recreates high-wire daredevil Philippe Petit's... Using actual footage from the event seamlessly mingled with new re-enactments, filmmaker James Marsh masterfully recreates high-wire daredevil Philippe Petit's... [More] Starring: Annie Allix, Jean François Heckel Directed By: James Marsh

#61 Mayor (2020) 100% #61 Adjusted Score: 101560% Critics Consensus: A clear-eyed look at an extraordinary subject, Mayor makes essential viewing out of one politician's quest to preserve dignity in the midst of bureaucracy. Synopsis: A look at the life of Musa Hadid, the charismatic mayor of Palestinian city Ramallah, who aspires to lead the... A look at the life of Musa Hadid, the charismatic mayor of Palestinian city Ramallah, who aspires to lead the... [More] Starring: Musa Hadid Directed By: David Osit

#58 Minding the Gap (2018) 100% #58 Adjusted Score: 106898% Critics Consensus: Minding the Gap draws on more than a decade of documentary footage to assemble a poignant picture of young American lives that resonates far beyond its onscreen subjects. Synopsis: Three young men bond together to escape volatile families in their Rust Belt hometown. As they face adult responsibilities, unexpected... Three young men bond together to escape volatile families in their Rust Belt hometown. As they face adult responsibilities, unexpected... [More] Starring: Bing Liu Directed By: Bing Liu

#57 More Than Honey (2012) 100% #57 Adjusted Score: 100926% Critics Consensus: A rare advocacy documentary that fully trusts its subject's ability to fascinate, More Than Honey enlightens without badgering -- and is all the more effective for it. Synopsis: Beekeepers, scientists and others discuss the world's declining bee population and what it may mean for modern society.... Beekeepers, scientists and others discuss the world's declining bee population and what it may mean for modern society.... [More] Starring: John Hurt Directed By: Markus Imhoof

#53 Mystify: Michael Hutchence (2019) 100% #53 Adjusted Score: 102037% Critics Consensus: Engrossing for casual listeners as well as hardcore fans, Mystify: Michael Hutchence sheds a poignant light on a life and career cut short by tragedy. Synopsis: Archival footage, private home movies and intimate interviews offer insight into the extraordinary life and career of former INXS singer... Archival footage, private home movies and intimate interviews offer insight into the extraordinary life and career of former INXS singer... [More] Starring: Kylie Minogue, Helena Christensen, Bono, Lesley Lewis Directed By: Richard Lowenstein

#47 Open City (1945) 100% #47 Adjusted Score: 105055% Critics Consensus: Open City fills in the familiar contours of its storyline with three-dimensional characters and a narrative depth that add up to a towering -- and still powerfully resonant -- cinematic achievement. Synopsis: Rome, 1944. Giorgio Manfredi, one of the leaders of the Resistance is tracked down by the Nazis. He goes to... Rome, 1944. Giorgio Manfredi, one of the leaders of the Resistance is tracked down by the Nazis. He goes to... [More] Starring: Aldo Fabrizi, Anna Magnani, Marcello Pagliero, Maria Michi Directed By: Roberto Rossellini

#41 Rebecca (1940) 100% #41 Adjusted Score: 111173% Critics Consensus: Hitchcock's first American film (and his only Best Picture winner), Rebecca is a masterpiece of haunting atmosphere, Gothic thrills, and gripping suspense. Synopsis: Story of a young woman who marries a fascinating widower only to find out that she must live in the... Story of a young woman who marries a fascinating widower only to find out that she must live in the... [More] Starring: Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, Judith Anderson, George Sanders Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#40 Rewind (2019) 100% #40 Adjusted Score: 102259% Critics Consensus: Rewind pulls at the roots of a family's horrific trauma with a deeply personal documentary that's hard to watch, but worth the effort. Synopsis: Digging through his father's home videos, a young man reconstructs the story of his boyhood and recalls the abuse he... Digging through his father's home videos, a young man reconstructs the story of his boyhood and recalls the abuse he... [More] Starring: Sasha Joseph Neulinger Directed By: Sasha Joseph Neulinger

#39 Sabaya (2021) 100% #39 Adjusted Score: 101670% Critics Consensus: Sabaya presents a scary and sobering look at human suffering -- and the efforts of those dedicated to ending it. Synopsis: Members of a group risk their lives trying to save Yazidi women and girls who are being held as sex... Members of a group risk their lives trying to save Yazidi women and girls who are being held as sex... [More] Starring: Directed By: Hogir Hirori

#36 A Secret Love (2020) 100% #36 Adjusted Score: 103000% Critics Consensus: In telling one couple's story, A Secret Love pays understated yet powerful tribute to a lifetime of choices and sacrifices made in the name of enduring devotion. Synopsis: A former baseball player keeps her lesbian relationship a secret from her family for seven decades.... A former baseball player keeps her lesbian relationship a secret from her family for seven decades.... [More] Starring: Pat Henschel Directed By: Chris Bolan

#35 Seven Samurai (1954) 100% #35 Adjusted Score: 109179% Critics Consensus: Arguably Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece, The Seven Samurai is an epic adventure classic with an engrossing story, memorable characters, and stunning action sequences that make it one of the most influential films ever made. Synopsis: A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... [More] Starring: Toshirô Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Yoshio Inaba, Seiji Miyaguchi Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#34 Seymour: An Introduction (2014) 100% #34 Adjusted Score: 102046% Critics Consensus: Seymour Bernstein's genuineness shines so brightly in Seymour: An Introduction that viewers will forgive debuting director Ethan Hawke's reverent treatment. Synopsis: Pianist Seymour Bernstein, who gave up performing for teaching, discusses his passion for music and his philosophy of life.... Pianist Seymour Bernstein, who gave up performing for teaching, discusses his passion for music and his philosophy of life.... [More] Starring: Seymour Bernstein, Ethan Hawke Directed By: Ethan Hawke

#32 Sholem Aleichem: Laughing in the Darkness (2011) 100% #32 Adjusted Score: 100925% Critics Consensus: Sholem Aleichem: Laughing in the Darkness serves as an effective primer on its subject, as well as an evocative portrait of the era in which he lived. Synopsis: Filmmaker Joseph Dorman presents the life, work and legacy of the Yiddish writer who used the vernacular of the common... Filmmaker Joseph Dorman presents the life, work and legacy of the Yiddish writer who used the vernacular of the common... [More] Starring: Alan Rosenberg, Rachel Dratch Directed By: Joseph Dorman

#30 Slalom (2020) 100% #30 Adjusted Score: 102498% Critics Consensus: Led by Noée Abita's outstanding central performance, Slalom offers a moving account of oppression and abuse in the guise of mentorship. Synopsis: This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her... This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her... [More] Starring: Noée Abita, Jérémie Renier, Marie Denarnaud, Muriel Combeau Directed By: Charlène Favier

#29 Slay the Dragon (2019) 100% #29 Adjusted Score: 102630% Critics Consensus: Slay the Dragon takes a suitably outraged -- but ultimately optimistic -- look at modern-day gerrymandering that doubles as a heartfelt call to action. Synopsis: Activists work to rid gerrymandering from America's election process.... Activists work to rid gerrymandering from America's election process.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Chris Durrance, Barak Goodman

#26 Stagecoach (1939) 100% #26 Adjusted Score: 104095% Critics Consensus: Typifying the best that the Western genre has to offer, Stagecoach is a rip-roaring adventure given dramatic heft by John Ford's dynamic direction and John Wayne's mesmerizing star turn. Synopsis: John Ford's landmark Western revolves around an assorted group of colorful passengers aboard the Overland stagecoach bound for Lordsburg, New... John Ford's landmark Western revolves around an assorted group of colorful passengers aboard the Overland stagecoach bound for Lordsburg, New... [More] Starring: John Wayne, Claire Trevor, Andy Devine, John Carradine Directed By: John Ford

#19 Tampopo (1985) 100% #19 Adjusted Score: 104958% Critics Consensus: Thanks to director Juzo Itami's offbeat humor and sharp satirical edge, Tampopo is a funny, sexy, affectionate celebration of food and its broad influence on Japanese culture. Synopsis: Two Japanese milk-truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki, Ken Watanabe) help a restaurant owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) learn how to cook great noodles.... Two Japanese milk-truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki, Ken Watanabe) help a restaurant owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) learn how to cook great noodles.... [More] Starring: Tsutomu Yamazaki, Nobuko Miyamoto, Ken Watanabe, Koji Yakusho Directed By: Juzo Itami

#15 A Thousand Cuts (2020) 100% #15 Adjusted Score: 102259% Critics Consensus: A sobering documentary and a stark warning, A Thousand Cuts underscores the importance of the press at a pivotal moment in world history. Synopsis: Journalist Maria Ressa risks her life and freedom as an outspoken critic of Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.... Journalist Maria Ressa risks her life and freedom as an outspoken critic of Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.... [More] Starring: Maria Ressa Directed By: Ramona S. Diaz

#7 Waste Land (2010) 100% #7 Adjusted Score: 102058% Critics Consensus: Waste Land begins with an eco-friendly premise, but quickly transforms into an uplifting portrait of the power of art and the dignity of the human spirit. Synopsis: Located just outside Rio de Janeiro, Jardim Gramacho, Brazil, is the world's largest garbage landfill. Modern artist Vik Muniz works... Located just outside Rio de Janeiro, Jardim Gramacho, Brazil, is the world's largest garbage landfill. Modern artist Vik Muniz works... [More] Starring: Vik Muniz Directed By: Lucy Walker, Karen Harley, João Jardim

#5 Welcome to Chechnya (2020) 100% #5 Adjusted Score: 104333% Critics Consensus: An illuminating and urgent call to action, Welcome to Chechnya portrays the horrors of the mass persecution of the LGBTQ+ community in the Chechen Republic with tenacity and tenderness. Synopsis: Activists risk their lives to confront Russian leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his government-directed campaign to detain, torture and execute LGBTQ... Activists risk their lives to confront Russian leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his government-directed campaign to detain, torture and execute LGBTQ... [More] Starring: Directed By: David France

#4 White Riot (2019) 100% #4 Adjusted Score: 102704% Critics Consensus: Raw and energetic like the music that inspired the 1970s political movement, White Riot offers invaluable insight into how music can change the world -- and how Rock Against Racism still resonates. Synopsis: An exploration of how punk influenced politics in late-1970s Britain when a group of artists united to take on the... An exploration of how punk influenced politics in late-1970s Britain when a group of artists united to take on the... [More] Starring: Pauline Black, Topper Headon, Mick Jones, Dennis Bovell Directed By: Rubika Shah