The Best Cosplay From The 2025 San Diego Comic-Con

Superheroes, comic book movie villains, and more! Here's a look at some of the cosplay style at this year's Comic-Con International: San Diego.

It’s July in San Diego, which means one thing: the streets are filled with superheroes, anime icons, and at least 20 different Spider-People. That’s right – Comic-Con is back, and so are the incredible fans who turn the convention into a full-on cosplay runway. Whether it’s jaw-dropping craftsmanship or wildly clever takes on pop culture favorites, the creativity on display is unmatched.

We hit the floor, the streets, and everywhere in between to round up some of the best, boldest, and most original looks we’ve seen at Comic-Con 2025.

    MechaBreak cosplayers (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)
    Star Wars stormtrooper cosplayer (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)
    Helluva Boss cosplayers (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
    Star Wars Resistance Starfighter Corps cosplayers (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
    Squid Game cosplayers (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
    Princesses cosplayers (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)
    Batman cosplayer (Photo by Katie Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
    Scarlet Witch cosplayer (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

