Oscars 2026 Luncheon: Photo Gallery of the Stars Attending the 98th Academy Awards Event

See the stars and more celebrating Oscar nominations and Certified Fresh wins!

by RT Staff | February 10, 2026

The Oscar nominees luncheon was held Tuesday, February 10 at the Beverly Hilton, a bright and optimistic gathering where award hopefuls mingle and celebrate before the 98th Academy Awards on March 15th. And Rotten Tomatoes was there alongside our Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, presenting our own Certified Fresh and Verified Hot trophies to actors and artists.

  • See our photos below, with credit to photographer: Mike Garcia

 

'Blue Moon' screenwriter Robert Kaplow
'Bugonia' composer Jerskin Fendrix
'It Was Just An Accident' Director Jafar Panahi
'Butcher's Stain' Director Meyer Levinson-Blount & Producer Oron Caspi
'The Girl Who Cried Pearls' Director Maciek Szczerbowski, Composer Patrick Watson, Director Chris Lavis
'Jane Austen's Period Drama' Writer & Director Julia Aks and Steve Pinder
