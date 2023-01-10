 Share on Facebook
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals

See Jenna Ortega, Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Donald Glover, Selena Gomez, Quinta Brunson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more of the stars who hit the red carpet for this year's ceremony.

Entertainment’s biggest stars and celebrities showed up in their finest threads for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards’ red carpet. Have a look at who showed up and then find out which of them took home trophies in our 2023 Golden Globes winners list.

