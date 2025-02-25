Academy Awards Nominees Dinner: Red Carpet Arrivals



It was a star-studded night at The 97th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Dinner, which was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures tonight in Los Angeles. The dinner, which included the annual “class photo,” replaced the Oscar Nominees Luncheon after The Academy cancelled the event due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

In attendance was SAG-winner Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Mikey Madison, star of Oscar frontrunner Anora, and more. Check out the gallery below to see who else was in attendance. Happy Oscars week!