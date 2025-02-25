 Share on Facebook
Academy Awards Nominees Dinner: Red Carpet Arrivals

Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, Zoe Saldana, and more attend the Academy Awards Nominees Dinner in Los Angeles.

by | February 25, 2025 | Comments


It was a star-studded night at The 97th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Dinner, which was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures tonight in Los Angeles. The dinner, which included the annual “class photo,” replaced the Oscar Nominees Luncheon after The Academy cancelled the event due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

In attendance was SAG-winner Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Mikey Madison, star of Oscar frontrunner Anora, and more. Check out the gallery below to see who else was in attendance. Happy Oscars week!

Timothée Chalamet
Mikey Madison attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Dinner
Colman Domingo attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Dinner
Ariana Grande
Adrien Brody
Monica Barbaro
Jeremy Strong
Sebastian Stan
Sean Baker
Lol Crawley
Lol Crawley
Ralph Fiennes
Fernanda Torres
