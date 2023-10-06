What to Watch This Week: Loki, The Exorcist, and More

Along with the return of a popular Marvel series, we’re bringing you another film installment in a popular horror franchise, another TV installment in a popular horror franchise, the third outing for a certain French thief and master of disguise, and an erotic thriller with Alden Ehrenreich.

88% Loki: Season 2 (2023)

Finding its way into our timeline once again is Loki season 2. Look no further than the Tomatometer score for a reason to check out season 2, given that it’s Certified Fresh at 84%, with the Critics Consensus saying “Loki’s dizzying, dazzling second season may rely on sleight of hand to distract from its slightly less satisfying storyline, but the end result still contains enough of that old Marvel magic to entertain.”

The second reason to give the second season a chance, is that – thanks to the events at the end of season 1 – there’s a whole new set of circumstances for Loki, as he tries to piece things together and remake his friendship with Owen Wilson’s Mobius, who no longer remembers what he and Loki have already been through. Plus Loki is struggling with the condition known as time-slipping, which can’t be good.

The third reason to try out season 2 is that at some point this series should play a major role in setting things up for future movies, given the heavy featuring of Jonathan Majors as, well, a few different characters like He Who Remains, Victor Timely, and — dare we say it — Kang.

Where to Watch: Disney+

22% The Exorcist: Believer (2023)

Overtaking theaters this week is The Exorcist: Believer . The first reason to believe in this one is that it marks the sixth installment in The Exorcist franchise, and even more importantly, it’s a direct sequel to the original, 1973’s Certified Fresh The Exorcist

And with that – and this is reason No. 2 – the film features Ellen Burstyn reprising her role as Chris MacNeil from that original, her first time returning to the franchise in 40 years. She’s joined by stars like Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, and Jennifer Nettles.

The third reason to check out this movie is that this is the first of three new Exorcist films coming our way in the next few years. The next one, Deceiver, arrives in 2025.

Where to Watch: In theaters

100% Chucky: Season 3 (2023)

The next reason to tune in is that the first two seasons were a hit, with an impressive audience score average of 87% and both seasons Fresh at over 90% on the Tomatometer. The critics have called it a “bloody good time” – naturally – with both “absurd humor and creative horror.” Sounds like Chucky!

Thirdly, in this newest season, it looks like our boy Chucky is now targeting the Oval Office, and a very clueless first family that has no idea what they’re dealing with.

Where to Watch: Syfy, Peacock

100% Lupin: Part 3 (2023)

Returning to Netflix for its third season is the French mystery thriller Lupin . The first reason to try this one out is that it brings a new take on some classic material, as it follows a man who is inspired by the stories of master thief Arsène Lupin , a character created by Maurice Leblanc in the early 1900s.

Reason No. 2 is that it features Omar Sy in the leading role, an actor whose impressive work you would no doubt recognize from The Takedown and a couple Jurassic World movies, and the critics love him in Lupin.

Speaking of critics, the third reason to tune in to Lupin is that the first two seasons are very Certified Fresh on the Tomatometer, with a consensus saying that this is an “engrossing espionage thriller.” And if early reviews are any indication, season 3 is headed that way too.

Where to Watch: Netflix

87% Fair Play (2023)

And finally, keeping us honest is the erotic thriller Fair Play

After debuting at Sundance back in January, this film is already Certified Fresh at 87% on the Tomatometer, with critics comparing it to “the best ’90s nail-biting thrillers.” That’s the first reason to check this out.

This second is that it features Alden Ehrenreich – everyone’s second favorite Han Solo – as he stars alongside Phoebe Dynevor as a couple whose relationship is put to the test after an unexpected big promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund. How that sets up an erotic thriller is all part of the fun.

Another reason to give this a try is that it marks the big-screen directorial debut for Chloe Domont, who also wrote Fair Play and previously worked as a director and writer for the Fresh HBO series Ballers.

Where to Watch: Netflix

