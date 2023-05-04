What to Watch This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy, Queen Charlotte, and More

Like a certain group of galaxy guardians we know, these picks are the perfect bunch to get you through your weekend. Along with the Guardians turning in another volume, we’re bringing you a series that got Joe Pesci out of acting retirement, a miniseries from the world of Bridgerton, another wild dystopian sci-fi show to keep your mind spinning, and the return of one of Star Wars’ most unique properties.

80% Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Firing up that Zune playlist one last time in theaters is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

After a slew of positive reviews coming out of its premiere last week, Vol. 3 is now Certified Fresh with more than 200 reviews and many critics calling it a worthy and emotional send-off. Probably the biggest reason to catch this one is that, according to writer-director James Gunn, it will conclude the story of this iteration of the Guardians. Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista have also stated that this will be their last times playing Gamora and Drax respectively.

Vol. 3 not only finds the gang on a mission to protect Rocket, but will also feature flashbacks to tell his backstory, which is reportedly quite emotional and surprisingly dark. Finally, we can confirm there are two post-credits scenes at the end so be sure to stick around.

Where to Watch: In theaters

72% Bupkis: Season 1 (2023)

Premiering on Peacock this week is the comedy series Bupkis

Now, there’s a whole bunch of reasons to spend some time with this one, starting with the fact that it stars (and was co-created by) Pete Davidson, and it’s a fictionalized version of his real life, drawing comparisons to Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. That’s a pretty flattering comparison, if you ask us.

But that’s just the beginning, because along with the amazing Edie Falco playing his mother, Davidson was able to pull Joe Pesci out of acting retirement. This marks Pesci’s first role since 2019 and his first TV role since 1985. And much like the aforementioned Curb, Bupkis will also come in hot with a ton of guest appearances from people like Charlie Day, Sebastian Stan, Method Man, and Al Gore, just to name a few.

Where to Watch: Peacock

93% Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Season 1 (2023)

Taking the throne as the next spot on this list is the Netflix limited series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

This is a prequel spin-off of the popular series Bridgerton, which boasts two Certified Fresh seasons by the way. This one focuses on the rise of young Queen Charlotte, with Golda Rosheuvel reprising the role from the original series, along with a handful of other recognizable and fresh faces to round out the cast. Also, Queen Charlotte was created and written by Shonda Rhimes, who certainly knows a thing or two about creating successful series.

And yes, Julie Andrews is the narrator for this one too.

Where to Watch: Netflix

95% Silo: Season 1 (2023)

Another new series coming at you this week is the Apple TV+ drama Silo

First off, this one features a talented cast that includes Rashida Jones, Common, David Oyelowo, and Rebecca Ferguson. And while its mysterious title could mean anything, this one is quite literal, as the show takes place in a toxic dystopian future where a community exists deep underground in a giant silo. It’s also based on the Silo series of novels by Hugh Howey, so if you’re familiar, you know what to expect.

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

100% Star Wars: Visions: Volume 2 (2023)

Finally, seeing its way back onto our screens is the second season of Star Wars: Visions

Before we look ahead, let’s look back at the very Certified Fresh first season of this show, which consisted of nine short films produced by various Japanese animation studios. Creators were allowed to re-envision the ideas of Star Wars as they saw fit, while getting some guidance from Lucasfilm’s executive team along the way, and the end result was a hit with critics.

To take it up a notch, season 2 goes global, featuring animation shorts from studios all around the world, including Spain, South Korea, Ireland, South Africa, and even the US. It’s a unique take on a familiar franchise, and we’re here for it.

Where to Watch: Disney+

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

Thumbnail image by Marvel Studios

