What to Watch This Week: Dungeons & Dragons, Tetris, and More

We may not have actual dungeons or dragons to offer you, but this week’s picks will still be fire. Along with the double D, we have another game-inspired movie to fit into your viewing schedule, plus a trending new series on Netflix, a critical darling drama, and the streaming release of something big, blue, and extremely lucrative.

89% Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Entering theaters this week is Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves , based on the classic tabletop role-playing game.

To answer the most obvious question: When you’re Certified Fresh at 89% with a 94% Audience Score, yes, the movie is awesome regardless of whether you’ve played the game or not. But if you need more convincing, this cast is pitch perfect. Chris Pine? Who needs spells when you have that much charm. Michelle Rodriguez and Sophia Lillis are the cavalry of the group, leading some impressive action sequences, and you won’t roll your eyes at Hugh Grant, who continues to grow beyond his reputation as the King of Rom-Coms. He’s come a long way since Notting Hill.

Where to Watch: In theaters

80% Tetris (2023)

If you were less of a tabletop game kid and more of a Gameboy kinda kid, perhaps Tetris will drop perfectly into a vacant weekend watch spot for you.

In his first project since wowing us in Black Bird last year, Taron Egerton stars in this true and wild story about the high-stakes legal battle to secure the property rights to the video game Tetris in the late 1980s. Who would have thought you’d hear “high-stakes” and Tetris in the same sentence?

Reception to the film has been largely positive — it’s Certified Fresh on the Tomatometer — and critics agree that while it doesn’t quite give you the feeling of clearing four rows at once, it comes darn close.

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

97% A Thousand and One (2023)

Also opening in theaters this week is a drama called A Thousand and One. And while we’re talking numbers, here’s three great reasons to check this one out:

For starters, it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and took home the grand jury prize. That ain’t no participation trophy. It also marks the feature film debut for director A.V. Rockwell, who is already making a name for herself on the big stage, much like the film’s star Teyana Taylor. And A Thousand and One is currently Certified Fresh in the high 90s on the Tomatometer. Keep an eye on this one, as it could be a sleeper hit.

Where to Watch: In theaters

74% The Night Agent: Season 1 (2023)

And because you can’t open up social media without hearing about this one, our trending pick is the Netflix series The Night Agent

This action-thriller about a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House did come out last week, but seemingly over the weekend, it rose to become one of the most-watched pieces of entertainment. But don’t take our word for it — here are some stats: Netflix Tweeted that it ​​debuted at No. 1 on their English TV list with nearly 170 million hours viewed. Additionally, it is the most-viewed show page on Rotten Tomatoes right now. And sure, we’re not in Certified Fresh territory on the Tomatometer just yet, but that didn’t stop Netflix from officially announcing The Night Agent has been renewed for season 2.

Where to Watch: Netflix

76% Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

And if you’re finally ready to see Avatar: The Way of Water for the first — or second or third — time, get ready to dive into the waters of Pandora on Vudu.

There are 2.3 billion reasons to see this — aka its global box office haul — making it the third highest-grossing film of all time. Plus, since its release, this Certified Fresh film also enjoyed a fun Oscars night where it was nominated for Best Picture (among other awards) and obviously won for Best Visual Effects. Once you finally see The Way of Water, or see it again, you’ll be prepped to look ahead to the sequels with Avatar 3 in 2024, Avatar 4 in 2026, and Avatar 5 in 2028.

Where to Watch: Vudu

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

