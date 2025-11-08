Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn Talk About that Wild Bar Sequence in Pluribus (Spoilers)

The hotly anticipated new series from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan is finally here, and so far, Pluribus is a hit with both audiences and critics. The quirky sci-fi mystery, which debuted its first two episodes on November 7, stars Better Call Saul alum Rhea Seehorn as a jaded romance novelist who learns she is one of just a handful of people who have not been affected by a mysterious, otherworldly virus that breaks out across the planet.

Gilligan, Seehorn, and co-star Karolina Wydra sat down with RT correspondent Mark Ellis ahead of the show’s premiere to talk about working on Pluribus, from Gilligan returning to his X-Files roots and end-of-the-world workouts to a breakdown of the inaugural episodes, including that wild bar scene from episode 1.

Watch the first two episodes of Pluribus: Season 1 on Apple TV now, then check out the full, spoiler-filled Watch List interview!

Mark Ellis for Rotten Tomatoes: What made you want to jump back into the world of sci-fi? Was it the show? Was it the concept? Was it just a desire to tell those kinds of stories again?

Vince Gilligan: It was the character. The character led to the concept. Well, it was a concept first, I guess, technically, which led to a character. The character originally was a male protagonist, but then I was getting to know Rhea Seehorn. All of us were making Better Call Saul, and she was just so wonderful on that show that I said, “I need to stretch a little and create a show about a female protagonist.” And who better than Rhea?

So yeah, I wasn’t looking to get back into sci-fi, exactly. I just kind of go where the ideas take me.

Pluribus: Season 1 is now streaming on Apple TV.

Find Something Fresh! Discover What to Watch, Read Reviews, Leave Ratings and Build Watchlists. Download the Rotten Tomatoes App.