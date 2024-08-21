Verified Hot: Honoring The Films with the Highest Verified Audience Scores

At Rotten Tomatoes, we’re continually striving to enhance our recommendation tools for movie and TV fans. We’re excited to introduce a new elevated distinction to our Verified Audience Score: Verified Hot. This new designation will complement our Certified Fresh rating, helping fans not only find films that are widely praised by critics but also discover those beloved by audiences. It’s a win-win!

But how does a film become Verified Hot? In order to qualify, it has to earn a Verified Audience Score of 90% or higher on the Popcornmeter and meet a set of eligibility requirements, which you can read about here

Below, you’ll find a list of over 200 Verified Hot films at launch on the Popcornmeter. This includes some of the summer’s hottest titles — like Deadpool & Wolverine, Twisters, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and It Ends With Us — as well as films that have resonated most with audiences since we launched our Verified Audience Ratings and Reviews in May 2019.

See below for the full list of studio titles in alphabetical order that will receive Verified Hot at launch:

Here at Rotten Tomatoes, we pride ourselves on delivering the most trusted entertainment recommendations possible to audiences across the world, and we’re constantly looking for ways to improve that experience. The Popcornmeter wouldn’t be nearly as useful without the contributions from those of you who continue to leave user ratings and reviews, so be sure to leave plenty of them, and your fellow movie and TV lovers will thank you for it!