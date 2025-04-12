New Movies and Shows Streaming in April: What to Watch on Netflix, Max, Hulu, Disney+ and More

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page. Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.

Choose your streaming service: Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | More

Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2025

Highlights

Andor: Season 2

Why You Should Watch: One of the best of the new Star Wars series is finally back.

Description: Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) works with the Rebellion against the Empire, and Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) returns.

Premiere Date: April 22

The Last of Us: Season 2

Why You Should Watch: The two-year wait for season 2 of the apocalyptic video game adaptation has been almost apocalyptic itself.

Description: Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) continue to survive the apocalypse as new characters (Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced) enter the picture.

Premiere Date: April 13

Hacks: Season 4

Why You Should Watch: The Emmy-winning series and its Emmy-winning actors are back for another season skewering Hollywood and American society.

Description: Debroah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) are launching Deborah’s new late night talk show.

Premiere Date: April 10

Apple TV+

* – original

Friday, April 11

Your Friends and Neighbors*

Wednesday, April 16

Government Cheese*

Friday, April 18

Jane Season 2*

Friday, April 25

WondLa*

Wednesday, April 30

Carême

