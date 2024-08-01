Trap First Reviews: Josh Hartnett Powers a Surprisingly Straightforward Thriller

Shyamalan summer continues this weekend with Trap. Arriving on the heels of his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan’s own feature directorial debut, The Watchers, released in June, Trap is the latest thriller from M. Night Shyamalan. According to the first reviews of the movie, it’s another divisive work from the master of suspense behind The Sixth Sense and last year’s Knock at the Cabin. Trap also co-stars another family member, Saleka Shyamalan, as a pop singer whose concert is used to snare a serial killer played by Josh Hartnett, and everything from the script to the acting is a delight or disappointment, depending on the reviewer.

Here’s what critics are saying about Trap:

(Photo by Sabrina Lantos/©Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Is it one of Shyamalan’s better movies?

It’s one of Shyamalan’s best movies in years…[he] returns to fine form here.

— Rodrigo Perez, The Playlist

It’s perhaps his best-engineered work since The Village and arguably the purest piece of entertainment he’s ever made.

— Nick Newman, The Film Stage

We keep wanting Shyamalan to somehow give us The Sixth Sense or Signs again. Trap is not either of those. This is a popcorn movie, with a surprising turn from an underrated star. And ultimately, it’s a pretty fun time at the theater.

— Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press

It isn’t the top-tier M. Night Shyamalan that some might be expecting.

— Peter Gray, The AU Review

Trap isn’t on the level of the filmmaker’s best but it’s far, far from his worst either.

— Germain Lussier, io9.com

Trap likely won’t win over any new converts nor rank among his greatest efforts.

— Jeremy Mathai, Slashfilm

Trap is a miss. It’s not his worst, just middle of the pack, but a disappointment nonetheless.

— Hope Madden, MaddWolf

How does such a good filmmaker make so many terrible films?

— Graeme Tuckett, Stuff.co.nz

(Photo by ©Warner Bros. Entertainment)

How is the script?

The plot is rather ingeniously straightforward, at first, but the fraught journey of a father and killer trying not to upend and upset the carefully constructed delusional fabrication of his life — and how the two identities crash into each other on one fateful day — is exhilaratingly multifaceted.

— Rodrigo Perez, The Playlist

Trap may not offer a lot in terms of its storytelling, as Shyamalan proves once again his ability to create something that can be enjoyed by a wide variety of audiences.

— Edward Douglas, The Weekend Warrior

Trap is a cleverly-constructed thriller… accompanied by a script that’s much less involving by the end than it is to start.

— Jeremy Mathai, Slashfilm

The best thing about Trap is the idea of Trap.

— Germain Lussier, io9.com

The screenplay takes one idiotic turn after another.

— Graeme Tuckett, Stuff.co.nz

(Photo by Sabrina Lantos/©Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Is it funny?

Trap features that filmmaker’s patented twisted sense of dark humor that’s light on its feet.

— Rodrigo Perez, The Playlist

In Trap, [Shyamalan’s] wry and deceptively self-aware sense of humor is back on display.

— Jeremy Mathai, Slashfilm

There’s a surprising amount of humor in Trap, partially because Hartnett gives a suitably and purposely goofy performance as Cooper.

— Edward Douglas, The Weekend Warrior

Trap might’ve intended to have some dark comedy, but the movie is more memorable for its unintentional comedy because of how often Trap is laughably bad.

— Carla Hay, Culture Mix

(Photo by Sabrina Lantos/©Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Does it have a satisfying twist?

Calling what happens in Trap a twist might be a misnomer… [It] shapeshifts, and the drama slithers ominously shedding its skin, becoming a brand-new creature on its own and a true-anxiety-riddled rollercoaster at that.

— Rodrigo Perez, The Playlist

Shyamalan does have some tricks up his sleeves later in the film.

— Germain Lussier, io9.com

Shyamalan has at least learned one new trick in the last couple of years. Rather than saving the nonsensical twist in the plot for the last few minutes of the film, with Trap, Shyamalan gets the “surprise” out of the way early.

— Graeme Tuckett, Stuff.co.nz

It’s a bit more of a straightforward telling from the usual twist-heavy creator.

— Peter Gray, The AU Review

(Photo by ©Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Is the movie suspenseful?

True to form, the writer/director knows exactly when and how to ramp up the tension in the early going.

— Jeremy Mathai, Slashfilm

Trap is never, ever boring. Shyamalan simply has a way of coming up with an idea that keeps you on the edge of your seat until all is revealed.

— Germain Lussier, io9.com

Shyamalan maintains a propulsive, high drama energy throughout with fast tracking shots, extreme closeups, slip diopter shots, and stunning camerawork that touches on Hitchchockian suspense for the first half. Then the gloves come off, and Trap shifts into a tauter, psychologically meaner affair.

— Meagan Navarro, Bloody Disgusting

It begins to claustrophobically coil, as the noose around Cooper’s neck seems to get tighter and tighter and he seemingly runs out of options.

— Rodrigo Perez, The Playlist

Trap is effective in building suspense only during the scenes that take place during the concert. But even then, this suspense is built with repetitive scenarios.

— Carla Hay, Culture Mix

(Photo by ©Warner Bros. Entertainment)

How is Josh Hartnett’s performance?

Watching Hartnett flip between goofy, embarrassing father figure and concerned serial killer is a real treat.

— Peter Gray, The AU Review

It’s a terrific performance… Hartnett is essentially playing several roles at once, or at least several subtly-shifting layers of them and its exceptionally compelling and one of his best ever turns.

— Rodrigo Perez, The Playlist

Everything here lives or dies by Hartnett’s performance, and his many, many sure-to-be polarizing acting choices make him a worthy addition to Shyamalan’s canon of off-kilter leads.

— Jeremy Mathai, Slashfilm

Josh Hartnett almost makes Trap worth seeing, imbuing his character with a playfulness that can be captivating.

— Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

(Photo by Sabrina Lantos/©Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Does Saleka Shyamalan provide a great soundtrack?

She proves a capable performer with the largely R&B-inspired soundtrack an easy listen.

— Peter Gray, The AU Review

Let’s just say that Saleka Shyamalan’s singing is better than her acting.

— Carla Hay, Culture Mix

None of the songs are particularly catchy or impact the movie in any noteworthy way.

— Germain Lussier, io9.com

Saleka Shyamalan struggles. She writes and performs all the Lady Raven songs, which seem reasonable enough as pop hits to me but, let’s be honest, I would have no idea.

— Hope Madden, MaddWolf

Saleka wrote and performed most of the music, and speaking bluntly, there’s a bit too much of it, especially because it’s not quite as catchy as T. Swift.

— Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

(Photo by Sabrina Lantos/©Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Will some die-hard Shyamalan fans enjoy Trap?

If you’re a fan of him, or curious about the premise, you’ll enjoy Trap much more than you won’t.

— Germain Lussier, io9.com

Trap could very well prove a winning excursion for certain viewers.

— Peter Gray, The AU Review

It’s another deliciously complicated addition to a filmography that simply refuses to fit into any neat and tidy boxes.

— Jeremy Mathai, Slashfilm

50% Trap (2024) opens in theaters on August 2, 2024.

Thumbnail image by ©Universal Pictures

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.