Every Movie That’s Certified Fresh & Verified Hot

Critic-certified, audience-approved! That’s one catchy way to describe a movie that’s both Certified Fresh and Verified Hot, a dual-threat piece of creative art and entertainment that’s won the world over. And now we’re collecting them all in one ultimate recommendation list!

The Certified Fresh award has been around since 2004, given out to movies that have maintained at least a 75% Tomatometer after a minimum number of reviews from critics (40 reviews for streaming and limited movies, and 80 for wide releases). 20 years later, we introduced the audience equivalent Verified Hot badge in 2024 after unveiling our newly christened Popcornmeter. Similar to its sibling award, Verified Hot movies must maintain 90% on the Tomatometer from verified ratings of users who purchased tickets through our theatrical partners like Fandango. The minimum number of verified ratings vary from movie to movie; you can learn more in our explainer article.

We introduced verified ratings in 2019, so that’s where we’re starting with our guide, with movies like Pixar’s Toy Story 4, Best Picture Oscar-winner Parasite, the classic car competition of Ford v Ferrari, and Disney sequel Frozen II. The pandemic impacted 2020, but we managed Onward and came out Bad Boys for Life on the other side.

We celebrated 2021 with a return to theaters through sci-fi epic Dune, kaiju claw fight Godzilla vs Kong, and record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home. 2022 saw a few inescapable blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water, along with sleeper hits like RRR and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Barbenheimer was the 2023 phenomenon, and though Barbie took the box office crown between the two, Oppenheimer got the dual award badges on Rotten Tomatoes, plus an incidental Best Picture Oscar. Along for the ’23 ride were returning champs Tom Cruise and Godzilla, with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and Minus One. Respectively, of course.

We actually saw fewer Certified Fresh & Verified Hot winners in 2024 than in the year before, but you know their names: Wicked, Dune: Part Two, Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, Twisters, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and A Complete Unknown.



And in 2025, so far: Sinners, One of Them Days, Companion, Warfare, Final Destination Bloodlines, Thunderbolts.

See the list by most recent releases, and we’ll keep this list fresh as more movies ascend the Certified Fresh and Verified Hot summit!

#2 Thunderbolts* (2025)

88% 94% #2 Critics Consensus: Assembling a ragtag band of underdogs with Florence Pugh as their magnetic standout, Thunderbolts* refreshingly returns to the tried-and-true blueprint of the MCU's best adventures. Synopsis: In "Thunderbolts*," Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes -- Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and In "Thunderbolts*," Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes -- Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and [More] Starring: Florence Pugh , Sebastian Stan , David Harbour , Wyatt Russell Directed By: Jake Schreier

#6 Last Breath (2025)

79% 91% #6 Critics Consensus: Ratcheting up the tension to a riveting degree, Last Breath tells a remarkable true story with the utmost efficiency and a dependably terrific performance from Woody Harrelson. Synopsis: A heart-pounding film that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the raging elements to rescue their crewmate trapped hundreds A heart-pounding film that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the raging elements to rescue their crewmate trapped hundreds [More] Starring: Woody Harrelson , Simu Liu , Finn Cole , Cliff Curtis Directed By: Alex Parkinson

#7 Companion (2025)

93% 89% #7 Critics Consensus: A fiendishly clever contraption that doesn't rest on the laurels of its twists, Companion thrillingly puts the demented into domestic bliss. Synopsis: New Line Cinema--the studio that brought you "The Notebook"--and the unhinged creators of "Barbarian" cordially invite you to experience a New Line Cinema--the studio that brought you "The Notebook"--and the unhinged creators of "Barbarian" cordially invite you to experience a [More] Starring: Sophie Thatcher , Jack Quaid , Lukas Gage , Megan Suri Directed By: Drew Hancock

#9 Flow (2024)

97% 98% #9 Critics Consensus: Thanks to its innovative animation and mature themes, going with this Flow proves irresistible. Synopsis: A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical, Flow follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical, Flow follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a [More] Directed By: Gints Zilbalodis

#11 Anora (2024)

93% 84% #11 Critics Consensus: Another marvelous chronicle of America's strivers by writer-director Sean Baker given some extra pizzazz by Mikey Madison's brassy performance, Anora is a romantic drama on the bleeding edge. Synopsis: Sean Baker's Palme d'Or winner ANORA is an audacious, thrilling, and comedic variation on a modern day Cinderella story. Mikey Sean Baker's Palme d'Or winner ANORA is an audacious, thrilling, and comedic variation on a modern day Cinderella story. Mikey [More] Starring: Mikey Madison , Mark Eydelshteyn , Yura Borisov , Karren Karagulian Directed By: Sean Baker

#12 Paddington in Peru (2024)

93% 91% #12 Critics Consensus: Paddington in Peru whisks away cinema's politest bear to a fresh setting under new creative stewardship, delivering a most agreeable adventure for the whole family. Synopsis: When Paddington discovers his beloved aunt has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears, he and the Brown family When Paddington discovers his beloved aunt has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears, he and the Brown family [More] Starring: Hugh Bonneville , Emily Mortimer , Julie Walters , Jim Broadbent Directed By: Dougal Wilson

#13 Juror #2 (2024)

93% 91% #13 Critics Consensus: A legal thriller with a heavy conscience, Juror #2 is less a summation of Clint Eastwood's storied directorial career than another terrific reminder of his knack for plain-spoken drama. Synopsis: "Juror #2" follows family man Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder "Juror #2" follows family man Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder [More] Starring: Nicholas Hoult , Toni Collette , J.K. Simmons , Chris Messina Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#15 Dune: Part Two (2024)

92% 95% #15 Critics Consensus: Visually thrilling and narratively epic, Dune: Part Two continues Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the beloved sci-fi series in spectacular form. Synopsis: "Dune: Part Two" will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while "Dune: Part Two" will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet , Zendaya , Rebecca Ferguson , Javier Bardem Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#16 The Order (2024)

92% 89% #16 Critics Consensus: A stoic Jude Law and diabolically good Nicholas Hoult turn the tides of history in this grippingly intense thrill ride. Synopsis: For over a year, a series of bold daylight bank robberies and armored car heists leaves law enforcement baffled and For over a year, a series of bold daylight bank robberies and armored car heists leaves law enforcement baffled and [More] Starring: Jude Law , Nicholas Hoult , Tye Sheridan , Jurnee Smollett Directed By: Justin Kurzel

#17 Inside Out 2 (2024)

91% 95% #17 Critics Consensus: Spicing things up with the wrinkle of teenage angst, Inside Out 2 clears the head and warms the heart by living up to its predecessor's emotional intelligence. Synopsis: The little voices inside Riley's head know her inside and out--but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar's Inside The little voices inside Riley's head know her inside and out--but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar's Inside [More] Starring: Amy Poehler , Kensington Tallman , Maya Hawke , Lilimar Directed By: Kelsey Mann

#20 Wicked (2024)

87% 95% #20 Critics Consensus: Defying gravity with its magical pairing of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked's sheer bravura and charm make for an irresistible invitation to Oz. Synopsis: Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's [More] Starring: Cynthia Erivo , Ariana Grande , Jonathan Bailey , Ethan Slater Directed By: Jon M. Chu

#22 Ordinary Angels (2024)

84% 99% #22 Critics Consensus: With a dash of grace and circumstance, this sweet display of humanity is stabilized by Hilary Swank in a role that plays to the heartstrings of all Ordinary Angels. Synopsis: Based on a remarkable true story, ORDINARY ANGELS centers on Sharon Steves (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in Based on a remarkable true story, ORDINARY ANGELS centers on Sharon Steves (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in [More] Starring: Hilary Swank , Alan Ritchson , Nancy Travis , Amy Acker Directed By: Jon Gunn

#23 Piece By Piece (2024)

83% 90% #23 Critics Consensus: A highly unusual twist on the documentary format that somehow works seamlessly, this kaleidoscopic overview of Pharrell Williams' career is a lively testament to the power of self-belief. Synopsis: PIECE BY PIECE is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural PIECE BY PIECE is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural [More] Starring: Pharrell Williams Directed By: Morgan Neville

#24 A Complete Unknown (2024)

82% 95% #24 Critics Consensus: Charged by Timothée Chalamet's electric performance, this ballad of Bob Dylan might not get under the enigmatic artist's skin but will make you feel like you've spent time in his company. Synopsis: New York, 1961. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota New York, 1961. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet , Edward Norton , Elle Fanning , Monica Barbaro Directed By: James Mangold

#25 Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

78% 94% #25 Critics Consensus: Ryan Reynolds makes himself at home in the MCU with acerbic wit while Hugh Jackman provides an Adamantium backbone to proceedings in Deadpool & Wolverine, an irreverent romp with a surprising soft spot for a bygone era of superhero movies. Synopsis: Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds , Hugh Jackman , Emma Corrin , Morena Baccarin Directed By: Shawn Levy

#27 Twisters (2024)

75% 90% #27 Critics Consensus: Summoning a storm of spectacle and carried along by the gale force winds of Glen Powell's charisma, Twisters' forecast is splendid with a high chance of thrills. Synopsis: Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her [More] Starring: Glen Powell , Daisy Edgar-Jones , Maura Tierney , Harry Hadden-Paton Directed By: Lee Isaac Chung

#28 Godzilla Minus One (2023)

99% 98% #28 Critics Consensus: With engaging human stories anchoring the action, Godzilla Minus One is one kaiju movie that remains truly compelling between the scenes of mass destruction. Synopsis: Japan is already devastated by the war when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster. Japan is already devastated by the war when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster. [More] Starring: Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Munetaka Aoki , Hidetaka Yoshioka Directed By: Takashi Yamazaki

#32 Past Lives (2023)

95% 93% #32 Critics Consensus: A remarkable debut for writer-director Celine Song, Past Lives uses the bonds between its sensitively sketched central characters to support trenchant observations on the human condition. Synopsis: Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Two Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Two [More] Starring: Greta Lee , Teo Yoo , John Magaro , Seung-ah Moon Directed By: Celine Song

#38 One Life (2023)

90% 98% #38 Critics Consensus: Held aloft by outstanding work from a tremendous cast, One Life pays heartwarming tribute to a remarkable humanitarian effort. Synopsis: Based on the book If It's Not Impossible...: The Life of Sir Nicholas Winton by Barbara Winton, ONE LIFE tells Based on the book If It's Not Impossible...: The Life of Sir Nicholas Winton by Barbara Winton, ONE LIFE tells [More] Starring: Anthony Hopkins , Johnny Flynn , Lena Olin , Romola Garai Directed By: James Hawes

#40 The Iron Claw (2023)

89% 94% #40 Critics Consensus: Powerfully acted and profoundly sad, The Iron Claw honors its fact-based story with a dramatization whose compassionate exploration of family ties is just as hard-hitting as its action in the wrestling ring. Synopsis: The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling [More] Starring: Zac Efron , Jeremy Allen White , Harris Dickinson , Stanley Simons Directed By: Sean Durkin

#44 Wonka (2023)

82% 90% #44 Critics Consensus: With director Paul King at the helm and some solid new songs at the ready, the warmly old-fashioned Wonka puts a suitably sweet spin on the classic character while still leaving some room for the source material's darker undertones. Synopsis: Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children's book Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children's book [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet , Hugh Grant , Calah Lane , Keegan-Michael Key Directed By: Paul King

#46 Origin (2023)

81% 97% #46 Critics Consensus: A moving drama that's unafraid to ask big questions, Origin honors its source material with powerful performances in service of a deeply emotional story. Synopsis: While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel sets herself on a path of global investigation and discovery. Despite the colossal While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel sets herself on a path of global investigation and discovery. Despite the colossal [More] Starring: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor , Jon Bernthal , Niecy Nash , Vera Farmiga Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#47 Plane (2023)

79% 94% #47 Critics Consensus: Plane charts a standard action-adventure course with its cruising altitude just a few miles above Direct-to-Video -- but with Gerard Butler in the cockpit, thriller enthusiasts will still find this a fun flight. Synopsis: In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making [More] Starring: Gerard Butler , Mike Colter , Yoson An , Daniella Pineda Directed By: Jean-François Richet

#48 Magazine Dreams (2023)

79% 90% #48 Critics Consensus: Its dramatic form may get a little wobbly during certain reps, but Jonathan Majors' incredibly committed performance makes Magazine Dreams well worth a watch. Synopsis: Killian Maddox is consumed by his dream of becoming a world famous bodybuilder and one day gracing the cover of Killian Maddox is consumed by his dream of becoming a world famous bodybuilder and one day gracing the cover of [More] Starring: Jonathan Majors , Haley Bennett , Taylour Paige , Mike O'Hearn Directed By: Elijah Bynum

#49 Blue Beetle (2023)

78% 90% #49 Critics Consensus: Led by Xolo Maridueña's magnetic performance in the title role, Blue Beetle is a refreshingly family-focused superhero movie with plenty of humor and heart. Synopsis: Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not [More] Starring: Xolo Maridueña , Adriana Barraza , Damián Alcázar , Elpidia Carrillo Directed By: Angel Manuel Soto

#54 Till (2022)

96% 97% #54 Critics Consensus: Till reframes an historically horrific murder within a mother's grief, brought heartwrenchingly to life by Danielle Deadwyler's tremendous performance. Synopsis: Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice [More] Starring: Danielle Deadwyler , Jalyn Hall , Frankie Faison , Haley Bennett Directed By: Chinonye Chukwu

#55 Suzume (2022)

96% 98% #55 Critics Consensus: Suzume sees director Makoto Shinkai falling just a bit short of the bar set by previous outings -- but when the results are this visually thrilling and emotionally impactful, it's hard to find much fault. Synopsis: 17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm 17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm [More] Starring: Nanoka Hara , Hokuto Matsumura , Eri Fukatsu , Hakuo Matsumoto II Directed By: Makoto Shinkai

#61 Bros (2022)

89% 89% #61 Critics Consensus: Bros marks a step forward in rom-com representation -- and just as importantly, it's a whole bunch of fun to watch. Synopsis: Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling [More] Starring: Billy Eichner , Luke Macfarlane , TS Madison , Monica Raymund Directed By: Nicholas Stoller

#62 The Bad Guys (2022)

88% 93% #62 Critics Consensus: Fast-paced, funny, and full of colorful visual appeal, The Bad Guys is good news for audiences seeking options the whole family can enjoy. Synopsis: In the new action comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the New York Times best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal In the new action comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the New York Times best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal [More] Starring: Sam Rockwell , Zazie Beetz , Marc Maron , Awkwafina Directed By: Pierre Perifel

#64 Jackass Forever (2022)

86% 91% #64 Critics Consensus: A gleefully gonzo franchise revival, Jackass Forever will make you worry more than ever for the cast's health and safety -- but not enough to hold back the laughter. Synopsis: Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the [More] Starring: Johnny Knoxville , Steve-O , Chris Pontius , Dave England Directed By: Jeff Tremaine

#65 Devotion (2022)

81% 92% #65 Critics Consensus: Honoring real-life history while delivering impactful drama, Devotion is a straightforward biopic elevated by standout performances from a talented cast. Synopsis: Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of [More] Starring: Glen Powell , Jonathan Majors , Joe Jonas , Christina Jackson Directed By: J.D. Dillard

#66 Elvis (2022)

77% 94% #66 Critics Consensus: The standard rock biopic formula gets all shook up in Elvis, with Baz Luhrmann's dazzling energy and style perfectly complemented by Austin Butler's outstanding lead performance. Synopsis: The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship [More] Starring: Austin Butler , Tom Hanks , Helen Thomson , Richard Roxburgh Directed By: Baz Luhrmann

#76 West Side Story (2021)

91% 93% #76 Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story presents a new look at the classic musical that lives up to its beloved forebear -- and in some respects might even surpass it. Synopsis: Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. [More] Starring: Ansel Elgort , Rachel Zegler , Ariana DeBose , David Alvarez Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#79 Belfast (2021)

86% 92% #79 Critics Consensus: A deeply personal project for writer-director Kenneth Branagh, Belfast transcends its narrative deficits with powerful performances and directorial craft. Synopsis: BELFAST is a movie straight from Branagh's own experience. A nine-year-old boy must chart a path towards adulthood through a BELFAST is a movie straight from Branagh's own experience. A nine-year-old boy must chart a path towards adulthood through a [More] Starring: Caitriona Balfe , Judi Dench , Jamie Dornan , Ciarán Hinds Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#80 Nobody (2021)

84% 94% #80 Critics Consensus: Nobody doesn't break any new ground for the genre, but this viscerally violent thriller smashes, shatters, and destroys plenty of other things -- all while proving Bob Odenkirk has what it takes to be an action star. Synopsis: Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and [More] Starring: Bob Odenkirk , Connie Nielsen , Alexey Serebryakov , Christopher Lloyd Directed By: Ilya Naishuller

#81 Dune (2021)

83% 90% #81 Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation. Synopsis: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to a Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to a [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet , Rebecca Ferguson , Oscar Isaac , Josh Brolin Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#85 Cruella (2021)

75% 97% #85 Critics Consensus: Cruella can't quite answer the question of why its title character needed an origin story, but this dazzling visual feast is awfully fun to watch whenever its leading ladies lock horns. Synopsis: Academy Award (R) winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the Academy Award (R) winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the [More] Starring: Emma Stone , Emma Thompson , Joel Fry , Paul Walter Hauser Directed By: Craig Gillespie

#87 Onward (2020)

88% 95% #87 Critics Consensus: It may suffer in comparison to Pixar's classics, but Onward makes effective use of the studio's formula -- and stands on its own merits as a funny, heartwarming, dazzlingly animated adventure. Synopsis: Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father. Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father. [More] Starring: Tom Holland , Chris Pratt , Julia Louis-Dreyfus , Octavia Spencer Directed By: Dan Scanlon

#88 Dream Horse (2020)

88% 97% #88 Critics Consensus: Spurred on by an excellent Toni Collette, Dream Horse has a comfortably crowd-pleasing gait that makes the most of the story's familiar formula. Synopsis: The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town bartender, Jan The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town bartender, Jan [More] Starring: Toni Collette , Damian Lewis , Owen Teale , Joanna Page Directed By: Euros Lyn

#92 Parasite (2019)

99% 95% #92 Critics Consensus: An urgent, brilliantly layered look at timely social themes, Parasite finds writer-director Bong Joon Ho in near-total command of his craft. Synopsis: Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan. Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan. [More] Starring: Song Kang-ho , Lee Sun-kyun , Jo Yeo-jeong , Choi Woo-sik Directed By: Bong Joon Ho

#97 Little Women (2019)

95% 92% #97 Critics Consensus: With a stellar cast and a smart, sensitive retelling of its classic source material, Greta Gerwig's Little Women proves some stories truly are timeless. Synopsis: In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes her living as a writer, In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes her living as a writer, [More] Starring: Saoirse Ronan , Emma Watson , Florence Pugh , Eliza Scanlen Directed By: Greta Gerwig

#99 Honey Boy (2019)

95% 92% #99 Critics Consensus: Honey Boy serves as an act of cinematic therapy for its screenwriter and subject -- one whose unique perspective should strike a chord in audiences from all backgrounds. Synopsis: When 12-year-old Otis begins to find success as a television star, his abusive, alcoholic father returns and takes over as When 12-year-old Otis begins to find success as a television star, his abusive, alcoholic father returns and takes over as [More] Starring: Shia LaBeouf , Lucas Hedges , Noah Jupe , Byron Bowers Directed By: Alma Har'el

#102 Ford v Ferrari (2019)

92% 98% #102 Critics Consensus: Ford v Ferrari delivers all the polished auto action audiences will expect -- and balances it with enough gripping human drama to satisfy non-racing enthusiasts. Synopsis: American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics [More] Starring: Matt Damon , Christian Bale , Jon Bernthal , Caitriona Balfe Directed By: James Mangold

#105 Dark Waters (2019)

89% 95% #105 Critics Consensus: Dark Waters powerfully relays a real-life tale of infuriating malfeasance, honoring the victims and laying blame squarely at the feet of the perpetrators. Synopsis: A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world's A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world's [More] Starring: Mark Ruffalo , Anne Hathaway , Tim Robbins , Bill Camp Directed By: Todd Haynes

#107 Downton Abbey (2019)

84% 94% #107 Critics Consensus: Downton Abbey distills many of the ingredients that made the show an enduring favorite, welcoming fans back for a fittingly resplendent homecoming. Synopsis: The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from [More] Starring: Hugh Bonneville , Jim Carter , Michelle Dockery , Elizabeth McGovern Directed By: Michael Engler

#109 Jojo Rabbit (2019)

80% 94% #109 Critics Consensus: Jojo Rabbit's blend of irreverent humor and serious ideas definitely won't be to everyone's taste -- but either way, this anti-hate satire is audacious to a fault. Synopsis: Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. [More] Starring: Roman Griffin Davis , Thomasin McKenzie , Scarlett Johansson , Taika Waititi Directed By: Taika Waititi