Every Movie That’s Certified Fresh & Verified Hot

(Photo by WB/ Courtesy Everett Collection. FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES.)

Critic-certified, audience-approved! That’s one catchy way to describe a movie that’s both Certified Fresh and Verified Hot, a dual-threat piece of creative art and entertainment that’s won the world over. And now we’re collecting them all in one ultimate recommendation list!

The Certified Fresh award has been around since 2004, given out to movies that have maintained at least a 75% Tomatometer after a minimum number of reviews from critics (40 reviews for streaming and limited movies, and 80 for wide releases). 20 years later, we introduced the audience equivalent Verified Hot badge in 2024 after unveiling our newly christened Popcornmeter. Similar to its sibling award, Verified Hot movies must maintain 90% on the Tomatometer from verified ratings of users who purchased tickets through our theatrical partners like Fandango. The minimum number of verified ratings vary from movie to movie; you can learn more in our explainer article.

We introduced verified ratings in 2019, so that’s where we’re starting with our guide, with movies like Pixar’s Toy Story 4, Best Picture Oscar-winner Parasite, the classic car competition of Ford v Ferrari, and Disney sequel Frozen II. The pandemic impacted 2020, but we managed Onward and came out Bad Boys for Life on the other side.

We celebrated 2021 with a return to theaters through sci-fi epic Dune, kaiju claw fight Godzilla vs Kong, and record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home. 2022 saw a few inescapable blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water, along with sleeper hits like RRR and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Barbenheimer was the 2023 phenomenon, and though Barbie took the box office crown between the two, Oppenheimer got the dual award badges on Rotten Tomatoes, plus an incidental Best Picture Oscar. Along for the ’23 ride were returning champs Tom Cruise and Godzilla, with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and Minus One. Respectively, of course.

We actually saw fewer Certified Fresh & Verified Hot winners in 2024 than in the year before, but you know their names: Wicked, Dune: Part Two, Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, Twisters, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and A Complete Unknown.



And in 2025, so far: Sinners, One of Them Days, Companion, Warfare, Final Destination Bloodlines, Thunderbolts.

See the list by most recent releases, and we’ll keep this list fresh as more movies ascend the Certified Fresh and Verified Hot summit!

#6 Last Breath (2025)

79% 91% #6 Critics Consensus: Ratcheting up the tension to a riveting degree, Last Breath tells a remarkable true story with the utmost efficiency and a dependably terrific performance from Woody Harrelson. Synopsis: A heart-pounding film that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the raging elements to rescue their crewmate trapped hundreds A heart-pounding film that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the raging elements to rescue their crewmate trapped hundreds [More] Starring: Woody Harrelson , Simu Liu , Finn Cole , Cliff Curtis Directed By: Alex Parkinson

#7 Companion (2025)

93% 89% #7 Critics Consensus: A fiendishly clever contraption that doesn't rest on the laurels of its twists, Companion thrillingly puts the demented into domestic bliss. Synopsis: New Line Cinema--the studio that brought you "The Notebook"--and the unhinged creators of "Barbarian" cordially invite you to experience a New Line Cinema--the studio that brought you "The Notebook"--and the unhinged creators of "Barbarian" cordially invite you to experience a [More] Starring: Sophie Thatcher , Jack Quaid , Lukas Gage , Megan Suri Directed By: Drew Hancock

#9 Flow (2024)

97% 98% #9 Critics Consensus: Thanks to its innovative animation and mature themes, going with this Flow proves irresistible. Synopsis: A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical, Flow follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical, Flow follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a [More] Directed By: Gints Zilbalodis

#11 Anora (2024)

93% 84% #11 Critics Consensus: Another marvelous chronicle of America's strivers by writer-director Sean Baker given some extra pizzazz by Mikey Madison's brassy performance, Anora is a romantic drama on the bleeding edge. Synopsis: Sean Baker's Palme d'Or winner ANORA is an audacious, thrilling, and comedic variation on a modern day Cinderella story. Mikey Sean Baker's Palme d'Or winner ANORA is an audacious, thrilling, and comedic variation on a modern day Cinderella story. Mikey [More] Starring: Mikey Madison , Mark Eydelshteyn , Yura Borisov , Karren Karagulian Directed By: Sean Baker

#16 The Order (2024)

92% 89% #16 Critics Consensus: A stoic Jude Law and diabolically good Nicholas Hoult turn the tides of history in this grippingly intense thrill ride. Synopsis: For over a year, a series of bold daylight bank robberies and armored car heists leaves law enforcement baffled and For over a year, a series of bold daylight bank robberies and armored car heists leaves law enforcement baffled and [More] Starring: Jude Law , Nicholas Hoult , Tye Sheridan , Jurnee Smollett Directed By: Justin Kurzel

#22 Ordinary Angels (2024)

84% 99% #22 Critics Consensus: With a dash of grace and circumstance, this sweet display of humanity is stabilized by Hilary Swank in a role that plays to the heartstrings of all Ordinary Angels. Synopsis: Based on a remarkable true story, ORDINARY ANGELS centers on Sharon Steves (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in Based on a remarkable true story, ORDINARY ANGELS centers on Sharon Steves (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in [More] Starring: Hilary Swank , Alan Ritchson , Nancy Travis , Amy Acker Directed By: Jon Gunn

#23 Piece By Piece (2024)

83% 90% #23 Critics Consensus: A highly unusual twist on the documentary format that somehow works seamlessly, this kaleidoscopic overview of Pharrell Williams' career is a lively testament to the power of self-belief. Synopsis: PIECE BY PIECE is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural PIECE BY PIECE is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural [More] Starring: Pharrell Williams Directed By: Morgan Neville

#25 Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

78% 94% #25 Critics Consensus: Ryan Reynolds makes himself at home in the MCU with acerbic wit while Hugh Jackman provides an Adamantium backbone to proceedings in Deadpool & Wolverine, an irreverent romp with a surprising soft spot for a bygone era of superhero movies. Synopsis: Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds , Hugh Jackman , Emma Corrin , Morena Baccarin Directed By: Shawn Levy

#27 Twisters (2024)

75% 90% #27 Critics Consensus: Summoning a storm of spectacle and carried along by the gale force winds of Glen Powell's charisma, Twisters' forecast is splendid with a high chance of thrills. Synopsis: Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her [More] Starring: Glen Powell , Daisy Edgar-Jones , Maura Tierney , Harry Hadden-Paton Directed By: Lee Isaac Chung

#44 Wonka (2023)

82% 90% #44 Critics Consensus: With director Paul King at the helm and some solid new songs at the ready, the warmly old-fashioned Wonka puts a suitably sweet spin on the classic character while still leaving some room for the source material's darker undertones. Synopsis: Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children's book Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children's book [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet , Hugh Grant , Calah Lane , Keegan-Michael Key Directed By: Paul King

#46 Origin (2023)

81% 97% #46 Critics Consensus: A moving drama that's unafraid to ask big questions, Origin honors its source material with powerful performances in service of a deeply emotional story. Synopsis: While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel sets herself on a path of global investigation and discovery. Despite the colossal While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel sets herself on a path of global investigation and discovery. Despite the colossal [More] Starring: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor , Jon Bernthal , Niecy Nash , Vera Farmiga Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#47 Plane (2023)

79% 94% #47 Critics Consensus: Plane charts a standard action-adventure course with its cruising altitude just a few miles above Direct-to-Video -- but with Gerard Butler in the cockpit, thriller enthusiasts will still find this a fun flight. Synopsis: In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making [More] Starring: Gerard Butler , Mike Colter , Yoson An , Daniella Pineda Directed By: Jean-François Richet

#48 Magazine Dreams (2023)

79% 90% #48 Critics Consensus: Its dramatic form may get a little wobbly during certain reps, but Jonathan Majors' incredibly committed performance makes Magazine Dreams well worth a watch. Synopsis: Killian Maddox is consumed by his dream of becoming a world famous bodybuilder and one day gracing the cover of Killian Maddox is consumed by his dream of becoming a world famous bodybuilder and one day gracing the cover of [More] Starring: Jonathan Majors , Haley Bennett , Taylour Paige , Mike O'Hearn Directed By: Elijah Bynum

#54 Till (2022)

96% 97% #54 Critics Consensus: Till reframes an historically horrific murder within a mother's grief, brought heartwrenchingly to life by Danielle Deadwyler's tremendous performance. Synopsis: Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice [More] Starring: Danielle Deadwyler , Jalyn Hall , Frankie Faison , Haley Bennett Directed By: Chinonye Chukwu

#55 Suzume (2022)

96% 98% #55 Critics Consensus: Suzume sees director Makoto Shinkai falling just a bit short of the bar set by previous outings -- but when the results are this visually thrilling and emotionally impactful, it's hard to find much fault. Synopsis: 17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm 17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm [More] Starring: Nanoka Hara , Hokuto Matsumura , Eri Fukatsu , Hakuo Matsumoto II Directed By: Makoto Shinkai

#61 Bros (2022)

89% 89% #61 Critics Consensus: Bros marks a step forward in rom-com representation -- and just as importantly, it's a whole bunch of fun to watch. Synopsis: Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling [More] Starring: Billy Eichner , Luke Macfarlane , TS Madison , Monica Raymund Directed By: Nicholas Stoller

#64 Jackass Forever (2022)

86% 91% #64 Critics Consensus: A gleefully gonzo franchise revival, Jackass Forever will make you worry more than ever for the cast's health and safety -- but not enough to hold back the laughter. Synopsis: Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the [More] Starring: Johnny Knoxville , Steve-O , Chris Pontius , Dave England Directed By: Jeff Tremaine

#65 Devotion (2022)

81% 92% #65 Critics Consensus: Honoring real-life history while delivering impactful drama, Devotion is a straightforward biopic elevated by standout performances from a talented cast. Synopsis: Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of [More] Starring: Glen Powell , Jonathan Majors , Joe Jonas , Christina Jackson Directed By: J.D. Dillard

#66 Elvis (2022)

77% 94% #66 Critics Consensus: The standard rock biopic formula gets all shook up in Elvis, with Baz Luhrmann's dazzling energy and style perfectly complemented by Austin Butler's outstanding lead performance. Synopsis: The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship [More] Starring: Austin Butler , Tom Hanks , Helen Thomson , Richard Roxburgh Directed By: Baz Luhrmann

#79 Belfast (2021)

86% 92% #79 Critics Consensus: A deeply personal project for writer-director Kenneth Branagh, Belfast transcends its narrative deficits with powerful performances and directorial craft. Synopsis: BELFAST is a movie straight from Branagh's own experience. A nine-year-old boy must chart a path towards adulthood through a BELFAST is a movie straight from Branagh's own experience. A nine-year-old boy must chart a path towards adulthood through a [More] Starring: Caitriona Balfe , Judi Dench , Jamie Dornan , Ciarán Hinds Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#80 Nobody (2021)

84% 94% #80 Critics Consensus: Nobody doesn't break any new ground for the genre, but this viscerally violent thriller smashes, shatters, and destroys plenty of other things -- all while proving Bob Odenkirk has what it takes to be an action star. Synopsis: Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and [More] Starring: Bob Odenkirk , Connie Nielsen , Alexey Serebryakov , Christopher Lloyd Directed By: Ilya Naishuller

#81 Dune (2021)

83% 90% #81 Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation. Synopsis: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to a Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to a [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet , Rebecca Ferguson , Oscar Isaac , Josh Brolin Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#87 Onward (2020)

88% 95% #87 Critics Consensus: It may suffer in comparison to Pixar's classics, but Onward makes effective use of the studio's formula -- and stands on its own merits as a funny, heartwarming, dazzlingly animated adventure. Synopsis: Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father. Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father. [More] Starring: Tom Holland , Chris Pratt , Julia Louis-Dreyfus , Octavia Spencer Directed By: Dan Scanlon

#99 Honey Boy (2019)

95% 92% #99 Critics Consensus: Honey Boy serves as an act of cinematic therapy for its screenwriter and subject -- one whose unique perspective should strike a chord in audiences from all backgrounds. Synopsis: When 12-year-old Otis begins to find success as a television star, his abusive, alcoholic father returns and takes over as When 12-year-old Otis begins to find success as a television star, his abusive, alcoholic father returns and takes over as [More] Starring: Shia LaBeouf , Lucas Hedges , Noah Jupe , Byron Bowers Directed By: Alma Har'el

#105 Dark Waters (2019)

89% 95% #105 Critics Consensus: Dark Waters powerfully relays a real-life tale of infuriating malfeasance, honoring the victims and laying blame squarely at the feet of the perpetrators. Synopsis: A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world's A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world's [More] Starring: Mark Ruffalo , Anne Hathaway , Tim Robbins , Bill Camp Directed By: Todd Haynes