Every Movie That’s Certified Fresh & Verified Hot
(Photo by WB/ Courtesy Everett Collection. FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES.)
Critic-certified, audience-approved! That’s one catchy way to describe a movie that’s both Certified Fresh and Verified Hot, a dual-threat piece of creative art and entertainment that’s won the world over. And now we’re collecting them all in one ultimate recommendation list!
The Certified Fresh award has been around since 2004, given out to movies that have maintained at least a 75% Tomatometer after a minimum number of reviews from critics (40 reviews for streaming and limited movies, and 80 for wide releases). 20 years later, we introduced the audience equivalent Verified Hot badge in 2024 after unveiling our newly christened Popcornmeter. Similar to its sibling award, Verified Hot movies must maintain 90% on the Tomatometer from verified ratings of users who purchased tickets through our theatrical partners like Fandango. The minimum number of verified ratings vary from movie to movie; you can learn more in our explainer article.
We introduced verified ratings in 2019, so that’s where we’re starting with our guide, with movies like Pixar’s Toy Story 4, Best Picture Oscar-winner Parasite, the classic car competition of Ford v Ferrari, and Disney sequel Frozen II. The pandemic impacted 2020, but we managed Onward and came out Bad Boys for Life on the other side.
We celebrated 2021 with a return to theaters through sci-fi epic Dune, kaiju claw fight Godzilla vs Kong, and record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home. 2022 saw a few inescapable blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water, along with sleeper hits like RRR and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Barbenheimer was the 2023 phenomenon, and though Barbie took the box office crown between the two, Oppenheimer got the dual award badges on Rotten Tomatoes, plus an incidental Best Picture Oscar. Along for the ’23 ride were returning champs Tom Cruise and Godzilla, with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and Minus One. Respectively, of course.
We actually saw fewer Certified Fresh & Verified Hot winners in 2024 than in the year before, but you know their names: Wicked, Dune: Part Two, Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, Twisters, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and A Complete Unknown.
And in 2025, so far: Sinners, One of Them Days, Companion, Warfare, Final Destination Bloodlines, Thunderbolts.
See the list by most recent releases, and we’ll keep this list fresh as more movies ascend the Certified Fresh and Verified Hot summit!
#1
Critics Consensus: Adding some surprising emotional layers onto the ghoulish bones of Final Destination's mythology, Bloodlines ingeniously executes grisly set pieces with precision and turns impending doom into outrageous fun.
Synopsis:
The newest chapter in New Line Cinema's bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death's twisted [More]
#2
Critics Consensus: Assembling a ragtag band of underdogs with Florence Pugh as their magnetic standout, Thunderbolts* refreshingly returns to the tried-and-true blueprint of the MCU's best adventures.
Synopsis:
In "Thunderbolts*," Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes -- Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and [More]
#3
Critics Consensus: A rip-roaring fusion of masterful visual storytelling and toe-tapping music, writer-director Ryan Coogler's first original blockbuster reveals the full scope of his singular imagination.
Synopsis:
Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only [More]
#4
Critics Consensus: Narratively cut to the bone and geared up with superb filmmaking craft, Warfare evokes the primal terror of combat with unnerving power.
Synopsis:
Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences [More]
#5
Critics Consensus: Dishing out enough laughter and chemistry to spare through Keke Palmer and SZA, One of Them Days makes the buddy-comedy genre feel like magic once again.
Synopsis:
Best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have One of Them Days. When they [More]
#6
Critics Consensus: Ratcheting up the tension to a riveting degree, Last Breath tells a remarkable true story with the utmost efficiency and a dependably terrific performance from Woody Harrelson.
Synopsis:
A heart-pounding film that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the raging elements to rescue their crewmate trapped hundreds [More]
#7
Critics Consensus: A fiendishly clever contraption that doesn't rest on the laurels of its twists, Companion thrillingly puts the demented into domestic bliss.
Synopsis:
New Line Cinema--the studio that brought you "The Notebook"--and the unhinged creators of "Barbarian" cordially invite you to experience a [More]
#8
Critics Consensus: Carried along by Fernanda Torres' superb performance, I'm Still Here poignantly explores a nation's upheaval through one family's search for answers.
Synopsis:
As Brazil faces the tightening grip of a military dictatorship, Eunice Paiva, a mother of five, must reinvent herself and [More]
#9
Critics Consensus: Thanks to its innovative animation and mature themes, going with this Flow proves irresistible.
Synopsis:
A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical, Flow follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a [More]
#10
Critics Consensus: A simple tale told with great sophistication, The Wild Robot is wondrous entertainment that dazzles the eye while filling your heart to the brim.
Synopsis:
The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot--ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short -- that is shipwrecked on an [More]
#11
Critics Consensus: Another marvelous chronicle of America's strivers by writer-director Sean Baker given some extra pizzazz by Mikey Madison's brassy performance, Anora is a romantic drama on the bleeding edge.
Synopsis:
Sean Baker's Palme d'Or winner ANORA is an audacious, thrilling, and comedic variation on a modern day Cinderella story. Mikey [More]
#12
Critics Consensus: Paddington in Peru whisks away cinema's politest bear to a fresh setting under new creative stewardship, delivering a most agreeable adventure for the whole family.
Synopsis:
When Paddington discovers his beloved aunt has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears, he and the Brown family [More]
#13
Critics Consensus: A legal thriller with a heavy conscience, Juror #2 is less a summation of Clint Eastwood's storied directorial career than another terrific reminder of his knack for plain-spoken drama.
Synopsis:
"Juror #2" follows family man Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder [More]
#14
Critics Consensus: Equal measures inspiring, and enraging, this typical sports drama knows how to take a hit and dole them out with enough emotion and vigor to stoke The Fire Inside.
Synopsis:
THE FIRE INSIDE is the inspirational true story of Claressa Shields, arguably the greatest female boxer of all time. Claressa, [More]
#15
Critics Consensus: Visually thrilling and narratively epic, Dune: Part Two continues Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the beloved sci-fi series in spectacular form.
Synopsis:
"Dune: Part Two" will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while [More]
#16
Critics Consensus: A stoic Jude Law and diabolically good Nicholas Hoult turn the tides of history in this grippingly intense thrill ride.
Synopsis:
For over a year, a series of bold daylight bank robberies and armored car heists leaves law enforcement baffled and [More]
#17
Critics Consensus: Spicing things up with the wrinkle of teenage angst, Inside Out 2 clears the head and warms the heart by living up to its predecessor's emotional intelligence.
Synopsis:
The little voices inside Riley's head know her inside and out--but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar's Inside [More]
#18
Critics Consensus: Aided by Cristiana Dell'Anna's performance in the title role, Cabrini is an uplifting biopic with a timeless message.
Synopsis:
From Alejandro Monteverde, award-winning director of "Sound of Freedom", comes the powerful epic of Francesca Cabrini, an Italian immigrant who [More]
#19
Critics Consensus: Dramatically satisfying with a dash of good humor, Transformers One suggests that animation might be the optimal medium for this oft-adapted franchise.
Synopsis:
TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were [More]
#20
Critics Consensus: Defying gravity with its magical pairing of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked's sheer bravura and charm make for an irresistible invitation to Oz.
Synopsis:
Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's [More]
#21
Critics Consensus: With a double helping of Jim Carrey's antics and a quicksilver pace befitting its hero, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the best entry in this amiable series yet.
Synopsis:
Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and [More]
#22
Critics Consensus: With a dash of grace and circumstance, this sweet display of humanity is stabilized by Hilary Swank in a role that plays to the heartstrings of all Ordinary Angels.
Synopsis:
Based on a remarkable true story, ORDINARY ANGELS centers on Sharon Steves (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in [More]
#23
Critics Consensus: A highly unusual twist on the documentary format that somehow works seamlessly, this kaleidoscopic overview of Pharrell Williams' career is a lively testament to the power of self-belief.
Synopsis:
PIECE BY PIECE is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural [More]
#24
Critics Consensus: Charged by Timothée Chalamet's electric performance, this ballad of Bob Dylan might not get under the enigmatic artist's skin but will make you feel like you've spent time in his company.
Synopsis:
New York, 1961. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota [More]
#25
Critics Consensus: Ryan Reynolds makes himself at home in the MCU with acerbic wit while Hugh Jackman provides an Adamantium backbone to proceedings in Deadpool & Wolverine, an irreverent romp with a surprising soft spot for a bygone era of superhero movies.
Synopsis:
Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon [More]
#26
Critics Consensus: Taking an axe to yuletide cheer and everything else in its path, Terrifier 3 is a bloody fantastic stocking stuffer for the holiday season.
Synopsis:
After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the [More]
#27
Critics Consensus: Summoning a storm of spectacle and carried along by the gale force winds of Glen Powell's charisma, Twisters' forecast is splendid with a high chance of thrills.
Synopsis:
Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her [More]
#28
Critics Consensus: With engaging human stories anchoring the action, Godzilla Minus One is one kaiju movie that remains truly compelling between the scenes of mass destruction.
Synopsis:
Japan is already devastated by the war when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster. [More]
#29
Critics Consensus: Beautifully bittersweet, The Holdovers marks a satisfying return to form for director Alexander Payne.
Synopsis:
From acclaimed director Alexander Payne, THE HOLDOVERS follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who [More]
#30
Critics Consensus: With world-threatening stakes and epic set pieces to match that massive title, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One proves this is still a franchise you should choose to accept.
Synopsis:
In Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most [More]
#31
Critics Consensus: Just as visually dazzling and action-packed as its predecessor, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse thrills from start to cliffhanger conclusion.
Synopsis:
Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, [More]
#32
Critics Consensus: A remarkable debut for writer-director Celine Song, Past Lives uses the bonds between its sensitively sketched central characters to support trenchant observations on the human condition.
Synopsis:
Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Two [More]
#33
Critics Consensus: With its unique visual style and a story that captures the essence of the franchise's appeal, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is an animated treat for the whole family.
Synopsis:
After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New [More]
#34
Critics Consensus: John Wick: Chapter 4 piles on more of everything -- and suggests that when it comes to a well-dressed Keanu Reeves dispatching his enemies in lethally balletic style, there can never be too much.
Synopsis:
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick [More]
#35
Critics Consensus: Oppenheimer marks another engrossing achievement from Christopher Nolan that benefits from Murphy's tour-de-force performance and stunning visuals.
Synopsis:
During World War II, Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. appoints physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to work on the top-secret Manhattan [More]
#36
Critics Consensus: Jeffrey Wright and American Fiction will forever be inextricable thanks to the actor's committed approach to the pointedly humorous and insightful material.
Synopsis:
AMERICAN FICTION is Cord Jefferson's hilarious directorial debut, which confronts our culture's obsession with reducing people to outrageous stereotypes. Jeffrey [More]
#37
Critics Consensus: An infectiously good-spirited comedy with a solid emotional core, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves offers fun fantasy and adventure even if you don't know your HP from your OP.
Synopsis:
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things [More]
#38
Critics Consensus: Held aloft by outstanding work from a tremendous cast, One Life pays heartwarming tribute to a remarkable humanitarian effort.
Synopsis:
Based on the book If It's Not Impossible...: The Life of Sir Nicholas Winton by Barbara Winton, ONE LIFE tells [More]
#39
Critics Consensus: Stepping out from Rocky Balboa's iconic shadow at last, the Creed franchise reasserts its champion status thanks to star Michael B. Jordan's punchy direction and a nuanced heel turn by Jonathan Majors.
Synopsis:
After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. [More]
#40
Critics Consensus: Powerfully acted and profoundly sad, The Iron Claw honors its fact-based story with a dramatization whose compassionate exploration of family ties is just as hard-hitting as its action in the wrestling ring.
Synopsis:
The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling [More]
#41
Critics Consensus: Missing can strain credulity in its efforts to keep the audience guessing, but a fast pace and relatable fears keep this twisty techno-thriller from completely losing its way.
Synopsis:
When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's (Storm Reid) search for [More]
#42
Critics Consensus: A satisfying, well-acted war thriller with surprising dramatic depths, Guy Ritchie's The Covenant tells a solid story with impressive restraint.
Synopsis:
Guy Ritchie's The Covenant follows US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). After an [More]
#43
Critics Consensus: A galactic group hug that might squeeze a little too tight on the heartstrings, the final Guardians of the Galaxy is a loving last hurrah for the MCU's most ragtag family.
Synopsis:
In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these [More]
#44
Critics Consensus: With director Paul King at the helm and some solid new songs at the ready, the warmly old-fashioned Wonka puts a suitably sweet spin on the classic character while still leaving some room for the source material's darker undertones.
Synopsis:
Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children's book [More]
#45
Critics Consensus: Building on the legacy of the previous film adaptation while incorporating elements of the stage musical, The Color Purple is a crowd-pleasing testament to resilience in the face of trauma.
Synopsis:
A story of love and resilience based on the novel and the Broadway musical, THE COLOR PURPLE is a decades-spanning [More]
#46
Critics Consensus: A moving drama that's unafraid to ask big questions, Origin honors its source material with powerful performances in service of a deeply emotional story.
Synopsis:
While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel sets herself on a path of global investigation and discovery. Despite the colossal [More]
#47
Critics Consensus: Plane charts a standard action-adventure course with its cruising altitude just a few miles above Direct-to-Video -- but with Gerard Butler in the cockpit, thriller enthusiasts will still find this a fun flight.
Synopsis:
In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making [More]
#48
Critics Consensus: Its dramatic form may get a little wobbly during certain reps, but Jonathan Majors' incredibly committed performance makes Magazine Dreams well worth a watch.
Synopsis:
Killian Maddox is consumed by his dream of becoming a world famous bodybuilder and one day gracing the cover of [More]
#49
Critics Consensus: Led by Xolo Maridueña's magnetic performance in the title role, Blue Beetle is a refreshingly family-focused superhero movie with plenty of humor and heart.
Synopsis:
Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not [More]
#50
Critics Consensus: Certain aspects of horror's most murderously meta franchise may be going stale, but a change of setting and some inventive set pieces help keep Scream VI reasonably sharp.
Synopsis:
Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. [More]
#51
Critics Consensus: Another entertaining outing from Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington, The Equalizer 3 mostly makes up for its formulaic story with generous helpings of cathartic action.
Synopsis:
Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things [More]
#52
Critics Consensus: Elemental may not satisfy as fully as the greatest Pixar pictures, but it remains a solid story told with dazzling visual flair.
Synopsis:
Disney and Pixar's "Elemental," an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live [More]
#53
Critics Consensus: Top Gun: Maverick pulls off a feat even trickier than a 4G inverted dive, delivering a long-belated sequel that surpasses its predecessor in wildly entertaining style.
Synopsis:
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is [More]
#54
Critics Consensus: Till reframes an historically horrific murder within a mother's grief, brought heartwrenchingly to life by Danielle Deadwyler's tremendous performance.
Synopsis:
Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice [More]
#55
Critics Consensus: Suzume sees director Makoto Shinkai falling just a bit short of the bar set by previous outings -- but when the results are this visually thrilling and emotionally impactful, it's hard to find much fault.
Synopsis:
17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm [More]
#56
RRR
(2022)
96%
94%
Critics Consensus: Intoxicatingly over the top, RRR pulls out all the stops to make the absolute most of its 187-minute runtime.
Synopsis:
Freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju join forces against British colonialists in the 1920s. [More]
#57
Critics Consensus: Arriving more than a decade after the previous installment, the smart, sweet, and funny Puss in Boots: The Last Wish proves some franchises only get better with age.
Synopsis:
This fall, everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns. For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation [More]
#58
Critics Consensus: All hail Viola Davis! The Woman King rules.
Synopsis:
The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom [More]
#59
Critics Consensus: Led by a luminous Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is a good old-fashioned story charmingly told.
Synopsis:
In partnership with the House of Dior, MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady [More]
#60
Critics Consensus: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery brings back Benoit Blanc for another wildly entertaining mystery rounded out by an outstanding ensemble cast.
Synopsis:
Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid [More]
#61
Critics Consensus: Bros marks a step forward in rom-com representation -- and just as importantly, it's a whole bunch of fun to watch.
Synopsis:
Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling [More]
#62
Critics Consensus: Fast-paced, funny, and full of colorful visual appeal, The Bad Guys is good news for audiences seeking options the whole family can enjoy.
Synopsis:
In the new action comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the New York Times best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal [More]
#63
Critics Consensus: While Downton Abbey's frothiness comes close to curdling, A New Era's familiar comforts will please longtime fans.
Synopsis:
From award-winning creator Julian Fellowes comes the motion picture event DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA. The much-anticipated cinematic return of [More]
#64
Critics Consensus: A gleefully gonzo franchise revival, Jackass Forever will make you worry more than ever for the cast's health and safety -- but not enough to hold back the laughter.
Synopsis:
Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the [More]
#65
Critics Consensus: Honoring real-life history while delivering impactful drama, Devotion is a straightforward biopic elevated by standout performances from a talented cast.
Synopsis:
Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of [More]
#66
Critics Consensus: The standard rock biopic formula gets all shook up in Elvis, with Baz Luhrmann's dazzling energy and style perfectly complemented by Austin Butler's outstanding lead performance.
Synopsis:
The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship [More]
#67
Critics Consensus: Narratively, it might be fairly standard stuff -- but visually speaking, Avatar: The Way of Water is a stunningly immersive experience.
Synopsis:
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell [More]
#68
Critics Consensus: Poignant, profound, and utterly heartwarming, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is animated entertainment with real heart.
Synopsis:
Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, [More]
#69
Critics Consensus: An electrifying dramatization of historical events, Judas and the Black Messiah is a forceful condemnation of racial injustice -- and a major triumph for its director and stars.
Synopsis:
FBI informant William O'Neal infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, [More]
#70
Critics Consensus: A remarkable story brought to life with dazzling animation, Belle finds writer-director Mamoru Hosoda setting a brilliant new benchmark.
Synopsis:
Suzu is a shy, everyday high school student living in a rural village. For years, she has only been a [More]
#71
Critics Consensus: Lights up for In the Heights, a joyous celebration of heritage and community fueled by dazzling direction and singalong songs.
Synopsis:
The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to the event of the summer, where [More]
#72
Critics Consensus: A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise's scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart.
Synopsis:
For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super [More]
#73
Critics Consensus: Another gorgeously animated, skillfully voiced entry in the Disney canon, Raya and the Last Dragon continues the studio's increased representation while reaffirming that its classic formula is just as reliable as ever.
Synopsis:
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known [More]
#74
Critics Consensus: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings isn't entirely free of Marvel's familiar formula, but this exciting origin story expands the MCU in more ways than one.
Synopsis:
Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past [More]
#75
Critics Consensus: Encanto's setting and cultural perspective are new for Disney, but the end result is the same -- enchanting, beautifully animated fun for the whole family.
Synopsis:
The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the [More]
#76
Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story presents a new look at the classic musical that lives up to its beloved forebear -- and in some respects might even surpass it.
Synopsis:
Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. [More]
#77
Critics Consensus: A nerve-wracking continuation of its predecessor, A Quiet Place Part II expands the terrifying world of the franchise without losing track of its heart.
Synopsis:
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they [More]
#78
Critics Consensus: King Richard transcends sport biopic formulas with refreshingly nuanced storytelling -- and a towering performance from Will Smith in the title role.
Synopsis:
Armed with a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his daughters, Venus and [More]
#79
Critics Consensus: A deeply personal project for writer-director Kenneth Branagh, Belfast transcends its narrative deficits with powerful performances and directorial craft.
Synopsis:
BELFAST is a movie straight from Branagh's own experience. A nine-year-old boy must chart a path towards adulthood through a [More]
#80
Critics Consensus: Nobody doesn't break any new ground for the genre, but this viscerally violent thriller smashes, shatters, and destroys plenty of other things -- all while proving Bob Odenkirk has what it takes to be an action star.
Synopsis:
Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and [More]
#81
Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation.
Synopsis:
Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to a [More]
#82
Critics Consensus: It isn't the first animated film to confront technology creep, but in terms of striking an entertaining balance between humor and heart, Ron's Gone Wrong gets it right.
Synopsis:
Twentieth Century Studios and Locksmith Animation's "Ron's Gone Wrong" is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, [More]
#83
Critics Consensus: Combining a clever concept, sweet, self-aware humor, and a charming cast, Free Guy is frivolous fun.
Synopsis:
In "Free Guy," a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides [More]
#84
Critics Consensus: Delivering squarely on its title, Godzilla vs. Kong swats away character development and human drama to deliver all the spectacle you'd expect from giant monsters slugging it out.
Synopsis:
Legends collide in "Godzilla vs. Kong" as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the [More]
#85
Critics Consensus: Cruella can't quite answer the question of why its title character needed an origin story, but this dazzling visual feast is awfully fun to watch whenever its leading ladies lock horns.
Synopsis:
Academy Award (R) winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the [More]
#86
Critics Consensus: Although it struggles to maintain its thrilling early momentum, Last Night in Soho shows flashes of Edgar Wright at his most stylish and ambitious.
Synopsis:
In acclaimed director Edgar Wright's psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where [More]
#87
Critics Consensus: It may suffer in comparison to Pixar's classics, but Onward makes effective use of the studio's formula -- and stands on its own merits as a funny, heartwarming, dazzlingly animated adventure.
Synopsis:
Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father. [More]
#88
Critics Consensus: Spurred on by an excellent Toni Collette, Dream Horse has a comfortably crowd-pleasing gait that makes the most of the story's familiar formula.
Synopsis:
The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town bartender, Jan [More]
#89
Critics Consensus: The Courier delivers a rousingly effective old-school spy adventure elevated by a thrilling fact-based story and Benedict Cumberbatch's nervy central performance.
Synopsis:
THE COURIER is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) recruited into [More]
#90
Critics Consensus: Loaded up with action and a double helping of leading-man charisma, Bad Boys for Life reinvigorates this long-dormant franchise by playing squarely to its strengths.
Synopsis:
The wife and son of a Mexican drug lord embark on a vengeful quest to kill all those involved in [More]
#91
Critics Consensus: Another agreeable outing for the titular prehistoric clan, The Croods: A New Age may be the missing link for parents between more elevated family-friendly fare.
Synopsis:
Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. [More]
#92
Critics Consensus: An urgent, brilliantly layered look at timely social themes, Parasite finds writer-director Bong Joon Ho in near-total command of his craft.
Synopsis:
Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan. [More]
#93
Critics Consensus: Knives Out sharpens old murder-mystery tropes with a keenly assembled suspense outing that makes brilliant use of writer-director Rian Johnson's stellar ensemble.
Synopsis:
The circumstances surrounding the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey are mysterious, but there's one thing that renowned Detective Benoit [More]
#94
Critics Consensus: Heartwarming, funny, and beautifully animated, Toy Story 4 manages the unlikely feat of extending -- and perhaps concluding -- a practically perfect animated saga.
Synopsis:
Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy [More]
#95
Critics Consensus: A singularly rich period piece, Portrait of a Lady on Fire finds stirring, thought-provoking drama within a powerfully acted romance.
Synopsis:
In 1770 the young daughter of a French countess develops a mutual attraction to the female artist commissioned to paint [More]
#96
Critics Consensus: Pain and Glory finds writer-director Pedro Almodóvar drawing on his own life to rewarding effect -- and honoring his craft as only a master filmmaker can.
Synopsis:
An aging Spanish film director in the middle of a creative crisis revisits memorable events of his past. [More]
#97
Critics Consensus: With a stellar cast and a smart, sensitive retelling of its classic source material, Greta Gerwig's Little Women proves some stories truly are timeless.
Synopsis:
In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes her living as a writer, [More]
#98
Critics Consensus: Much like the beloved TV personality that inspired it, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood offers a powerfully affecting message about acceptance and understanding.
Synopsis:
Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. He approaches the [More]
#99
Critics Consensus: Honey Boy serves as an act of cinematic therapy for its screenwriter and subject -- one whose unique perspective should strike a chord in audiences from all backgrounds.
Synopsis:
When 12-year-old Otis begins to find success as a television star, his abusive, alcoholic father returns and takes over as [More]
#100
Critics Consensus: A feelgood adventure brought to life by outstanding performances, The Peanut Butter Falcon finds rich modern resonance in classic American fiction.
Synopsis:
After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who [More]
#101
Critics Consensus: Beautifully animated and narratively engaging, Weathering with You further establishes writer-director Makoto Shinkai as a singularly talented filmmaker.
Synopsis:
The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly [More]
#102
Critics Consensus: Ford v Ferrari delivers all the polished auto action audiences will expect -- and balances it with enough gripping human drama to satisfy non-racing enthusiasts.
Synopsis:
American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics [More]
#103
Critics Consensus: A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far from Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU.
Synopsis:
Peter Parker's relaxing European vacation takes an unexpected turn when Nick Fury shows up in his hotel room to recruit [More]
#104
Critics Consensus: Like a life-affirming rock anthem, Blinded by the Light hits familiar chords with confidence and flair, building to a conclusion that leaves audiences cheering for an encore.
Synopsis:
Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil while living in Luton, England, in 1987. He writes [More]
#105
Critics Consensus: Dark Waters powerfully relays a real-life tale of infuriating malfeasance, honoring the victims and laying blame squarely at the feet of the perpetrators.
Synopsis:
A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world's [More]
#106
Critics Consensus: Just Mercy dramatizes a real-life injustice with solid performances, a steady directorial hand, and enough urgency to overcome a certain degree of earnest advocacy.
Synopsis:
After graduating from Harvard, Bryan Stevenson heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or those not afforded proper representation. [More]
#107
Critics Consensus: Downton Abbey distills many of the ingredients that made the show an enduring favorite, welcoming fans back for a fittingly resplendent homecoming.
Synopsis:
The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from [More]
#108
Critics Consensus: Stylish, provocative, and powerful, Queen & Slim tells a gripping fugitive story steeped in timely, thoughtful subtext.
Synopsis:
Slim and Queen's first date takes an unexpected turn when a policeman pulls them over for a minor traffic violation. [More]
#109
Critics Consensus: Jojo Rabbit's blend of irreverent humor and serious ideas definitely won't be to everyone's taste -- but either way, this anti-hate satire is audacious to a fault.
Synopsis:
Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. [More]
#110
Critics Consensus: Frozen II can't quite recapture the showstopping feel of its predecessor, but it remains a dazzling adventure into the unknown.
Synopsis:
Elsa the Snow Queen has an extraordinary gift -- the power to create ice and snow. But no matter how [More]
#111
Critics Consensus: Richard Jewell simplifies the real-life events that inspired it -- yet still proves that Clint Eastwood remains a skilled filmmaker of admirable economy.
Synopsis:
During the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, security guard Richard Jewell discovers a suspicious backpack under a bench in Centennial [More]