The Shrinking Cast on Advice They'd Give Their Characters

As viewers gear up for season 2 of Jason Segel’s Shrinking, the cast members are sharing some therapeutic advice they would give their characters in a recent interview with RT’s Jacqueline Coley.

Christa Miller would tell her character, Liz, that “she needs to find something that’s she’s passionate about.” Luke Tennie would say to Sean that the first step is admitting you have a problem. “In Sean’s case, it needs to be said to him. It needs to be addressed by Jimmy and Paul, but I think his acceptance of it is equally as valuable as him naming it,” says Tennie. And Lukita Maxwell would tell Alice to just keep making mistakes and learning herself. “She’s still young and still going through it.”

Jacqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: For you, this is such a huge lift because it’s a show that you are creating, writing, executive producing, and starring in. What would you say is the most challenging aspect of balancing all four of those together?

Jason Segel: I have such an easy gig, given that I’m doing all that stuff, because Bill [Lawrence], Brett [Goldstein], and Neil (our showrunner), do so much of the heavy lifting. My job is really to be honest and present on set and on screen and I guess, to some extent, I’m a quarterback on set. But I’m by no means juggling those jobs on my own. I was very lucky to be brought into this group.

Watch the video for the full interview with Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie, Ted McGinley, and Bill Lawrence.

Shrinking: season 2 releases on Apple TV+ on October 16.

