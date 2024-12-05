The Moana 2 Cast On Recording New Music and Hidden Easter Eggs

“Can I get a Chee Hoo?!” Moana 2 has officially sailed into theaters, and while audiences and critics agree that the first movie might be difficult to top, the highly-anticipated Disney film is still getting praise as a worthy sequel with “gorgeous animation.” RT correspondent Nikki Novak sat down with the cast and the filmmakers in Hawaii as they shared the process behind writing and recording new songs and gave new details on the upcoming live-action movie.
To watch the entire discussion, check out the video above.
Nikki Novak for Rotten Tomatoes: I want to talk about Chee Hoo. Give me a little bit of a breakdown of the process of filming that.
Watch the video for the full interview with Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, directors David Derrick Jr., Dana Ledoux Miller, Jason Hand, and songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear.
Moana 2 is now in theaters.