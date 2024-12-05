The Moana 2 Cast On Recording New Music and Hidden Easter Eggs

“Can I get a Chee Hoo?!” Moana 2 has officially sailed into theaters, and while audiences and critics agree that the first movie might be difficult to top, the highly-anticipated Disney film is still getting praise as a worthy sequel with “gorgeous animation.” RT correspondent Nikki Novak sat down with the cast and the filmmakers in Hawaii as they shared the process behind writing and recording new songs and gave new details on the upcoming live-action movie.

To watch the entire discussion, check out the video above.

Nikki Novak for Rotten Tomatoes: I want to talk about Chee Hoo. Give me a little bit of a breakdown of the process of filming that.

Dwayne Johnson: Dude, this was hard, I will just tell you that. This song, Abigail Barlo and Emily Bear, these women came in and they wrote this anthem, but they also wrote it in mind like, ‘okay, well maybe “You’re Welcome,” the song that I sang in the first Moana, is hard to top. Let’s not try and top it. Let’s just write a different song with a different sentiment.’ And the sentiment is: I believe in you, and I believe you can be more, and I believe you can be better. You may be down and maybe a little wobbly right now, but you can do it.