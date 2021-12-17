The Expanse Exclusive Sneak Peek: The Rocinante Hunts a Free Navy Ship

In a sneak peek at season 6 episode 2 of The Expanse, the Rocinante crew mobilizes along with surprise passenger Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams) to hunt and confront a Free Navy ship. The task proves difficult and dangerous when they’re spotted. “Azure Dragon” premieres on Prime Video on Friday, December 17.

Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, and Cara Gee return to star in the final season of the sci-fi epic series, about a ragtag space ice-hauler crew that become integral to politics in our solar system and beyond.

92% The Expanse: Season 6 (2021) new episodes launch on Fridays on Prime Video.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.