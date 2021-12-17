News

The Expanse Exclusive Sneak Peek: The Rocinante Hunts a Free Navy Ship

Former Mars Marine Bobbie Draper surprises the Rocinante crew and joins them to capture a key Free Navy weapon.

by | December 17, 2021 | Comments

In a sneak peek at season 6 episode 2 of The Expanse, the Rocinante crew mobilizes along with surprise passenger Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams) to hunt and confront a Free Navy ship. The task proves difficult and dangerous when they’re spotted. “Azure Dragon” premieres on Prime Video on Friday, December 17.

Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, and Cara Gee return to star in the final season of the sci-fi epic series, about a ragtag space ice-hauler crew that become integral to politics in our solar system and beyond.

92% The Expanse: Season 6 (2021) new episodes launch on Fridays on Prime Video. 

Grant Trivia cooking Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt TV One Star Wars Turner NBC A&E Syfy debate Hollywood Foreign Press Association Mary poppins japanese kaiju Star Trek Film ITV Mudbound 71st Emmy Awards police drama blockbusters war wonder woman Watching Series stop motion directors 2015 casting video Horror Film Festival BAFTA werewolf tv talk Neflix Interview President new york Best and Worst cancelled TV series Hear Us Out rotten movies we love Disney streaming service DirecTV gangster CMT spanish Video Games television NBA TBS PBS canceled medical drama doctor who ABC Signature disaster Ovation 93rd Oscars reviews Spectrum Originals Set visit cops marvel comics south america Tarantino 99% Image Comics political drama Brie Larson independent Netflix Christmas movies Song of Ice and Fire sopranos Netflix talk show parents RT History DGA based on movie LGBTQ franchise Logo 1990s deadpool Hallmark Family Nickelodeon Red Carpet vs. science fiction Marathons Amazon Studios Thanksgiving Emmy Nominations rotten TV renewals AMC Country Alien E3 cancelled GLAAD women blaxploitation Endgame Hulu Quiz TNT biopic christmas movies dceu football aliens posters royal family Marvel Studios Paramount Plus Tokyo Olympics cats Super Bowl Television Critics Association The CW Fox Searchlight slasher criterion dark mob OWN MCU VICE crime asian-american action-comedy Tumblr crime thriller obituary anthology art house Toys supernatural 45 jurassic park Spike ID Adult Swim BET 007 Trailer kids Ghostbusters book spanish language Epix FOX all-time GoT stoner italian die hard TCA Grammys Christmas Esquire 90s MTV Rom-Com Lifetime Christmas movies The Witch Oscars Calendar Awards TLC series critics Cosplay comedies Stephen King WarnerMedia Shondaland award winner godzilla Emmys breaking bad emmy awards book adaptation El Rey 2021 Showtime cults comic book movies Peacock Lionsgate streaming news Pet Sematary Legendary Pop james bond A24 french Superheroes worst movies Academy Awards Summer Instagram Live X-Men harry potter Tubi sequels Masterpiece marvel cinematic universe new zealand Comedy trophy IFC documentaries boxing psychological thriller RT21 20th Century Fox australia scene in color worst Freeform festival Exclusive Video ESPN lord of the rings feel good History HBO Max Hallmark Christmas movies scorecard Elton John Apple Pirates Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Biopics Awards Tour game of thrones Broadway Cannes Travel Channel CBS Western Rocky ABC Family live action dexter a nightmare on elm street elevated horror canceled TV shows king kong vampires Baby Yoda 72 Emmy Awards animated Binge Guide zombies halloween 73rd Emmy Awards target TIFF stand-up comedy foreign sequel discovery WGN Rocketman aapi Anna Paquin Sony Pictures pirates of the caribbean Comics on TV Extras anime Year in Review comic screenings NYCC documentary basketball international Musical best 2020 Britbox Superheroe satire razzies spain Women's History Month FX on Hulu concert comics Ellie Kemper versus Martial Arts black comedy 4/20 Drama unscripted GIFs monster movies IMDb TV zero dark thirty toronto Avengers The Arrangement spider-verse DC streaming service Pop TV hist Disney Channel dc SDCC TCA Winter 2020 indie docuseries
