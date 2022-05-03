The 5 Most Anticipated Movies of May 2022

The summer movie season is finally here, and it kicks off with a multiversal bang, thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Doctor Strange easily claimed the top spot in all of our social media polls for the month, followed by an eclectic mix of action, horror, and even a family-friendly animated film. Read on for the Most Anticipated Movies of May 2022.

#1 on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

In theaters on May 6

It’s probably going to be a while before any Marvel Movie fails to top all of our social media polls for the month in which it opens, so it was no surprise that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did exactly that for May. If you’ve been following the MCU, this is poised to be a pivotal entry in the over-arching narrative of Phase Four, so of course you can’t wait to see what happens. Just make sure you’ve seen Marvel’s Disney+ series WandaVision and maybe Loki, as well as the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home, for more context behind what exactly is going on this one.

[See the first reviews for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness here.]

#2 on Facebook and Twitter, #3 on Instagram

In theaters on May 27



Tom Cruise is back in another action spectacular full of death-defying stunts that he definitely actually performed himself. Following up on Tony Scott’s 1986 fighter pilot movie Top Gun, Maverick sees Cruise’s titular character returning to the elite flight program as an instructor for an important mission involving some familiar ties to his past. Will the new film inspire a whole new generation of fans with a need for speed and a penchant for barroom karaoke?

#2 on Instagram, #3 on Facebook and Twitter

In theaters on May 20

Writer-director Alex Garland is no stranger to high-concept thrillers, having written films like Never Let Me Go and 28 Days Later and directed films like Ex Machina and Annihilation. His latest is another mind-bender starring Jessie Buckley as Harper, a woman who takes a healing holiday to the English countryside after a personal tragedy but is soon overcome with dread that a malignant presence — someone or something — is stalking her. In a mysterious twist, Rory Kinnear co-stars as every man Harper encounters on her trip.

Tied for #4 on Instagram, #5 on Facebook and Twitter

In theaters on May 27



Following in the footsteps of shows like Beavis and Butt-Head, The Simpsons, and South Park, Bob’s Burgers makes the transition to the big screen with a new adventure that finds the Belcher clan’s lives interrupted by the presence of a sinkhole that opens directly in front of their modest burger joint. While Bob and Linda try to keep business going, the kids take it upon themselves to investigate. Consider this counterprogramming to Top Gun: Maverick, as well as a couple of high-profile TV series debuting that same weekend (Obi-Wan Kenobi and Season 4 of Stranger Things).

#4 on Twitter, #5 on Instagram

In theaters on May 13



Lastly, showing up at No. 4 on Twitter and No. 5 on Instagram is this new adaptation of the 1980 Stephen King novel of the same name, which previously made it into theaters back in 1984 with a young Drew Barrymore in the title role. This time around, Ryan Kiera Armstrong plays the girl with all the gifts, whose father (Zac Efron) attempts to keep her hidden from nefarious government entities who would love to user has a WMD. Something for the horror fans out there, if Men isn’t quite your speed in that department.

