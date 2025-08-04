The 5 Most Anticipated Movies of August

As summer continues, we’re still riding the high of July’s blockbuster wave. From superhero reboots (Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps) to franchise favorites (Jurassic World Rebirth, I Know What You Did Last Summer) that packed theaters, it was a month full of fan-fueled excitement. We asked you to vote for your Most Anticipated Movie of August… and based on your picks, we’ve got a definitive list of films to look forward to.

Scroll below to see which titles topped your list and start planning your trip to the theater!

No. 1

Weapons (2025)

Release Date: August 8, 2025

It’s no shock that Weapons, the upcoming horror release from director Zach Cregger, has landed the top spot among August’s most anticipated films. After the breakout success of Barbarian, a surprise cult hit that raked in $45.5 million at the box office, Weapons stars Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, and Alden Ehrenreich as they unravel secrets about the mysterious disappearance of their local school’s third grade class.

No. 2

The Naked Gun (2025)

Release Date: August 1, 2025

The Naked Gun, directed by Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island fame, hits theaters August 1 and reboots the beloved comedy series with Liam Neeson stepping into the chaotic shoes of Frank Drebin Jr., son of the original detective. Neeson, known for his stoic action roles, hilariously spoofs his own persona as Drebin Jr., a rogue cop in the LAPD’s Police Squad. Alongside Neeson are Paul Walter Hauser as his partner Ed Hocken Jr. and Pamela Anderson as possible femme fatale Beth Davenport. With the film already Certified Fresh on our Tomatometer, fans are excited to head to theaters to watch this laugh-out-loud reboot.

No. 3

Nobody 2 (2025)

Release Date: August 15, 2025

Bob Odenkirk is back as Hutch Mansell in Nobody 2, hitting theaters on August 15. This time, Hutch’s attempt at a peaceful family getaway spirals into chaos when he stumbles onto a deadly conspiracy in the tourist town of Plummerville. Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, the sequel reunites Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd, with Sharon Stone joining as a ruthless new villain. Fans hope the sequel will live up to the success of the 2021 film.

No. 4

The Bad Guys 2 (2025)

Release Date: August 1, 2025

It is no surprise that DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2 is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest animated releases. The sequel to the 2022 box office hit marks the return of director Pierre Perifel and producer Damon Ross, as they bring back the beloved crew with a fresh new story. This time, Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), and Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina) are trading heists for heroism, until a mysterious and highly skilled squad of all-female criminals tempts them back into the action for one final mission. Fans who loved the original are eager to see how the team navigates this new chapter as so-called “Good Guys.”

No. 5

Caught Stealing (2025)

Release Date: August 29, 2025

Caught Stealing, Darren Aronofsky’s latest film, is based on Charlie Huston’s cult crime novel of the same name. Fans are excited to see Austin Butler star as Hank, a washed-up ballplayer-turned-bartender who agrees to cat-sit for his neighbor (played by Matt Smith), only to get swept into a violent treasure hunt involving Russian mobsters and a key hidden in the cat’s cage. With a stacked cast (Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Bad Bunny), plus a score by IDLES, it’s no surprise why it was voted as one of the most anticipated movies of the month.

