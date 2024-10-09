Teacup: Season 1 Exclusive Sneak Peek

Horror fans will soon have another show to binge just in time for spooky season with Ian McCulloch’s Teacup, a new series premiering on October 10. Inspired by Robert R. McCammon’s novel Stinger, the show follows a desperate group of neighbors trapped on a Georgia farm as they face a mysterious and deadly threat.

The Peacock original, starring Ashley Shelton, Alice Kremelberg, Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, and Kathy Baker, will kick off season 1 this week with eight half-hour episodes. Until then, check out the exclusive (and creepy) sneak peek above.

- - Teacup: Season 1 (2024) premieres on Peacock on October 10, 2024.

