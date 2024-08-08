Sing Sing’s Colman Domingo Talks Fashion as He Breaks Down His Career

This week on the Awards Tour Podcast, host Jacqueline Coley sits down with Academy Award-nominated actor Colman Domingo. A preeminent actor in the theater community for over three decades, Colman became a household name after his run on the AMC series Fear the Walking Dead. Since then, he has gone on to work with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, cementing himself as not just a talented actor but one who loves every aspect of filmmaking, from writing and directing to producing and even casting. Fresh off his historic Academy Award nomination for Rustin, Domingo rejoins the awards season with his latest effort Sing Sing, in which he plays a wrongfully incarcerated individual who has found passion and purpose through an inmate-run theater group. Domingo speaks with Jacqueline about his career up to this point and how he tries to stunt on every red carpet he attends during the awards season.

Jacqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: We will discuss Sing Sing, but first, we have to discuss your Oscar-season fashion.

Colman Domingo: I wanted to come in with a little bit of a rumble and then set up an earthquake. Why not? I feel like I know the idea of showing up, what that means, and how we show up. I’m not only representing myself, representing so many people, but I feel like I had to put the pressure on. I love the fact that I would get to some award shows and see my fellow brothers. I’m like, ‘So is that what you’re wearing? Are you going to step it up next time?’ I’m like, ‘Come on, let’s bring our games up together.’ You know what I mean? I feel like it’s a brotherhood. I want to have fun with it. So if I’m stunned, I want everybody else to stunt, too. I do. I think we can all; there’s room for all of us to stunt.

RT: Did you have a favorite look?

Domingo: Many, many. I think the one that I felt my best was gold, it was like gold and a powder blue shirt, gold sort of gold mustard, gold trousers, gold boots, and this phenomenal gold coat that Valentino did. It was just beautiful. It felt sexy. It felt like a throwback. The way the pants flowed and the cut. I felt like it was classic. I feel like you couldn’t tell if that photo was taken now in 2024 or that was taken in 1972.

Sing Sing (2024) is currently playing in theaters.

