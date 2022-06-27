Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short on Their Only Murders in the Building Chemistry

Who killed Bunny Folger? Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) become suspects in the murder in season 2. The stars of Hulu’s comedy murder-mystery talk about the chemistry between them, guest star Amy Schumer’s best lines on the cutting-room floor, and predict what the parrot would say (watch the new season). RT Correspondent Nikki Novak also finds out which Wizard of Oz characters they would like to play in a remake.

100% Only Murders in the Building: Season 2 (2022) premieres on Tuesday, June 28 on Hulu.

