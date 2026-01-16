Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2026 Oscar Nominations

Just in time for next week’s Academy Awards nomination, we have made our final picks for who will be nominated and why. These will not differ much from our predictions back in December, but as we have had SAG, DGA, and PGA nominations, and trophies have been handed out at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes, it is time to update for the final stretch.

As we predicted, many of our assumptions in December have proved to be fool’s gold, while other trends have their award bona fides as they continue to stack up wins on our Awards Leaderboard. With more than half of the contests down, it is still a two-way race between Sinners and One Battle After Another, but with a Golden Globe win by Hamnet, things may have switched to three just in time to add some much-needed drama for the final weeks. Bookmark the Awards Tour and follow along as we break down every major move on the road to Oscar night.

Read on for our picks for the 98th Oscar nominations and tune in to Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy’s social media channels, plus Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu, where actress Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman will announce the nominations on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT).

Best Picture

(Photo by Eli Ade/©Warner Bros.)

Who will be nominated?

Sinners

F1

Sentimental Value

Frankenstein

Hamnet

The Secret Agent

One Battle After Another

Bugonia

Train Dreams

Marty Supreme

Possible Spoilers: Wicked: For Good, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Jay Kelly, No Other Choice

Best Actress

Who will be nominated?

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Emma Stone – Bugonia



Possible Spoilers: Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee, Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Shouda, Woulda, Coulda: Tessa Thompson – Hedda, Elizabeth Olsen – Eternity



Best Actor, Drama

(Photo by A24)

Who will be nominated?

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Jessie Plemons – Bugonia

Possible Spoilers: Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice, Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine, George Clooney – Jay Kelly, Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Shouda, Woulda, Coulda: Colin Farrell – Ballad of a Small Player, Will Arnett – Is This Thing On?

BEST Costume Design

(Photo by Giles Keyte/©Universal Pictures)

Who will be nominated?

Wicked: For Good

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Frankenstein

Hedda

BEst Production Design

(Photo by Ken Woroner/Netflix)

Who will be nominated?

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Marty Supreme

Frankenstein

BEst Cinematography

(Photo by Sundance)

Who will be nominated?

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Marty Supreme

Hamnet

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

(Photo by Giles Keyte/©Universal Pictures)

Who will be nominated?

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Possible Spoilers: Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Best Actor In a Supporting Role

(Photo by Ken Woroner/Netflix)

Who will be nominated?

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another



Possible Spoilers: Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Shouda, Woulda, Coulda: Michael Ward – Eddington, Alexander Skarsgård – Pillion

Best Non-English Language Film

(Photo by Courtesy Venice Film Festival)

Who will be nominated?

Sentimental Value

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

SIRĀT

Best Music (Original Score)

(Photo by Netflix)

Who will be nominated?

Sinners

Hamnet

Frankenstien

One Battle After Another

Jay Kelly

Best Director

(Photo by Eli Ade/©Warner Bros.)

Who will be nominated?

Ryan Coogler Sinners

Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

Joachim Trier– Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Best AdAPTED Screenplay

(Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures)

Who will be nominated?

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Bugonia

No Other Choice

BEst Original Screenplay

(Photo by Kasper Tuxen/©Neon)

Who will be nominated?

Sinners

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Weapons

Sentimental Value

Best Animated Feature

(Photo by Netflix)

Who will be nominated?

KPop Demon Hunters

Elio

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

Zootopia 2

Best Song

Who will be nominated?

KPop Demon Hunters – “Golden”

Sinners – “I Lied to You”

Wicked: For Good – “The Girl in the Bubble”

Diane Warren: Relentless – “Dear Me”

Train Dreams – “Train Dreams”

Possible Spoilers: F1: The Movie – “Drive”,

Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22. The annual awards show will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.