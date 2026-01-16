Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2026 Oscar Nominations

TAGGED AS: Awards, Nominations, Oscars
Just in time for next week’s Academy Awards nomination, we have made our final picks for who will be nominated and why. These will not differ much from our predictions back in December, but as we have had SAG, DGA, and PGA nominations, and trophies have been handed out at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes, it is time to update for the final stretch.
As we predicted, many of our assumptions in December have proved to be fool’s gold, while other trends have their award bona fides as they continue to stack up wins on our Awards Leaderboard. With more than half of the contests down, it is still a two-way race between Sinners and One Battle After Another, but with a Golden Globe win by Hamnet, things may have switched to three just in time to add some much-needed drama for the final weeks. Bookmark the Awards Tour and follow along as we break down every major move on the road to Oscar night.
Read on for our picks for the 98th Oscar nominations and tune in to Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy’s social media channels, plus Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu, where actress Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman will announce the nominations on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT).
Who will be nominated?
Sinners
F1
Sentimental Value
Frankenstein
Hamnet
The Secret Agent
One Battle After Another
Bugonia
Train Dreams
Marty Supreme
Possible Spoilers: Wicked: For Good, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Jay Kelly, No Other Choice
Who will be nominated?
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Possible Spoilers: Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee, Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Shouda, Woulda, Coulda: Tessa Thompson – Hedda, Elizabeth Olsen – Eternity
Who will be nominated?
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Jessie Plemons – Bugonia
Possible Spoilers: Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice, Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine, George Clooney – Jay Kelly, Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Shouda, Woulda, Coulda: Colin Farrell – Ballad of a Small Player, Will Arnett – Is This Thing On?
Who will be nominated?
Wicked: For Good
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Frankenstein
Hedda
Who will be nominated?
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Marty Supreme
Frankenstein
Who will be nominated?
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Marty Supreme
Hamnet
Who will be nominated?
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Possible Spoilers: Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Who will be nominated?
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
Possible Spoilers: Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
Shouda, Woulda, Coulda: Michael Ward – Eddington, Alexander Skarsgård – Pillion
Who will be nominated?
Sentimental Value
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
SIRĀT
Who will be nominated?
Sinners
Hamnet
Frankenstien
One Battle After Another
Jay Kelly
Who will be nominated?
Ryan Coogler Sinners
Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
Joachim Trier– Sentimental Value
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Who will be nominated?
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
Bugonia
No Other Choice
Who will be nominated?
Sinners
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Weapons
Sentimental Value
Who will be nominated?
KPop Demon Hunters
Elio
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle
Zootopia 2
Who will be nominated?
KPop Demon Hunters – “Golden”
Sinners – “I Lied to You”
Wicked: For Good – “The Girl in the Bubble”
Diane Warren: Relentless – “Dear Me”
Train Dreams – “Train Dreams”
Possible Spoilers: F1: The Movie – “Drive”,
Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22. The annual awards show will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.