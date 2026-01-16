Trophy Talk

Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2026 Oscar Nominations

Check out our predictions for who will be nominated in all the major categories at the 98th Academy Awards.

by | January 16, 2026 | Comments

Just in time for next week’s Academy Awards nomination, we have made our final picks for who will be nominated and why. These will not differ much from our predictions back in December, but as we have had SAG, DGA, and PGA nominations, and trophies have been handed out at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes, it is time to update for the final stretch.

As we predicted, many of our assumptions in December have proved to be fool’s gold, while other trends have their award bona fides as they continue to stack up wins on our Awards Leaderboard. With more than half of the contests down, it is still a two-way race between Sinners and One Battle After Another, but with a Golden Globe win by Hamnet, things may have switched to three just in time to add some much-needed drama for the final weeks. Bookmark the Awards Tour and follow along as we break down every major move on the road to Oscar night.

Read on for our picks for the 98th Oscar nominations and tune in to Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy’s social media channels, plus Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu, where actress Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman will announce the nominations on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT).

Best Picture

Michael B. Jordan in Sinners (2025)
(Photo by Eli Ade/©Warner Bros.)

Who will be nominated?

Sinners
F1
Sentimental Value
Frankenstein
Hamnet
The Secret Agent
One Battle After Another
Bugonia
Train Dreams
Marty Supreme

Possible Spoilers: Wicked: For Good, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Jay Kelly, No Other Choice

Best Actress

Who will be nominated?

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet 
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value 
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You 
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Emma Stone – Bugonia

Possible Spoilers: Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee, Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Shouda, Woulda, Coulda: Tessa Thompson – Hedda, Elizabeth Olsen – Eternity

Best Actor, Drama

Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme (2025)
(Photo by A24)

Who will be nominated?
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent 
Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme 
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Jessie Plemons – Bugonia

Possible Spoilers: Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice, Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine, George Clooney – Jay Kelly, Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Shouda, Woulda, Coulda: Colin Farrell – Ballad of a Small Player, Will Arnett – Is This Thing On?

BEST Costume Design

Jeff Goldblum and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked: For Good (2025)
(Photo by Giles Keyte/©Universal Pictures)

Who will be nominated?

Wicked: For Good 
One Battle After Another 
Sinners
Frankenstein
Hedda

BEst Production Design

Oscar Isaac in Frankenstein (2025)
(Photo by Ken Woroner/Netflix)

Who will be nominated?

One Battle After Another
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Marty Supreme
Frankenstein

BEst Cinematography

Image from Train Dreams (2025)
(Photo by Sundance)

Who will be nominated?

One Battle After Another 
Sinners
Train Dreams
Marty Supreme
Hamnet

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Ariana Grande in Wicked: For Good (2025)
(Photo by Giles Keyte/©Universal Pictures)

Who will be nominated?

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good 
Amy Madigan – Weapons 
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value 

Possible Spoilers: Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Best Actor In a Supporting Role

Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein (2025)
(Photo by Ken Woroner/Netflix)

Who will be nominated?

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein 
Paul Mescal – Hamnet 
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another 
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value 
Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another 

Possible Spoilers: Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly 
Shouda, Woulda, Coulda: Michael Ward – Eddington, Alexander Skarsgård – Pillion

Best Non-English Language Film

Lee Byung-hun in No Other Choice (2025)
(Photo by Courtesy Venice Film Festival)

Who will be nominated?

Sentimental Value
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
SIRĀT

Best Music (Original Score)

Adam Sandler and George Clooney in Jay Kelly (2025)
(Photo by Netflix)

Who will be nominated?

Sinners
Hamnet
Frankenstien
One Battle After Another
Jay Kelly

Best Director

Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo, and director Ryan Coogler on the set of Sinners (2025)
(Photo by Eli Ade/©Warner Bros.)

Who will be nominated?

Ryan Coogler Sinners
Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
Joachim Trier– Sentimental Value
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Best AdAPTED Screenplay

Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another (2025)
(Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures)

Who will be nominated?

Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
Bugonia
No Other Choice

BEst Original Screenplay

Stellan Skarsgard and elle Fanning in Sentimental Value (2025)
(Photo by Kasper Tuxen/©Neon)

Who will be nominated?

Sinners
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Weapons
Sentimental Value

Best Animated Feature

Image from KPop Demon Hunters (2025)
(Photo by Netflix)

Who will be nominated?

KPop Demon Hunters
Elio
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle
Zootopia 2

Best Song

Who will be nominated?

KPop Demon Hunters – “Golden”
Sinners – “I Lied to You”
Wicked: For Good – “The Girl in the Bubble” 
Diane Warren: Relentless – “Dear Me”
Train Dreams – “Train Dreams”

Possible Spoilers: F1: The Movie – “Drive”,

Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22. The annual awards show will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

