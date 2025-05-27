Patti LuPone Talks "Levitating" Broadway Performances and PlayIng Witches - The Awards Tour Podcast

This week on the Awards Tour podcast, Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley sits down with Broadway legend Patti LuPone to discuss her role as Lilia Calderu in Agatha All Along. In it, she plays the divine Sicilian witch Agatha Harkness enlists to accompany her down “The Witches’ Road.” In their conversation, LuPone, who has been performing on Broadway for over five decades, jokes about not knowing where her career was headed when she got an unexpected call from Marvel to join the series.

Listen in as LuPone breaks down her career from Evita to Agatha All Along, praises some of her favorite Broadway performers, and teases what’s next for her career. You can watch every episode of Agatha All Along now on Disney+, and we’ll see you at the next stop on the Awards Tour.

Jacqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: Thanks for sitting down with me. You just sat down with George Clooney for Broadway Actors on Actors. I have to ask about it.

Patti Lupone: Jessica Lange and I went to see Good Night, and Good Luck, in which George is starring, and he was fantastic! And the whole production is fantastic. And when we were leaving, we ran into the director David Cromer, and he said, “Do you want to go backstage?” And Jesse (Lange) and I went, “Does he want people backstage?” Because it’s a big performance. And then David said, “Yeah, he likes to see people.” So Jesse and I went backstage, and he greeted us like we were his long-lost friends. And it was like, wow! I mean, he is everything they say he is. He’s the most charming, generous, wonderful, and handsome person.

