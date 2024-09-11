Pachinko's Lee Min-ho Spills Season 2 Secrets

“Heartfelt, haunting, visually striking, a masterpiece of storytelling.” Critics everywhere are over the moon for Pachinko: season 2. The popular series premiered on Apple TV+ last month, and the first three episodes are currently available to stream, with a fourth releasing Friday, September 13. The Certified Fresh series currently holds a perfect Tomatometer score of 100% and a Popcornmeter score of 92%.

Lee Min-ho, who stars as Koh Hansu, sat down for a virtual interview with RT’s Jacqueline Coley to talk about some of his favorite looks of the series, how his character evolves this season, and that powerful final scene in season 1.

Jacqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: War, 1945, and everything that is happening in the region at that time, literally is how we open season 2. And your character becomes resourceful and a person of power in the midst of all this poverty. How do you think [Koh] Hansu is going to use war over the part of season 2 with all the other things that he’s sort of doing? How is that going to project him along?

Lee Min-ho: Because of such extreme situations, I thought maybe [Hansu] would have thought that this is a good time for him to show himself to Sunja and Noa in a very natural way, and also offer them help. I think that this also shows that under an environment that’s extreme, like war or a natural disaster or any other extreme situation, people who are available to help other people should help other people. And that’s something very natural. I think that’s one of the things we need to read as well.

(Photo by Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection)

