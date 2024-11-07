Nosferatu First Reactions: A Devilishly Seductive, Deeply Chilling Horror Masterpiece

Robert Eggers and Nosferatu are a match made in heaven (and hell), according to critics who have seen the new film. The writer-director of The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman is back with a remake of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 horror classic, which itself was based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and the first reactions on social media are gleefully glowing. Some are saying it’s Eggers’ best yet. Some are saying it’s one of the year’s best films. Everyone is saying that Lily-Rose Depp gives a breakout performance. This sounds like another must-see movie.

Here’s what critics are saying about Nosferatu:

Has Robert Eggers crafted another masterpiece?

The movie is absolutely spectacular.

– Jordan Hoffman, Fangoria

Nosferatu is a knockout.

– Germain Lussier, io9.com

I loved Nosferatu.

– Carlos Aguilar, Los Angeles Times

A masterful, unnerving, spine-tingling gothic horror of the highest order.

– Rodrigo Perez, The Playlist

Robert Eggers continues his impressive streak of crafting highly detailed and transportive period films with Nosferatu, one of the most seductively macabre films ever made.

– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

Nosferatu surpasses the hype.

– Griffin Schiller, FilmSpeak

Robert Eggers’s Nosferatu is a period delight, a fantastic horror tale exquisitely mounted and efficiently told.

– Anne Thompson, Variety

A superbly crafted film and great sound design coupled with a haunting score.

– Jazz Tangcay, Variety

Top-notch filmmaking. Score, Production Design, Costumes, Make-up, and Cinematography, as always with Eggers films, masterful.

– Gregory Ellwood, The Playlist

Gorgeous and horrifically brilliant. I’m a fan.

– Clayton Davis, Variety

Where does Nosferatu rank among Eggers’ movies?

Robert Eggers’s best film.

– Rodrigo Perez, The Playlist

Nosferatu = my favorite Robert Eggers.

– Tomris Laffly, Variety

Eggers has made what could be his best feature.

– JimmyO, JoBlo’s Movie Network

Eggers’ most assured work, one in which you can feel his obsessions flow through every nocturnal frame.

– Jordan Raup, The Film Stage

Dude is just clearing his throat in cinema. He hasn’t yet begun to sing, and I’m digging all of his numbers.

– Clayton Davis, Variety

Not my favorite Eggers but excellent nevertheless.

– Germain Lussier, io9.com

It could be Robert Eggers’ most accessible film.

– Andrew J. Salazar, Discussing Film

Nosferatu is unfiltered Robert Eggers. He’s a good match for the material, which he allows to breathe in a way that may test impatient audience members, but rewards those willing to get on his wavelength.

– Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

Is this one of the best films of the year?

Easily one of the year’s best.

– Griffin Schiller, FilmSpeak

It’s one of this year’s finest films. Unforgettable!

– JimmyO, JoBlo’s Movie Network

It’s one of the most achingly beautiful films this year.

– David Crow, Den of Geek

Nosferatu goes HARDER than any other horror film this year. Holy f–k. A gorgeous grotesquerie of dread-infused terrors and a divine dark delight.

– Courtney Howard, Variety

Not only one of the best horror movies of the year but also the horniest!

– Andrew J. Salazar, Discussing Film

I admittedly didn’t walk out of Robert Eggers’s Nosferatu thinking that it’s going to end up on my “Best of 2024” list, but there is an amazing degree of passion on screen.

– Eric Eisenberg, CinemaBlend

How does it compare to the other versions of the story?

Robert Eggers delivers a perfect remake.

– Jazz Tangcay, Variety

Eggers delivers a wickedly sinister reimagining of the iconic legend… If you love the horny fever dream of Coppola’s Dracula, you’ll adore this.

– Griffin Schiller, FilmSpeak

Nosferatu incorporates breathtaking homages to Murnau’s masterpiece with thoughtful thematic artistry.

– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

Robert Eggers digs deep into the native soil beneath Nosferatu and Dracula, finding the gruesome (yet perversely alluring) core of the creature’s appeal. He also transforms THE vampire story into a Jungian tragedy.

– David Crow, Den of Geek

A bold and startling new vision of this iconic tale.

– JimmyO, JoBlo’s Movie Network

What a fascinating way to approach a remake.

– Andrew J. Salazar, Discussing Film

While it does crank up the original’s sexual subtext, people should not be expecting a f–kfest from this thing.

– Jordan Hoffman, Fangoria

Is it scary?

It’s a deeply chilling nightmare that lingers.

– Griffin Schiller, FilmSpeak

Nosferatu is a chilling stunner. A film that wastes no time digging its claws in and making its evil feel inescapable.

– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

A moody, gothic, EROTIC horror with sharp teeth—grabs you by the throat, takes its time.

– Tomris Laffly, Variety

Gross and weird, but also classically haunting.

– Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

Devilishly bloody and grotesque.

– Jazz Tangcay, Variety

Gory, creepy, propulsive, with a hint of devilish humor.

– Germain Lussier, io9.com

Nosferatu is a hypnotic, psychosexual nightmare.

– Andrew J. Salazar, Discussing Film

Nosferatu is paralyzing fear fully realized.

– Clayton Davis, Variety

Bill Skarsgård’s Count Orlok is pure sinister nightmare fuel.

– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

[Its] breathtaking final shot sent chills through my body as I left the theater.

– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

Does it have anything interesting to say?

Strangely comforting this week to watch a film that feels conjured from the darkest depths of pure evil.

– Jordan Raup, The Film Stage

It further crystallizes Eggers’ exploration of evil as an elemental force, as inherent to existence as desire, emerging from the same divinity as kindness. It’s so inextricable from us, fighting it demands great sacrifice.

– Carlos Aguilar, Los Angeles Times

Are there any standout performances in the movie?

All of the performances are top-notch, with Bill Skarsgard vanishing into Orlok to the point where you see only an entity. Nicholas Hoult brings a sense of desperate pathos to the Harker/Hutter role. But this really is Lily-Rose Depp’s movie. Her possession scenes need to be SEEN.

– David Crow, Den of Geek

Between this and Juror #2, Nicholas Hoult is killing it. Bill Skarsgård… you have to see for yourself. But the main attraction to me is Lily-Rose Depp.

– Tomris Laffly, Variety

Lily-Rose Depp’s performance is thoroughly gripping.

– Jazz Tangcay, Variety

Lily-Rose Depp is ASTOUNDING!

– Griffin Schiller, FilmSpeak

Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard are out of this world.

– Jordan Raup, The Film Stage

Lily-Rose Depp is fantastic as the woman at the center of it all and Bill Skarsgard’s vampire is wholly unique and grounded.

– Germain Lussier, io9.com

Skarsgård continues to prove he’s an unparalleled creature actor. Hoult delivers big, blending sheer terror with a palpable love that drives his character. McBurney is wildly captivating as Knock, teeing up the evil on the horizon. And then there’s Depp, who’s an utter powerhouse, brilliantly carving her character’s intoxicating path toward the darkness.

– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

Lily-Rose Depp gives every ounce of her body and soul to this eye-popping performance of tormented possession, while the overall portrayal of Count Orlok is so utterly compelling every moment he’s on-screen that his presence lingers even when he’s not.

– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

Bill Skarsgård is menacing while Lily-Rose Depp is haunting. Every movie gets automatically upgraded simply because Willem Dafoe is in it.

– Clayton Davis, Variety

Lily-Rose Depp is superb. Willem Dafoe is having a blast.

– Gregory Ellwood, The Playlist

Lily Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult’s best work to date.

– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

How does it look?

From the cinematography to the sets… I was completely swept away — it’s absolutely gorgeous.

– Darren Scott, SFX Magazine

Robin Carolan’s haunting compositions, Jarin Blaschke’s painterly cinematography & Craig Lathrop’s inspired production design augment its frightful atmospheric allure.

– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

Is it an Oscar contender?

A major below-the-line player. Could it crack Best Picture? Hmmmm. Rose Depp has a shot in a packed supporting actress race.

– Gregory Ellwood, The Playlist

Nosferatu (2024) opens in theaters everywhere on December 25, 2024.

