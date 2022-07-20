Jordan Peele and the Nope Cast on Alien Conspiracies and Why We Love Spectacle

Jordan Peele is back to freak us all out yet again, and this time he reunites with the actor who helped put him on the map with Get Out. Daniel Kaluuya stars alongside Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, and Brandon Perea in Nope, a supernatural thriller about a rural community and its close encounters with a UFO. Ahead of the film’s release, RT editor Jacqueline Coley sat down with all of them to talk about alien conspiracy theories, survival tactics, and the complex, morally ambiguous nature of spectacle. Jordan Peele also tells us what he originally titled the film, while Daniel Kaluuya talks about how life changed after Get Out and drops us a scoop on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Nope opens in theaters everywhere on July 22, 2022.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.