New on Amazon's Prime Video in February 2022

If you’re looking for love this month, Amazon’s Prime Video has your back: In addition to the catalog of romantic comedies you can stream on the service, there’s new original comedy I Want You Back. There’s also a large collection of content celebrating Black creators in honor of Black History Month, dozens of seasons of bingeable TV on sister streaming service IMDb TV, and a new season of Prime Video’s premier original series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Read on to find out what else is streaming on Prime Video in February 2022.

Reacher: Season 1 (2022) 81% Description: Jack Reacher is a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: they picked the wrong guy to take the fall. Premiere Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Phat Tuesdays: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: Phat Tuesdays, in the words of Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Regina King and more, tells the unbelievable story of how one man, Guy Torry, moved mountains to launch an all-Black comedy night at The Comedy Store. What started as an experiment in 90’s Los Angeles turned into a breeding ground for today’s greatest comedians, elevating Black voices to have their turn on the stage Premiere Date: Feb. 4, 2022

I Want You Back (2022) - - Description: Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) are total strangers, but when they meet, one thing instantly bonds them: they were both unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners, Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood), on the same weekend. As the saying goes, “misery loves company,” but their commiseration turns into a mission when they see on social media that their exes have happily moved on to new romances, Anne with Logan (Manny Jacinto) and Noah with Ginny (Clark Backo). Premiere Date: Feb. 11, 2022

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 (2022) - - Description: As season 4 begins, it’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her. Premiere Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Related: The Best Shows on Amazon’s Prime Video

$ NEWLY AVAILABLE TO RENT/BUY ON AMAZON VIDEO

* AMAZON ORIGINALS

Available 2/1

Movies

29% Half Baked (1998)

85% Hollywood Shuffle (1987)

26% How High (2001)

79% Humpday (2009)

63% I Heart Huckabees (2004)

33% Just Between Friends (1986)

10% Killers (2010)

31% King Arthur (2004)

68% Life Partners (2014)

89% Lincoln (2012)

91% Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

82% Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

49% Love & Other Drugs (2010)

44% Overboard (1987)

87% Platoon (1986)

33% Posse (1993)

42% Reign of Fire (2002)

90% RoboCop (1987)

- - Ski Patrol (1990)

- - Step Up Year of the Dance (2019)

49% The A-Team (2010)

93% The Fly (1986)

97% The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967)

81% The Impossible (2012)

68% The Rock (1996)

19% Turistas (2006)

19% Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2012)

54% Untamed Heart (1993)

74% Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

82% Walk the Line (2005)

26% What Happens in Vegas (2008)

19% You Again (2010)

69% 14 Blades (2010) (IMDb TV)

10% Bad Company (2002) (IMDb TV)

36% Battle: Los Angeles (2011) (IMDb TV)

16% Belly (1998) (IMDb TV)

72% Beloved (1998) (IMDb TV)

83% Black Dynamite (2009) (IMDb TV)

85% Chronicle (2012) (IMDb TV)

- - Freelancers (2012) (IMDb TV)

18% Hellboy (2019) (IMDb TV)

99% How to Train Your Dragon (2010) (IMDb TV)

20% Meet Dave (2008) (IMDb TV)

33% Men, Women & Children (2014) (IMDb TV)

33% Miracle at St. Anna (2008) (IMDb TV)

88% Mr. Holmes (2015) (IMDb TV)

90% Murder on the Orient Express (1974) (IMDb TV)

27% Remember Me (2010) (IMDb TV)

79% Requiem for a Dream (2000) (IMDb TV)

38% Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) (IMDb TV)

45% Soul Men (2008) (IMDb TV)

36% Street Kings (2008) (IMDb TV)

51% Superfly (2018) (IMDb TV)

77% The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999) (IMDb TV)

57% The Lost Bladesman (2011) (IMDb TV)

- - The Night Before (1988) (IMDb TV)

52% The Switch (2010) (IMDb TV)

98% The Wrestler (2008) (IMDb TV)

87% Unstoppable (2010) (IMDb TV)

11% Venom (2005) (IMDb TV)

79% Wayne's World (1992) (IMDb TV)

Series

1 Channels sampling: the first season of these subscription-channel series are available to Prime members this month.

94% Key & Peele: Season 1 (2012)

100% Key & Peele: Season 2 (2012)

- - Bad Girls Club: Twisted Sisters: Season 15 (2016)

- - Bad Girls Club: Social Disruption: Season 16 (2016)

89% Nathan for You: Season 1 (2013)

100% Nathan for You: Season 2 (2014)

75% Workaholics: Season 1 (2011)

- - Workaholics: Season 2 (2011)

89% Workaholics: Season 3 (2012)

83% Workaholics: Season 4 (2014)

- - Workaholics: Season 5 (2015)

- - Workaholics: Season 6 (2016)

100% Workaholics: Season 7 (2017)

- - Southern Charm New Orleans: Season 2 (2019)

100% Misfits: Season 1 (IMDbTV)

- - Misfits: Season 2 (2010) (IMDbTV)

- - Misfits: Season 3 (2011) (IMDbTV)

78% Misfits: Season 4 (2012) (IMDbTV)

- - Misfits: Season 5 (2013) (IMDbTV)

100% Project Runway: Season 6 (2009) (IMDbTV)

- - Project Runway: Season 7 (2010) (IMDbTV)

- - Project Runway: Season 8 (2010) (IMDbTV)

- - Project Runway: Season 9 (2011) (IMDbTV)

- - Project Runway: Season 10 (2012) (IMDbTV)

- - Project Runway: Season 11 (2013) (IMDbTV)

- - Project Runway: Season 12 (2013) (IMDbTV)

- - Project Runway: Season 13 (2014) (IMDbTV)

- - Project Runway: Season 14 (2015) (IMDbTV)

- - Project Runway: Season 15 (2016) (IMDbTV)

- - Project Runway: Season 16 (2017) (IMDbTV)

- - Project Runway All Stars: Season 1 (2012) (IMDbTV)

- - Project Runway All Stars: Season 2 (2012) (IMDbTV)

- - Project Runway All Stars: Season 3 (2013) (IMDbTV)

- - Project Runway All Stars: Season 4 (2014) (IMDbTV)

- - Project Runway All Stars: Season 5 (2016) (IMDbTV)

- - Project Runway All Stars: Season 6 (2018) (IMDbTV)

- - Project Runway All Stars: Season 7 (2019) (IMDbTV)

Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2 (2011)

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, Seasons 1-3 (2017)

The Sandhamn Murders: Season 71

Arsène Lupin1

Faster with Finnegan: Season 21

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew: Season 11

Date With The Angels: Season 1-2, starring Betty White1

Dusty’s Trail: Season 11

Book Hungry Bears: Season 11

Civil War Journal: Seasons 1-31

Nightwatch: Seasons 1-51

Available 2/2

66% Freakonomics (2010)

Available 2/3

29% Overdrive (2017) (IMDb TV)

Available 2/4

81% Reacher: Season 1 (2022) *

- - Phat Tuesdays: Season 1 (2022) *

- - Book of Love (2022) *

62% Dog Days (2018) (IMDb TV)

Available 2/5

95% The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) (IMDb TV)

Available 2/11

- - I Want You Back (2022) *

Homestay (2022)*

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer: New Episodes*

Available 2/18

- - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 (2022) *

100% The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 1 (2022) * New Episodes

Lov3 (2022)*

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada (2022)*

Available 2/25

61% The Protégé (2021)

Thumbnail: Prime Video

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.