New on Prime Video and Freevee in September 2022

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series, which takes places thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels and Peter Jackson’s movies, making its debut to Amazon Prime Video’s streaming service in September. Also joining this month is the movie remake of Goodnight Mommy, which stars Naomi Watts, the movie adaptation of Grady Hendrix’s ’80s-themed horror novel My Best Friend’s Exorcism, led by Elsie Fisher, the premiere of Thursday Night Football and more. Read on to find out what is headed to Prime Video and sister service Freevee this month, with a few highlights noted at the top.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 1 (2022) 83% Description: Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. The prequel series will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone. Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 2.



Thursday Night Football

Description: This September, Prime Video will become the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in what is the first year of a historic 11-year agreement with the NFL. The deal makes Prime Video the first streaming service to air a season-long exclusive national broadcast package from the NFL, and includes 15 regular-season games and one preseason game per year. Prime Video will also deliver new pregame, halftime, and postgame shows as well as fan-favorite interactive features like X-Ray and Next Gen Stats powered by AWS.

Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 15

Goodnight Mommy (2022) - - Description: When twin brothers arrive home to find their mother’s (Naomi Watts) demeanor altered and face covered in surgical bandages, they begin to suspect the woman beneath the gauze might not be their mother. Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 16



My Best Friend's Exorcism (2022) - - Description: The year is 1988. High school sophomores Abby and Gretchen have been best friends since fourth grade. But after an evening of skinny-dipping goes disastrously wrong, Gretchen begins to act…different. She’s moody. She’s irritable. And bizarre incidents keep happening whenever she’s nearby. Abby’s investigation leads her to some startling discoveries — and by the time their story reaches its terrifying conclusion, the fate of Abby and Gretchen will be determined by a single question: Is their friendship powerful enough to beat the devil? Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 30.



$ NEWLY AVAILABLE TO RENT/BUY ON AMAZON VIDEO

* AMAZON ORIGINALS

Available 9/1

Movies

81% 21 Grams (2003)

- - 23:59 (2011)

73% A Family Thing (1996)

71% The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

66% The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension (1984)

87% American Beauty (1999)

0% American Ninja (1985)

- - American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

- - American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

- - American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

89% An American Werewolf in London (1981)

17% Apartment 143 (2011)

19% Autumn in New York (2001)

63% Bad Influence (1990)

38% Big Top Pee-wee (1988)

71% Black Sunday (1977)

14% Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)

86% The Blair Witch Project (1999)

62% Cabin Fever (2002)

- - Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

84% The Clan (2015)

12% Cold Creek Manor (2003)

90% Crazy Heart (2009)

86% The Descent (2005)

24% The Dilemma (2011)

- - Dust 2 Glory (2017)

20% Employee of the Month (2006)

81% Europa Report (2013)

42% The Expendables (2010)

68% The Expendables 2 (2012)

31% The Expendables 3 (2014)

23% Failure to Launch (2006)

79% Fight Club (1999)

54% Frontera (2013)

51% The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

78% Gorky Park (1983)

81% Hard Eight (1996)

80% He Got Game (1998)

45% Heartburn (1986)

44% Here Comes the Devil (2012)

99% How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

81% I Saw the Devil (2010)

53% I'm Still Here (2010)

37% In Time (2011)

57% Instructions Not Included (2013)

9% Intersection (1994)

58% Jason's Lyric (1994)

83% Juan of the Dead (2011)

70% Legally Blonde (2001)

36% Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

98% Let the Right One In (2008)

16% The Lifeguard (2013)

68% Love Story (1970)

31% Loving Pablo (2017)

- - Mandrill (2009)

3% The Mod Squad (1999)

15% Moonlight and Valentino (1995)

68% mother! (2017)

83% The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

12% Mr. Baseball (1992)

98% My Beautiful Laundrette (1985)

69% Night Falls on Manhattan (1996)

71% Open Water (2003)

27% The Out-of-Towners (1999)

63% The Package (1989)

11% Pulse (2006)

43% The Recruit (2003)

42% Reign of Fire (2002)

90% Rescue Dawn (2006)

8% Rings (2017)

77% Role Models (2008)

77% Role Models (2008) Unrated

13% Ronaldo (2015)

35% Rookie of the Year (1993)

88% Roxanne (1987)

64% The Sacrament (2013)

53% Save the Last Dance (2001)

19% Shattered (2022)

95% The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

88% Sin nombre (2009)

92% Skyfall (2012)

0% Staying Alive (1983)

32% Superstar (1999)

75% Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969)

54% The Transporter (2002)

82% Trollhunter (2010)

60% Uncommon Valor (1983)

88% The Usual Suspects (1995)

- - Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)

80% Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

71% Wanted (2008)

75% War of the Worlds (2005)

52% Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

- - We're No Angels (1955)

44% Wild Bill (1995)

76% The Young Victoria (2009)

6% Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

88% 1917 (2019) (Freevee)

98% All About My Mother (1999) (Freevee)

28% Annie (2014) (Freevee)

85% As Good as It Gets (1997) (Freevee)

45% Bad Teacher (2011) (Freevee)

82% Broken Embraces (2009) (Freevee)

40% Can't Hardly Wait (1998) (Freevee)

68% Charlie's Angels (2000) (Freevee)

41% Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003) (Freevee)

44% Cowboys & Aliens (2011) (Freevee)

29% Criminal (2016) (Freevee)

20% For Greater Glory (2012) (Freevee)

75% Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) (Freevee)

12% God's Not Dead (2014) (Freevee)

76% Happy Feet (2006) (Freevee)

45% Happy Feet Two (2011) (Freevee)

93% Hidden Figures (2016) (Freevee)

29% Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016) (Freevee)

52% Leatherheads (2008) (Freevee)

38% Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011) (Freevee)

26% Madea's Family Reunion (2006) (Freevee)

92% Matador (1986) (Freevee)

77% Match Point (2005) (Freevee)

96% Pain and Glory (2019) (Freevee)

83% Silence (2016) (Freevee)

65% Stop-Loss (2008) (Freevee)

28% The Bone Collector (1999) (Freevee)

19% The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016) (Freevee)

31% The Longest Ride (2015) (Freevee)

83% There's Something About Mary (1998) (Freevee)

91% Volver (2006) (Freevee)

20% Where's the Money (2017) (Freevee)

94% Whiplash (2014) (Freevee)

Series

- - American Ninja Warrior : Seasons 12-13

97% Friday Night Lights : Seasons 1-5

- - Texicanas

- - WAGS: Miami : Seasons 1-2

The Suze Orman Show (2002) (Freevee)

- - Murder, She Wrote (Freevee)

- - Murder She Wrote: A Story to Die For (2000) (Freevee)

- - Banacek : Seasons Seasons 1-2 (Freevee)

- - Models of the Runway : Seasons Seasons 1-2 (Freevee)

- - The Rockford Files : Seasons Seasons 1-6 (Freevee)

Available 9/7

He Is Psychometric (2019)

Prison Playbook (2017)

Reply 1988 (2015)

Reply 1994 (2013)



- - Search WWW

- - Signal

Available 9/9

The Crowned Clown (2019)

58% Aline (2020)

- - Flight / Risk (2022) *

Available 9/11

92% How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) (Freevee)

Available 9/16

77% Dog (2022)

55% Firebird (2021)

85% The Outfit (2022)

Available 9/19

- - Heatwave (2022)

Available 9/21

Prisma (2022)*

Available 9/23

10% Firestarter (2022)

29% Memory (2022)

- - September Mornings : Season 2 *

Available 9/27

70% Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Available 9/30

68% Ambulance (2022)

Jungle (2022)*Un Extraño Enemigo: Season 2 (2022)*

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.