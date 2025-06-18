Introducing the Rotten Tomatoes App

“Why doesn’t Rotten Tomatoes have an app?”

That’s something we’ve heard from a lot of folks over the years, and the truth is, we’ve asked the same question for a long time, too. That’s why we’re so excited to announce that we actually did something about it, and the Rotten Tomatoes app is finally here!

The Rotten Tomatoes app is available to download for free on the iOS App Store (with Android to follow soon), delivering a fresh, mobile-first experience for movie and TV lovers. It combines our most beloved recommendation features along with deeper discovery, profile customization and social tools — including aRTi, a generative AI search assistant, social feeds with reactive Tomojis, and more.

The app features everything you know and love, including thousands of movie and TV discovery pages, Tomatometer and Popcornmeter scores, critic and audience reviews, celebrity interviews, trailers, entertainment news, and more, all wrapped into an intuitive, mobile-friendly format. It also creates a space for you to curate personal watchlists, leave ratings and reviews, and share your favorites, while following other trusted voices on your social feed. We’ve even created brand new Tomojis, our very own take on popular reactive emoji icons. Aren’t they adorable?

The app will also introduce aRTi (currently in beta), Rotten Tomatoes’ official AI assistant, which will serve as a trusted guide to find movie and TV scores, and to see where content is streaming or available for purchase. The new app launch signals an exciting new chapter for how fans can engage with entertainment content on Rotten Tomatoes, but this is only the beginning.

Upcoming features planned for the app include personalized recommendations based on follows, video reactions, reviews, and more, as well as elevated reviewer profiles for Rotten Tomatoes’ most engaged users. So download the Rotten Tomatoes App now, and stay tuned for more announcements in the future!

The new Rotten Tomatoes app is available now on the iOS App Store with Android to follow soon.