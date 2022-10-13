New on Prime Video and Freevee in October 2022

TAGGED AS: Comedy, Drama, movies, Prime Video, streaming, television, TV
Science fiction series The Peripheral based on William Gibson’s book of the same name and created by Westworld’s Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan stars Chloë Grace Moretz and makes its debut to Amazon Prime Video’s streaming service in October. Also joining this month is Lena Dunham’s medieval teen comedy Catherine Called Birdy, Blumhouse’s suspense thriller Run Sweetheart Run, the mind-bending murder mystery series The Devil’s Hour, led by Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi, Freevee’s ’90s teen drama High School, inspired by the memoir of twin sister pop duo Tegan and Sara, and more. Read on to find out what is headed to Prime Video and sister service Freevee this month, with a few highlights noted at the top.
Catherine Called Birdy (2022)
87%
75%
Description: The year? 1290. In the Medieval English village of Stonebridge, Lady Catherine (known as Birdy) is the youngest child of Lord Rollo and the Lady Aislinn. Her playground is Stonebridge Manor, a house that, like the family, has seen better days. Financially destitute and utterly greedy, Rollo sees his daughter as his path out of financial ruin by marrying her off to a wealthy man for money and land. But Birdy, like all the great teen heroines, is spirited, clever and adventurous – and ready to put off any suitor that comes in increasingly ingenious ways. Her imagination, defiance and deep belief in her own right to independence put her on a collision course with her parents. When the most vile suitor of all arrives, they are presented with the ultimate test of love for their daughter.
Premiere Date: Friday, October 7
High School: Season 1 (2022)
100%
- -
Description: Based on the memoir by indie pop twin sister duo Tegan and Sara, High School follows teen twin sisters searching for their own identities told through a backdrop of ’90s grunge and rave culture.
Premiere Date: Friday, October 14
The Peripheral: Season 1 (2022)
- -
- -
Description: The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind—and what lies beyond.
Premiere Date: Friday, October 21
- -
- -
Description: The series follows the story of Lucy, played by Jessica Raine, who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour. Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own. When Lucy’s name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus. Peter Capaldi plays a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession. He becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon, played by Nikesh Patel.
Premiere Date: Friday, October 28
$ NEWLY AVAILABLE TO RENT/BUY ON AMAZON VIDEO
* AMAZON ORIGINALS
Available 10/1
Movies
- - 51% 12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
51% 82% 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)
- - 93% 7 Days to Vegas (2019)
- - 40% Christmas Solo (2017)
33% 50% Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
20% 51% Ace the Case (2016)
86% 63% Advantageous (2015)
- - 44% Another Time (2018)
53% 43% Audrey Rose (1977)
70% 62% Baby Boom (1987)
- - 40% The Babymoon (2017)
57% 83% Beat Street (1984)
- - 0% Big House (2020)
- - 92% Bloodrunners (2017)
89% 76% Bridesmaids (2011)
- - 0% Bridge and Tunnel (2014)
75% 57% Buddymoon (2016)
50% 43% Burnt Offerings (1976)
- - 20% Christmas Crime Story (2017)
100% 53% Colewell (2019)
- - 69% Cosmos (2019)
80% 53% Cyrus (2010)
0% 29% Dark Crimes (2016)
- - 0% Daylight Savings (2012)
22% 46% Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
90% 91% Edward Scissorhands (1990)
92% 88% End of Sentence (2019)
- - 60% Falcon Song (2014)
45% 57% Fire in the Sky (1993)
32% 73% For Colored Girls (2010)
88% 70% Get Shorty (1995)
- - 0% Going to Brazil (2016)
31% 68% Hackers (1995)
39% 62% Hannibal (2001)
82% 50% Hearts and Bones (2019)
87% 68% Heaven Can Wait (1978)
30% 22% Hellbenders (2012)
- - 67% Hickey (2017)
60% 35% High-Rise (2015)
11% 19% Hit by Lightning (2014)
89% 74% Hondo (1953)
59% 53% Hostel (2005)
45% 35% Jennifer's Body (2009)
20% 47% Just Married (2003)
26% 32% Land of the Lost (2009)
55% 67% Last Holiday (2006)
26% 75% Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
91% 85% Leaving Las Vegas (1995)
- - 14% Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)
- - 0% Magnum Opus (2017)
- - 79% Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip (2020)
38% 89% Man on Fire (2004)
- - 54% Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)
75% 93% Murder Bury Win (2020)
61% 44% My Bloody Valentine (2009)
63% 99% My True Fairytale (2021)
83% 0% No Alternative (2018)
54% 42% Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)
- - 76% Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2014)
91% 62% Panic (2000)
74% 72% Patriot Games (1992)
74% 43% Piranha (2010)
- - 25% Ryde (2017)
20% 66% Santa Claus (1985)
78% 76% Seabiscuit (2003)
97% 81% Shane (1953)
66% 54% Shanghai Knights (2003)
68% 77% Shutter Island (2010)
- - 0% Shuttlecock: Director's Cut (2020)
49% 52% Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)
86% 73% Social Animals (2018)
92% 82% Source Code (2011)
17% 51% Summer Rental (1985)
91% 60% Support the Girls (2018)
38% 42% Swing Vote (2008)
42% 52% Teen Wolf (1985)
8% 18% Teen Wolf Too (1987)
71% 80% The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
6% 22% The Devil Inside (2012)
57% 44% The Dictator (2012)
- - 0% The Divorce Party (2019)
- - 13% Dustwalker (2019)
63% 60% The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
- - 89% The Harimaya Bridge (2009)
21% 59% The Hot Chick (2002)
68% 81% The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
93% 88% The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)
95% 95% The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
72% 74% The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
60% 45% The Unraveling (2015)
33% 38% The Woman in Red (1984)
100% 62% Two for Joy (2018)
26% 93% Madea's Family Reunion (2006)
56% 34% Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)
5% 24% Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)
90% 79% Up in the Air (2009)
61% 93% Valentín (2002)
42% 72% Vanilla Sky (2001)
75% 69% Venus and Serena (2012)
4% 15% Vice (2015)
89% 72% Vincent and Theo (1990)
67% 54% Visioneers (2008)
78% 81% Wall Street (1987)
- - 0% Water in a Broken Glass (2018)
13% 31% Winchester (2018)
- - 12% Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling (2009)
- - 0% You're in Charge (2013)
65% 66% Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)
8% 31% Are We Done Yet? (2007) (Freevee)
52% 48% Ashby (2015) (Freevee)
74% 77% Cape Fear (1991) (Freevee)
21% 39% Case 39 (2009) (Freevee)
79% 93% Casino (1995) (Freevee)
63% 57% Child's Play (2019) (Freevee)
42% 60% Death Race (2008) (Freevee)
17% 37% Death Race 2 (2010) (Freevee)
50% 45% Death Race 3: Inferno (2012) (Freevee)
- - 46% Death Race: Beyond Anarchy (2018) (Freevee)
80% 58% Don Jon (2013) (Freevee)
50% 47% Earth to Echo (2014) (Freevee)
36% 42% Eat Pray Love (2010) (Freevee)
23% 52% Failure to Launch (2006) (Freevee)
73% 62% Get Him to the Greek (2010) (Freevee)
69% 70% Horrible Bosses (2011) (Freevee)
84% 87% In Bruges (2008) (Freevee)
32% 63% Love, Rosie (2014) (Freevee)
33% 44% Men, Women & Children (2014) (Freevee)
93% 76% Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) (Freevee)
75% 63% Monster House (2006) (Freevee)
32% 51% Monster Trucks (2016) (Freevee)
81% 73% Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014) (Freevee)
47% 53% Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011) (Freevee)
90% 78% Murder on the Orient Express (1974) (Freevee)
61% 53% Murder on the Orient Express (2017) (Freevee)
75% 53% Oculus (2013) (Freevee)
66% 64% Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) (Freevee)
87% 89% Pride & Prejudice (2005) (Freevee)
45% 29% Rough Night (2017) (Freevee)
63% 49% Starsky & Hutch (2004) (Freevee)
42% 64% The Expendables (2010) (Freevee)
67% 67% The Expendables 2 (2012) (Freevee)
31% 48% The Expendables 3 (2014) (Freevee)
20% 65% The King's Daughter (2022) (Freevee)
51% 76% The Kingdom (2007) (Freevee)
19% 52% The Perfect Holiday (2007) (Freevee)
42% 37% The Prodigy (2019) (Freevee)
92% 72% The Shape of Water (2017) (Freevee)
35% 55% Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) (Freevee)
- - 89% Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) (Freevee)
64% 80% Zoolander (2001) (Freevee)
22% 20% Zoolander No. 2 (2016) (Freevee)
Series
The Suze Orman Show (2008-2010)
- - Motive : Seasons 1-4 (Freevee)
- - Young Rock: Season 2 (2022) (Freevee)
Bring It On, Ghost (2016)
87% 75% Catherine Called Birdy (2022) *
75% 41% Noah (2014)
40% 86% Family Camp (2022)
89% 64% The Northman (2022)
100% High School: Season 1 (2022) * (Freevee)
81% 73% Warm Bodies (2013) (Freevee)
May I Help You (2022)
89% 53% Torn Hearts (2022)
80% American Horror Story: Double Feature (2021)
96% 98% Argentina, 1985 (2022) *
- - The Peripheral: Season 1 (2022) *
Hush Hush (2022)*
10% 66% Blacklight (2022)
86% 96% Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)
73% 0% Run Sweetheart Run (2020) *
- - The Devil's Hour *
53% 35% Unhuman (2022)