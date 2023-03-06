New on Prime Video and Freevee in March 2023

Daisy Jones & the Six is a period drama that follows the trials and tribulations of a fictional ’70s rock bands and its two ambitious lead singers. Starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, the series premiered on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service on March 3.

Plus, Toni Collette and John Leguizamo headline The Power, a supernatural thriller that follows a global power dynamic shift that happens after teenage girls the world over acquire the ability to electrocute anyone and anything. Dominique Fishback stars in Swarm, the new mind-bending genre series from Janine Nabers and Donald Glover. Emily Browning and Megan Smart star in the Australian comedy series Class of ’07, which schedules a high school reunion during the end of the world.

Read on to find out what is headed to Prime Video and its ad-supported sister streaming service Freevee this month, with a few highlights noted at the top.

75% Daisy Jones & the Six: Season 1 (2023)

Description: Based on the New York Times best-selling novel, Daisy Jones & the Six follows the story of a 1970s band fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Set to the soundtrack of original music, this is the story of how this iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

Premiere Date: Friday, March 3

- - Swarm : Season 1

Description: From co-creators and executive producers Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm, set between 2016-2018, follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), an obsessed fan of the world’s biggest pop star who sets off on an unexpected cross-country journey.

Premiere Date: Friday, March 17

- - Class of '07 : Season 1

Description: When a tidal wave hits a 10-year reunion of an all-girls high school, the group must find a way to survive not just the apocalypse, but each other.

Premiere Date: Friday, March 17

- - The Power: Season 1 (2023)

Description: The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature: Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.

Premiere Date: Friday, March 31

$ NEWLY AVAILABLE TO RENT/BUY ON AMAZON VIDEO

* AMAZON ORIGINALS

Available 3/1

Movies



100% 12 Angry Men (1957)

96% A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

85% Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

81% American Gangster (2007)

82% Barbershop (2002)

81% Barefoot in the Park (1967)

94% Being John Malkovich (1999)

39% Big Daddy (1999)

89% Capote (2005)

93% Carrie (1976)

50% Carrie (2013)

80% Cinderella Man (2005)

78% Cloverfield (2008)

51% Contraband (2012)

36% Courageous (2011)

95% Creed (2015)

83% Creed II (2018)

92% Dazed and Confused (1993)

82% Detroit (2017)

91% Duck Soup (1933)

83% Elizabeth (1998)

35% Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

8% Eye for an Eye (1996)

65% Flesh and Bone (1993)

97% Good Will Hunting (1997)

41% Imagine That (2009)

81% Internal Affairs (1990)

66% Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie (2002)

71% Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain (2011)

91% Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

75% Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)

95% Lost in Translation (2003)

87% Margin Call (2011)

89% Midnight Cowboy (1969)

81% Minnie and Moskowitz (1971)

67% Nerve (2016)

- - Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2014)

96% Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

89% Ordinary People (1980)

96% Paths of Glory (1957)

92% Pulp Fiction (1994)

93% RBG (2018)

100% Red River (1948)

91% Rocky (1976)

77% Rocky Balboa (2006)

72% Rocky II (1979)

67% Rocky III (1982)

38% Rocky IV (1985)

31% Rocky V (1990)

38% Sahara (2005)

87% Scent of a Woman (1992)

86% Shine a Light (2008)

88% The Sterile Cuckoo (1969)

67% Street Smart (1987)

81% Super 8 (2011)

93% The Apartment (1960)

29% The Babysitter (1995)

88% The Dead Zone (1983)

91% The Defiant Ones (1958)

67% The Expendables 2 (2012)

31% The Expendables 3 (2014)

60% The Frozen Ground (2013)

29% The Hunted (2003)

46% The Hunter (1980)

82% The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)

77% The Machinist (2004)

80% The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

43% The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)

37% The Presidio (1988)

79% The Virgin Suicides (1999)

26% Unlocked (2017)

43% Vanilla Sky (2001)

51% Vanity Fair (2004)

- - VeggieTales: An Easter Carol (2004)

- - Veggie Tales: Lord of the Beans (2005)

VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark

- - Veggietales: 'Twas The Night Before Easter (2011)

100% Witness for the Prosecution (1957)

27% Your Highness (2011)

27% 3 Days to Kill (2014) (Freevee)

93% An Education (2009) (Freevee)

88% Annihilation (2018) (Freevee)

86% Awakenings (1990) (Freevee)

24% Bewitched (2005) (Freevee)

8% Bulletproof (1996) (Freevee)

58% Crooked House (2017) (Freevee)

43% Death at a Funeral (2010) (Freevee)

72% Dirty Dancing (1987) (Freevee)

78% Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) (Freevee)

98% Inside Job (2010) (Freevee)

58% Jumping the Broom (2011) (Freevee)

53% Kindergarten Cop (1990) (Freevee)

29% Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016) (Freevee)

88% News of the World (2020) (Freevee)

53% Out of the Furnace (2013) (Freevee)

90% Promising Young Woman (2020) (Freevee)

54% Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) (Freevee)

78% Smokey and the Bandit (1977) (Freevee)

17% Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) (Freevee)

17% Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) (Freevee)

86% Star Trek Beyond (2016) (Freevee)

28% Takers (2010) (Freevee)

17% The Wedding Planner (2001) (Freevee)

- - Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009) (Freevee)

51% White House Down (2013) (Freevee)

TV Shows



- - Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam : Seasons 1-7

Available 3/3

75% Daisy Jones & the Six: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 3/4

The Pimp – No F***ing Fairytale*

14% Safe Haven (2013) (Freevee)

Available 3/6

63% The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Available 3/7

46% Secret Headquarters (2022)

69% The Silent Twins (2022)

19% The Visitor (2022)

Available 3/8

44% The Thing About Pam: Season 1 (2022) (Freevee)

Available 3/10

85% Jackass Forever (2022)

- - This is Christmas (2022)

Available 3/11

La Guzman: Season 1

Available 3/12

33% Men, Women & Children (2014)

Available 3/14

94% Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)

Available 3/17

93% Boy and the World (2013)

Angel Flight*

- - Class of '07 : Season 1*

- - Dom : Season 2*

- - Swarm : Season 1*

Available 3/21

83% Nope (2022)

Available 3/22

- - Sanandresito (2012)

19% Cats (2019) (Freevee)

Available 3/24

96% Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

- - Reggie (2023) *

Available 3/28

- - Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (2022)

Available 3/29

American Renegades



48% Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

Available 3/31

42% But I'm a Cheerleader (1999)

79% Enemies Closer (2013)

61% Siberia (2019)

- - Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

55% Zeros and Ones (2021)

- - The Power: Season 1 (2023) *

81% Boss

- - Birds Like Us (2017) (Freevee)

56% Come Play (2020) (Freevee)

40% Fallen (1998) (Freevee)

- - My Sweet Monster (2021) (Freevee)

- - Outback (2019) (Freevee)

- - Pinocchio: A True Story (2021) (Freevee)

Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens (2023) (Freevee)*

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.