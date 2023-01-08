New on Prime Video and Freevee in January 2023

Hunters — the 1970s Nazi-hunting revenge thriller series starring Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor, Lena Olin, Jerrika Hinton, and many more — premieres its second season to Amazon Prime Video’s streaming service in January. Also dropping this month is action-packed rom-com Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, and Jennifer Coolidge; the supernatural thriller The Rig, led by Game of Thrones alum Iain Glen; and season 2 of the Critical Role–inspired animated series The Legend of Vox Machina.

Read on to find out what is headed to Prime Video and its ad-supported sister streaming service Freevee this month, with a few highlights noted at the top.

The Rig: Season 1 (2023) 78% Description: The Rig sees the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea. When they are due to be collected and return to the mainland, a mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through. The rig is hit by massive tremors, and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world. As the crew endeavour to discover what’s driving this unknown force, a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust. Bonds are broken, allegiances formed and generational fault lines are exposed. The crew of the Bravo will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance leading to a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination. Premiere Date: January 6



Hunters: Season 2 (2023) - - Description: After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history’s most infamous villain. Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters. Premiere Date: January 13



The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 (2023) - - Description: After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again — this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave. Premiere Date: January 20



Shotgun Wedding (2023) - - Description: Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begins to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire wedding party is taken hostage. “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first. Premiere Date: January 27



$ NEWLY AVAILABLE TO RENT/BUY ON AMAZON VIDEO

* AMAZON ORIGINALS

Available 1/1

Movies



93% 50/50 (2011)

75% A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001)

12% After Earth (2013)

85% Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

68% Ali (2001)

78% Antwone Fisher (2002)

12% Are We There Yet? (2005)

71% Baby Boy (2001)

Business (2004)

38% Beauty Shop (2005)

Black Dynamite (1980)

12% Blankman (1994)

37% Blue Chips (1994)

83% Breakdown (1997)

31% Breakin' All the Rules (2004)

28% Broken City (2013)

66% Brown Sugar (2002)

Clue (2011)

80% Despicable Me (2010)

- - Despicable Me 2 (2013)

47% Downsizing (2017)

100% El Dorado (1967)

91% El Mariachi (1992)

92% Election (1999)

20% Employee of the Month (2006)

80% Europa Report (2013)

23% Failure to Launch (2006)

45% Forces of Nature (1999)

21% Frankie & Alice (2010)

63% Friday the 13th (1980)

30% Gamer (2009)

12% God's Not Dead (2014)

41% Guess Who (2005)

86% Harold and Maude (1971)

45% Higher Learning (1995)

64% Home for the Holidays (1995)

99% I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

95% If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

In My Country (2005)

95% In the Heat of the Night (1967)

78% Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

88% Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

96% Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

83% Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

- - Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

- - Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

- - Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

- - Stone Cold (2005)

83% Juliet, Naked (2018)

47% Just Wright (2010)

18% Love the Coopers (2015)

31% Mad Love (1995)

89% Mean Creek (2004)

66% Mission: Impossible (1996)

56% Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

71% Mission: Impossible III (2006)

93% Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011)

85% Mississippi Burning (1988)

16% Mo' Money (1992)

22% Money Train (1995)

55% Mr. 3000 (2004)

97% Muscle Shoals (2013)

79% O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

57% Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

66% Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

23% Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

27% Paycheck (2003)

34% Poetic Justice (1993)

73% Private Parts (1997)

90% Rec (2007)

68% Rec 2 (2009)

41% Rec 3: Genesis (2012)

52% Red Dawn (1984)

76% Rejoice & Shout (2010)

96% Rosemary's Baby (1968)

57% School Daze (1988)

91% Serpico (1973)

19% She Hate Me (2004)

88% Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

93% Sorry to Bother You (2018)

96% Tangerine (2015)

32% The Amityville Horror (1979)

7% The Big Wedding (2013)

63% The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

71% Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

93% The Devil's Backbone (2001)

62% The Duchess (2008)

54% The Foot Fist Way (2006)

87% The Gospel According to André (2017)

13% The Love Guru (2008)

46% The Peacemaker (1997)

67% The Running Man (1987)

100% The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

68% The Two Jakes (1990)

- - Three Can Play That Game (2007)

90% To Sir, With Love (1967)

89% True Grit (1969)

26% Walking Tall (2004)

68% Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016)

93% Witness (1985)

14% You Got Served (2004)

33% Battleship (2012) (Freevee)

82% Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) (Freevee)

56% Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991) (Freevee)

82% Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989) (Freevee)

96% Booksmart (2019) (Freevee)

91% City of God (2002) (Freevee)

34% Click (2006) (Freevee)

86% Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) (Freevee)

- - Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013) (Freevee)

51% Contraband (2012) (Freevee)

49% Four Kids and It (2020) (Freevee)

83% Freaky (2020) (Freevee)

75% Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) (Freevee)

73% Get Him to the Greek (2010) (Freevee)

8% Grown Ups 2 (2013) (Freevee)

99% How to Train Your Dragon (2010) (Freevee)

19% Identity Thief (2013) (Freevee)

52% Jumanji (1995) (Freevee)

84% Let Him Go (2020) (Freevee)

89% Lincoln (2012) (Freevee)

9% Little Fockers (2010) (Freevee)

28% Machine Gun Preacher (2011) (Freevee)

9% Man of the House (2005) (Freevee)

21% Me You Madness (2021) (Freevee)

38% Meet the Fockers (2004) (Freevee)

84% Meet the Parents (2000) (Freevee)

40% Monte Carlo (2011) (Freevee)

37% Morgan (2016) (Freevee)

55% Morning Glory (2010) (Freevee)

67% Nerve (2016) (Freevee)

80% Office Space (1999) (Freevee)

94% Out of Sight (1998) (Freevee)

30% Passengers (2016) (Freevee)

38% Peeples (2013) (Freevee)

23% Planet 51 (2009) (Freevee)

45% Red Sparrow (2018) (Freevee)

35% Shark Tale (2004) (Freevee)

92% Source Code (2011) (Freevee)

21% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) (Freevee)

65% The American (2010) (Freevee)

44% The Call (2013) (Freevee)

71% The Croods (2013) (Freevee)

15% The Darkest Minds (2018) (Freevee)

75% The Devil Wears Prada (2006) (Freevee)

53% Tyler Perry's the Family That Preys (2008) (Freevee)

60% The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005) (Freevee)

21% The Hot Chick (2002) (Freevee)

- - The Night Before (1988) (Freevee)

40% The Purge (2013) (Freevee)

21% The Smurfs (2011) (Freevee)

14% The Smurfs 2 (2013) (Freevee)

54% Think Like a Man (2012) (Freevee)

83% This Is the End (2013) (Freevee)

72% Tombstone (1993) (Freevee)

87% Unstoppable (2010) (Freevee)

91% Widows (2018) (Freevee)

89% Zombieland (2009) (Freevee)

Series

- - Dharma & Greg : Seasons 1-5

100% Invader Zim

- - Nella the Princess Knight

- - Shimmer and Shine

- - 12 O'Clock High : Seasons 1-3

58% Welcome to Flatch

Nova Vita: Season 1 (2021) (Freevee)

- - Wagon Train : Seasons 1-5 (Freevee)

Available 1/3

71% Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022)

- - Endeavour: Season 8 (2021)

Available 1/6

29% Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

51% Black and Blue (2019) (Freevee)

51% Saban's Power Rangers (2017) (Freevee)

Cosmic Love France (2023)*

78% The Rig: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 1/8

- - The Winter Palace (2022)

Available 1/10

57% Snitch (2013)

Available 1/13

- - Hunters: Season 2 (2023) *

- - The Test : Season 2*

Available 1/15

78% An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

94% The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

57% Road Trip (2000)

- - The Steve Harvey Show : Seasons 1-6

Available 1/17

81% Vengeance (2022)

Available 1/20

- - The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 (2023) *

Available 1/21

58% Hercules (2014)

Available 1/23

- - Judy Justice: Season 2 (2022) : Winter Premiere (Freevee)*

Available 1/27

94% The King's Speech (2010)

- - Shotgun Wedding (2023) *

Available 1/31

72% Orphan: First Kill (2022)

- - Nate Bargatze: Hello World (2023) *

74% Killing Them Softly (2012) (Freevee)

