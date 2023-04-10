New on Peacock in April 2023

Peacock streams Universal Pictures’ dark comedy Cocaine Bear and more films and new series in April.

Mrs. Davis, the new drama from the creative minds of Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, and starring Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman and Andy McQueen, tells the story of an epic battle between the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence and a nun named Simone (Gilpin). The first four episodes drop to the streamer on April 20.

Also premiering this month is organization-themed series The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (executive produced by Amy Poehler) and Peacock Original film Praise This starring Growni-ish star and five-time Grammy nominee Chloe Bailey.

Broadcast and cable network offerings like new episodes of Magnum P.I., Quantum Leap, Grand Crew, The Voice, The Blacklist, The Ark, Saturday Night Live, the Law & Order, and Chicago franchise series, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and Vanderpump Rules also arrive this month. April marks the arrival of every episode of beloved sitcom New Girl and Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, the birthday special celebrating the comedy icon. Plus, a diverse collection of films from 8 Mile to Waterworld are at your fingertips.

On the sports programming front, the Premier League season continues on Peacock this April, along with Women’s Soccer, IndyCar racing, and golf from the PGA and LPGA Tours. Plus, WrestleMania 39 jump starts the month with the WWE’s yearly two-day professional wrestling event on April 1 and 2.

Read on to find out what else is headed to Peacock and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

43% Praise This (2023)

Description: Set in Atlanta, Georgia, this Peacock Original Film follows a young woman (played by Chloe Bailey) with dreams of being a musical superstar who is forced to join her cousin’s struggling underdog gospel youth choir praise team in the lead-up to a national competition.

Premiere Date: Friday, April 7

67% Cocaine Bear (2023)

Description: The latest film from director Elizabeth Banks (Charlie’s Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) is inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow — and blood.

Premiere Date: Friday, April 14

- - Mrs. Davis: Season 1 (2023)

Description: The highly anticipated drama follows a nun named Simone on an epic quest to destroy the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence known as “Mrs. Davis.”

Finale Date: Thursday, April 20

- - The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: Season 1 (2023)

Description: From Executive Producer Amy Poehler, this inspiring series gives people a chance to organize their homes and lives before it’s too late with the help of three dynamic Swedes.

Premiere Date: Friday, April 27

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO PEACOCK THIS MONTH

* PEACOCK ORIGINALS

Available 4/1

75% 8 Mile (2002)

63% Baby Mama (2008)

41% Billy Madison (1995)

86% Blue Valentine (2010)

12% The Boy Next Door (2015)

89% Bridesmaids (2011)

88% Brokeback Mountain (2005)

8% Bulletproof (1996)

26% The Change-Up (2011)

43% Death at a Funeral (2010)

70% Definitely, Maybe (2008)

72% Dirty Dancing (1987)

18% Doom (2005)

92% Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

11% Fifty Shades Darker (2017)

11% Fifty Shades Freed (2018)

42% The Fighting Temptations (2003)

46% For Love of the Game (1999)

89% Gandhi (1982)

72% Gangs of New York (2002)

27% Ghost Rider (2007)

18% Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011)

28% Half Baked (1998)

61% Happy Gilmore (1996)

86% Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

76% The Help (2011)

26% How High (2001)

52% Jumanji (1995)

66% The Karate Kid (2010)

35% Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

21% Mercury Rising (1998)

94% Moneyball (2011)

54% Oblivion (2013)

74% Penguins of Madagascar (2014)

79% Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

14% Ride Along 2 (2016)

74% Snatch (2000)

65% Spy Game (2001)

28% Waist Deep (2006)

71% Wanted (2008)

33% The Waterboy (1998)

45% Waterworld (1995)

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)Augusta National Women’s Amateur – Final RoundDateline: Season 31 – New Episode (NBC)

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Horse Racing – Florida DerbyHSBC World Rugby Sevens: Hong Kong – Men’s CompetitionIndyCar: Texas – Practice & QualifyingJuego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)LPGA Tour: DIO Implant LA Open – Round 3On Patrol: First Shift: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)On Patrol: Live: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)PGA TOUR: Valero Texas Open – Round 3Premier League – Arsenal v. Leeds UnitedPremier League – Bournemouth v. FulhamPremier League – Brighton v. BrentfordPremier League – Chelsea v. Aston VillaPremier League – Crystal Palace v. Leicester CityPremier League – Man City v. LiverpoolPremier League – Nottingham Forest v. Wolves

72% Saturday Night Live: Season 48 (2022)

Available 4/2

World Synchronized Skating Championships – Free SkateWWE NXT Stand & Deliver (English & Spanish)WWE WrestleMania 39 – Night 1 (English & Spanish)

Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Hong Kong

IndyCar – Texas Race



- - Love in the Maldives (2023) (Hallmark)

Available 4/3

LPGA Tour: DIO Implant LA Open – Final RoundOn Patrol: First Shift: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)On Patrol: Live: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)PGA TOUR: Valero Texas Open – Final RoundPremier League – Newcastle v. Man UnitedPremier League – West Ham v. SouthamptonWWE WrestleMania 39 – Night 2 (English & Spanish)

- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) (NBC)

The Culture Is: AAPI Women – New Episode (MSNBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

Inside with Jen Psaki: Season 1 – New Episode (MSNBC)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)Live From The MastersLove Island: Spain: Season 2

- - Magnum P.I.: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Everton v. Tottenham

- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)

- - SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 4/4

Symone: New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Cold Justice: Season 6 (2021) : New Episodes (Oxygen)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)Live From The MastersPremier League – Bournemouth v. BrightonPremier League – Chelsea v. LiverpoolPremier League – Leeds United v. Nottingham ForestPremier League – Leicester City v. Aston Villa

55% Quantum Leap: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Season 32 – New Episode (Oxygen)

- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 4/5

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)Live From The Masters

73% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) (NBC)

Premier League – Man United v. BrentfordPremier League – West Ham v. Newcastle

- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 4/6

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



36% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)

90% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (Peacock Original)*

- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)Live From The Masters

- - The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: Season 3 (2023) : Episode 5 (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 4/7

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

Live from the Masters

43% Praise This (2023) (Peacock Original Film)*

- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 4/8

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

Paris-Roubaix Femmes Cycling

Dateline: Season 31 – New Episode (NBC)



- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Grand Crew: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

Horse Racing – Blue Grass and Santa Anita DerbyJuego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)LIGA MX – Chicas vs. NecaxaLive From The Masters

- - Lopez vs Lopez: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)On Patrol: Live: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)Premier League – Aston Villa v. Nottingham ForestPremier League – Brentford v. NewcastlePremier League – Fulham v. West HamPremier League – Leeds United v. Crystal PalacePremier League – Leicester City v. BournemouthPremier League – Tottenham v. BrightonPremier League – Wolves v. Chelsea

72% Saturday Night Live: Season 48 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

Available 4/9

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Glendale, AZUSA vs. Ireland – Women’s Soccer Match (Spanish)

Cycling Spring Classics – Paris-Roubaix

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Singapore

Laureus Sports Awards

Live From The Masters

On Patrol: First Shift: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)

Premier League – Southampton v. Man City

Premier League – Liverpool v. Arsenal (English & Spanish)



- - The Professional Bridesmaid (2023) (Hallmark)

Available 4/10

- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - The Blessing Bracelet (2023) (Hallmark)

Chasing Gold: Season 1 – New Episode (NBC)Inside with Jen Psaki: Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)NCAA Golf – Western Intercollegiate – Round 1

- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)

- - SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Symone: New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 4/11

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 4 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)

61% Marry Me (2022)

NCAA Golf – Western Intercollegiate – Round 2Snapped: Season 32 – New Episode (Oxygen)

- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

USA vs. Ireland – Women’s Soccer Match (English & Spanish)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 4/12

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Round 1NCAA Golf – Western Intercollegiate – Final Round

73% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) (NBC)

- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - The Wall: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 4/13

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



36% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)

90% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (Peacock Original)*

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Round 2PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Round 1

- - The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: Season 3 (2023) : Episode 6 (Peacock Exclusive)*

TYR Pro Swim Series – Westmont, IL

- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 4/14

World Team Trophy Figure Skating – Rhythm Dance & Short Skate – Day 1

67% Cocaine Bear (2023)

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Qualifying – Long BeachIndyCar – Long Beach – PracticeJuego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Round 3PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Round 2Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Sale SharksPremiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bath Rugby

- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

TYR Pro Swim Series – Westmont, IL

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 4/15

World Team Trophy Figure Skating – Pairs Freestyle & Women’s Freestyle – Day 2

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

Dateline: Season 31 – New Episode (NBC)



- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Grand Crew: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Race – Long BeachIndyCar – Long Beach – Practice & QualifyingJuego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Final RoundOn Patrol: First Shift: Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)On Patrol: Live: Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Round 3Premier League – Aston Villa v. NewcastlePremier League – Chelsea v. BrightonPremier League – Everton v. FulhamPremier League – Wolves v. BrentfordPremier League – Southampton v. Crystal PalacePremier League – Tottenham v. BournemouthPremier League – Nottingham Forest v. Man UnitedPremiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Newcastle FalconsPremiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Saracens

72% Saturday Night Live: Season 48 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

Available 4/16

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Atlanta, GAWorld Team Trophy Figure Skating – Rhythm Dance & Short Skate – Day 3

25% Fist Fight (2017)

IndyCar – Long Beach – RaceOn Patrol: First Shift: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)On Patrol: Live: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Final RoundPremier League – Man City v. Leicester CityPremier League – West Ham v. ArsenalPremiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Exeter ChiefsUSFL – Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers

- - The Wedding Cottage (2023) (Hallmark)

Available 4/17

- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

Flor Salvaje: Season 1Inside with Jen Psaki: Season 1 – New Episode (MSNBC)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)Leguizamo Does America: Season 1 – New Episode (MSNBC)

95% New Girl

- - Nikki Bella Says I Do: Season 1 (2023) (E!)

Premier League – Leeds United v. Liverpool

- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) (Hallmark)

Symone: New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 4/18

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 4 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)Snapped: Season 32 – New Episode (Oxygen)

- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - The Weakest Link : Season 3 – New Episode (NBC)

Available 4/19

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)Le Fleche Wallonne CyclingLe Fleche Wallonne Femmes Cycling

90% The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)

73% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) (NBC)

- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

USA v. Mexico – Men’s Soccer Match (Spanish)

- - The Wall: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 4/20

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



36% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)

90% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (Peacock Original)*

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Round 1

- - Mrs. Davis: Season 1 (2023) : Episodes 1-4, New Episodes Thursdays (Peacock Exclusive)*

PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Round 1

- - The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: Season 3 (2023) : Episode 7 (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 4/21

24% The 355 (2022)

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Round 2PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Round 2Premier League – Arsenal v. Southampton

- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 4/22

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Available 4/23

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Round 3Liga Soccer – Chivas vs. Cruz Azul (Spanish)Meet the Press Reports: Season 6 – New Episode (MSNBC)Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold GameOn Patrol: First Shift: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)On Patrol: Live: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)PGA Tour Champions – Invited Celebrity Classic – Third RoundPGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Round 3Premier League – Bournemouth v. West HamPremier League – Brentford v. Aston VillaPremier League – Crystal Palace v. EvertonPremier League – Fulham v. Leeds UnitedPremier League – Leicester City v. WolvesPremier League – Liverpool v. Nottingham ForestPremier League – Man United v. ChelseaSuper Motocross – Race Day Live – East Rutherford, NJUSFL – Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Cycling

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes Cycling

LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Final Round

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

On Patrol: First Shift: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)

A Pinch of Portugal 2023 (Hallmark)+

PGA Tour Champions – Invited Celebrity Classic – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Final Round

Premier League – Brighton v. Man City

Premier League – Newcastle v. Tottenham

USFL – New Jersey Generals vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Available 4/24

Autopsy: The Last Hours of…: Season 12 – New Episode (Reelz)



- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)Leguizamo Does America: Season 1 – New Episode (MSNBC)Inside with Jen Psaki: Season 1 – New Episode (MSNBC)

- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) (Hallmark)

Symone: New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 4/25

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 4 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Casa de los Famosos: Season 3 – New Episode (Telemundo)Premier League – Aston Villa v. FulhamPremier League – Leeds United v. Leicester CityPremier League – Southampton v. BournemouthPremier League – Wolves v. Crystal PalaceSnapped: Season 32 – New Episode (Oxygen)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - The Weakest Link : Season 3 – New Episode (NBC)

Available 4/26

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)

73% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) (NBC)

Premier League – Chelsea v. BrentfordPremier League – Man City v. Arsenal (English & Spanish)Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. BrightonPremier League – West Ham v. Liverpool

- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP: Season 2 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 4/27

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



90% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - : Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)LPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Round 1

- - Mrs. Davis: Season 1 (2023) : Episode 5 (Peacock Exclusive)*

PGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Round 1Premier League – Everton v. NewcastlePremier League – Tottenham v. Man United

- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 4/28

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – Barber – Practice, QualifyingJuego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Round 2Meet the Press Reports: Season 6 – New Episode (MSNBC)PGA TOUR Champions – Insperity Invitational – First RoundPGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Round 2

- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 4/29

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Available 4/30

IndyCar – Barber – Practice, QualifyingJuego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)LIGA MX – Chicas vs. MazatlanLPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Round 3Meet the Press Reports: Season 6 – New Episode (MSNBC)On Patrol: First Shift: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)On Patrol: Live: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)PGA TOUR Champions – Insperity Invitational – Round 2PGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Round 3Premier League – Arsenal v. ChelseaPremier League – Bournemouth v. Leeds UnitedPremier League – Brentford v. Nottingham ForestPremier League – Brighton v. WolvesPremier League – Crystal Palace v. West HamSuper Motocross – Race Day Live – Nashville, TN

- - Hearts in the Game (2023) (Hallmark)

IndyCar – Barber – RaceLPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Final RoundMLB Chicago Cubs at Miami MarlinsOn Patrol: First Shift: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)On Patrol: Live: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)PGA TOUR Champions – Insperity Invitational – Final RoundPGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Final RoundPremier League – Fulham v. Man CityPremier League – Liverpool v. Tottenham (English & Spanish)Premier League – Man United v. Aston VillaPremier League – Newcastle v. SouthamptonUSFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Philadelphia Stars

