New on Peacock in April 2023

Peacock streams Universal Pictures’ dark comedy Cocaine Bear and more films and new series in April.
Mrs. Davis, the new drama from the creative minds of Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, and starring Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman and Andy McQueen, tells the story of an epic battle between the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence and a nun named Simone (Gilpin). The first four episodes drop to the streamer on April 20.
Also premiering this month is organization-themed series The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (executive produced by Amy Poehler) and Peacock Original film Praise This starring Growni-ish star and five-time Grammy nominee Chloe Bailey.
Broadcast and cable network offerings like new episodes of Magnum P.I., Quantum Leap, Grand Crew, The Voice, The Blacklist, The Ark, Saturday Night Live, the Law & Order, and Chicago franchise series, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and Vanderpump Rules also arrive this month. April marks the arrival of every episode of beloved sitcom New Girl and Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, the birthday special celebrating the comedy icon. Plus, a diverse collection of films from 8 Mile to Waterworld are at your fingertips.
On the sports programming front, the Premier League season continues on Peacock this April, along with Women’s Soccer, IndyCar racing, and golf from the PGA and LPGA Tours. Plus, WrestleMania 39 jump starts the month with the WWE’s yearly two-day professional wrestling event on April 1 and 2.
Read on to find out what else is headed to Peacock and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.
43% Praise This (2023)
Description: Set in Atlanta, Georgia, this Peacock Original Film follows a young woman (played by Chloe Bailey) with dreams of being a musical superstar who is forced to join her cousin’s struggling underdog gospel youth choir praise team in the lead-up to a national competition.
Premiere Date: Friday, April 7
67% Cocaine Bear (2023)
Description: The latest film from director Elizabeth Banks (Charlie’s Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) is inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow — and blood.
Premiere Date: Friday, April 14
- - Mrs. Davis: Season 1 (2023)
Description: The highly anticipated drama follows a nun named Simone on an epic quest to destroy the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence known as “Mrs. Davis.”
Finale Date: Thursday, April 20
- - The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: Season 1 (2023)
Description: From Executive Producer Amy Poehler, this inspiring series gives people a chance to organize their homes and lives before it’s too late with the help of three dynamic Swedes.
Premiere Date: Friday, April 27
75% 8 Mile (2002)
63% Baby Mama (2008)
41% Billy Madison (1995)
86% Blue Valentine (2010)
12% The Boy Next Door (2015)
89% Bridesmaids (2011)
88% Brokeback Mountain (2005)
8% Bulletproof (1996)
26% The Change-Up (2011)
43% Death at a Funeral (2010)
70% Definitely, Maybe (2008)
72% Dirty Dancing (1987)
18% Doom (2005)
92% Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
11% Fifty Shades Darker (2017)
11% Fifty Shades Freed (2018)
42% The Fighting Temptations (2003)
46% For Love of the Game (1999)
89% Gandhi (1982)
72% Gangs of New York (2002)
27% Ghost Rider (2007)
18% Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011)
28% Half Baked (1998)
61% Happy Gilmore (1996)
86% Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
76% The Help (2011)
26% How High (2001)
52% Jumanji (1995)
66% The Karate Kid (2010)
35% Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)
21% Mercury Rising (1998)
94% Moneyball (2011)
54% Oblivion (2013)
74% Penguins of Madagascar (2014)
79% Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)
14% Ride Along 2 (2016)
74% Snatch (2000)
65% Spy Game (2001)
28% Waist Deep (2006)
71% Wanted (2008)
33% The Waterboy (1998)
45% Waterworld (1995)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
72% Saturday Night Live: Season 48 (2022)
Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Hong Kong
IndyCar – Texas Race
- - Love in the Maldives (2023) (Hallmark)
- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - Magnum P.I.: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)
- - SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Cold Justice: Season 6 (2021) : New Episodes (Oxygen)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
55% Quantum Leap: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
73% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) (NBC)
- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
36% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)
90% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: Season 3 (2023) : Episode 5 (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
43% Praise This (2023) (Peacock Original Film)*
- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
Paris-Roubaix Femmes Cycling
Dateline: Season 31 – New Episode (NBC)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Grand Crew: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Lopez vs Lopez: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
72% Saturday Night Live: Season 48 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
Cycling Spring Classics – Paris-Roubaix
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Singapore
Laureus Sports Awards
Live From The Masters
On Patrol: First Shift: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)
Premier League – Southampton v. Man City
Premier League – Liverpool v. Arsenal (English & Spanish)
- - The Professional Bridesmaid (2023) (Hallmark)
- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Blessing Bracelet (2023) (Hallmark)
- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)
- - SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 4 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
61% Marry Me (2022)
- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
73% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) (NBC)
- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Wall: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
36% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)
90% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: Season 3 (2023) : Episode 6 (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
67% Cocaine Bear (2023)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
Dateline: Season 31 – New Episode (NBC)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Grand Crew: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
72% Saturday Night Live: Season 48 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
25% Fist Fight (2017)
- - The Wedding Cottage (2023) (Hallmark)
- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
95% New Girl
- - Nikki Bella Says I Do: Season 1 (2023) (E!)
- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) (Hallmark)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 4 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - The Weakest Link : Season 3 – New Episode (NBC)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
90% The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)
73% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) (NBC)
- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - The Wall: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
36% The Ark: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (SYFY)
90% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Mrs. Davis: Season 1 (2023) : Episodes 1-4, New Episodes Thursdays (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: Season 3 (2023) : Episode 7 (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
24% The 355 (2022)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
Liege-Bastogne-Liege Cycling
Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes Cycling
LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Final Round
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
On Patrol: First Shift: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live: Season 1 – New Episode (Reelz)
A Pinch of Portugal 2023 (Hallmark)+
PGA Tour Champions – Invited Celebrity Classic – Final Round
PGA TOUR – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Final Round
Premier League – Brighton v. Man City
Premier League – Newcastle v. Tottenham
USFL – New Jersey Generals vs. Pittsburgh Maulers
Autopsy: The Last Hours of…: Season 12 – New Episode (Reelz)
- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) (Hallmark)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 4 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - The Weakest Link : Season 3 – New Episode (NBC)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - American Auto: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
73% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) (NBC)
- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
90% Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - : Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*
- - Mrs. Davis: Season 1 (2023) : Episode 5 (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Hearts in the Game (2023) (Hallmark)
